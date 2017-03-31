Report: Nikita Zaitsev, Maple Leafs closing in on seven-year contract

Bob McKenzie is reporting that the Leafs and pending RFA defenceman Nikita Zaitsev are closing in on a seven-year extension worth $4.5 million per season.

A seven-year contract would buy five years worth of UFA eligibility and lock Zaitsev up until he’s 32 years old.

The 25-year-old is 76 games into his NHL career after signing crossing over from the KHL to sign a one-year entry-level contract with the Leafs. He was quickly placed into a top-pairing role, averaging 22+ minutes per game since the start of the year (he is currently tops on the Leafs in TOI at 22:17/night).

Zaitsev has accumulated four goals and 34 points so far this season, including one goal and nine assists on the power play, where he averages 1:59 per game (second among Leafs defencemen behind Jake Gardiner’s 2:33). Zaitsev also averages 1:47 a night on the penalty kill. He ranks 39th among NHL defencemen in points and 37th in the league in even strength points after 76 games.

He has produced top-40 offensive numbers with some of the toughest usage among defencemen around and above him in NHL point scoring (quality of competition on the y-axis, zone start ratio on the x-axis):

Playing against top competition on the team’s first pair alongside Morgan Rielly for most of the season, Zaitsev and Rielly have managed a competent 49% share of the shot attempts together in 810 even strength minutes but just a 40.5% Goals For Percentage. A tough month and a half – coinciding with Morgan Rielly’s ankle injury – saw Zaitsev post a -18 plus/minus in 21 games between the start of February and the middle of March, spelling the end of the pairing for the time being.

Since Babcock switched the pairings up following a 7-2 blowout loss to Florida on March 14th, Zaitsev has largely remained in top-matchup situations alongside Jake Gardiner. The two are seeing better results in terms of keeping goals out of their net, but it’s early days and the sample size is small.

A lot of term

As impressive as Zaitsev’s play was out of the gate considering he was brand new to the NHL — the World Cup came at a good time, giving Zaitsev an opportunity to adjust to the rink size in his home arena as well as the level of competition on Russia’s top pair — the timing of when the Leafs are getting this done suggests they expect continued growth as Zaitsev fully adjusts to the league. The Leafs appear to be thinking that Zaitsev could have more to give offensively going forward and that the price was likely to go up as the sample size grew (Of note: Zaitsev has 17 points in his last 32 games).

There is no doubting that Zaitsev has proven enough with his play through 76 games to justify a significant contract. It also makes sense to establish cost certainty at a fair price knowing the Leafs’ cap outlook for 2019 and beyond. Had the Leafs bridged Zaitsev until the end of the 2018-19 season, they’d likely be in the position of signing him to a higher AAV at a time when Marner, Matthews and Nylander are all beginning their second contracts.

If there is anything surprising about the reported contract, it’s that the term is seven years instead of four or five.

There aren’t any tidy comparables for a seven-year contract handed out to a 25-year-old RFA defenceman with less than a full season of NHL experience. CapFriendly’s contract comparison tool spits out names like Roman Josi, Oscar Klefbom and John Klingberg on the basis of term and AAV, but all three were signed in a different cap environment, were multiple years younger than Zaitsev when they signed, and their teams were buying fewer UFA seasons. There were also larger sample sizes to go on with all of those players.

If Zaitsev is a roughly 40-point, top-four defenceman for the majority of this contract, the Leafs will be happy they managed to buy five of his UFA years at $4.5 million. Zaitsev has a skill set and effortless skating stride that should age well. Turning 26 next October, he’s got three or four prime seasons ahead. We also know the Leafs are a big fan of Zaitsev’s intangibles; he adjusted quickly to North American life, he has been called one of their hardest workers in practice and in the gym (he’s a student of Gary Roberts, FWIW) by Mike Babcock, and Babcock loves the competitiveness he brings game-to-game.

On the other hand, if Zaitsev is nothing more than a solid 30-point second pairing guy whose numbers stagnate and then fall off, the Leafs might regret having three 30-plus age seasons on their books at $4.5 million. While he seemingly has more to give than the one power play goal so far, it’s also possible that Zaitsev’s power play time is reduced from its current 2:00 per game as the Leafs build up their blue line. Knowing they hold the hammer in the negotiations given Zaitsev’s RFA status, a deal could be hashed out that would mitigate some of that risk, although it would’ve cost the Leafs a little more in average annual salary.

In the big picture, it goes without saying that the Leafs defence is going to need an upgrade before this franchise can consider itself a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. The Leaf blue line is in need of a true top-pair talent to take the team where it wants to go (i.e., sustained contention for a five-to-ten year period). If we assume Zaitsev comes in at $4.5 million, the Leafs will be allotting $13.25 million to Gardiner, Rielly and Zaistev. If an NHL club can reasonably spend around $20 million on a good top-four, that would leave about $7 million to fill it out the blue line core with one more major piece.

Where that defenceman comes from is the biggest question mark going forward for this management regime. But, with today’s news, the long-term picture of the Leafs blue line looks like it’s about to get a little bit clearer.