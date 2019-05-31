We know this is a Toronto Maple Leafs website, but a Toronto sports team is in the Finals of one of the four major North American leagues for the first time since the Toronto Blue Jays of 1993, and that should be acknowledged for the momentous achievement that it is.

The city, and really the whole country, has shown an amazing reception to the Raptors run so far. Considering we always find a way to make everything about the Leafs, it does make one wonder what the city would be like should the Leafs eventually do the same.

Game 1 goes tonight (9 p.m. EST, Sportsnet One, ABC) and it’s quite amazing that the Raptors have home-court advantage to start the Finals. The Raptors are set to start the same starting five that they have all playoffs: Kyle Lowry – Danny Green – Kawhi Leonard – Pascal Siakam – Marc Gasol. The Warriors are getting Boogie Cousins back, so we will see how this factors into their lineup decisions moving forward. It’s a tall task ahead of the Raptors facing a true dynasty in Golden State, but this team has shown a special level of resilience so far in these playoffs. Hopefully, the best is still to come.

Enjoy the game tonight, everyone!