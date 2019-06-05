Tonight is Game 3 of the NBA Finals and there is no shortage of storylines.
- Will Klay Thompson play (and how effective will he be if he does)?
- How will Golden State adjust to Kevon Looney’s absence?
- How will the Raptors take advantage of Looney’s absence and the presumed additional playtime coming Andrew Bogut’s way?
- How will Pascal Siakam respond coming off of going 5/18 and 0/6 against Draymond Green after eating their entire team alive in Game 1?
- How will the Raptors handle playing on the road in the NBA Finals in general?
- How will Boogie Cousins continue to progress in his return?
- Can Steph Curry take over on his own?
- Most importantly, can the Raptors take advantage of a banged-up Warriors team to reclaim home-court advantage?
Tonight’s game can be watched on Sportsnet (Ontario, East, Pacific, West) and starts at 9 p.m. EST.
Let’s Go Raptors!