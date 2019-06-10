There have been a lot of firsts for the Toronto Raptors in this playoff run. Tonight is another, but it’s the biggest one yet: For the first time in franchise history, they are one win away from an NBA Championship.

Closing out any team is difficult; closing out a dynasty like Golden State just adds an extra layer to it all. Compounding matters will be the likely return of All-NBA player Kevin Durant.

The Raptors have been the better team so far, but the Warriors are getting their best player back and a Golden State win tonight would send them back home for Game 6. While Toronto has a comfortable lead for now, it could quickly evaporate (hey, this is a Leafs website, after all, so forgive us for being naturally guarded about Toronto sports).

The good news for the Raptors is that Fred VanVleet is good to go and the Raptors bigs have had a distinct advantage over the corpse of Boogie Cousins and the rest of the Warriors bigs. Plus, you know, there’s that Kawhi guy.

This would be the first championship in a big four sport for the city of Toronto since 1993. Bring it north of the border, boys. Go Raptors.