We’re officially in outbreak territory with the Leafs and COVID-19, with 18 players and staff placed into the NHL’s protocol.

As of December 23, the following players have been placed or are currently in the protocol: John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Wayne Simmonds, Jason Spezza, TJ Brodie, Jack Campbell, Travis Dermott, David Kampf, Petr Mrazek, Rasmus Sandin, Ilya Mikheyev, and Morgan Rielly.

The coaches and staff have been placed or are currently in the protocol: head coach Sheldon Keefe, assistant coach Spencer Carbery, goaltending coach Steve Briere, and four additional unnamed staff members.

Update (December 16, 2:00 p.m. EST): No shocker here, but the weekend games are a no-go and the Leafs are on their way back to Toronto.

Update (December 19): All games are postponed and all of the Leafs‘ team activities are paused through the holiday break. Stay safe, everyone.

The news comes on the heels of a couple of Edmonton Oilers staff and players being placed in Covid protocol either before or after the Tuesday, December 14 game vs. Toronto, including head coach Dave Tippett and forwards Devin Shore and Ryan McLeod.

Update (December 20): All players and staff currently in COVID-19 protocol were returned home on a separate flight from the rest of the group and are currently isolating back in Toronto.

From the Marlies:

This number is said to be up to 10 Marlies players/staff as of December 18.

