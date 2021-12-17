We’re officially in outbreak territory with the Leafs and COVID-19, with 18 players and staff placed into the NHL’s protocol.

As of December 23, the following players have been placed or are currently in the protocol: John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Wayne Simmonds, Jason Spezza, TJ Brodie, Jack Campbell, Travis Dermott, David Kampf, Petr Mrazek, Rasmus Sandin, Ilya Mikheyev, and Morgan Rielly.

The coaches and staff have been placed or are currently in the protocol: head coach Sheldon Keefe, assistant coach Spencer Carbery, goaltending coach Steve Briere, and four additional unnamed staff members.

Forwards Alexander Kerfoot and John Tavares have been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. For precautionary reasons, today’s practice in Vancouver has been cancelled.https://t.co/rP27ClVJVN — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 17, 2021

Maple Leafs forwards Wayne Simmonds and Jason Spezza have been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Forward Alex Steeves and defenceman Carl Dahlström have been recalled from the Toronto Marlies (AHL). — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 18, 2021

The Maple Leafs have placed defenceman TJ Brodie, goaltender Jack Campbell, defenceman Travis Dermott, head coach Sheldon Keefe and assistant coach Spencer Carbery into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 18, 2021

The Maple Leafs have placed two members of the team’s support staff into COVID-19 protocol. The team has also loaned defenceman Alex Biega, forward Kyle Clifford & defenceman Carl Dahlström to the Toronto Marlies (AHL). — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 20, 2021

The Maple Leafs have placed forward David Kämpf, forward Ilya Mikheyev, goaltender Petr Mrázek, defenceman Rasmus Sandin, goaltending coach Steve Briere and an additional member of the team’s medical staff into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 21, 2021

The Maple Leafs have placed defenceman Morgan Rielly and an additional staff member into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 23, 2021

For what it's worth, the Maple Leafs were the last team in the NHL to have a roster player test positive for the coronavirus in-season in calendar 2021. They've had some in "protocol" — notably Nylander — but that was precautionary, for close-contact. — Kevin McGran (@kevin_mcgran) December 18, 2021

Update (December 16, 2:00 p.m. EST): No shocker here, but the weekend games are a no-go and the Leafs are on their way back to Toronto.

TOR/VAN won’t play tonight — nor tomorrow (Canucks/Coyotes…Leafs/Kraken). — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 18, 2021

The Leafs will need two airplanes to bring their players home from Vancouver.

One, their regular charter for their team and staff

One another charter for Tavares, Kerfoot, Simmonds and Spezza – their players in COVID protocol.

That’s in keeping with NHL rules. — steve simmons (@simmonssteve) December 18, 2021

Update (December 19): All games are postponed and all of the Leafs‘ team activities are paused through the holiday break. Stay safe, everyone.

The @MapleLeafs will pause team activities at least through the scheduled completion of the @NHL’s Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26. https://t.co/k5JATiAMV8 pic.twitter.com/9wRecoiyge — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 20, 2021

The news comes on the heels of a couple of Edmonton Oilers staff and players being placed in Covid protocol either before or after the Tuesday, December 14 game vs. Toronto, including head coach Dave Tippett and forwards Devin Shore and Ryan McLeod.

Update (December 20): All players and staff currently in COVID-19 protocol were returned home on a separate flight from the rest of the group and are currently isolating back in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs confirm this evening that all players and staff that entered COVID-19 protocol have returned home from Vancouver and are isolating at home. — David Alter (@dalter) December 20, 2021