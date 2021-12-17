Well, the seemingly inevitable has happened…

Forwards Alexander Kerfoot and John Tavares have been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. For precautionary reasons, today’s practice in Vancouver has been cancelled.https://t.co/rP27ClVJVN — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 17, 2021

Maple Leafs forwards Wayne Simmonds and Jason Spezza have been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Forward Alex Steeves and defenceman Carl Dahlström have been recalled from the Toronto Marlies (AHL). — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 18, 2021

The Maple Leafs have placed defenceman TJ Brodie, goaltender Jack Campbell, defenceman Travis Dermott, head coach Sheldon Keefe and assistant coach Spencer Carbery into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 18, 2021

The Leafs are isolating inside their hotel rooms in Vancouver at the moment and are waiting for further results from subsequent testing among those that either tested positive or were possibly exposed. Once those results of Friday’s tests are known, we’ll have a clearer picture of the status of tomorrow’s game versus the Canucks.

Update (2:00 p.m. EST): No shocker here, but the weekend games are a no-go and the Leafs are on their way back to Toronto.

TOR/VAN won’t play tonight — nor tomorrow (Canucks/Coyotes…Leafs/Kraken). — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 18, 2021

The Leafs will need two airplanes to bring their players home from Vancouver.

One, their regular charter for their team and staff

One another charter for Tavares, Kerfoot, Simmonds and Spezza – their players in COVID protocol.

That’s in keeping with NHL rules. — steve simmons (@simmonssteve) December 18, 2021

The news comes on the heels of a couple of Edmonton Oilers staff and players being placed in Covid protocol either before or after Tuesday’s game vs. Toronto, including head coach Dave Tippett and forwards Devin Shore and Ryan McLeod.

As Sheldon Keefe put it yesterday, at this point, we should just be hoping the players can return to Toronto and be around family for the holidays rather than caught up in the isolation protocols.

From the Leafs: