We’re officially in outbreak territory with the Leafs and COVID-19, with 21 players and staff placed into the NHL’s protocol.

As of December 26, the following players have been previously or are currently in the protocol: John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Wayne Simmonds, Jason Spezza, TJ Brodie, Jack Campbell, Travis Dermott, David Kampf, Petr Mrazek, Rasmus Sandin, Ilya Mikheyev, Morgan Rielly, William Nylander, and Jake Muzzin.

Among this list of players, John Tavares has been cleared to return to practice on December 26 followed by Jason Spezza, Wayne Simmonds, and Alex Kerfoot on December 27.

The coaches and staff have been placed or are currently in the protocol: head coach Sheldon Keefe, assistant coach Spencer Carbery, goaltending coach Steve Briere, and four additional unnamed staff members.

Update (December 16, 2:00 p.m. EST): No shocker here, but the weekend games are a no-go and the Leafs are on their way back to Toronto.

Update (December 19): All games are postponed and all of the Leafs‘ team activities are paused through the holiday break. Stay safe, everyone.

The news comes on the heels of a couple of Edmonton Oilers staff and players being placed in Covid protocol either before or after the Tuesday, December 14 game vs. Toronto, including head coach Dave Tippett and forwards Devin Shore and Ryan McLeod.

Update (December 20): All players and staff currently in COVID-19 protocol were returned home on a separate flight from the rest of the group and are currently isolating back in Toronto.

From the Marlies:

This number is said to be up to 24 Marlies players and five staff as of December 26.

Update (December 26): A sixth consecutive game has been postponed as Pittsburgh vs. Toronto will not go ahead as planned on the 29th.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR