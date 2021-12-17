Well, the seemingly inevitable has happened…

Forwards Alexander Kerfoot and John Tavares have been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. For precautionary reasons, today’s practice in Vancouver has been cancelled.https://t.co/rP27ClVJVN — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 17, 2021

Maple Leafs forwards Wayne Simmonds and Jason Spezza have been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Forward Alex Steeves and defenceman Carl Dahlström have been recalled from the Toronto Marlies (AHL). — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 18, 2021

The Leafs are isolating inside their hotel rooms in Vancouver at the moment and are waiting for further results from subsequent testing among those that either tested positive or were possibly exposed. Once those results of Friday’s tests are known, we’ll have a clearer picture of the status of tomorrow’s game versus the Canucks.

The news comes on the heels of a couple of Edmonton Oilers staff and players being placed in Covid protocol either before or after Tuesday’s game vs. Toronto, including head coach Dave Tippett and forwards Devin Shore and Ryan McLeod.

Hopefully, all comes back clear once the results are known from Friday’s round of testing. As Sheldon Keefe put it yesterday, at this point, we should probably just be hoping the players can get through this weekend, return to Toronto, and be around family for the holidays rather than caught up in the isolation protocols.

