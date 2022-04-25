It’s a Monday night light on NHL hockey, but there is a do-or-die game for the Toronto Raptors in Philadelphia (8:00 p.m. EST tip-off).
Use the open thread for tonight’s NHL, NBA, and MLB action below.
Monday’s Leafs reading:
- Anthony Petrielli’s notebook on the Bruins or Lightning round-one matchup, the recent special teams downturn, running a Nylander-Matthews-Marner line, & much more
- A great read on new Marlies goaltender Dryden McKay from college hockey expert Alex Drain
- Last night’s game in 10 from Kevin Papetti after a big comeback win over Washington — Erik Kallgren‘s bounce-back performance, the shaken-up lines, & much more
Go Raps (and Jays) Go!