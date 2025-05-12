Panthers head coach Paul Maurice addressed the media after a 2-0 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series.

On Aleksander Barkov’s status after taking a hit from Max Domi at the final buzzer:

Yeah, we think he will be alright.

On Evan Rodrigues’ injury status after leaving the game in the third period following a hit from Oliver Ekman-Larsson:

He is going to need an evaluation tomorrow to understand.

On Gustav Forsling chasing down William Nylander’s breakaway in the second period:

He is such a powerful skater. He has earned a big tank on him. He can handle big minutes, and he also has a pretty impressive burst when he needs it. He’s earned that. He works so hard. Each year, he comes back a more and more fit man. For a guy at the peak level to come in as a more fit man each year is so incredible.

On whether his team can build momentum off of its best performance of the series:

I am not a momentum believer at all. We had a few good shifts early. We didn’t get scored on in the first 35 seconds, which was a nice change for us. We are mindful that it is one game. I don’t believe in momentum and trends. The puck will drop in the next game, and we will have to fight hard to get back to what was a pretty well-played game by our team.

On Carter Verheaghe breaking through offensively in the past two games:

Through nine games, Carter has been our most consistent forward. Playoff hockey is hockey he understands. It resonates with him. It is played at an incredibly high pace and is very physical. That is where he is at his best. Everything kind of falls in line for him. All of his reads are right. All of his physicality is right. He plays a very hard, very fast game. He sometimes needs the game to be very hard and very fast for him to excel. I think he has been our most consistent player through nine games up front.

On his team’s improved defensive performance in Game 4:

I thought our gaps were good. I thought our forwards did some really fine work allowing that to happen. Toronto is such a dynamic team that if you don’t do enough work from the goal line to your red line, you put the defensemen in a very, very difficult position. I thought our forwards allowed the D to play well, and the D did.

On whether Game 4 was an example of his team truly playing to its identity and preventing Toronto from getting anything going offensively: