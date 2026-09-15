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In a one-on-one with Ryan Leslie , Auston Matthews discussed his recovery from his major injury, his motivation level entering the new season, the team’s significant offseason changes, his early impressions of Gavin McKenna, and his connection to the city of Toronto.

How are you feeling entering the start of the season?

Auston Matthews: I’m feeling really good. Obviously, it was a tough way to end the season last year, but there is always a positive you can take out of adversity and negative moments.

Coming back here now, it’s probably the best I’ve felt in a long time, which is great. I’m really excited to get going.

What was the rehabilitation process like, and what kind of perspective did it give you personally?

Matthews: It was long, honestly. The first couple of weeks were probably the hardest because you can’t really do much, you’re in quite a bit of pain, and you’re still processing everything that happened.

The rehab flew by, though. I was really happy with how I felt at the end of the two-and-a-half or three-month mark when I was good to get back on the ice again.

After a summer to reflect on last season, what are you taking away from the experience?

Matthews: Last year was a really tough year. It was the first year in a while that we hadn’t made the playoffs. There were a lot of injuries and a lot of things that didn’t go your way.

It’s tough when you’re losing. It’s tough when you’re losing in a place that is so passionate about its team, winning games, and accomplishing something great in the spring. It definitely took a toll on a lot of guys.

When you look back on it, though, there are a lot of things you can take away from it, learn from, and apply moving forward into the season.

I’m really happy with what they’ve done throughout the summer and the guys we’ve brought in with the new faces. Change is inevitable in professional sports. Every year, no matter how successful you are, there are going to be new players. Obviously, there is a lot more change over this year than in the past, from the players to the staff, but I think it’s exciting.

I think everybody really shares a common goal and a common vision. That is really important for creating unity, especially early on before camp, and I feel like we’ve done that.

What is your early impression of the roster and the way the group looks and feels?

Matthews: We have some pretty big personalities, which is great. Some of the new guys have already made themselves right at home — guys like Nick Paul and Raddysh. Gavin has fit in really well with the guys. Blueger is a little bit quieter, but all of these guys have come in, and the energy in the room over the last couple of weeks has been great.

Like I said, guys like Nick Paul have made themselves right at home. We have some characters, and I think that is great. You want guys who speak up in the room, like to have fun, and keep it light in here because you’re going to spend a lot of time together. You have to come to the rink every day, and you want to be excited about that.

With the level of energy and enthusiasm some of these guys bring—and from a competitive standpoint, on the ice—I think it has been a great mixture so far. It has been a lot of fun.

Ten years ago, you entered Toronto as the first-overall pick with major expectations. What do you remember about that time, and how have you helped Gavin McKenna navigate a similar experience?

Matthews: It still feels like yesterday, honestly.

We’re so excited to have him. He is a special player and a special person. It has been awesome to spend some time with him and get to know him. He is going to be an incredible player in this league, and he is going to do a lot of great things for this team and organization.

From the standpoint of guys who have been around for a little bit—guys like myself and Johnny, who have been in similar positions—we’re just trying to support him as much as we can. There is no how-to-do-it book we can just pass to him and say, “Hey, listen to this.” He is going to go through different experiences and ups and downs, and he’ll learn a lot things. He is a very smart kid to begin with, so he is going to be just fine.

It’s on us to support him, communicate with him, and help him in any way we can. The stuff on the ice will take care of itself because he is a great player.

Does McKenna seem to be settling in and becoming more comfortable now that he can focus more on hockey?

Matthews: Definitely. I remember my draft year and summer. It was really hectic. You’re going everywhere, from the combine to the draft, development camp, and all of the stuff that comes with it.

It has been good for him to be here over the last couple of weeks, settle in, meet all the guys, and get around the staff and coaches. He can feel acquainted with everything once the season gets started.

What have you heard from John Chayka, Mats Sundin, and Jim Hiller about their vision for the team, and how do you want to help execute it?

Matthews: The great thing about those three guys is that they communicate a lot with one another. They all share a common goal and vision, which is just to live day by day.

We obviously want to have a great season, but every day we come in, we want to have good energy and competitive practices. All three of them are on the same page when it comes to on and off the ice and what the players need organizationally. Everybody seems to be on the same page, which is great.

For myself, the last couple of years have been tough. I haven’t really felt super healthy the last two years, especially with how last year ended. I’m extremely motivated going into this year to get back to the level I know I can be at. I’m really excited to show that going into the season.

How has your connection to the team and the city grown from your arrival as a rookie to your current role as captain?

Matthews: I think it has grown a lot. In the first couple of years, you’re trying to get your feet wet. There are a lot of new experiences and a lot of new everything.

I’ve matured a lot over the years. Now, being 10 years in, I know what my role is and who I am as a person. I think that is really important.

When you’re coming in during your early 20s, you’re still young. You’re trying to figure out not only the hockey aspect but life in general, who you are, and who you want to be.

You’re never going to be the final version of yourself, but I feel like I’ve matured and grown in many different ways. You go through different experiences that help shape and mold you into who you are and who you become.

I’ve been lucky to play with a lot of great players and people; guys who have been captains and leaders on their teams, whether it was here or elsewhere. You try to soak up as much information as you can, learn from all of those experiences—whether good or bad—take the best from them, and move forward.

How much has the city meant to you throughout the last 10 years? You seem to have a really good connection.

Matthews: It’s going into year 11. I moved away from home when I was around 14 or 15. I feel like the first seven years of your life don’t really count because you don’t remember much, or at least I don’t. But this is home.

I’ve formed so many great relationships here, not just throughout the organization but outside of it as well. The passion in the city, the connection with the fans, and how passionate they are is something I don’t take for granted.

You talk to other guys who come from different places and teams, and when they come here, it is obviously different. It’s different in a lot of great ways. If you embrace it, it can be a lot of fun. That is what I try to do.

With all of the change around the organization, what makes you hungriest to begin the season?

Matthews: Once August came around, I was itching to get back here, get back with the guys, and start this long journey.

We don’t want to look too far ahead. We want to be as present as possible and be where our feet are. There is a lot of excitement going into this year, not only to prove a lot of people wrong but also to prove ourselves right.

We have confidence that we’re a good team, that we can come together, and that we can do something special. But it’s one day at a time.