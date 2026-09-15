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Maple Leafs goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky met with the media at the Leafs & Legends Charity Golf Classic on Monday, discussing his early impressions of Toronto, reuniting with familiar faces from Florida, the opportunity to play alongside Auston Matthews, and his final preparations for the 2026-27 season.

What are your early impressions of the team and your new teammates?

Bobrovsky: It’s a good group of guys. I’m excited to be here, and I’m excited for the opportunity.

Have you found a place and settled into the city?

Bobrovsky: Yeah, I’m getting there. I found a place, and we’re getting everything organized, so everything is under control.

What has stood out about Toronto so far?

Bobrovsky: I’ve been here a lot. I’ve played against this team a lot, so I know the city here and there. The weather is good, the people are good, and there are good restaurants. Again, I’m excited about the hockey.

What have your conversations with management and the team’s leadership group been like?

Bobrovsky: There has been some sharing of experiences and hockey experiences, and we’re getting together. I’m not the only new player here; there are some other new guys.

It’s all about how we build the chemistry and the belief inside the locker room, get together, go through the challenges, and become closer as a group.

When you signed, you spoke about how special it was to join such an iconic franchise. Has it started to sink in now that you’re living in the city and part of the Maple Leafs?

Bobrovsky: Yeah, as you mentioned, it’s one of the most iconic teams, and I’m excited about joining it. With a big franchise, there is responsibility and commitment, but there is excitement, too. I’m looking forward to enjoying all of it.

It’s the hockey capital. For a lot of players, it’s a dream to play here, so I’m excited for the opportunity.

What have the Battle of Florida conversations been like with Darren Raddysh and Nick Paul?

Bobrovsky: We’ve exchanged a couple of words, for sure. The fighting match isn’t the hockey match.

They are great guys. They also come from a good culture, and they’re going to make this team stronger, for sure.

What is it like to work with Andy O’Brien again?

Bobrovsky: He’s a big pro. It’s great to have him here. He helped a lot in building the process, especially off the ice, in Florida, and he’s going to do a great job here as well.

He’s a great addition to this club, and he’s going to make the club even more competitive.

You have a history with Anthony Stolarz. What is that relationship like, and how do you envision working together?

Bobrovsky: It’s great to have him here again and to reunite with him. He’s a great guy, and we’re looking forward to working together, supporting each other, and giving this team the best chance to win every night.

What has it been like getting to know Auston Matthews, and how happy are you to have him on your side instead of shooting against you?

Bobrovsky: You’re exactly right. I’m so happy that I’m not going to play against him.

He’s an unbelievably skilled player. He has everything: the shot, the size, the vision—everything. To see him in practices and to be around him is an honor, and I’m excited to play with him.

Are you fully healthy entering training camp?

Bobrovsky: Yes.

With only two preseason games, will there be enough time to prepare for the regular season?

Bobrovsky: It is what it is. I’ve already been here for almost a month, so I’ve been training here. Everybody is in the same circumstances.

We’re going to get ready, and the regular season will arrive quickly. We have to make sure every minute we spend on the ice is quality.

After playing all four playoff rounds in three consecutive seasons, how might the longer summer benefit you?

Bobrovsky: This summer felt so long, as you said, but it was also a good opportunity to build up my summer training off the ice—to put in a good cardio block and physical block and become a little stronger. I tried to use the time for those things.

For three years in a row, I didn’t have that opportunity. It was basically just recovery and then back to playing. This summer, I was able to put in some good training, especially off the ice.

You’ve won two Vezina Trophies and two Stanley Cups. Will you still feel butterflies on opening night with a new team against Montreal?

Bobrovsky: Yeah, for sure. That’s how it goes in this game. You have to forget about everything that happened before. It’s a new challenge and a new season, and I’m excited about it.

What is your message to Maple Leafs fans entering the season?

Bobrovsky: I’m excited to see them and to play for them. We’re going to do our best to try to win every night. We’re going to play hard, work hard, and see what happens.

Have fans around Toronto been welcoming you?

Bobrovsky: Yeah, I’ve seen a couple and met a couple. It’s a hockey town. You can see that everybody knows the team and respects the team. It’s a special place to play.