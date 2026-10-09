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After a 4-3 shootout loss in Vegas, Jim Hiller discussed the momentum shift after a strong start, Sergei Bobrovsky’s performance, Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s status, and the lack of opportunities for Gavin McKenna and Easton Cowan in overtime and the shootout, respectively.

Where do you feel the game turned after a hot start?

Hiller: It turned on Stone’s goal late in the first, right? We’re at an offensive-zone faceoff. We’re up 3-0. It’s a tight game, playing pretty well to that point, and then we make a couple of mistakes, and they score. Then we take a penalty, and all of a sudden, the momentum shifts a little bit.

How difficult was it to get that momentum back?

Hiller: Well, that’s tough. They have a good power play. We had a tough time. We were desperate. We did a good job with it, but we had a tough time clearing it down the ice and getting fresh guys out there.

That was a tough second period, no matter how you slice it. But I give the guys credit after two. In fact, we survived, in large part due to Bob. I thought we came back out in the third and actually played pretty well.

Is there something you’re still searching for in the top six?

Hiller: I would say consistency across three players. Some players have been pretty consistent night after night, but as three at the same time, we’re still looking for that, I would say.

What were you thinking when moving William Nylander up — was it just searching for a spark?

Hiller: Yeah, it just wasn’t going very well at that point, so it’s just something different. Try to change the vibe a little bit at different times.

What stood out about Sergei Bobrovsky’s night for you?

Hiller: Well, he got us a point, for the most part. He gave us a chance to win, and ultimately, in the end, he probably got us a point, right? That’s what great goalies do. The nights when you’re off a little bit, like we were in the second particularly, he was able to hold it for us. You need those saves. When you don’t get them… Hey, listen, they could’ve got three or four, and the game’s over. So, important for him.

How is Oliver Ekman-Larsson?

Hiller: I think he’s okay. I don’t have an update on him. I’ve just heard a little bit, so I can’t give you much on that.

Do you think there could’ve been a call on that hit?

Hiller: I think there could’ve been a call, yeah.

Did you get an explanation for why it wasn’t called?

Hiller: No. I know Auston had talked to them at that point. We were just moving forward.

With the extra space at three-on-three, how tempted are you to try Gavin McKenna in that situation?

Hiller: He was up a couple of different times, and situations kind of changed themselves. He’ll get out there sooner or later. Trust me, he’s been called. If you asked him, I probably called him three different times, but for whatever reasons, he hasn’t been able to get out there yet.

When you gave him the shootout opportunity, was that a lower-pressure situation because the game would continue if he didn’t score?

Hiller: No, we had him scheduled in that slot. He’s good at shootouts. Didn’t get it tonight, but he’ll score plenty in his career.

What did you make of Easton Cowan’s goal, and was there any consideration of giving him an opportunity in the shootout?

Hiller: Depending on how deep we got, he was on our list, too. Great finish, for sure. He’ll get out there sooner or later.

How did you come up with that shootout list?

Hiller: There are a lot of different things. You look at some historical numbers. In Gavin’s case, you look back in time, and then, of course, you see it in practice. The guys work on that from time to time. You get a sense of what’s going on there. There are a few different things that go into it, and then, of course, you’ve got to go with your gut at times, too.

What did you think of Cowan’s night in general?

Hiller: I thought he was pretty good. I thought he started really well, and then he dipped maybe for a game or two. I thought tonight was a strong game for him again.