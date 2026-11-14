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Ahead of Saturday’s game against Edmonton, head coach Jim Hiller discussed starting Anthony Stolarz in net, managing Gavin McKenna’s minutes, the mood in the room during the losing streak, and his relationship with Mike Babcock.

Anthony Stolarz is starting tonight. What went into that decision?

Hiller: Same things that go into every decision. Just some thought, some discussion, and then we make a decision.

What do you like about Stolarz’s game lately?

Hiller: I think he’s been good for a long time. He’s big, with not a lot of rebounds. He played well against Edmonton last time, so there are different things.

How does the club go about getting Sergei Bobrovsky back to the level you might have been expecting when you signed him?

Hiller: He’s had some really good games. He’s had some average games, like every player. No different than forwards, defensemen, everybody else, the power play, or the penalty kill. You just keep working on areas of the game, and you try to get better. That goes for everybody, though. We can’t look to one guy. You can poke holes in our game in different areas and different players. Everybody’s trying to get better.

But there was a lot of fanfare around that contract, and he hasn’t played up to it yet, right?

Hiller: I guess that’s your evaluation. We continue to work with all our guys, support all our guys, and have high expectations. The expectations for every player are high, and they should be.

Why did you decide to make this morning’s skate optional?

Hiller: Certain guys want to do some different things. We had a good meeting, talked about some different stuff, and we’re trying to just come out with our best energy possible tonight. We know we’ll need it.

Gavin McKenna played 10 minutes last game. How do you balance giving him minutes in high-leverage situations so he can develop while trying to win in the short term?

Hiller: That’s a good question, and it’s just a balancing act. Different nights, just like any other player, you’ve got a little bit more in your game and you’re having a good night. You should probably play more, right? And then there are other circumstances where maybe you’re not going as well, or you’re trailing, or you’re leading. There are a number of different variables that go into it, and it goes into it on a night-to-night basis.

How would you compare the personality of the room in Toronto to the one in Los Angeles?

Hiller: That’s in the past. I’m not going to go back there. I’m not going to go back and compare the two teams.

What I would tell you is that we’ve had a rough patch, to put it mildly. Despite the circumstances and not feeling good about our results — and there’s no question we don’t feel good about that or very proud about that — we have a resilient group. I think they have resolve. They’re upbeat based on the circumstances.

I think we’ve got a great mindset in the room. Sometimes it’s hard when you’re going through things like we’re going through right now. But I don’t see that faltering. I see that as a positive for us right now, despite the circumstances.

What can you share about your relationship with Mike Babcock over the years?

Hiller: I’ve said this: Babs gave me my chance. I was in junior hockey in the Western League. We knew some common people. I hadn’t met Babs. He gave me a chance. I interviewed with him, and he brought me to the NHL. I’ll always remember that and respect him for that.

I’m not surprised Edmonton’s doing so well with him leading the team. He’s a heck of a coach. That’s well documented.

Would you call it a friendly rivalry? Do you guys talk at all in the offseason?

Hiller: We talk. I don’t know if it’s every day or every month and stuff like that, but of course, we’ve kept a relationship. We talk, and as I said, I’m not surprised he’s doing well. He’s got a great track record. He’s been a great coach in the league for a long time.

Chris Tanev usually likes to skate in the mornings. Is keeping him off the ice on some of these days part of the plan for him?

Hiller: No, that’s not necessarily it. We’ve talked a lot about the plans. There are all kinds of plans here, and I think maybe we spend a little bit too much time on that. Like anything, I guess we say “plan” as a general term. Everything is thought about daily. There are different circumstances that come up, and then you make decisions. We all have plans in our lives, and rarely do they turn out the way we expect.

How have you felt about the power play lately? Some of the players have said it would be nice to get more opportunities. Is there anything you can do to draw more penalties?

Hiller: Power plays are usually generated in the O-zone, or penalties are usually generated in the O-zone, so that’s one, of course. Two, we haven’t had a rhythm as we had earlier in the year. Clearly, we’re not as dangerous as we once were, and again, that’s the ebbs and flows of the season. But that was driving some wins for us early, and right now we could use a goal or two.

Our special teams were better early. Five-on-five is better now. We’ve got to get our special teams going, and that’ll turn the tide for us.

In calling up guys like Ryan Tverberg and Cole McWard, do you feel you and Steve Sullivan are on the same page about what you’re seeing from the Marlies?

Hiller: Yeah. I think both those players are well coached. They’re both contributing. Tverberg played quite a bit up with Nylander and Tavares. He’s just a solid two-way player, as we talked about. He’s as expected. McWard wasn’t with the organization, but we’ve been really pleasantly surprised with his game. He’s jumped right in and hasn’t looked out of place at all.