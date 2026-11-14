Can the Maple Leafs somehow avoid the indignity of a 0-for-6 homestand tonight against Mike Babcock’s 14-3-3 Oilers? (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet).
Game Day Quotes
Connor McDavid on why Saturday night in Toronto still means more to him:
It doesn’t matter how many times you come back here. It’s always a special building to me. I was a Leafs fan growing up as a kid. This building means a lot to me, so it’s always special to play in here.
Obviously, Saturday night, too — Hockey Night in Canada, although I’m not sure we’re allowed to say that anymore. But it’ll always be Hockey Night in Canada to me. Yeah, it means more, of course.
Iy’s an important game. We’ve got a lot of Toronto guys here. This is a hometown game for a lot of guys, and we want to make sure it’s a good one. Saturday night in Toronto; it’s really fun. It’s something that everyone looks forward to.
It’s always exciting. Obviously, a lot of friends and family come into town. It’s where I grew up, so it’s always exciting.
Zach Hyman on how Mike Babcock helped launch his NHL career when they were both in Toronto:
You always need somebody who believes in you, especially early on in your career when you’re trying to make a name for yourself and just grab a hold of a roster spot. He was somebody who believed in me right from the start.
There were a lot of doubters in Toronto early on in my career, whether I should have been playing where I was playing, but he was somebody who always had the confidence to put me on the ice and to trust my game and grow as a player.
It’s been really fun having a second stint with him, being older now. I think I was like 24 when we started, and now I’m 34. I think everybody knows how highly I think of him, and it’s been a great start here in Edmonton.
Jake McCabe on the difficulty of building back confidence during a long losing streak:
When you don’t have it, it’s not easy to get back. And when you have it, you want to make sure you keep it.
We’re at, obviously, the stage of trying to build it back up and just wanting that puck — everyone wanting that puck, being confident with it, and being confident with the plays you make. When there’s a play to make, make it. When there’s not, let’s put it in. Let’s go to work. That’s the mindset for us tonight.
McCabe on his own mindset amid the struggles:
Compete. Compete. Keep the puck out of my net. When we’re not winning hockey games and I’m getting scored on, I’m not doing my job. Just get out there, make it hard on the other guys’ top lines, and compete my ass off all night.
Gavin McKenna on facing McDavid:
He’s in a world of his own. You see what he’s doing, and it’s crazy to put up numbers like that in the National Hockey League. It’s very unique. To see him up close, he’s super fast, very smart, and seems like he just controls the game. Obviously, he’s got Leon to play with, and they’re always looking for him. He’s just a threat everywhere on the ice.
McKenna on playing in front of Anthony Stolarz:
It’s been good. He’s an awesome goalie to play in front of. Every time he comes back to the bench, he’s always trying to get the boys fired up, so he’s a pretty vocal goalie. I haven’t played with many goalies like that. It’s cool to see, and when you’ve got a guy who’s fired up to be in the net and trying to get the boys fired up, it just makes you want to play that much better for him. He’s been awesome for us, and we want to do the same for him.
McKenna on the challenge of staying engaged when he sees fewer shifts in a game:
Sometimes it can be tough to stay in it and find ways to get going on that next shift. But for me, I think being dialed in, watching the game, and watching plays happen really keeps me dialed in.
When I’m out there on the next shift that I get, I’m just trying to be around the puck a lot more. It’s going to be harder to come by puck touches when you’re not playing as much. For me, trying to be around it and get those touches will be key.
McKenna on the progress in his adjustment to the NHL:
Defensively, it’s gotten a little bit better. I find we’re not hemmed in our zone as much anymore, and we’re starting to play in the O zone a little bit more. That’s something I’ve been wanting to work on, and I have found it coming a little bit more. I want to keep building on that, and hopefully, being in the O-zone more leads to a couple more goals.
McKenna on adjusting to the size and strength of NHL opponents:
It’s been good. There’s some big boys out there, and I think you just kind of learn how to take hits and avoid hits, and when to throw hits and stuff like that. For me, it’s been good. There are big defensemen out there who are pretty good at boxing out. It’s hard to find ways to get inside and get to the net. But I think that’s something that’ll just come with time. As I build my physical body, I think it’ll come.
Tavares on the challenge of facing McDavid:
Obviously, a really special hockey player. A style of play the game’s really never seen, right? And just the dominance with it… Obviously, he’s very driven, like he’s always been, but there are probably some different circumstances around their team, and the longer offseason they had probably benefited him in some ways. He’s obviously got off to a tremendous start — historic.
It’s going to be a heck of a challenge. No doubt he’ll be ready to play today and want to make an impact. Obviously, it’s a tremendous challenge, and you’ve got to try to do your best to slow him down. There are going to be times when he has the puck and he’s able to make things happen, but you try to make that as difficult as you can and try to keep them out of the middle of the ice.
Tavares on his experiences with Mike Babcock:
I’ve had great experiences with Babs — obviously, with Team Canada first and foremost, and then he was a big part of recruiting me here when I went through the interview process, as far as why he thought it was the right opportunity for me to come to Toronto, how he saw me fit into all of that, and his belief in me as a player.
My experiences have been positive with him, and I’ve played against him when he’s coached before. It’s a long time ago now, but like anything, you’re just focused on our group, yourself, and what you got to do to get in the flow of the game, execute, and play well.
Tavares on the need for sharper execution on the power play:
IWe’ve had some plays where if we just execute a little bit better, all of a sudden, we’ve got a little bit more space, or we create an opportunity in a good area of the ice to attack the net and be aggressive.
Being able to draw a few more (power plays) would be good as well. The more opportunities you get, obviously, the more chance you have to kind of work through it and create opportunities and do what you need to do. I don’t think we’re far off, but no doubt, we need it to be a big part of our game and execute at a higher level.
Jim Hiller on the players’ mindset amid a really rough patch:
Despite the circumstances and not feeling good about our results—and there’s no question we don’t feel good about that or very proud about that—we have a resilient group. I think they have resolve. They’re upbeat based on the circumstances.
I think we’ve got a great mindset in the room, and sometimes it’s hard when you’re going through things like we’re going through right now, but I don’t see that just faltering. I see that as a positive for us right now, despite the circumstances.
Maple Leafs vs. Oilers: By the NumbersSwipe the table to compare teams.
|Category
|Maple Leafs
|Oilers
|Games played
|21
|20
|Record
|8–11–2[T-24th]
|14–3–3[2nd]
|Points percentage
|.429[T-24th]
|.775[2nd]
|Goals for
|69[10th]
|81[T-2nd]
|Goals against
|75[30th]
|58[T-14th]
|Goals for / game
|3.29[14th]
|4.05[T-2nd]
|Goals against / game
|3.57[27th]
|2.90[10th]
|Home record
|4–8–1[30th]
|7–3–2[12th]
|Away record
|4–3–1[T-11th]
|7–0–1[1st]
|5v5 shot attempts %
|48.3%[23rd]
|47.3%[26th]
|5v5 goals for %
|45.4%[25th]
|56.0%[9th]
|5v5 PDO
|98.6[21st]
|103.6[2nd]
|Power play
|27.1%[7th]
|33.3%[3rd]
|Penalty kill
|85.5%[7th]
|76.9%[19th]
|Head-to-head (2026–27)
|1–0–0
|0–1–0
|Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points
|Scorer #1
|Auston Matthews12–17–29
|Connor McDavid11–38–49
|Scorer #2
|William Nylander11–11–22
|Leon Draisaitl18–19–37
|Scorer #3
|Jack Roslovic9–11–20
|Evan Bouchard11–22–33
|Scorer #4
|Easton Cowan7–9–16
|Vasily Podkolzin9–6–15
|Scorer #5
|Kirill Marchenko6–8–14
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins4–7–11
Maple Leafs Projected Lines
With an optional morning skate, these lines are merely a projection and final combinations won't be known until line rushes in warmups before puck drop.
Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).
Forwards
|Line
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|1
|53Easton Cowan
|34Auston Matthews
|96Jack Roslovic
|2
|77Ryan Tverberg
|91John Tavares
|88William Nylander
|3
|92Gavin McKenna
|20Nick Paul
|81Dakota Joshua
|4
|24Brandon Duhaime
|73Teddy Blueger
|19Zack MacEwen
|Scratch
|90Brendan Brisson
Defense
|Pair
|Left Defense
|Right Defense
|1
|22Jake McCabe
|43Darren Raddysh
|2
|95Oliver Ekman-Larsson
|28Troy Stecher
|3
|36Dakota Mermis
|8Chris Tanev
|Scratch
|82Cole McWard
Goaltenders
|41Anthony Stolarz
|Starter
|72Sergei Bobrovsky
|Backup
Injuries Or Other Absences
|Player
|Status
|44Morgan Rielly
|Day-to-day injury
|15Colton Sissons
|Week-to-week injury
|3Nick Blankenburg
|Week-to-week injury
|86Kirill Marchenko
|Week-to-week injury
|83Marshall Rifai
|Week-to-week injury
|11Max Domi
|Long-term Injury
|18Miles Wood
|IR
Oilers Projected Lines
Forwards
|Line
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|1
|92Vasily PodkolzinPodkolzin
|97Connor McDavidMcDavid
|29Leon DraisaitlDraisaitl
|2
|42Kasperi KapanenKapanen
|93Ryan Nugent-HopkinsNugent-Hopkins
|18Zach HymanHyman
|3
|34Colton DachDach
|16Jason DickinsonDickinson
|10Trent FredericFrederic
|4
|26Alex FormentonFormenton
|43Owen MichaelsMichaels
|21Mathieu JosephJoseph
Defense
|Pair
|Left Defense
|Right Defense
|1
|14Mattias EkholmEkholm
|2Evan BouchardBouchard
|2
|6Ryan SheaShea
|5Connor MurphyMurphy
|3
|85Shakir MukhamadullinMukhamadullin
|49Ty EmbersonEmberson
Goaltenders
|27Devon LeviLevi
|Starter
|35Tristan JarryJarry
|Backup