Can the Maple Leafs somehow avoid the indignity of a 0-for-6 homestand tonight against Mike Babcock’s 14-3-3 Oilers? (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet).

Game Day Quotes

Connor McDavid on why Saturday night in Toronto still means more to him:

It doesn’t matter how many times you come back here. It’s always a special building to me. I was a Leafs fan growing up as a kid. This building means a lot to me, so it’s always special to play in here.

Obviously, Saturday night, too — Hockey Night in Canada, although I’m not sure we’re allowed to say that anymore. But it’ll always be Hockey Night in Canada to me. Yeah, it means more, of course.

Iy’s an important game. We’ve got a lot of Toronto guys here. This is a hometown game for a lot of guys, and we want to make sure it’s a good one. Saturday night in Toronto; it’s really fun. It’s something that everyone looks forward to.

It’s always exciting. Obviously, a lot of friends and family come into town. It’s where I grew up, so it’s always exciting.

Zach Hyman on how Mike Babcock helped launch his NHL career when they were both in Toronto:

You always need somebody who believes in you, especially early on in your career when you’re trying to make a name for yourself and just grab a hold of a roster spot. He was somebody who believed in me right from the start.

There were a lot of doubters in Toronto early on in my career, whether I should have been playing where I was playing, but he was somebody who always had the confidence to put me on the ice and to trust my game and grow as a player.

It’s been really fun having a second stint with him, being older now. I think I was like 24 when we started, and now I’m 34. I think everybody knows how highly I think of him, and it’s been a great start here in Edmonton.

Jake McCabe on the difficulty of building back confidence during a long losing streak:

When you don’t have it, it’s not easy to get back. And when you have it, you want to make sure you keep it.

We’re at, obviously, the stage of trying to build it back up and just wanting that puck — everyone wanting that puck, being confident with it, and being confident with the plays you make. When there’s a play to make, make it. When there’s not, let’s put it in. Let’s go to work. That’s the mindset for us tonight.

McCabe on his own mindset amid the struggles:

Compete. Compete. Keep the puck out of my net. When we’re not winning hockey games and I’m getting scored on, I’m not doing my job. Just get out there, make it hard on the other guys’ top lines, and compete my ass off all night.

Gavin McKenna on facing McDavid:

He’s in a world of his own. You see what he’s doing, and it’s crazy to put up numbers like that in the National Hockey League. It’s very unique. To see him up close, he’s super fast, very smart, and seems like he just controls the game. Obviously, he’s got Leon to play with, and they’re always looking for him. He’s just a threat everywhere on the ice.

McKenna on playing in front of Anthony Stolarz:

It’s been good. He’s an awesome goalie to play in front of. Every time he comes back to the bench, he’s always trying to get the boys fired up, so he’s a pretty vocal goalie. I haven’t played with many goalies like that. It’s cool to see, and when you’ve got a guy who’s fired up to be in the net and trying to get the boys fired up, it just makes you want to play that much better for him. He’s been awesome for us, and we want to do the same for him.

McKenna on the challenge of staying engaged when he sees fewer shifts in a game:

Sometimes it can be tough to stay in it and find ways to get going on that next shift. But for me, I think being dialed in, watching the game, and watching plays happen really keeps me dialed in.

When I’m out there on the next shift that I get, I’m just trying to be around the puck a lot more. It’s going to be harder to come by puck touches when you’re not playing as much. For me, trying to be around it and get those touches will be key.

McKenna on the progress in his adjustment to the NHL:

Defensively, it’s gotten a little bit better. I find we’re not hemmed in our zone as much anymore, and we’re starting to play in the O zone a little bit more. That’s something I’ve been wanting to work on, and I have found it coming a little bit more. I want to keep building on that, and hopefully, being in the O-zone more leads to a couple more goals.

McKenna on adjusting to the size and strength of NHL opponents:

It’s been good. There’s some big boys out there, and I think you just kind of learn how to take hits and avoid hits, and when to throw hits and stuff like that. For me, it’s been good. There are big defensemen out there who are pretty good at boxing out. It’s hard to find ways to get inside and get to the net. But I think that’s something that’ll just come with time. As I build my physical body, I think it’ll come.

Tavares on the challenge of facing McDavid:

Obviously, a really special hockey player. A style of play the game’s really never seen, right? And just the dominance with it… Obviously, he’s very driven, like he’s always been, but there are probably some different circumstances around their team, and the longer offseason they had probably benefited him in some ways. He’s obviously got off to a tremendous start — historic.

It’s going to be a heck of a challenge. No doubt he’ll be ready to play today and want to make an impact. Obviously, it’s a tremendous challenge, and you’ve got to try to do your best to slow him down. There are going to be times when he has the puck and he’s able to make things happen, but you try to make that as difficult as you can and try to keep them out of the middle of the ice.

Tavares on his experiences with Mike Babcock:

I’ve had great experiences with Babs — obviously, with Team Canada first and foremost, and then he was a big part of recruiting me here when I went through the interview process, as far as why he thought it was the right opportunity for me to come to Toronto, how he saw me fit into all of that, and his belief in me as a player.

My experiences have been positive with him, and I’ve played against him when he’s coached before. It’s a long time ago now, but like anything, you’re just focused on our group, yourself, and what you got to do to get in the flow of the game, execute, and play well.

Tavares on the need for sharper execution on the power play:

IWe’ve had some plays where if we just execute a little bit better, all of a sudden, we’ve got a little bit more space, or we create an opportunity in a good area of the ice to attack the net and be aggressive.

Being able to draw a few more (power plays) would be good as well. The more opportunities you get, obviously, the more chance you have to kind of work through it and create opportunities and do what you need to do. I don’t think we’re far off, but no doubt, we need it to be a big part of our game and execute at a higher level.

Jim Hiller on the players’ mindset amid a really rough patch:

Despite the circumstances and not feeling good about our results—and there’s no question we don’t feel good about that or very proud about that—we have a resilient group. I think they have resolve. They’re upbeat based on the circumstances.

I think we’ve got a great mindset in the room, and sometimes it’s hard when you’re going through things like we’re going through right now, but I don’t see that just faltering. I see that as a positive for us right now, despite the circumstances.

2026–27 regular season

Maple Leafs vs. Oilers: By the Numbers

Swipe the table to compare teams.
CategoryMaple LeafsOilers
Games played2120
Record8–11–2[T-24th]14–3–3[2nd]
Points percentage.429[T-24th].775[2nd]
Goals for69[10th]81[T-2nd]
Goals against75[30th]58[T-14th]
Goals for / game3.29[14th]4.05[T-2nd]
Goals against / game3.57[27th]2.90[10th]
Home record4–8–1[30th]7–3–2[12th]
Away record4–3–1[T-11th]7–0–1[1st]
5v5 shot attempts %48.3%[23rd]47.3%[26th]
5v5 goals for %45.4%[25th]56.0%[9th]
5v5 PDO98.6[21st]103.6[2nd]
Power play27.1%[7th]33.3%[3rd]
Penalty kill85.5%[7th]76.9%[19th]
Head-to-head (2026–27)1–0–00–1–0
Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points
Scorer #1Auston Matthews12–17–29Connor McDavid11–38–49
Scorer #2William Nylander11–11–22Leon Draisaitl18–19–37
Scorer #3Jack Roslovic9–11–20Evan Bouchard11–22–33
Scorer #4Easton Cowan7–9–16Vasily Podkolzin9–6–15
Scorer #5Kirill Marchenko6–8–14Ryan Nugent-Hopkins4–7–11
Toronto vs. Edmonton - November 14

Maple Leafs Projected Lines

With an optional morning skate, these lines are merely a projection and final combinations won't be known until line rushes in warmups before puck drop.

Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
153Easton Cowan 34Auston Matthews 96Jack Roslovic
277Ryan Tverberg 91John Tavares 88William Nylander
392Gavin McKenna 20Nick Paul 81Dakota Joshua
424Brandon Duhaime 73Teddy Blueger 19Zack MacEwen
Scratch90Brendan Brisson

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
122Jake McCabe 43Darren Raddysh
295Oliver Ekman-Larsson 28Troy Stecher
336Dakota Mermis 8Chris Tanev
Scratch82Cole McWard

Goaltenders

41Anthony Stolarz Starter
72Sergei Bobrovsky Backup

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
44Morgan Rielly Day-to-day injury
15Colton Sissons Week-to-week injury
3Nick Blankenburg Week-to-week injury
86Kirill Marchenko Week-to-week injury
83Marshall Rifai Week-to-week injury
11Max DomiLong-term Injury
18Miles Wood IR
34
Maple Leafs player card

Auston Matthews 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 12G 17A 29PTS 9+/- 3.0SOG/GP
54.5%5v5 CF% 64.5%5v5 GF% 1.38PTS/GP 54.5%FO%
20:33TOI/GP16:52EVTOI/GP3:24PPTOI/GP0:16PKTOI/GP
24
Maple Leafs player card

Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 1G 3A 4PTS -3+/- 0.8SOG/GP
49.2%5v5 CF% 38.4%5v5 GF% 0.19PTS/GP 33.3%FO%
11:57TOI/GP9:51EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:04PKTOI/GP
90
Maple Leafs player card

Brendan Brisson 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 188 lb

Age: 25 · Born 2001-10-22 · Los Angeles, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
15
Maple Leafs player card

Colton Sissons 🇨🇦

C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
19GP 2G 4A 6PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
47.7%5v5 CF% 47.6%5v5 GF% 0.32PTS/GP 59.9%FO%
14:37TOI/GP11:49EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:46PKTOI/GP
81
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 1A 1PTS 0+/- 1.2SOG/GP
59.6%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP 50.0%FO%
10:40TOI/GP10:30EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:10PKTOI/GP
53
Maple Leafs player card

Easton Cowan 🇨🇦

LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb

Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 7G 9A 16PTS 3+/- 2.0SOG/GP
48.5%5v5 CF% 56.2%5v5 GF% 0.76PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
15:57TOI/GP14:17EVTOI/GP0:55PPTOI/GP0:45PKTOI/GP
92
Maple Leafs player card

Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb

Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 6G 7A 13PTS -10+/- 1.7SOG/GP
46.3%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.62PTS/GP
13:56TOI/GP11:36EVTOI/GP2:20PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
96
Maple Leafs player card

Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 9G 11A 20PTS 2+/- 2.7SOG/GP
52.2%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP 38.5%FO%
17:17TOI/GP15:31EVTOI/GP1:45PPTOI/GP0:02PKTOI/GP
91
Maple Leafs player card

John Tavares 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
11GP 2G 5A 7PTS -13+/- 2.3SOG/GP
45.8%5v5 CF% 22.2%5v5 GF% 0.64PTS/GP 54.0%FO%
16:55TOI/GP13:47EVTOI/GP3:08PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
86
Maple Leafs player card

Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺

RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 6G 8A 14PTS -3+/- 2.5SOG/GP
48.1%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP
17:37TOI/GP14:07EVTOI/GP3:30PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
18
Maple Leafs player card

Miles Wood 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA)

Injury Status: IR

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
20
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Paul 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 2G 5A 7PTS -6+/- 1.0SOG/GP
45.2%5v5 CF% 36.0%5v5 GF% 0.33PTS/GP 46.2%FO%
16:12TOI/GP13:25EVTOI/GP0:41PPTOI/GP2:05PKTOI/GP
77
Maple Leafs player card

Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 187 lb

Age: 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 0G 0A 0PTS -2+/- 1.0SOG/GP
46.8%5v5 CF% 25.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
14:24TOI/GP12:49EVTOI/GP0:41PPTOI/GP0:55PKTOI/GP
73
Maple Leafs player card

Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 2G 3A 5PTS -4+/- 1.1SOG/GP
48.8%5v5 CF% 38.0%5v5 GF% 0.24PTS/GP 49.7%FO%
13:17TOI/GP10:23EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP2:52PKTOI/GP
88
Maple Leafs player card

William Nylander 🇸🇪

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 11G 11A 22PTS -8+/- 2.7SOG/GP
45.0%5v5 CF% 38.8%5v5 GF% 1.05PTS/GP 34.6%FO%
20:02TOI/GP16:16EVTOI/GP3:18PPTOI/GP0:29PKTOI/GP
19
Maple Leafs player card

Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 3G 3A 6PTS 0+/- 1.1SOG/GP
57.7%5v5 CF% 54.5%5v5 GF% 0.40PTS/GP 55.6%FO%
8:25TOI/GP8:24EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
8
Maple Leafs player card

Chris Tanev 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
10GP 0G 1A 1PTS 0+/- 0.4SOG/GP
43.6%5v5 CF% 44.4%5v5 GF% 0.10PTS/GP
17:52TOI/GP14:42EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP3:07PKTOI/GP
82
Maple Leafs player card

Cole McWard 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb

Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.5SOG/GP
48.5%5v5 CF% 100.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
14:42TOI/GP14:42EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
36
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 1.0SOG/GP
53.2%5v5 CF% 55.5%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
13:29TOI/GP12:45EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP0:43PKTOI/GP
43
Maple Leafs player card

Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 1G 12A 13PTS -11+/- 2.3SOG/GP
47.8%5v5 CF% 41.0%5v5 GF% 0.62PTS/GP
23:59TOI/GP19:50EVTOI/GP3:24PPTOI/GP0:45PKTOI/GP
22
Maple Leafs player card

Jake McCabe 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 0G 3A 3PTS -5+/- 1.0SOG/GP
44.4%5v5 CF% 35.4%5v5 GF% 0.14PTS/GP
20:03TOI/GP16:30EVTOI/GP0:04PPTOI/GP3:30PKTOI/GP
83
Maple Leafs player card

Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 1G 0A 1PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
27.9%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.50PTS/GP
14:09TOI/GP13:38EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP0:27PKTOI/GP
44
Maple Leafs player card

Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA)

Injury Status: Day-to-day injury

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
18GP 0G 12A 12PTS 0+/- 1.2SOG/GP
49.6%5v5 CF% 52.9%5v5 GF% 0.67PTS/GP
18:46TOI/GP16:56EVTOI/GP0:58PPTOI/GP0:51PKTOI/GP
3
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 0A 1PTS -3+/- 1.0SOG/GP
51.2%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
13:05TOI/GP12:32EVTOI/GP0:30PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
95
Maple Leafs player card

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb

Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 0G 1A 1PTS -6+/- 1.0SOG/GP
51.1%5v5 CF% 40.0%5v5 GF% 0.05PTS/GP
18:21TOI/GP16:14EVTOI/GP0:24PPTOI/GP1:43PKTOI/GP
28
Maple Leafs player card

Troy Stecher 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 2G 4A 6PTS 5+/- 1.3SOG/GP
51.4%5v5 CF% 51.5%5v5 GF% 0.29PTS/GP
19:12TOI/GP16:11EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP2:58PKTOI/GP
41
Maple Leafs player card

Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
8GP 5W 3L 0OTL 2.90GAA .900SV%
72
Maple Leafs player card

Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb

Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 3W 8L 2OTL 3.47GAA .881SV%
Toronto vs. Edmonton Oilers - November 14

Oilers Projected Lines

Forwards

LineLeft WingCenterRight Wing
192Vasily PodkolzinPodkolzin97Connor McDavidMcDavid29Leon DraisaitlDraisaitl
242Kasperi KapanenKapanen93Ryan Nugent-HopkinsNugent-Hopkins18Zach HymanHyman
334Colton DachDach16Jason DickinsonDickinson10Trent FredericFrederic
426Alex FormentonFormenton43Owen MichaelsMichaels21Mathieu JosephJoseph

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
114Mattias EkholmEkholm2Evan BouchardBouchard
26Ryan SheaShea5Connor MurphyMurphy
385Shakir MukhamadullinMukhamadullin49Ty EmbersonEmberson

Goaltenders

27Devon LeviLeviStarter
35Tristan JarryJarryBackup

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