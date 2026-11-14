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Can the Maple Leafs somehow avoid the indignity of a 0-for-6 homestand tonight against Mike Babcock’s 14-3-3 Oilers? (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet).

Game Day Quotes

Connor McDavid on why Saturday night in Toronto still means more to him:

It doesn’t matter how many times you come back here. It’s always a special building to me. I was a Leafs fan growing up as a kid. This building means a lot to me, so it’s always special to play in here. Obviously, Saturday night, too — Hockey Night in Canada, although I’m not sure we’re allowed to say that anymore. But it’ll always be Hockey Night in Canada to me. Yeah, it means more, of course. Iy’s an important game. We’ve got a lot of Toronto guys here. This is a hometown game for a lot of guys, and we want to make sure it’s a good one. Saturday night in Toronto; it’s really fun. It’s something that everyone looks forward to. It’s always exciting. Obviously, a lot of friends and family come into town. It’s where I grew up, so it’s always exciting.

Zach Hyman on how Mike Babcock helped launch his NHL career when they were both in Toronto:

You always need somebody who believes in you, especially early on in your career when you’re trying to make a name for yourself and just grab a hold of a roster spot. He was somebody who believed in me right from the start. There were a lot of doubters in Toronto early on in my career, whether I should have been playing where I was playing, but he was somebody who always had the confidence to put me on the ice and to trust my game and grow as a player. It’s been really fun having a second stint with him, being older now. I think I was like 24 when we started, and now I’m 34. I think everybody knows how highly I think of him, and it’s been a great start here in Edmonton.

Jake McCabe on the difficulty of building back confidence during a long losing streak:

When you don’t have it, it’s not easy to get back. And when you have it, you want to make sure you keep it. We’re at, obviously, the stage of trying to build it back up and just wanting that puck — everyone wanting that puck, being confident with it, and being confident with the plays you make. When there’s a play to make, make it. When there’s not, let’s put it in. Let’s go to work. That’s the mindset for us tonight.

McCabe on his own mindset amid the struggles:

Compete. Compete. Keep the puck out of my net. When we’re not winning hockey games and I’m getting scored on, I’m not doing my job. Just get out there, make it hard on the other guys’ top lines, and compete my ass off all night.

Gavin McKenna on facing McDavid:

He’s in a world of his own. You see what he’s doing, and it’s crazy to put up numbers like that in the National Hockey League. It’s very unique. To see him up close, he’s super fast, very smart, and seems like he just controls the game. Obviously, he’s got Leon to play with, and they’re always looking for him. He’s just a threat everywhere on the ice.

McKenna on playing in front of Anthony Stolarz:

It’s been good. He’s an awesome goalie to play in front of. Every time he comes back to the bench, he’s always trying to get the boys fired up, so he’s a pretty vocal goalie. I haven’t played with many goalies like that. It’s cool to see, and when you’ve got a guy who’s fired up to be in the net and trying to get the boys fired up, it just makes you want to play that much better for him. He’s been awesome for us, and we want to do the same for him.

McKenna on the challenge of staying engaged when he sees fewer shifts in a game:

Sometimes it can be tough to stay in it and find ways to get going on that next shift. But for me, I think being dialed in, watching the game, and watching plays happen really keeps me dialed in. When I’m out there on the next shift that I get, I’m just trying to be around the puck a lot more. It’s going to be harder to come by puck touches when you’re not playing as much. For me, trying to be around it and get those touches will be key.

McKenna on the progress in his adjustment to the NHL:

Defensively, it’s gotten a little bit better. I find we’re not hemmed in our zone as much anymore, and we’re starting to play in the O zone a little bit more. That’s something I’ve been wanting to work on, and I have found it coming a little bit more. I want to keep building on that, and hopefully, being in the O-zone more leads to a couple more goals.

McKenna on adjusting to the size and strength of NHL opponents:

It’s been good. There’s some big boys out there, and I think you just kind of learn how to take hits and avoid hits, and when to throw hits and stuff like that. For me, it’s been good. There are big defensemen out there who are pretty good at boxing out. It’s hard to find ways to get inside and get to the net. But I think that’s something that’ll just come with time. As I build my physical body, I think it’ll come.

Tavares on the challenge of facing McDavid:

Obviously, a really special hockey player. A style of play the game’s really never seen, right? And just the dominance with it… Obviously, he’s very driven, like he’s always been, but there are probably some different circumstances around their team, and the longer offseason they had probably benefited him in some ways. He’s obviously got off to a tremendous start — historic. It’s going to be a heck of a challenge. No doubt he’ll be ready to play today and want to make an impact. Obviously, it’s a tremendous challenge, and you’ve got to try to do your best to slow him down. There are going to be times when he has the puck and he’s able to make things happen, but you try to make that as difficult as you can and try to keep them out of the middle of the ice.

Tavares on his experiences with Mike Babcock:

I’ve had great experiences with Babs — obviously, with Team Canada first and foremost, and then he was a big part of recruiting me here when I went through the interview process, as far as why he thought it was the right opportunity for me to come to Toronto, how he saw me fit into all of that, and his belief in me as a player. My experiences have been positive with him, and I’ve played against him when he’s coached before. It’s a long time ago now, but like anything, you’re just focused on our group, yourself, and what you got to do to get in the flow of the game, execute, and play well.

Tavares on the need for sharper execution on the power play:

IWe’ve had some plays where if we just execute a little bit better, all of a sudden, we’ve got a little bit more space, or we create an opportunity in a good area of the ice to attack the net and be aggressive. Being able to draw a few more (power plays) would be good as well. The more opportunities you get, obviously, the more chance you have to kind of work through it and create opportunities and do what you need to do. I don’t think we’re far off, but no doubt, we need it to be a big part of our game and execute at a higher level.

Jim Hiller on the players’ mindset amid a really rough patch:

Despite the circumstances and not feeling good about our results—and there’s no question we don’t feel good about that or very proud about that—we have a resilient group. I think they have resolve. They’re upbeat based on the circumstances. I think we’ve got a great mindset in the room, and sometimes it’s hard when you’re going through things like we’re going through right now, but I don’t see that just faltering. I see that as a positive for us right now, despite the circumstances.

2026–27 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Oilers: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. Category Maple Leafs Oilers Games played 21 20 Record 8–11–2 [T-24th] 14–3–3 [2nd] Points percentage .429 [T-24th] .775 [2nd] Goals for 69 [10th] 81 [T-2nd] Goals against 75 [30th] 58 [T-14th] Goals for / game 3.29 [14th] 4.05 [T-2nd] Goals against / game 3.57 [27th] 2.90 [10th] Home record 4–8–1 [30th] 7–3–2 [12th] Away record 4–3–1 [T-11th] 7–0–1 [1st] 5v5 shot attempts % 48.3% [23rd] 47.3% [26th] 5v5 goals for % 45.4% [25th] 56.0% [9th] 5v5 PDO 98.6 [21st] 103.6 [2nd] Power play 27.1% [7th] 33.3% [3rd] Penalty kill 85.5% [7th] 76.9% [19th] Head-to-head (2026–27) 1–0–0 0–1–0 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points Scorer #1 Auston Matthews 12–17–29 Connor McDavid 11–38–49 Scorer #2 William Nylander 11–11–22 Leon Draisaitl 18–19–37 Scorer #3 Jack Roslovic 9–11–20 Evan Bouchard 11–22–33 Scorer #4 Easton Cowan 7–9–16 Vasily Podkolzin 9–6–15 Scorer #5 Kirill Marchenko 6–8–14 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 4–7–11

Toronto vs. Edmonton - November 14 Maple Leafs Projected Lines With an optional morning skate, these lines are merely a projection and final combinations won't be known until line rushes in warmups before puck drop. Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 77 Ryan Tverberg Tverberg i 91 John Tavares Tavares i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 90 Brendan Brisson Brisson i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i 3 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i Scratch 82 Cole McWard McWard i Goaltenders 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Starter 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i Day-to-day injury 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i Week-to-week injury 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Week-to-week injury 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i Week-to-week injury 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week injury 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 12 G 17 A 29 PTS 9 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 54.5% 5v5 CF% 64.5% 5v5 GF% 1.38 PTS/GP 54.5% FO% 20:33 TOI/GP 16:52 EVTOI/GP 3:24 PPTOI/GP 0:16 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -3 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 49.2% 5v5 CF% 38.4% 5v5 GF% 0.19 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 11:57 TOI/GP 9:51 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:04 PKTOI/GP

× 90 Maple Leafs player card Brendan Brisson 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 188 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-10-22 · Los Angeles, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons ✚ 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.7% 5v5 CF% 47.6% 5v5 GF% 0.32 PTS/GP 59.9% FO% 14:37 TOI/GP 11:49 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:46 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 59.6% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 10:40 TOI/GP 10:30 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:10 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 7 G 9 A 16 PTS 3 +/- 2.0 SOG/GP 48.5% 5v5 CF% 56.2% 5v5 GF% 0.76 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 15:57 TOI/GP 14:17 EVTOI/GP 0:55 PPTOI/GP 0:45 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Dakota Joshua 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 6 G 7 A 13 PTS -10 +/- 1.7 SOG/GP 46.3% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.62 PTS/GP 13:56 TOI/GP 11:36 EVTOI/GP 2:20 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 9 G 11 A 20 PTS 2 +/- 2.7 SOG/GP 52.2% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 38.5% FO% 17:17 TOI/GP 15:31 EVTOI/GP 1:45 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Ryan Tverberg , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 11 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -13 +/- 2.3 SOG/GP 45.8% 5v5 CF% 22.2% 5v5 GF% 0.64 PTS/GP 54.0% FO% 16:55 TOI/GP 13:47 EVTOI/GP 3:08 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko ✚ 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Dakota Joshua 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -6 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 45.2% 5v5 CF% 36.0% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 46.2% FO% 16:12 TOI/GP 13:25 EVTOI/GP 0:41 PPTOI/GP 2:05 PKTOI/GP

× 77 Maple Leafs player card Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 187 lb Age: 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 46.8% 5v5 CF% 25.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 14:24 TOI/GP 12:49 EVTOI/GP 0:41 PPTOI/GP 0:55 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS -4 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 48.8% 5v5 CF% 38.0% 5v5 GF% 0.24 PTS/GP 49.7% FO% 13:17 TOI/GP 10:23 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:52 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Ryan Tverberg , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 11 G 11 A 22 PTS -8 +/- 2.7 SOG/GP 45.0% 5v5 CF% 38.8% 5v5 GF% 1.05 PTS/GP 34.6% FO% 20:02 TOI/GP 16:16 EVTOI/GP 3:18 PPTOI/GP 0:29 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 57.7% 5v5 CF% 54.5% 5v5 GF% 0.40 PTS/GP 55.6% FO% 8:25 TOI/GP 8:24 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Dakota Mermis 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 10 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 43.6% 5v5 CF% 44.4% 5v5 GF% 0.10 PTS/GP 17:52 TOI/GP 14:42 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:07 PKTOI/GP

× 82 Maple Leafs player card Cole McWard 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 48.5% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 14:42 TOI/GP 14:42 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Chris Tanev 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 53.2% 5v5 CF% 55.5% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 13:29 TOI/GP 12:45 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:43 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 1 G 12 A 13 PTS -11 +/- 2.3 SOG/GP 47.8% 5v5 CF% 41.0% 5v5 GF% 0.62 PTS/GP 23:59 TOI/GP 19:50 EVTOI/GP 3:24 PPTOI/GP 0:45 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS -5 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 44.4% 5v5 CF% 35.4% 5v5 GF% 0.14 PTS/GP 20:03 TOI/GP 16:30 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:30 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 18 GP 0 G 12 A 12 PTS 0 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 49.6% 5v5 CF% 52.9% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 18:46 TOI/GP 16:56 EVTOI/GP 0:58 PPTOI/GP 0:51 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -6 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.1% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.05 PTS/GP 18:21 TOI/GP 16:14 EVTOI/GP 0:24 PPTOI/GP 1:43 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 5 +/- 1.3 SOG/GP 51.4% 5v5 CF% 51.5% 5v5 GF% 0.29 PTS/GP 19:12 TOI/GP 16:11 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 2:58 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 8 GP 5 W 3 L 0 OTL 2.90 GAA .900 SV%

× 72 Maple Leafs player card Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 13 GP 3 W 8 L 2 OTL 3.47 GAA .881 SV%