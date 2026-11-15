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It’s official: The Maple Leafs finished their six-game homestand with six regulation losses.

Did they face a gauntlet of tough teams? Yes. Did they deserve better on at least a few nights? Yes. Would a healthy Kirill Marchenko have helped? Yes.

Does any of that matter? No. This is a results business, and the Leafs got zero results. In six home games, they scored a grand total of nine goals — so perhaps it was appropriate that the cherry on top to end the homestand was Devon Levi’s first career shutout.

The Leafs have dug themselves into a huge hole, and unless they go on an exceptional run to make up for it, they are all but toast. Their head coach has few ideas on how to fix it. Their GM is nowhere to be found unless it’s to clarify why Chris Tanev has been load-managed while they keep losing games. Several players aren’t showing any ability to dig in.

But even in darkness, there is some light and a few positives to mention. Anthony Stolarz was really good in this game — the first time he has started back-to-back games this season — and the top line was legitimately good most of the homestand while they matched up against some of the best lines in the league. The fourth line was also consistently effective.

The rest of it, though, was generally problematic. The middle two lines are producing nothing and are liabilities, while the defense corps is a huge problem.

Much of this game was the same old story. The Leafs actually did get off to a good start; the Matthews line got it deep against the McDavid line and hemmed them in on the opening shift before the Tavares line hopped the boards. Tavares beat his defender off the rush for a good look that he couldn’t capitalize on.

Jim Hiller tried to roll out all four lines to start the game, but when it came time for the fourth line’s shift, Babcock sent the McDavid line back out there, and Hiller quickly responded with the Matthews unit. That matchup battle was a bit of a chess match all night; the Leafs’ fourth line took a number of shifts against the McDavid line as the night went on in an effort to free up the Matthews line.

It’s easy to complain about the idea of a fourth line vs. McDavid matchup, but what are the alternatives? A line with Gavin McKenna seeing shifts against #97? Or a line with Tavares and Nylander? Matthews can’t go head-to-head all night long; there are situations where he’s not an option, so the team needs another line to do it, and this is what they have right now.

The Leafs’ best chances of the game really came in the first period. William Nylander hit the bar early, and Ryan Tverberg was in front twice with the puck coming his way but couldn’t capitalize. At the end of the period, shot attempts were 22-18 for Edmonton, but high-danger chances were 5-3 for the Leafs, who were credited with 12 scoring chances.

In the second period, the Leafs were generally suffocated by the Oilers. They generated just nine shot attempts at 5v5, and their best action came on a power play where Jack Roslovic flubbed on two looks. At the end of the power play, Trent Frederic exited the box and was sprung for a 2v1 in which he hit both posts. The Leafs countered the other way, where Nick Paul missed a chance as he continues his streak of not beating a goalie at any point this season.

The Oilers then went on the power play, but Anthony Stolarz stood tall, and the Leafs came out of it still tied. Edmonton kept the pressure up, and McCabe, fresh out of the box, committed a terrible giveaway for another chance against.

Eventually, the Oilers broke the ice on a goal that didn’t have much to it. Easton Cowan made a nice read to pick off a pass attempt to the slot, but he couldn’t fully handle it. McDavid bumped the puck out and passed it to Bouchard on the far side, where he took a slap shot through traffic, as McCabe couldn’t box out properly and screened his goalie instead. The puck did go through Stolarz, who was visibly upset with himself after the goal.

The Leafs pushed to start the third and appeared to get the result they wanted when John Tavares seemingly scored, deflecting a Nylander shot the other way on a really nice tip. But after about five minutes of a league review, it was disallowed. It was a very close call, but we didn’t see an angle that suggested the league could definitively overturn it. The broadcast later tried to show a terrible, deceptive angle while drawing a line across the bar that made no sense.

As frustrating as the disallowed goal was, the Leafs generated a total of two shots on net through the first 17 minutes — while on a five-game losing streak, at home, and trailing in the third period. Two shots on net. Edmonton locked up the neutral zone, and the Leafs couldn’t do a thing about it. They sustained zero offensive-zone time and couldn’t grind pucks in the corners, win battles, or get pucks to the net. Levi ultimately posted a 19-save shutout.

The Leafs did manufacture a little bit of a push in the final two minutes, but it was too little, too late. Six regulation losses and counting, with Chicago up next. There won’t be much else to write if they lose that one.

Post-Game Notes

The Leafs finished a six-game homestand with a rather ridiculous 12 power-play attempts. If you genuinely believe there were only 12 infractions against the Leafs and that a measly two power plays per game didn’t impact their results, I have a bridge to sell you. In the same time period, 16 teams have had at least 20 power-play attempts. That’s over an extra power play per game. At one point in the third, OEL’s stick was slashed out of his hands in a battle — one of the easiest calls to make — and he yelled at the refs, who completely swallowed the whistle. Perhaps they needed another five-minute review to clarify. Jean Hebert and Brandon Blandino were dreadful on this night, but of course, there is zero accountability for the officials.

Even more maddening of late: Gavin McKenna not playing on the top power-play unit so that Tavares can lose faceoffs and make poor decisions on entries, or Roslovic can flub prime chances as he did twice in this one. There are a lot of holes in McKenna’s game, but his vision is elite, and he’s a high-end playmaker when he has space, which is available on the power play. His third-line deployment is reasonable given his defensive shortcomings, but the power-play usage remains puzzling. He was a weapon there.

Ryan Tverberg works hard, but watching him squander prime chances was painful. I get their thinking with his deployment — forecheck and defend on a line that needs help with it. But at one point, he was set up in the slot with nobody around him and couldn’t even manage a shot on net. Maybe he’d loosen up after a goal or something, but it’s a tough watch right now whenever he’s around a scoring opportunity.

The Matthews line was really effective against the McDavid line, even though they were technically on for the only goal against of the game. They generally limited them, and McDavid wasn’t particularly dangerous most of the night, which is about the best a team can do against him at this point. Edmonton is pretty much a one-line team, and if you limit the McDavid line to one goal and don’t give up anything on special teams, you should win the game. In that game script, the Leafs needed the Tavares-Nylander line to produce. They did have the disallowed goal, and Nylander hit a post, while Tverberg had a number of chances. It was close, but this isn’t horseshoes.

In fact, only the fourth line was out-attempted at 5v5. They ate it defensively and didn’t get scored on, which is completely fine. That’s part of their job, and you can live with it. The first and second lines were even, and the third line was up 10-6 in attempts. It was a good game script. They just needed to actually score.

After the Leafs embarrassed the Oilers in Edmonton, the Oilers clearly decided it wouldn’t be that kind of game again. They made this game a real grind, and when they pack the neutral zone and the house defensively, the Leafs needed to win battles and get pucks to the point with bodies in front, just as they did on their disallowed goal or as the Oilers did on theirs. The Leafs’ limitations on defense really showed up in terms of their inability to get good shots through to the net.

At the end of the day, the Leafs need their top dogs to put their feet down and stop the bleeding. They have had some moments, and we can find positives, but they needed to declare enough is enough at some point in the past two weeks, and they simply haven’t. They’ve now lost eight of their past nine. This is as bad as when the Leafs started the 2009-10 season 0-7-1 under Ron Wilson (look up how bad that roster was, if you can stand it). I’m sure they will eventually win some games and their top dogs will heat up again, but the damage is likely already done.

Game Flow: 5v5 Shot Attempts

Heat Map: 5v5 Shot Attempts

Game Highlights: Oilers 1 vs. Maple Leafs 0