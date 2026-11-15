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For the third consecutive game, regulation solved nothing for the Toronto Marlies.

The Marlies should have won Friday’s game in Syracuse in regulation, given the quantity of high-danger scoring chances they generated, but they ended up blowing a third-period lead and requiring overtime to get the job done. In his return to the lineup, Vinni Lettieri made his mark with two key goals.

First Period

The Marlies got off to a slow start against a Syracuse team desperate to snap a three-game losing streak. Artur Akhtyamov made a tremendous save on Tristan Allard after a defensive-zone turnover 15 seconds into the game, and a sloppy icing plus a slashing penalty by Landon Sim put Toronto under more pressure.

It took only 10 seconds for the Crunch to strike on the power play. They cut the Marlies PK to shreds, with Ethan Gauthier finishing off a tic-tac-toe play.

Luke Haymes drew a penalty, but the Marlies wasted their first chance on the man advantage. Sloppy breakouts and puck management then led to Toronto’s second penalty kill, during which Gauthier struck the post.

When the Marlies went to their second power play, they made it count. From the side of the net, Borya Valis made a power move, sweeping the puck behind Olivier Rodrigue’s left leg. It was just Toronto’s third shot of the game, timed at 12:27.

The Marlies finished the period strongly, generating some good looks in the final 90 seconds. Phillippe Myers beat one defender to work into the slot, where his booming shot was saved, and Aatu Räty couldn’t force home the rebound.

Valis and Henrik Rybinski’s hustle let the Marlies recycle the puck from the right corner. Blake Smith found space in the high slot, where the big defenseman’s shot found the netminder’s crest.

Second Period

The Marlies carried the play for the opening 4-5 minutes without threatening the Syracuse net. They were nearly caught by a sucker punch shortly after. Syracuse capitalized on a turnover to create a 2v1 in transition, but Noah Chadwick’s brilliant diving save denied the Crunch a chance to retake the lead.

Marc Johnstone whiffed on a one-timer after a nice setup by Vinni Borgesi as Toronto mustered just two shots in 12 minutes. At the other end, Akhtyamov produced two key saves 15 seconds apart at the nine-minute mark; Shawn Element and Allard had the go-ahead goal on their sticks from the heart of the slot.

A Syracuse misplay on a Marlies penalty kill turned the period in Toronto’s favour. Bo Groulx seized on a loose pass and was subsequently fouled on a partial breakaway. On the shortened power play, Vinni Letteiri scored with a trademark one-time shot from the left circle.

Sawyer Boulton and Element dropped the gloves within a minute of the restart. Both men connected on swinging punches, but the Toronto forward earned the takedown.

The Marlies came close to netting an insurance marker with four minutes remaining in the middle frame when a deflected shot from Chadwick struck the post.

Third Period

The Marlies handed Syracuse the tying tally 74 seconds into the third period. An errant drop pass triggered a defensive implosion, and Gauthier couldn’t miss from close range.

After Groulx rang a shot off the iron at the four-minute mark, Syracuse generated its best chance to win the game in regulation. Easily the Crunch’s most effective forward, Gauthier was denied his hat trick by a good double save by Akhtyamov.

The Marlies generated several Grade-A chances to win the game in regulation: Borgesi, Sim, Rybinski, Matthew Barbolini, and Groulx couldn’t bury, as Rodrigue kept his team level. Groulx also almost struck in the final 30 seconds when he was hauled down after a strong drive into the slot, drawing a penalty.

Overtime

Unable to capitalize in regulation, Toronto found a way through on their 4-on-3 power play in extra time. Sustained pressure eventually broke down a tired Syracuse penalty kill, and Groulx’s inch-perfect cross-ice pass was right in Lettieri’s wheelhouse. He was positioned a little lower in the left circle than normal but still found the net with his trademark accuracy.

Post-Game Notes

The Marlies went 3-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill while outshooting Syracuse 27-16.

With Vinni Lettieri (2G) back in the AHL, the Marlies’ top power-play unit is immediately a potent threat again. The veteran forward has recorded a point (5-6-11 in 6 GP) in each AHL game this season.

Borya Valis netted his fifth goal in six games with yet another goal from the house.

Noah Chadwick (1A) extended his point streak to four games. The big defenseman now has seven points (2G/5A) in 13 games to start his sophomore season.

This was Bo Groulx’s (2A) best performance since reassignment four games ago. He has struggled to find a rhythm in his five-on-five play, but he looked closer to the player who dominated the league last season.

It wasn’t the easiest game for a goaltender, but credit to Artur Akhtyamov for pulling off timely saves as he turned aside 14 of 16 shots.

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Toronto vs. Syracuse - Nov. 13 Toronto Marlies Lines Select a player name to view their card. Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 29 Benoit-Olivier Groulx Groulx i 11 Logan Shaw Shaw C i 71 Vinni Lettieri Lettieri A i 2 39 Borya Valis Valis i 37 Luke Haymes Haymes i 54 Henrik Rybinski Rybinski i 3 42 Landon Sim Sim i 26 Aatu Raty Raty i 68 Matthew Barbolini Barbolini i 4 61 Michael Pezzetta Pezzetta i 57 Marc Johnstone Johnstone A i 56 Sawyer Boulton Boulton i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 58 Noah Chadwick Chadwick i 51 Philippe Myers Myers i 2 59 Blake Smith Smith i 62 Hayes Hundley Hundley i 3 86 Ben Meehan Meehan i 25 Vinny Borgesi Borgesi i Goaltenders 70 Artur Akhtyamov Akhtyamov 🏆 i Starter 31 Samuel Hlavaj Hlavaj i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 38 Ben Danford Danford i Upper body, week-to-week 52 Cade Webber Webber i Upper body, week-to-week

× 29 Toronto Marlies player card Benoit-Olivier Groulx 🇨🇦 Age 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, France Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Logan Shaw · Vinni Lettieri 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 5 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS -2 +/− 4 PIM 10 SOG 3 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 2.0 SOG/GP 0.6 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 11 Toronto Marlies player card Logan Shaw C 🇨🇦 Age 34 · Born 1992-10-05 · Glace Bay, NS Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL) Current linemates ↗: Benoit-Olivier Groulx · Vinni Lettieri 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 16 GP 5 G 12 A 17 PTS -2 +/− 4 PIM 25 SOG 7 PPP 0 SHP 20.0 SH% 1.6 SOG/GP 1.1 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 71 Toronto Marlies player card Vinni Lettieri A 🇺🇸 Age 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Benoit-Olivier Groulx · Logan Shaw 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 7 GP 5 G 6 A 11 PTS 3 +/− 0 PIM 20 SOG 5 PPP 0 SHP 25.0 SH% 2.9 SOG/GP 1.6 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 39 Toronto Marlies player card Borya Valis 🇺🇸 Age 22 · Born 2004-04-08 · Los Angeles, CA Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Luke Haymes · Henrik Rybinski 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 16 GP 5 G 1 A 6 PTS -2 +/− 2 PIM 28 SOG 2 PPP 0 SHP 17.9 SH% 1.8 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 37 Toronto Marlies player card Luke Haymes 🇨🇦 Age 23 · Born 2003-07-28 · Ottawa, ON Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Borya Valis · Henrik Rybinski 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 10 GP 3 G 5 A 8 PTS -3 +/− 13 PIM 19 SOG 5 PPP 0 SHP 15.8 SH% 1.9 SOG/GP 0.8 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 54 Toronto Marlies player card Henrik Rybinski 🇨🇦 Age 25 · Born 2001-06-26 · Vancouver, BC Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Borya Valis · Luke Haymes 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 13 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS 0 +/− 8 PIM 9 SOG 2 PPP 0 SHP 22.2 SH% 0.7 SOG/GP 0.5 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 42 Toronto Marlies player card Landon Sim 🇨🇦 Age 22 · Born 2004-07-17 · New Glasgow, NS Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Aatu Raty · Matthew Barbolini 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 16 GP 3 G 0 A 3 PTS 0 +/− 67 PIM 15 SOG 0 PPP 1 SHP 20.0 SH% 0.9 SOG/GP 0.2 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 26 Toronto Marlies player card Aatu Räty 🇫🇮 Age 24 · Born 2002-11-14 · Oulu, Finland Acquired: 2026, Trade with VAN (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Landon Sim · Matthew Barbolini 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 11 GP 1 G 5 A 6 PTS -3 +/− 4 PIM 19 SOG 3 PPP 0 SHP 5.3 SH% 1.7 SOG/GP 0.5 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 68 Toronto Marlies player card Matthew Barbolini 🇺🇸 Age 26 · Born 2000-06-01 · Williamsville, NY Acquired: Professional tryout Current linemates ↗: Landon Sim · Aatu Raty 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 8 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS 1 +/− 0 PIM 7 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 14.3 SH% 0.9 SOG/GP 0.3 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 61 Toronto Marlies player card Michael Pezzetta 🇨🇦 Age 28 · Born 1998-03-13 · Toronto, ON Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Miroslav Holinka · Reese Johnson 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 16 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS 5 +/− 43 PIM 18 SOG 0 PPP 1 SHP 11.1 SH% 1.1 SOG/GP 0.3 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 57 Toronto Marlies player card Marc Johnstone A 🇺🇸 Age 30 · Born 1996-06-19 · Cranford, NJ Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 14 GP 3 G 2 A 5 PTS 2 +/− 12 PIM 21 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 14.3 SH% 1.5 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 56 Toronto Marlies player card Sawyer Boulton 🇺🇸 Age 22 · Born 2004-07-12 · East Amherst, NY Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (AHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/− 5 PIM 0 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 0.0 SOG/GP 0.0 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 58 Toronto Marlies player card Noah Chadwick 🇨🇦 Age 21 · Born 2005-05-10 · Saskatoon, SK Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft, Round 6 (185th) Current partner ↗: Philippe Myers 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 14 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -1 +/− 8 PIM 22 SOG 1 PPP 0 SHP 9.1 SH% 1.6 SOG/GP 0.5 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 51 Toronto Marlies player card Philippe Myers 🇨🇦 Age 29 · Born 1997-01-25 · Moncton, NB Acquired: 2024, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Noah Chadwick 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 16 GP 1 G 6 A 7 PTS 2 +/− 21 PIM 39 SOG 1 PPP 0 SHP 2.6 SH% 2.4 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 59 Toronto Marlies player card Blake Smith 🇨🇦 Age 22 · Born 2004-10-05 · Oshawa, ON Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Hayes Hundley 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 10 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 2 +/− 24 PIM 18 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 1.8 SOG/GP 0.0 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 62 Toronto Marlies player card Hayes Hundley 🇺🇸 Age 21 · Born 2005-03-22 · Upper Arlington, OH Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Blake Smith 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 9 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/− 7 PIM 3 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 0.3 SOG/GP 0.1 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 86 Toronto Marlies player card Ben Meehan 🇺🇸 Age 25 · Born 2001-04-20 · Walpole, MA Acquired: 2026, Free Agent Signing (AHL) Current partner ↗: Vinny Borgesi 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 2 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/− 4 PIM 2 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 1.0 SOG/GP 0.5 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 25 Toronto Marlies player card Vinny Borgesi 🇺🇸 Age 22 · Born 2004-03-02 · Philadelphia, PA Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Ben Meehan 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 12 GP 1 G 8 A 9 PTS -5 +/− 10 PIM 15 SOG 5 PPP 0 SHP 6.7 SH% 1.3 SOG/GP 0.8 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 70 Toronto Marlies player card Artur Akhtyamov 🏆 🇷🇺 Age 25 · Born 2001-10-31 · Kazan, Russia Acquired: 2020 NHL Draft, Round 4 (106th) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 8 GP 3 W 3 L 2.85 GAA .876 SV% 0 SO View AHL profile ↗

× 31 Toronto Marlies player card Samuel Hlavaj 🇸🇰 Age 25 · Born 2001-05-29 · Martin, Slovakia Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 8 GP 5 W 1 L 2.67 GAA .897 SV% 0 SO View AHL profile ↗

× 38 Toronto Marlies player card Ben Danford 🇨🇦 Age 20 · Born 2006-02-06 · Madoc, ON Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 1 (31st) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 11 GP 0 G 4 A 4 PTS 5 +/− 13 PIM 15 SOG 1 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 1.4 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 52 Toronto Marlies player card Cade Webber 🇺🇸 Age 25 · Born 2001-01-05 · Meadville, PA Acquired: 2024, Free agent signing (NHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -1 +/− 4 PIM 1 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 0.3 SOG/GP 0.0 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 98 Toronto Marlies player card Miroslav Holinka 🇨🇿 Age 21 · Born 2005-11-10 · Kroměříž, Czechia Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 5 (151st) Current linemates ↗: Michael Pezzetta · Reese Johnson 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 11 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS 5 +/− 4 PIM 11 SOG 1 PPP 0 SHP 9.1 SH% 1.0 SOG/GP 0.2 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 65 Toronto Marlies player card Reese Johnson 🇨🇦 Age 28 · Born 1998-07-10 · Red Deer, AB Acquired: 2025, Trade with MIN (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Michael Pezzetta · Miroslav Holinka 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 9 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS 6 +/− 6 PIM 7 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 14.3 SH% 0.8 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

Game Highlights: Marlies 3 vs. Crunch 2 (OT)