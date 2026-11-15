For the third consecutive game, regulation solved nothing for the Toronto Marlies.
The Marlies should have won Friday’s game in Syracuse in regulation, given the quantity of high-danger scoring chances they generated, but they ended up blowing a third-period lead and requiring overtime to get the job done. In his return to the lineup, Vinni Lettieri made his mark with two key goals.
First Period
The Marlies got off to a slow start against a Syracuse team desperate to snap a three-game losing streak. Artur Akhtyamov made a tremendous save on Tristan Allard after a defensive-zone turnover 15 seconds into the game, and a sloppy icing plus a slashing penalty by Landon Sim put Toronto under more pressure.
It took only 10 seconds for the Crunch to strike on the power play. They cut the Marlies PK to shreds, with Ethan Gauthier finishing off a tic-tac-toe play.
Luke Haymes drew a penalty, but the Marlies wasted their first chance on the man advantage. Sloppy breakouts and puck management then led to Toronto’s second penalty kill, during which Gauthier struck the post.
When the Marlies went to their second power play, they made it count. From the side of the net, Borya Valis made a power move, sweeping the puck behind Olivier Rodrigue’s left leg. It was just Toronto’s third shot of the game, timed at 12:27.
The Marlies finished the period strongly, generating some good looks in the final 90 seconds. Phillippe Myers beat one defender to work into the slot, where his booming shot was saved, and Aatu Räty couldn’t force home the rebound.
Valis and Henrik Rybinski’s hustle let the Marlies recycle the puck from the right corner. Blake Smith found space in the high slot, where the big defenseman’s shot found the netminder’s crest.
Second Period
The Marlies carried the play for the opening 4-5 minutes without threatening the Syracuse net. They were nearly caught by a sucker punch shortly after. Syracuse capitalized on a turnover to create a 2v1 in transition, but Noah Chadwick’s brilliant diving save denied the Crunch a chance to retake the lead.
Marc Johnstone whiffed on a one-timer after a nice setup by Vinni Borgesi as Toronto mustered just two shots in 12 minutes. At the other end, Akhtyamov produced two key saves 15 seconds apart at the nine-minute mark; Shawn Element and Allard had the go-ahead goal on their sticks from the heart of the slot.
A Syracuse misplay on a Marlies penalty kill turned the period in Toronto’s favour. Bo Groulx seized on a loose pass and was subsequently fouled on a partial breakaway. On the shortened power play, Vinni Letteiri scored with a trademark one-time shot from the left circle.
Sawyer Boulton and Element dropped the gloves within a minute of the restart. Both men connected on swinging punches, but the Toronto forward earned the takedown.
The Marlies came close to netting an insurance marker with four minutes remaining in the middle frame when a deflected shot from Chadwick struck the post.
Third Period
The Marlies handed Syracuse the tying tally 74 seconds into the third period. An errant drop pass triggered a defensive implosion, and Gauthier couldn’t miss from close range.
After Groulx rang a shot off the iron at the four-minute mark, Syracuse generated its best chance to win the game in regulation. Easily the Crunch’s most effective forward, Gauthier was denied his hat trick by a good double save by Akhtyamov.
The Marlies generated several Grade-A chances to win the game in regulation: Borgesi, Sim, Rybinski, Matthew Barbolini, and Groulx couldn’t bury, as Rodrigue kept his team level. Groulx also almost struck in the final 30 seconds when he was hauled down after a strong drive into the slot, drawing a penalty.
Overtime
Unable to capitalize in regulation, Toronto found a way through on their 4-on-3 power play in extra time. Sustained pressure eventually broke down a tired Syracuse penalty kill, and Groulx’s inch-perfect cross-ice pass was right in Lettieri’s wheelhouse. He was positioned a little lower in the left circle than normal but still found the net with his trademark accuracy.
Post-Game Notes
The Marlies went 3-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill while outshooting Syracuse 27-16.
With Vinni Lettieri (2G) back in the AHL, the Marlies’ top power-play unit is immediately a potent threat again. The veteran forward has recorded a point (5-6-11 in 6 GP) in each AHL game this season.
Borya Valis netted his fifth goal in six games with yet another goal from the house.
Noah Chadwick (1A) extended his point streak to four games. The big defenseman now has seven points (2G/5A) in 13 games to start his sophomore season.
This was Bo Groulx’s (2A) best performance since reassignment four games ago. He has struggled to find a rhythm in his five-on-five play, but he looked closer to the player who dominated the league last season.
It wasn’t the easiest game for a goaltender, but credit to Artur Akhtyamov for pulling off timely saves as he turned aside 14 of 16 shots.