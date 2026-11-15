For the third consecutive game, regulation solved nothing for the Toronto Marlies.

The Marlies should have won Friday’s game in Syracuse in regulation, given the quantity of high-danger scoring chances they generated, but they ended up blowing a third-period lead and requiring overtime to get the job done. In his return to the lineup, Vinni Lettieri made his mark with two key goals.

First Period

The Marlies got off to a slow start against a Syracuse team desperate to snap a three-game losing streak. Artur Akhtyamov made a tremendous save on Tristan Allard after a defensive-zone turnover 15 seconds into the game, and a sloppy icing plus a slashing penalty by Landon Sim put Toronto under more pressure.

It took only 10 seconds for the Crunch to strike on the power play. They cut the Marlies PK to shreds, with Ethan Gauthier finishing off a tic-tac-toe play.

Luke Haymes drew a penalty, but the Marlies wasted their first chance on the man advantage. Sloppy breakouts and puck management then led to Toronto’s second penalty kill, during which Gauthier struck the post.

When the Marlies went to their second power play, they made it count. From the side of the net, Borya Valis made a power move, sweeping the puck behind Olivier Rodrigue’s left leg. It was just Toronto’s third shot of the game, timed at 12:27.

The Marlies finished the period strongly, generating some good looks in the final 90 seconds. Phillippe Myers beat one defender to work into the slot, where his booming shot was saved, and Aatu Räty couldn’t force home the rebound.

Valis and Henrik Rybinski’s hustle let the Marlies recycle the puck from the right corner. Blake Smith found space in the high slot, where the big defenseman’s shot found the netminder’s crest.

Second Period

The Marlies carried the play for the opening 4-5 minutes without threatening the Syracuse net. They were nearly caught by a sucker punch shortly after. Syracuse capitalized on a turnover to create a 2v1 in transition, but Noah Chadwick’s brilliant diving save denied the Crunch a chance to retake the lead.

Marc Johnstone whiffed on a one-timer after a nice setup by Vinni Borgesi as Toronto mustered just two shots in 12 minutes. At the other end, Akhtyamov produced two key saves 15 seconds apart at the nine-minute mark; Shawn Element and Allard had the go-ahead goal on their sticks from the heart of the slot.

A Syracuse misplay on a Marlies penalty kill turned the period in Toronto’s favour. Bo Groulx seized on a loose pass and was subsequently fouled on a partial breakaway. On the shortened power play, Vinni Letteiri scored with a trademark one-time shot from the left circle.

Sawyer Boulton and Element dropped the gloves within a minute of the restart. Both men connected on swinging punches, but the Toronto forward earned the takedown.

The Marlies came close to netting an insurance marker with four minutes remaining in the middle frame when a deflected shot from Chadwick struck the post.

Third Period

The Marlies handed Syracuse the tying tally 74 seconds into the third period. An errant drop pass triggered a defensive implosion, and Gauthier couldn’t miss from close range.

After Groulx rang a shot off the iron at the four-minute mark, Syracuse generated its best chance to win the game in regulation. Easily the Crunch’s most effective forward, Gauthier was denied his hat trick by a good double save by Akhtyamov.

The Marlies generated several Grade-A chances to win the game in regulation: Borgesi, Sim, Rybinski, Matthew Barbolini, and Groulx couldn’t bury, as Rodrigue kept his team level. Groulx also almost struck in the final 30 seconds when he was hauled down after a strong drive into the slot, drawing a penalty.

Overtime

Unable to capitalize in regulation, Toronto found a way through on their 4-on-3 power play in extra time. Sustained pressure eventually broke down a tired Syracuse penalty kill, and Groulx’s inch-perfect cross-ice pass was right in Lettieri’s wheelhouse. He was positioned a little lower in the left circle than normal but still found the net with his trademark accuracy.

Post-Game Notes

  • The Marlies went 3-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill while outshooting Syracuse 27-16.
  • With Vinni Lettieri (2G) back in the AHL, the Marlies’ top power-play unit is immediately a potent threat again. The veteran forward has recorded a point (5-6-11 in 6 GP) in each AHL game this season.
  • Borya Valis netted his fifth goal in six games with yet another goal from the house.
  • Noah Chadwick (1A) extended his point streak to four games. The big defenseman now has seven points (2G/5A) in 13 games to start his sophomore season.
  • This was Bo Groulx’s (2A) best performance since reassignment four games ago. He has struggled to find a rhythm in his five-on-five play, but he looked closer to the player who dominated the league last season.
  • It wasn’t the easiest game for a goaltender, but credit to Artur Akhtyamov for pulling off timely saves as he turned aside 14 of 16 shots.

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Toronto vs. Syracuse - Nov. 13

Toronto Marlies Lines

Select a player name to view their card.

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
129Benoit-Olivier Groulx 11Logan Shaw C 71Vinni Lettieri A
239Borya Valis 37Luke Haymes 54Henrik Rybinski
342Landon Sim 26Aatu Raty 68Matthew Barbolini
461Michael Pezzetta 57Marc Johnstone A 56Sawyer Boulton

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
158Noah Chadwick 51Philippe Myers
259Blake Smith 62Hayes Hundley
386Ben Meehan 25Vinny Borgesi

Goaltenders

70Artur Akhtyamov 🏆 Starter
31Samuel Hlavaj Backup

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
38Ben Danford Upper body, week-to-week
52Cade Webber Upper body, week-to-week
29
Toronto Marlies player card

Benoit-Olivier Groulx 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6′2″ · 204 lb

Age 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, France

Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
5GP0G3A3PTS-2+/−4PIM
10SOG3PPP0SHP0.0SH%2.0SOG/GP0.6PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 15, 5:20 pm
11
Toronto Marlies player card

Logan Shaw C 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: R · 6′4″ · 213 lb

Age 34 · Born 1992-10-05 · Glace Bay, NS

Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
16GP5G12A17PTS-2+/−4PIM
25SOG7PPP0SHP20.0SH%1.6SOG/GP1.1PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 15, 5:20 pm
71
Toronto Marlies player card

Vinni Lettieri A 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 5′10″ · 184 lb

Age 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN

Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
7GP5G6A11PTS3+/−0PIM
20SOG5PPP0SHP25.0SH%2.9SOG/GP1.6PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 15, 5:20 pm
39
Toronto Marlies player card

Borya Valis 🇺🇸

F · Shoots: R · 6′2″ · 204 lb

Age 22 · Born 2004-04-08 · Los Angeles, CA

Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
16GP5G1A6PTS-2+/−2PIM
28SOG2PPP0SHP17.9SH%1.8SOG/GP0.4PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 15, 5:20 pm
37
Toronto Marlies player card

Luke Haymes 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6′1″ · 202 lb

Age 23 · Born 2003-07-28 · Ottawa, ON

Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
10GP3G5A8PTS-3+/−13PIM
19SOG5PPP0SHP15.8SH%1.9SOG/GP0.8PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 15, 5:20 pm
54
Toronto Marlies player card

Henrik Rybinski 🇨🇦

F · Shoots: R · 6′2″ · 193 lb

Age 25 · Born 2001-06-26 · Vancouver, BC

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
13GP2G5A7PTS0+/−8PIM
9SOG2PPP0SHP22.2SH%0.7SOG/GP0.5PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 15, 5:20 pm
42
Toronto Marlies player card

Landon Sim 🇨🇦

F · Shoots: L · 5′11″ · 187 lb

Age 22 · Born 2004-07-17 · New Glasgow, NS

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
16GP3G0A3PTS0+/−67PIM
15SOG0PPP1SHP20.0SH%0.9SOG/GP0.2PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 15, 5:20 pm
26
Toronto Marlies player card

Aatu Räty 🇫🇮

F · Shoots: L · 6′2″ · 200 lb

Age 24 · Born 2002-11-14 · Oulu, Finland

Acquired: 2026, Trade with VAN (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
11GP1G5A6PTS-3+/−4PIM
19SOG3PPP0SHP5.3SH%1.7SOG/GP0.5PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 15, 5:20 pm
68
Toronto Marlies player card

Matthew Barbolini 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6′2″ · 206 lb

Age 26 · Born 2000-06-01 · Williamsville, NY

Acquired: Professional tryout

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
8GP1G1A2PTS1+/−0PIM
7SOG0PPP0SHP14.3SH%0.9SOG/GP0.3PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 15, 5:20 pm
61
Toronto Marlies player card

Michael Pezzetta 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 6′1″ · 219 lb

Age 28 · Born 1998-03-13 · Toronto, ON

Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
16GP2G2A4PTS5+/−43PIM
18SOG0PPP1SHP11.1SH%1.1SOG/GP0.3PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 15, 5:20 pm
57
Toronto Marlies player card

Marc Johnstone A 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: R · 6′0″ · 192 lb

Age 30 · Born 1996-06-19 · Cranford, NJ

Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL)

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
14GP3G2A5PTS2+/−12PIM
21SOG0PPP0SHP14.3SH%1.5SOG/GP0.4PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 15, 5:20 pm
56
Toronto Marlies player card

Sawyer Boulton 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 6′0″ · 205 lb

Age 22 · Born 2004-07-12 · East Amherst, NY

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (AHL)

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
1GP0G0A0PTS0+/−5PIM
0SOG0PPP0SHP0.0SH%0.0SOG/GP0.0PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 15, 5:20 pm
58
Toronto Marlies player card

Noah Chadwick 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6′4″ · 208 lb

Age 21 · Born 2005-05-10 · Saskatoon, SK

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft, Round 6 (185th)

Current partner ↗:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
14GP2G5A7PTS-1+/−8PIM
22SOG1PPP0SHP9.1SH%1.6SOG/GP0.5PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 15, 5:20 pm
51
Toronto Marlies player card

Philippe Myers 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6′5″ · 219 lb

Age 29 · Born 1997-01-25 · Moncton, NB

Acquired: 2024, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current partner ↗:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
16GP1G6A7PTS2+/−21PIM
39SOG1PPP0SHP2.6SH%2.4SOG/GP0.4PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 15, 5:20 pm
59
Toronto Marlies player card

Blake Smith 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6′5″ · 219 lb

Age 22 · Born 2004-10-05 · Oshawa, ON

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current partner ↗:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
10GP0G0A0PTS2+/−24PIM
18SOG0PPP0SHP0.0SH%1.8SOG/GP0.0PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 15, 5:20 pm
62
Toronto Marlies player card

Hayes Hundley 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 6′3″ · 210 lb

Age 21 · Born 2005-03-22 · Upper Arlington, OH

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current partner ↗:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
9GP0G1A1PTS1+/−7PIM
3SOG0PPP0SHP0.0SH%0.3SOG/GP0.1PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 15, 5:20 pm
86
Toronto Marlies player card

Ben Meehan 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6′0″ · 185 lb

Age 25 · Born 2001-04-20 · Walpole, MA

Acquired: 2026, Free Agent Signing (AHL)

Current partner ↗:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
2GP0G1A1PTS1+/−4PIM
2SOG0PPP0SHP0.0SH%1.0SOG/GP0.5PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 15, 5:20 pm
25
Toronto Marlies player card

Vinny Borgesi 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5′9″ · 174 lb

Age 22 · Born 2004-03-02 · Philadelphia, PA

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current partner ↗:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
12GP1G8A9PTS-5+/−10PIM
15SOG5PPP0SHP6.7SH%1.3SOG/GP0.8PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 15, 5:20 pm
70
Toronto Marlies player card

Artur Akhtyamov 🏆 🇷🇺

G · Catches: · 6′2″ · 176 lb

Age 25 · Born 2001-10-31 · Kazan, Russia

Acquired: 2020 NHL Draft, Round 4 (106th)

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
8GP3W3L2.85GAA.876SV%0SO

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 15, 5:20 pm
31
Toronto Marlies player card

Samuel Hlavaj 🇸🇰

G · Catches: · 6′4″ · 218 lb

Age 25 · Born 2001-05-29 · Martin, Slovakia

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
8GP5W1L2.67GAA.897SV%0SO

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 15, 5:20 pm
38
Toronto Marlies player card

Ben Danford 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6′2″ · 200 lb

Age 20 · Born 2006-02-06 · Madoc, ON

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 1 (31st)

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
11GP0G4A4PTS5+/−13PIM
15SOG1PPP0SHP0.0SH%1.4SOG/GP0.4PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 15, 5:20 pm
52
Toronto Marlies player card

Cade Webber 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6′6″ · 220 lb

Age 25 · Born 2001-01-05 · Meadville, PA

Acquired: 2024, Free agent signing (NHL)

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
3GP0G0A0PTS-1+/−4PIM
1SOG0PPP0SHP0.0SH%0.3SOG/GP0.0PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 15, 5:20 pm
98
Toronto Marlies player card

Miroslav Holinka 🇨🇿

C · Shoots: R · 6′2″ · 198 lb

Age 21 · Born 2005-11-10 · Kroměříž, Czechia

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 5 (151st)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
11GP1G1A2PTS5+/−4PIM
11SOG1PPP0SHP9.1SH%1.0SOG/GP0.2PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 15, 5:20 pm
65
Toronto Marlies player card

Reese Johnson 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6′1″ · 205 lb

Age 28 · Born 1998-07-10 · Red Deer, AB

Acquired: 2025, Trade with MIN (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
9GP1G3A4PTS6+/−6PIM
7SOG0PPP0SHP14.3SH%0.8SOG/GP0.4PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 15, 5:20 pm

Game Highlights: Marlies 3 vs. Crunch 2 (OT)

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