After Monday’s practice, Jim Hiller discussed how the Maple Leafs can generate more offense, what Morgan Rielly’s return would mean to the group, why he’s sticking with his lines, and the signs of progress he’s seen from William Nylander.
We saw a lot of work on offense in practice. What’s the key to getting it going?
Hiller: There are a number of different things. I think one is to have somebody at the net, a better net presence. That’s for shots and screens, no question, but also, when the puck gets reset down below the goal line, we have a better chance of getting it back again. There are a number of different things that go into it, but I would say that’s primary.
What was your sense of the group’s mood today?
Hiller: Pretty good. For 30 minutes, we went really hard, and then we slowed it down to that other stuff. Really good practice, with good intensity. One of our harder ones of the year.
What has this stretch been like for you personally?
Hiller: It hasn’t been great. I don’t think it’s been great for anybody. It’s not really about me, but you want to win. We’re all here to win, and when you don’t win, it’s not a very good feeling. But I’ve said this before: You come in today, we get some energy, we show some video, we go out, and we try to get better. That’s what we’ll continue to do. And then we’ll win.
How big would it be to get Morgan Rielly back?
Hiller: Morgan’s an important part of the team. He’s off to a great start. We can see that as a player. But Morgan brings really good energy and really good positivity. He’s an important player for the group. I think both those things are valuable for us.
How did Rielly look today? Is he a possibility for tomorrow?
Hiller: I don’t know. I thought he looked good, but there are other things besides me thinking he looks good that go into the decision. So we’ll find that out this afternoon.
How important is this coming three-game stretch to turn things around?
Hiller: I would just start with tomorrow. It’s the same answer. It’s a boring answer, but I would start with tomorrow. It’s an important game, just like the last one was important, just like the next one will be. We can’t get too far ahead of ourselves. Tomorrow is an important game. If we can come out and play defensively like we’ve been playing, and then add some more offense to it like we saw today, then we’ll be just fine.
There are still three quarters left in the season, but do you feel the pressure of the standings already?
Hiller: I don’t like where we are. There’s no question. But there’s lots of hockey left, as you mentioned, and I don’t think we should be where we are. But that doesn’t really matter much.
Pressure? We’ll go back to this game. There’s pressure every game to win. There’s pressure to win the next game. That’s really the pressure that I’m feeling.
How do you think a week between starts, or however long it is until he starts next, will help Sergei Bobrovsky?
Hiller: I don’t know the answer to that specifically. I guess there’s some rest. There are some good practice reps they have; they spend time with their goalie coach. I don’t know anything specific. I don’t have a specific answer to that.
Will you go back to Bobrovsky tomorrow?
Hiller: We’re going to decide that this afternoon.
Gavin McKenna doesn’t remember if he’s ever lost six games in a row. With younger players like him and Easton Cowan, do you check in more often to see how they’re handling it mentally?
Hiller: No, not so much. Their teammates have been handling all that. As a group, they’ve talked quite a bit. I don’t know that they’ve gone to those guys individually. I’m more concerned with what they think of their game. Are they getting better? Are they feeling confident? If not, why? It’s all those kinds of questions. It’s a little bit more directed at them personally.
What are the lines of communication like with John Chayka and Mats Sundin through this, and from the top down in the organization?
Hiller: I think we’ve said that right from day one. It’s just been great. We talk regularly. It’s collaborative. Everybody gets to have an opinion. Ultimately, I have to make decisions on the lineup. But they’ve been great, and they continue to be.
What are you looking for from William Nylander as he looks to bounce back from this stretch?
Hiller: He will eventually. It’s not like it’s his second year or his third year and we’re questioning. We know his track record, so he will. We just want it to happen sooner. I thought he was more dangerous this weekend. Definitely, in the last two games, he’s been more dangerous than he has been.
Maybe the game changes. He hits the crossbar in the first period right away. Maybe that changes the game for him, if he scores right away. He’s just got to stick with it.
Why have you decided to stay the course with the lines right now?
Hiller: We just think that those lines, as they’re constructed, give us the best chance. We’ve had a lot of different line combinations, as you know, but where they are now, with what we have currently, we feel it gives us our best balance and chance to win.
You only had 10 power-play opportunities during the homestand. Is there more the group can do to earn those opportunities?
Hiller: Oh yeah, the O-zone. The O-zone. You’ve got to spend more time there. You’ve got to move your feet, and you’ve got to draw penalties. You can’t just hope the other team takes a high stick or an errant one. You have to do something to create an advantage where now they’re put in a bad spot, and they have to react. We haven’t done enough of that. That’s what that is.
Practice - November 16
Maple Leafs Lines
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