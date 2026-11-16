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After Monday’s practice, Jim Hiller discussed how the Maple Leafs can generate more offense, what Morgan Rielly’s return would mean to the group, why he’s sticking with his lines, and the signs of progress he’s seen from William Nylander.

We saw a lot of work on offense in practice. What’s the key to getting it going?

Hiller: There are a number of different things. I think one is to have somebody at the net, a better net presence. That’s for shots and screens, no question, but also, when the puck gets reset down below the goal line, we have a better chance of getting it back again. There are a number of different things that go into it, but I would say that’s primary.

What was your sense of the group’s mood today?

Hiller: Pretty good. For 30 minutes, we went really hard, and then we slowed it down to that other stuff. Really good practice, with good intensity. One of our harder ones of the year.

What has this stretch been like for you personally?

Hiller: It hasn’t been great. I don’t think it’s been great for anybody. It’s not really about me, but you want to win. We’re all here to win, and when you don’t win, it’s not a very good feeling. But I’ve said this before: You come in today, we get some energy, we show some video, we go out, and we try to get better. That’s what we’ll continue to do. And then we’ll win.

How big would it be to get Morgan Rielly back?

Hiller: Morgan’s an important part of the team. He’s off to a great start. We can see that as a player. But Morgan brings really good energy and really good positivity. He’s an important player for the group. I think both those things are valuable for us.

How did Rielly look today? Is he a possibility for tomorrow?

Hiller: I don’t know. I thought he looked good, but there are other things besides me thinking he looks good that go into the decision. So we’ll find that out this afternoon.

How important is this coming three-game stretch to turn things around?

Hiller: I would just start with tomorrow. It’s the same answer. It’s a boring answer, but I would start with tomorrow. It’s an important game, just like the last one was important, just like the next one will be. We can’t get too far ahead of ourselves. Tomorrow is an important game. If we can come out and play defensively like we’ve been playing, and then add some more offense to it like we saw today, then we’ll be just fine.

There are still three quarters left in the season, but do you feel the pressure of the standings already?

Hiller: I don’t like where we are. There’s no question. But there’s lots of hockey left, as you mentioned, and I don’t think we should be where we are. But that doesn’t really matter much.

Pressure? We’ll go back to this game. There’s pressure every game to win. There’s pressure to win the next game. That’s really the pressure that I’m feeling.

How do you think a week between starts, or however long it is until he starts next, will help Sergei Bobrovsky?

Hiller: I don’t know the answer to that specifically. I guess there’s some rest. There are some good practice reps they have; they spend time with their goalie coach. I don’t know anything specific. I don’t have a specific answer to that.

Will you go back to Bobrovsky tomorrow?

Hiller: We’re going to decide that this afternoon.

Gavin McKenna doesn’t remember if he’s ever lost six games in a row. With younger players like him and Easton Cowan, do you check in more often to see how they’re handling it mentally?

Hiller: No, not so much. Their teammates have been handling all that. As a group, they’ve talked quite a bit. I don’t know that they’ve gone to those guys individually. I’m more concerned with what they think of their game. Are they getting better? Are they feeling confident? If not, why? It’s all those kinds of questions. It’s a little bit more directed at them personally.

What are the lines of communication like with John Chayka and Mats Sundin through this, and from the top down in the organization?

Hiller: I think we’ve said that right from day one. It’s just been great. We talk regularly. It’s collaborative. Everybody gets to have an opinion. Ultimately, I have to make decisions on the lineup. But they’ve been great, and they continue to be.

What are you looking for from William Nylander as he looks to bounce back from this stretch?

Hiller: He will eventually. It’s not like it’s his second year or his third year and we’re questioning. We know his track record, so he will. We just want it to happen sooner. I thought he was more dangerous this weekend. Definitely, in the last two games, he’s been more dangerous than he has been.

Maybe the game changes. He hits the crossbar in the first period right away. Maybe that changes the game for him, if he scores right away. He’s just got to stick with it.

Why have you decided to stay the course with the lines right now?

Hiller: We just think that those lines, as they’re constructed, give us the best chance. We’ve had a lot of different line combinations, as you know, but where they are now, with what we have currently, we feel it gives us our best balance and chance to win.

You only had 10 power-play opportunities during the homestand. Is there more the group can do to earn those opportunities?

Hiller: Oh yeah, the O-zone. The O-zone. You’ve got to spend more time there. You’ve got to move your feet, and you’ve got to draw penalties. You can’t just hope the other team takes a high stick or an errant one. You have to do something to create an advantage where now they’re put in a bad spot, and they have to react. We haven’t done enough of that. That’s what that is.

Practice - November 16 Maple Leafs Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 77 Ryan Tverberg Tverberg i 91 John Tavares Tavares i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 90 Brendan Brisson Brisson i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i 3 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i Scratch 82 Cole McWard McWard i Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i Day-to-day injury 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i Week-to-week injury 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Week-to-week injury 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i Week-to-week injury 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week injury 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 22 GP 12 G 17 A 29 PTS 8 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 54.4% 5v5 CF% 62.5% 5v5 GF% 1.32 PTS/GP 53.8% FO% 20:30 TOI/GP 16:57 EVTOI/GP 3:18 PPTOI/GP 0:16 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 22 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -3 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 47.9% 5v5 CF% 38.4% 5v5 GF% 0.18 PTS/GP 28.6% FO% 11:49 TOI/GP 9:47 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:01 PKTOI/GP

× 90 Maple Leafs player card Brendan Brisson 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 188 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-10-22 · Los Angeles, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons ✚ 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.7% 5v5 CF% 47.6% 5v5 GF% 0.32 PTS/GP 59.9% FO% 14:37 TOI/GP 11:49 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:46 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 59.3% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.14 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 10:55 TOI/GP 10:41 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:14 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 22 GP 7 G 9 A 16 PTS 2 +/- 2.0 SOG/GP 48.4% 5v5 CF% 54.5% 5v5 GF% 0.73 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 16:10 TOI/GP 14:30 EVTOI/GP 0:55 PPTOI/GP 0:45 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Dakota Joshua 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 22 GP 6 G 7 A 13 PTS -10 +/- 1.6 SOG/GP 46.5% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.59 PTS/GP 13:55 TOI/GP 11:39 EVTOI/GP 2:16 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 9 G 11 A 20 PTS 1 +/- 2.7 SOG/GP 51.9% 5v5 CF% 58.0% 5v5 GF% 0.95 PTS/GP 39.0% FO% 17:22 TOI/GP 15:37 EVTOI/GP 1:43 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Ryan Tverberg , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 12 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -13 +/- 2.3 SOG/GP 46.6% 5v5 CF% 22.2% 5v5 GF% 0.58 PTS/GP 54.5% FO% 17:00 TOI/GP 14:02 EVTOI/GP 2:57 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko ✚ 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Dakota Joshua 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 22 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -6 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 45.5% 5v5 CF% 36.0% 5v5 GF% 0.32 PTS/GP 46.4% FO% 16:07 TOI/GP 13:23 EVTOI/GP 0:42 PPTOI/GP 2:02 PKTOI/GP

× 77 Maple Leafs player card Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 187 lb Age: 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 46.1% 5v5 CF% 25.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 14:04 TOI/GP 12:41 EVTOI/GP 0:47 PPTOI/GP 0:36 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 22 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS -4 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.2% 5v5 CF% 38.0% 5v5 GF% 0.23 PTS/GP 50.3% FO% 13:14 TOI/GP 10:26 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:47 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Ryan Tverberg , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 22 GP 11 G 11 A 22 PTS -8 +/- 2.6 SOG/GP 45.2% 5v5 CF% 38.8% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 35.7% FO% 20:02 TOI/GP 16:23 EVTOI/GP 3:12 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 54.1% 5v5 CF% 54.5% 5v5 GF% 0.38 PTS/GP 55.6% FO% 8:35 TOI/GP 8:34 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 11 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 43.5% 5v5 CF% 44.4% 5v5 GF% 0.09 PTS/GP 18:07 TOI/GP 15:08 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 2:57 PKTOI/GP

× 82 Maple Leafs player card Cole McWard 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 48.5% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 14:42 TOI/GP 14:42 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 51.8% 5v5 CF% 55.5% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 13:20 TOI/GP 12:36 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:44 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 22 GP 1 G 12 A 13 PTS -12 +/- 2.2 SOG/GP 47.7% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.59 PTS/GP 24:01 TOI/GP 20:00 EVTOI/GP 3:18 PPTOI/GP 0:43 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 22 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS -6 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 43.8% 5v5 CF% 34.3% 5v5 GF% 0.14 PTS/GP 20:05 TOI/GP 16:42 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:20 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 18 GP 0 G 12 A 12 PTS 0 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 49.6% 5v5 CF% 52.9% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 18:46 TOI/GP 16:56 EVTOI/GP 0:58 PPTOI/GP 0:51 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Chris Tanev 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 22 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -6 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.4% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.05 PTS/GP 18:31 TOI/GP 16:24 EVTOI/GP 0:26 PPTOI/GP 1:41 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Dakota Mermis 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 22 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 5 +/- 1.3 SOG/GP 51.1% 5v5 CF% 51.5% 5v5 GF% 0.27 PTS/GP 19:03 TOI/GP 16:08 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 2:52 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 9 GP 5 W 4 L 0 OTL 2.69 GAA .906 SV%