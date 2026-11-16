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It’s hard to fathom just how big a hole this Maple Leafs team has dug for itself through 22 games. They didn’t even make it to American Thanksgiving.

The Leafs’ points percentage is .409, and they are now dead last in the Atlantic Division. The current projected playoff point total in this new 84-game season is roughly 104 points. To make the playoffs at that projected cutoff line, they would need a .694 points percentage the rest of the way. Only one team beat that mark last season over a full season—the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche, with a .738 points percentage. The Carolina Hurricanes were next at .689.

You could argue the playoff cutoff will likely drop a bit to somewhere around 98 points, but regardless, the Leafs would have to play like a top-five team the rest of the way to make the playoffs. In other words, it’s all but over, barring a miraculous turnaround.

I’ll have ample time to discuss their options moving forward and various trade scenarios. I won’t get into it just yet, even though my mind has been racing with ideas, like many of you.

Before I do, I wanted to explore this miserable six-game homestand. It’s only the second time in league history a team hasn’t won a single game during a homestand of six or more games.

While goaltending has rightfully received a lot of attention, what stands out most is that the Leafs scored just nine goals in six games. Only Auston Matthews, Jack Roslovic, and Darren Raddysh recorded more than two points on the homestand.

Most notably, John Tavares recorded zero points in five games, and William Nylander picked up just one point (a goal) in six games. In a homestand where the Leafs played three of the best lines in hockey, along with three other high-end top lines, they generally matched their top line against them (and they did well, too!), so they needed their second line to produce.

In fact, the Matthews line won their minutes 5-1. The rest of the lineup wasn’t even close, losing their minutes 3-14 at five-on-five. They needed Tavares and Nylander to produce while the Matthews line took the tough minutes. Not only did they fail to do that, but both players were minus-eight on the homestand, with each responsible for a litany of goals against.

Everyone on the Leafs’ top line scored at least one goal, but after them, the secondary scoring was essentially nonexistent. Zack MacEwen and Gavin McKenna each tallied a goal and an assist, and that was basically it.

Tavares and Nylander are the most notable underachievers offensively, but the lack of production extends far beyond them. The Leafs gave up three assets for Nick Paul, who still hasn’t shot a puck past a goalie this season—he has an empty-netter, and a Raddysh slapshot hit him on the way in. He recorded one point in the six games, a secondary assist. Joshua recorded just one point in six games. Brandon Duhaime went pointless, as did Vinni Lettieri and Ryan Tverberg.

On defense, after Raddysh’s production, Morgan Rielly recorded a point in a game and a half before his injury, and Troy Stecher picked up an assist on a dump-in from center. That was it.

That’s without getting into goaltending and defensive play—the Leafs gave up nearly four goals per game on this homestand while averaging just 1.5 goals per game.

The scoring will almost certainly rebound—Nylander isn’t going to score at a pace of one point every six games the rest of the season—and the goaltending may even rebound while the defense settles in a bit (they are even showing some slight signs of improving defensively as a team!). But when the team really needed players to step up on this homestand, they didn’t. It has dug them into a significant hole that would take an extremely impressive turnaround to climb out of.

Notes

A few years ago, Jim Hiller infamously challenged a goal against the Oilers in the playoffs. The goal counted, the Kings were assessed a penalty for the failed challenge, and then the Oilers scored again on that power play to flip the game—and really, the series—on its head. Perhaps that left some serious scars, because Hiller has been strangely hesitant to challenge goals this season.

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There were notable non-challenges on this homestand, against Utah and Colorado, that were bizarre. There was clear, deliberate contact with the Leafs’ goalie in both instances. The Leafs have a video staff that communicates information, but at some point, Hiller has to make judgment calls and stand up for his goalies when they’re taking contact that leads directly to goals. Right now, he appears to be freezing in these moments and praying to God the referees’ initial call goes their way. He hasn’t challenged a single goal a quarter of the way through the season, which is hard to fathom.

There were notable non-challenges on this homestand, against Utah and Colorado, that were bizarre. There was clear, deliberate contact with the Leafs’ goalie in both instances. The Leafs have a video staff that communicates information, but at some point, Hiller has to make judgment calls and stand up for his goalies when they’re taking contact that leads directly to goals. Right now, he appears to be freezing in these moments and praying to God the referees’ initial call goes their way. He hasn’t challenged a single goal a quarter of the way through the season, which is hard to fathom. It’ll get lost in the losing streak, but the Leafs’ top line with Easton Cowan on it generally went head-to-head against the best lines in the league and won their minutes. Cowan wasn’t overly productive on the homestand (two points), but he doesn’t look out of place at all in these big matchups. Matthews is checking really well, and Jack Roslovic has been very good. It’s a shame the rest of the lineup is more or less ruining that performance.

The Leafs have spent the sixth-most time with an empty net this season and have scored just two goals versus giving up six so far. It’s not the worst mark in the league by any stretch—eight teams have yet to score at all. But 13 teams in the league are even or better in goals against. For a bubble-level team, these are the kinds of margins the Leafs need to find advantages within to squeeze out points. Instead, they largely haven’t been close when it comes time to pull the goalie. On one of the only times they did score — against Seattle — they didn’t even make it to overtime afterward.

In the game against Minnesota, Yakov Trenin took a pretty healthy run at Gavin McKenna and got a good piece of him. Zach Bogosian was also going out of his way to get physical with McKenna. Arber Xhekaj was doing the same in the game against Montreal. He hasn’t been completely trucked, but the lack of a general response — even just someone in a Leaf sweater having words with the player — has been a little surprising. He’s 18 and weighs about 160 pounds. On the Trenin hit, Nick Paul was standing right there, too. It comes across as overly sensitive, but it speaks to what he means for the franchise.

Different teams and circumstances, but as a fan, when I look back on the 2025-26 Leafs’ homestand in mid-January that effectively ended that season through to this season’s homestand that possibly just ended this one, the Leafs are 16-32-8 in their past 56 games. The only team worse is the Vancouver Canucks. Even the Chicago Blackhawks have a better points percentage in that time. In that period, the Leafs have allowed the second-most goals per game and surrendered the most shots on net per game. There have been pockets of good play, but overall, this has been a long run as nearly the worst team in the league.

Quotes

“I don’t agree with it, but I understand where he’s coming from. I haven’t really been healthy for the last year, so I think he wants me to be able to play in January and February and March. I guess being available during that stretch will benefit the team, and I do think John wants what’s best for me too as well.” – Chris Tanev on his load management

It’s fair for the Leafs to not trust him to stay healthy, and it’s fair for Tanev to be upset about it. He also hasn’t played particularly well this season, so beyond keeping him healthy, they need to see if they can get more out of him. Tanev is an admirable competitor and has put together an awesome career; the whole situation is unfortunate at this point.

“I’ve been trying to support him as best I can, really. I think he’s trying. I think what happens to a lot of us is we get in our own head a little bit. He wants to do well for the team. His heart’s in the right place. He knows he’s not playing his best. That’s obvious, and he wants to. We’ve just got to help him try to clear it out, free himself, and get him out there just skating and playing.” – Jim Hiller on William Nylander

There is a fine balance between supporting a player who isn’t playing well, trying to get him going, and doing what’s right for the team. Nylander was second among all Leafs forwards in time on ice per game during their homestand, and he was second in even-strength time on ice per game, so it wasn’t driven by special teams. He’s averaging 20:02 per game on the season, which would be a career high.

“If you do want to go into specifics, I think our kill has obviously dropped off a little bit, so we’d like to improve our kill. Defensively, we’d like to protect our house a little bit better. I think that would help the D and the goalies prevent goals against, moving dangerous shots to the outside. Neutral zone, obviously, we’d like to be connected and maybe enter with more speed instead of chipping. But there’s a balance between that, too. You don’t want to turn the puck over, right? So, it’s understanding time and space. Offensively, just simplifying: getting low to high, getting pucks to the net and bodies to the net. Sometimes when it’s tough to score, you’ve just got to kind of dumb the whole game down, and that’s when other things open. As a group, we’re focused on trying to improve our game in every single aspect. There’s no complacency in this room.” – Troy Stecher on the areas the Leafs need to improve

One of the more noteworthy things Stecher flags here: protecting the house better. The Leafs have struggled to box out the front of their net over the past few weeks. Teams are deflecting a lot of pucks in front of the net and getting opportunities to score from the point because of all the traffic not getting cleared. Players have crashed into their goalies almost routinely.

The other thing not noted here is rush defense, where the Leafs rank among the worst teams in the league. They haven’t been tight through the neutral zone, and their F3 has been really poor throughout the season. The lack of offense of late has been a concern, but the defending has been an issue all season.

Tweets

There are a lot of injuries this year, the lines change too often, but some lines are good just because of the stability Best lines by xGF% 5v5 Without EN 1. Marchenko – Matthews – Roslovic #Leafs 75.26

2. Lee – Hayton – Yamamoto #TusksUp 73.25

3. Ehlers – Stankoven – Blake… https://t.co/OKYO19riE0 pic.twitter.com/612I2T1lOX — Benchrates (@benchrates) November 14, 2026

One of the more frustrating aspects of this season so far: When healthy, the Leafs can put together a good forward group that can drive some success, but injuries have really exposed their depth. Plain and simple, nobody has stepped up. There was plenty of opportunity for players to step up and fill voids, and essentially none of them did, save for Zack MacEwen.

Maple Leafs lose 6 straight home games in regulation for the first time since Oct-Nov 1985 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 15, 2026

Ironically, that was also first-overall-pick Wendel Clark’s rookie season in the NHL. They went 25-48-7 that season, still made the playoffs, won a round, then lost in seven as another rookie, Steve Thomas, led them in playoff scoring with 14 points in 10 games.

Next 7 games:

CHI

LA

CBJ

NYI

BOS

PIT

PHI Gotta go on a run here. The vibes are going to be historically low if they lose to Chicago on Tuesday — Kevin Papetti (@KPapetti) November 15, 2026

If the Leafs want to stay in the mix, they have a fighting chance with this schedule ahead.

Five Things I Think I’d Do

1. Even though the Leafs’ top line has been pretty good, I think the middle six after them has been so poor that they need to shake it up until Kirill Marchenko is back. They also need to get Gavin McKenna better linemates and opportunities. I’d move Nylander up to play with Matthews and Roslovic, and play McKenna with Tavares and Cowan. It balances out their top six a lot better and gives them more skill than their current configuration. They can then drop Ryan Tverberg to the third line with Paul and Joshua and play him on his strong side. Those linemates make more sense for Tverberg than his current ones.

2. I also think it’s time to put McKenna back on the top power-play unit. I’d prefer to see him there over Tavares at this point; I prefer the handedness of Roslovic as a down-low outlet for Nylander on the half-wall. McKenna also keeps Matthews from getting stagnant on the half-wall, where he struggles on the power play. Matthews is better off the puck than as a puck-dominant option. Not only do they miss McKenna’s creativity, but I also think it’s better for his development, and we’re already at the point where development is a priority this year.

3. On defense, I think I’d go back to the McCabe-Tanev shutdown pairing and pair OEL with Raddysh as a more offensively focused pairing. It eases some of the burden they have placed on Raddysh, and McCabe has generally played his best hockey alongside Tanev. I wanted a decent look at a McCabe-Raddysh pairing, but they’re now up to 230 minutes together, have been outscored 8-13, and the ice has generally been tilted against them in their minutes. They are asking too much of Raddysh and aren’t playing to his strengths.

4. One of my top priorities if I were John Chayka would be finding a way to clear a few veteran bodies. They need to give young players continued opportunities, whether it’s Cole McWard, Ryan Tverberg, Luke Haymes, Aatu Raty, eventually Ben Danford, Noah Chadwick, or others. But the defense has no openings, and the forward group has very few even when they are not at full health. Can they get any value for OEL? Can they flip a Dakota Joshua or other veteran forward for value? They have really locked themselves into a rather middling roster and need to chip their way out of it.

5. Similarly, I think Leafs management needs to continue to clear player contracts. They still sit at 49 total, which doesn’t leave them much wiggle room or flexibility to, say, sell and acquire multiple assets. For the next season and a half, they aren’t well positioned with their cap structure or player contracts. Even another trade like the one they made in October—Jacob Quillan and Brandon Buhr for Aatu Raty—would be welcome. These aren’t difficult moves to pull off, but they do need to start setting the table.