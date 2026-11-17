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Ahead of Tuesday’s game in Chicago, head coach Jim Hiller discussed returning Sergei Bobrovsky to net, Morgan Rielly’s likely return, the challenge of facing Connor Bedard, and how the team can get its power play back on track.

Will it be Sergei Bobrovsky in net tonight? Why was now a good time to get him back in?

Hiller: Yes. Ready to go. We’ve got full belief in Bob. Bob’s been a great goalie. He is a great goalie. He’ll be rolling tonight.

Have you noticed anything different about Bobrovsky in the last week? Has he done anything different to try to get things back on track?

Hiller: No, I don’t know. No. We’ve talked about Bob. Bob’s got the greatest routine in hockey. He just does. He just does his routine, and he’s ready to play. So, no problem.

Bobrovsky’s a workhorse, but with the start Anthony Stolarz has had, how valuable has he been for you?

Hiller: Really valuable. It’s important to have two really good goalies, and that’s what we have. We’re in really great shape that way. Bob’s played a little bit more. It doesn’t really matter to us who’s in the net. We have two good, strong goaltenders.

Morgan Rielly tonight?

Hiller: It looks like it. Yeah, it looks like it.

How would you describe how Rielly was playing before he got hurt?

Hiller: It seemed to me that he kind of got his groove back. The Morgan that I know — I know some people were on him. I’ve been gone, obviously, but he looked like the Morgan I knew — in Columbus, specifically, where he was carrying the puck up the ice and getting involved in the offense. Yeah, we missed him.

Jeff Blashill said it’s probably going to be two urgent teams, but two teams that are a bit fragile, too. With how things have been going, how much of a mental struggle has this been?

Hiller: I don’t know. I’ve said it over and over again. It’s been hard on everybody, no question. Professionals want to win — need to win. But I like our guys. I like our room. I thought we came out versus Edmonton ready to play, dialed in, and focused. We need that same preparation for tonight’s game.

Because you didn’t get the results at home, is it refreshing to be out here in a new environment?

Hiller: No, I wouldn’t say that. I would say it’s refreshing to be able to play tonight and try to get two points, wherever that would be. When you don’t win, you can’t wait to get to the next game so you have an opportunity to win. I don’t think being home or on the road really matters much.

When you look at the Blackhawks, what do you think is the biggest challenge tonight?

Hiller: We know it. You guys know it. They’ve got some dangerous, dangerous young players — extremely talented. Sometimes it doesn’t take them a lot of opportunities to create offense. That’s going to be our biggest concern.

What makes Connor Bedard particularly dangerous?

Hiller: He does so many things well. He’s shifty, and then, obviously, I’ll go to his shot. It’s just a tremendous shot. You’ve just got to keep an eye on him.

What’s key to getting the power play back on track?

Hiller: I think one thing might be just having a few more reps and a few more opportunities in-game to try to get us into a bit more of a flow. We haven’t had a lot of opportunities lately, so that would be important. And then just feeling confident again. How do you do that? You move it around. You might not score, but you create some chances. You get the puck back. You do it again. Just really getting into a flow, which we have not been.

To that point, are you doing enough to draw penalties, or do you think the calls just haven’t come?

Hiller: You always think that there are more penalties there that didn’t get called. But I’ve said this: If you’re moving your feet, if you’re in the O-zone, if you’re moving, and you’re dangerous and you’re attacking inside, generally that’s when the penalties are called. I think they go hand in hand with more O-zone time, and not just that, but with more attack to the net front.

A couple of the players mentioned there is a bug going around. Are you concerned at all about energy levels?

Hiller: It goes around through the league at different times, and you take your medicine. We’re strong, with healthy enough players to play, so I don’t think that’s really going to have an effect on us.

Toronto vs. Chicago - November 17 Maple Leafs Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 77 Ryan Tverberg Tverberg i 91 John Tavares Tavares i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 90 Brendan Brisson Brisson i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i 3 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i Scratch 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i 82 Cole McWard McWard i Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i Week-to-week injury 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Week-to-week injury 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i Week-to-week injury 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week injury 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 12 G 18 A 30 PTS 7 +/- 3.1 SOG/GP 54.5% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 1.30 PTS/GP 53.6% FO% 20:34 TOI/GP 16:58 EVTOI/GP 3:21 PPTOI/GP 0:15 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -3 +/- 0.7 SOG/GP 48.0% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 37.5% FO% 11:47 TOI/GP 9:42 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:04 PKTOI/GP

× 90 Maple Leafs player card Brendan Brisson 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 188 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-10-22 · Los Angeles, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons ✚ 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.7% 5v5 CF% 47.6% 5v5 GF% 0.32 PTS/GP 59.9% FO% 14:37 TOI/GP 11:49 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:46 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 8 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -1 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 59.0% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 10:54 TOI/GP 10:26 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 8 G 9 A 17 PTS 1 +/- 2.0 SOG/GP 49.0% 5v5 CF% 52.7% 5v5 GF% 0.74 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 16:21 TOI/GP 14:37 EVTOI/GP 0:59 PPTOI/GP 0:45 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Dakota Joshua 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -9 +/- 1.7 SOG/GP 46.7% 5v5 CF% 36.0% 5v5 GF% 0.61 PTS/GP 13:55 TOI/GP 11:38 EVTOI/GP 2:17 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 22 GP 9 G 12 A 21 PTS 1 +/- 2.7 SOG/GP 51.7% 5v5 CF% 57.5% 5v5 GF% 0.95 PTS/GP 39.0% FO% 17:28 TOI/GP 15:40 EVTOI/GP 1:47 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Ryan Tverberg , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 13 GP 3 G 5 A 8 PTS -13 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 46.4% 5v5 CF% 25.0% 5v5 GF% 0.62 PTS/GP 54.8% FO% 16:53 TOI/GP 13:53 EVTOI/GP 3:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko ✚ 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Dakota Joshua 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -6 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 46.4% 5v5 CF% 36.0% 5v5 GF% 0.30 PTS/GP 46.0% FO% 16:07 TOI/GP 13:17 EVTOI/GP 0:45 PPTOI/GP 2:06 PKTOI/GP

× 77 Maple Leafs player card Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 187 lb Age: 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 4 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -2 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 46.0% 5v5 CF% 25.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 13:06 TOI/GP 12:04 EVTOI/GP 0:35 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS -4 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 47.7% 5v5 CF% 39.1% 5v5 GF% 0.26 PTS/GP 51.5% FO% 13:09 TOI/GP 10:26 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:42 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Ryan Tverberg , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 11 G 11 A 22 PTS -9 +/- 2.6 SOG/GP 45.6% 5v5 CF% 37.8% 5v5 GF% 0.96 PTS/GP 34.5% FO% 19:56 TOI/GP 16:18 EVTOI/GP 3:12 PPTOI/GP 0:26 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 54.5% 5v5 CF% 53.3% 5v5 GF% 0.35 PTS/GP 55.6% FO% 8:38 TOI/GP 8:37 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 12 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 0.3 SOG/GP 44.0% 5v5 CF% 36.3% 5v5 GF% 0.08 PTS/GP 18:06 TOI/GP 15:00 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 3:04 PKTOI/GP

× 82 Maple Leafs player card Cole McWard 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Dakota Mermis 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 48.5% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 14:42 TOI/GP 14:42 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Cole McWard 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 51.8% 5v5 CF% 55.5% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 13:20 TOI/GP 12:36 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:44 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 1 G 13 A 14 PTS -11 +/- 2.3 SOG/GP 48.0% 5v5 CF% 41.8% 5v5 GF% 0.61 PTS/GP 23:49 TOI/GP 19:50 EVTOI/GP 3:18 PPTOI/GP 0:41 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS -5 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 44.5% 5v5 CF% 37.1% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 20:05 TOI/GP 16:38 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:23 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 0 G 12 A 12 PTS -1 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 49.8% 5v5 CF% 51.3% 5v5 GF% 0.63 PTS/GP 18:54 TOI/GP 17:04 EVTOI/GP 1:02 PPTOI/GP 0:49 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Chris Tanev 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -7 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.5% 5v5 CF% 38.7% 5v5 GF% 0.04 PTS/GP 18:29 TOI/GP 16:20 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 1:39 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 5 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 51.3% 5v5 CF% 51.4% 5v5 GF% 0.26 PTS/GP 19:04 TOI/GP 16:13 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 2:47 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 9 GP 5 W 4 L 0 OTL 2.69 GAA .906 SV%