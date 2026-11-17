Ahead of Tuesday’s game in Chicago, head coach Jim Hiller discussed returning Sergei Bobrovsky to net, Morgan Rielly’s likely return, the challenge of facing Connor Bedard, and how the team can get its power play back on track.
Will it be Sergei Bobrovsky in net tonight? Why was now a good time to get him back in?
Hiller: Yes. Ready to go. We’ve got full belief in Bob. Bob’s been a great goalie. He is a great goalie. He’ll be rolling tonight.
Have you noticed anything different about Bobrovsky in the last week? Has he done anything different to try to get things back on track?
Hiller: No, I don’t know. No. We’ve talked about Bob. Bob’s got the greatest routine in hockey. He just does. He just does his routine, and he’s ready to play. So, no problem.
Bobrovsky’s a workhorse, but with the start Anthony Stolarz has had, how valuable has he been for you?
Hiller: Really valuable. It’s important to have two really good goalies, and that’s what we have. We’re in really great shape that way. Bob’s played a little bit more. It doesn’t really matter to us who’s in the net. We have two good, strong goaltenders.
Morgan Rielly tonight?
Hiller: It looks like it. Yeah, it looks like it.
How would you describe how Rielly was playing before he got hurt?
Hiller: It seemed to me that he kind of got his groove back. The Morgan that I know — I know some people were on him. I’ve been gone, obviously, but he looked like the Morgan I knew — in Columbus, specifically, where he was carrying the puck up the ice and getting involved in the offense. Yeah, we missed him.
Jeff Blashill said it’s probably going to be two urgent teams, but two teams that are a bit fragile, too. With how things have been going, how much of a mental struggle has this been?
Hiller: I don’t know. I’ve said it over and over again. It’s been hard on everybody, no question. Professionals want to win — need to win. But I like our guys. I like our room. I thought we came out versus Edmonton ready to play, dialed in, and focused. We need that same preparation for tonight’s game.
Because you didn’t get the results at home, is it refreshing to be out here in a new environment?
Hiller: No, I wouldn’t say that. I would say it’s refreshing to be able to play tonight and try to get two points, wherever that would be. When you don’t win, you can’t wait to get to the next game so you have an opportunity to win. I don’t think being home or on the road really matters much.
When you look at the Blackhawks, what do you think is the biggest challenge tonight?
Hiller: We know it. You guys know it. They’ve got some dangerous, dangerous young players — extremely talented. Sometimes it doesn’t take them a lot of opportunities to create offense. That’s going to be our biggest concern.
What makes Connor Bedard particularly dangerous?
Hiller: He does so many things well. He’s shifty, and then, obviously, I’ll go to his shot. It’s just a tremendous shot. You’ve just got to keep an eye on him.
What’s key to getting the power play back on track?
Hiller: I think one thing might be just having a few more reps and a few more opportunities in-game to try to get us into a bit more of a flow. We haven’t had a lot of opportunities lately, so that would be important. And then just feeling confident again. How do you do that? You move it around. You might not score, but you create some chances. You get the puck back. You do it again. Just really getting into a flow, which we have not been.
To that point, are you doing enough to draw penalties, or do you think the calls just haven’t come?
Hiller: You always think that there are more penalties there that didn’t get called. But I’ve said this: If you’re moving your feet, if you’re in the O-zone, if you’re moving, and you’re dangerous and you’re attacking inside, generally that’s when the penalties are called. I think they go hand in hand with more O-zone time, and not just that, but with more attack to the net front.
A couple of the players mentioned there is a bug going around. Are you concerned at all about energy levels?
Hiller: It goes around through the league at different times, and you take your medicine. We’re strong, with healthy enough players to play, so I don’t think that’s really going to have an effect on us.
Toronto vs. Chicago - November 17
Maple Leafs Lines
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