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If the Maple Leafs lose a seventh straight to the lowly Blackhawks, rock bottom will have found a new floor. Just win. (7:30 p.m. EST, TSN4)

Game Day Quotes

Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill on what he expects from this matchup between two struggling teams:

I’m sure both teams are talking about urgency, so it should be a battle of two teams that are extremely urgent. Now, they’re probably both a little fragile, too. When you don’t win enough, you get a little bit fragile. There’s a mental toughness component for both teams, too, because somebody’s going to score first, and somebody might score two in a row. Can you stick with it? Whether you’re the team that’s up or whether you’re the team that’s down, those are all important factors with where both teams are at. Specific to our team, we recognize the hole we’ve dug ourselves, and we’re trying to have an urgent mentality on a day-to-day basis to dig our way out.

Blashill on his early impressions of Gavin McKenna:

I’ve seen, I wouldn’t say a ton, but a little bit of him in the league and a little bit prior to getting in the league. He’s got a great, great mind offensively. He’s got great ability. It’s like anybody else as you come to the league. There’s a learning process that all these young players have to go through. He definitely has a great mind and definitely has great ability. He’s going to be a great player in the league.

Connor Bedard on McKenna’s start in the NHL:

I haven’t really watched full games, but just seeing highlights and stuff, he’s such a special player — such a talented, smart hockey player. It’s rare that you see the gifts he has. It’s fun for everyone to get to watch him, and it’s been cool to see him doing as well as he is doing. He’s just going to keep getting better. He’s played 20 games, so it’s very exciting.

Jim Hiller on turning back to Sergei Bobrovsky in net:

We’ve got full belief in Bob. Bob’s been a great goalie. He is a great goalie. He’ll be rolling tonight.

Hiller on the challenge against the Blackhawks’ dangerous young players, led by Connor Bedard:

We know it. You guys know it. They’ve got some dangerous, dangerous young players — extremely talented. Sometimes it doesn’t take them a lot of opportunities to create offense. That’s our biggest concern. [Bedard] does so many things well. He’s shifty, and then, obviously, I’ll go to his shot — it’s just a tremendous shot. You’ve got to keep an eye on him.

Darren Raddysh on the urgency to turn things around:

I think everyone knows where we’ve been at the last couple games. Our last homestand wasn’t what we wanted, and that’s not acceptable for us. We want to have better results, but at the end of the day, it’s a next-game mentality. Just get ready for tonight and make sure we come with energy and with a lot of pace.

Raddysh on Auston Matthews’ leadership during a tough stretch:

Auston’s been a great leader. Every time he’s on the ice, he’s creating something. He’s been playing against the top lines. He’s been doing his best to try to shut them down, as well as trying to create offense for us. He’s been great, and there’s a reason why he has the C. He’s been leading our team for sure.

Teddy Blueger on the mood in the room:

Given the circumstance, pretty good. Everyone’s just looking forward the opportunity again tonight to get things going the right direction. The mood’s understandably not great, but we are also looking ahead, trying to be positive and take the positives out of it, while also understanding the things that we need to improve going forward.

Blueger on the responsibility of facing some shifts against top lines, such as McDavid last Saturday:

It’s a good responsibility. It’s something you don’t take lightly, and you enjoy kind of the challenge. But also there’s a lot riding on it, right? You just go out there and do the best job that you can. Obviously, the best way we can do that is possess the puck and force them to defend. You try to do that. And then when we’re in our D zone, it’s about making sure your attention to detail is heightened and very focused.

Blueger on the fun of playing in an Original Six city like Chicago:

It’s a fun rink. I think it’s known for the national anthem and the atmosphere there. Now, being with the Leafs, having the original 6 matchup is a little bit different, probably, too. It’s a fun environment to play in. A little bit of a different rink than the modern ones that we’ve seen a lot in the league. It’s always fun.

2026–27 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. Category Maple Leafs Blackhawks Games played 22 20 Record 8–12–2 [26th] 5–13–2 [31st] Points percentage .409 [26th] .300 [31st] Goals for 69 [T-12th] 46 [31st] Goals against 76 [26th] 83 [31st] Goals for / game 3.14 [18th] 2.30 [32nd] Goals against / game 3.45 [21st] 4.15 [31st] Home record 4–9–1 [30th] 5–5–1 [T-22nd] Away record 4–3–1 [15th] 0–8–1 [32nd] 5v5 shot attempts % 48.1% [24th] 44.0% [31st] 5v5 goals for % 44.9% [26th] 34.9% [32nd] 5v5 PDO 98.5 [22nd] 96.5 [31st] Power play 26.7% [6th] 14.3% [30th] Penalty kill 85.7% [7th] 78.1% [16th] Head-to-head (2025–26) 1–1–0 1–1–0 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points Scorer #1 Auston Matthews 12–17–29 Connor Bedard 6–11–17 Scorer #2 William Nylander 11–11–22 Roman Kantserov 9–3–12 Scorer #3 Jack Roslovic 9–11–20 Frank Nazar 8–2–10 Scorer #4 Easton Cowan 7–9–16 Anton Frondell 4–6–10 Scorer #5 Kirill Marchenko 6–8–14 Patrick Kane 1–9–10

Toronto vs. Chicago - November 17 Maple Leafs Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 77 Ryan Tverberg Tverberg i 91 John Tavares Tavares i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 90 Brendan Brisson Brisson i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i 3 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i Scratch 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i 82 Cole McWard McWard i Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i Week-to-week injury 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Week-to-week injury 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i Week-to-week injury 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week injury 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 12 G 18 A 30 PTS 7 +/- 3.1 SOG/GP 54.5% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 1.30 PTS/GP 53.6% FO% 20:34 TOI/GP 16:58 EVTOI/GP 3:21 PPTOI/GP 0:15 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -3 +/- 0.7 SOG/GP 48.0% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 37.5% FO% 11:47 TOI/GP 9:42 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:04 PKTOI/GP

× 90 Maple Leafs player card Brendan Brisson 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 188 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-10-22 · Los Angeles, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons ✚ 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.7% 5v5 CF% 47.6% 5v5 GF% 0.32 PTS/GP 59.9% FO% 14:37 TOI/GP 11:49 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:46 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 8 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -1 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 59.0% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 10:54 TOI/GP 10:26 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 8 G 9 A 17 PTS 1 +/- 2.0 SOG/GP 49.0% 5v5 CF% 52.7% 5v5 GF% 0.74 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 16:21 TOI/GP 14:37 EVTOI/GP 0:59 PPTOI/GP 0:45 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Dakota Joshua 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -9 +/- 1.7 SOG/GP 46.7% 5v5 CF% 36.0% 5v5 GF% 0.61 PTS/GP 13:55 TOI/GP 11:38 EVTOI/GP 2:17 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 22 GP 9 G 12 A 21 PTS 1 +/- 2.7 SOG/GP 51.7% 5v5 CF% 57.5% 5v5 GF% 0.95 PTS/GP 39.0% FO% 17:28 TOI/GP 15:40 EVTOI/GP 1:47 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Ryan Tverberg , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 13 GP 3 G 5 A 8 PTS -13 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 46.4% 5v5 CF% 25.0% 5v5 GF% 0.62 PTS/GP 54.8% FO% 16:53 TOI/GP 13:53 EVTOI/GP 3:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko ✚ 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Dakota Joshua 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -6 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 46.4% 5v5 CF% 36.0% 5v5 GF% 0.30 PTS/GP 46.0% FO% 16:07 TOI/GP 13:17 EVTOI/GP 0:45 PPTOI/GP 2:06 PKTOI/GP

× 77 Maple Leafs player card Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 187 lb Age: 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 4 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -2 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 46.0% 5v5 CF% 25.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 13:06 TOI/GP 12:04 EVTOI/GP 0:35 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS -4 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 47.7% 5v5 CF% 39.1% 5v5 GF% 0.26 PTS/GP 51.5% FO% 13:09 TOI/GP 10:26 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:42 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Ryan Tverberg , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 11 G 11 A 22 PTS -9 +/- 2.6 SOG/GP 45.6% 5v5 CF% 37.8% 5v5 GF% 0.96 PTS/GP 34.5% FO% 19:56 TOI/GP 16:18 EVTOI/GP 3:12 PPTOI/GP 0:26 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 54.5% 5v5 CF% 53.3% 5v5 GF% 0.35 PTS/GP 55.6% FO% 8:38 TOI/GP 8:37 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 12 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 0.3 SOG/GP 44.0% 5v5 CF% 36.3% 5v5 GF% 0.08 PTS/GP 18:06 TOI/GP 15:00 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 3:04 PKTOI/GP

× 82 Maple Leafs player card Cole McWard 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Dakota Mermis 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 48.5% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 14:42 TOI/GP 14:42 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Cole McWard 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 51.8% 5v5 CF% 55.5% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 13:20 TOI/GP 12:36 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:44 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 1 G 13 A 14 PTS -11 +/- 2.3 SOG/GP 48.0% 5v5 CF% 41.8% 5v5 GF% 0.61 PTS/GP 23:49 TOI/GP 19:50 EVTOI/GP 3:18 PPTOI/GP 0:41 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS -5 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 44.5% 5v5 CF% 37.1% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 20:05 TOI/GP 16:38 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:23 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 0 G 12 A 12 PTS -1 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 49.8% 5v5 CF% 51.3% 5v5 GF% 0.63 PTS/GP 18:54 TOI/GP 17:04 EVTOI/GP 1:02 PPTOI/GP 0:49 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Chris Tanev 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -7 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.5% 5v5 CF% 38.7% 5v5 GF% 0.04 PTS/GP 18:29 TOI/GP 16:20 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 1:39 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 5 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 51.3% 5v5 CF% 51.4% 5v5 GF% 0.26 PTS/GP 19:04 TOI/GP 16:13 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 2:47 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 9 GP 5 W 4 L 0 OTL 2.69 GAA .906 SV%

× 72 Maple Leafs player card Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 3 W 9 L 2 OTL 3.65 GAA .874 SV%