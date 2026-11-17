If the Maple Leafs lose a seventh straight to the lowly Blackhawks, rock bottom will have found a new floor. Just win. (7:30 p.m. EST, TSN4)
Game Day Quotes
Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill on what he expects from this matchup between two struggling teams:
I’m sure both teams are talking about urgency, so it should be a battle of two teams that are extremely urgent. Now, they’re probably both a little fragile, too. When you don’t win enough, you get a little bit fragile.
There’s a mental toughness component for both teams, too, because somebody’s going to score first, and somebody might score two in a row. Can you stick with it? Whether you’re the team that’s up or whether you’re the team that’s down, those are all important factors with where both teams are at.
Specific to our team, we recognize the hole we’ve dug ourselves, and we’re trying to have an urgent mentality on a day-to-day basis to dig our way out.
Blashill on his early impressions of Gavin McKenna:
I’ve seen, I wouldn’t say a ton, but a little bit of him in the league and a little bit prior to getting in the league. He’s got a great, great mind offensively. He’s got great ability. It’s like anybody else as you come to the league. There’s a learning process that all these young players have to go through. He definitely has a great mind and definitely has great ability. He’s going to be a great player in the league.
Connor Bedard on McKenna’s start in the NHL:
I haven’t really watched full games, but just seeing highlights and stuff, he’s such a special player — such a talented, smart hockey player. It’s rare that you see the gifts he has. It’s fun for everyone to get to watch him, and it’s been cool to see him doing as well as he is doing. He’s just going to keep getting better. He’s played 20 games, so it’s very exciting.
Jim Hiller on turning back to Sergei Bobrovsky in net:
We’ve got full belief in Bob. Bob’s been a great goalie. He is a great goalie. He’ll be rolling tonight.
Hiller on the challenge against the Blackhawks’ dangerous young players, led by Connor Bedard:
We know it. You guys know it. They’ve got some dangerous, dangerous young players — extremely talented. Sometimes it doesn’t take them a lot of opportunities to create offense. That’s our biggest concern.
[Bedard] does so many things well. He’s shifty, and then, obviously, I’ll go to his shot — it’s just a tremendous shot. You’ve got to keep an eye on him.
Darren Raddysh on the urgency to turn things around:
I think everyone knows where we’ve been at the last couple games. Our last homestand wasn’t what we wanted, and that’s not acceptable for us. We want to have better results, but at the end of the day, it’s a next-game mentality. Just get ready for tonight and make sure we come with energy and with a lot of pace.
Raddysh on Auston Matthews’ leadership during a tough stretch:
Auston’s been a great leader. Every time he’s on the ice, he’s creating something. He’s been playing against the top lines. He’s been doing his best to try to shut them down, as well as trying to create offense for us. He’s been great, and there’s a reason why he has the C. He’s been leading our team for sure.
Teddy Blueger on the mood in the room:
Given the circumstance, pretty good. Everyone’s just looking forward the opportunity again tonight to get things going the right direction.
The mood’s understandably not great, but we are also looking ahead, trying to be positive and take the positives out of it, while also understanding the things that we need to improve going forward.
Blueger on the responsibility of facing some shifts against top lines, such as McDavid last Saturday:
It’s a good responsibility. It’s something you don’t take lightly, and you enjoy kind of the challenge. But also there’s a lot riding on it, right? You just go out there and do the best job that you can.
Obviously, the best way we can do that is possess the puck and force them to defend. You try to do that. And then when we’re in our D zone, it’s about making sure your attention to detail is heightened and very focused.
Blueger on the fun of playing in an Original Six city like Chicago:
It’s a fun rink. I think it’s known for the national anthem and the atmosphere there. Now, being with the Leafs, having the original 6 matchup is a little bit different, probably, too. It’s a fun environment to play in. A little bit of a different rink than the modern ones that we’ve seen a lot in the league. It’s always fun.