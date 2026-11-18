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After an ugly 6-3 loss in Chicago, head coach Jim Hiller discussed the team’s defensive breakdowns, Sergei Bobrovsky’s performance, the special teams disparity, and whether it might be time for personnel changes.

Hiller on where the game got away from the Leafs:

I thought the first penalty we took hurt us, even though they didn’t score. It gave them some puck touches, some momentum, and got their fans in the game. And then, if you look at the goals, we just shot ourselves in the foot. It’s been a similar story for too long, but that’s the way I saw it.

Hiller on what has to change:

We’re trying. Obviously, we’re not doing our part. You can’t say that we’re doing our part if we’re talking about some of the same things and not winning games. We take ownership of that as a coaching staff. But it’s everybody. We’re all in it together. We’re a team. The only people who are going to get us out of it is us. We all got to be better.

Hiller on the Sergei Bobrovsky letting in the 3-2 goal immediately after the Leafs tied it at 2-2:

“Bob lets one in.” We have three guys overskate a puck in the defensive zone. You can say Bob let it in, but what are we doing? The shift after a goal is an important moment. Three guys skate past the puck, and they make a good shot. We win as a team, and we lose as a team. I know we’ve talked a lot about the goaltender, but there are plenty of people who are part of this, including us, including the coaches. That’s not the conversation I want to have about the goaltender. There’s all of us here.

Hiller on whether he considered a goaltending change:

I did not, no.

Hiller on Bobrovsky’s performance and the breakdowns in front of him:

It’s hard. There were some good shots, and then there were some rush chances I didn’t think he had much of a chance on. It’s breakdowns. Again, I’m not looking at the goaltender. I’m looking at our team. We had chances to go up. We had chances to clear pucks. We had chances to be F3 and be above people. Those are the ones that we can control as a team, and we have to do a better job of that first. Then we don’t break down and force the goaltender to make a hard save.

Hiller on the special teams disparity:

Their power play goes two for three, and we don’t score. If you really dig down, we can look at a lot of different things. That’s probably the biggest difference in the game. Two power-play goals are going to hurt you, especially when you end up with nothing.

Hiller on why this loss was more disappointing than the previous ones:

It’s hard. I’ve tried a lot of different things, right? And if you take a deep breath, I’m disappointed tonight. I’m disappointed every night, but I don’t know if you can tell tonight, specifically… I’ve said to you guys, “You know what? We’ve played good. We’re right there.” This is one, for me, where it’s really disappointing how we played the second half of that game. Like I said, I like our team. I think we have a good team. We’ve shown we can play with anybody in the league. Tonight was not a good night. It was not a good second half. That’s disappointing for me tonight. The other games were disappointing, yeah, that we didn’t win. Tonight’s disappointing in a different way. I didn’t think we played with detail. We didn’t stick to it. The other games, we stuck to it. We didn’t stick to it. We got ahead of the puck. We tried to take some people on one-on-one in some bad spots. That’s forcing it. And when you force it in the NHL, this is what you get. It’s difficult, especially under the circumstances. But you have to play a good, hard, straightforward, disciplined game and just do your job and nothing else. And we didn’t do that.

Hiller on whether it’s time for personnel changes:

We certainly got to talk about it. Well, we do talk about it, but we’ve kind of given some guys some rope and let them run with it a little bit. And yeah, you’re right. It might be time.

Game Highlights: Blackhawks 6 vs. Maple Leafs 3