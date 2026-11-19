Ahead of Thursday’s game against Los Angeles, head coach Jim Hiller discussed changes to the middle six, William Nylander’s struggles, Gavin McKenna’s return to the top power-play unit, and facing his former team.
You said you were going to contemplate changes and that it might be time. Why did you settle on this new look in the middle six?
Hiller: I think we’ve talked about it. That middle six group hasn’t found a lot of chemistry, for whatever reason. It’s just a chance to play with different players and see if that sparks something.
What do you hope to see from William Nylander on the third line?
Hiller: What I always hope to see from Willy: skating, handling the puck, taking people on, and being a threat offensively. That’s what we’re looking for.
Have you noticed Nylander pressing at all? It’s been a while since he hit the scoresheet, and that can weigh on a guy. Have you noticed any of that creeping in?
Hiller: I would say that’s up and down our lineup right now, to be honest with you. He’d only be human to be feeling that way a little bit, I’m sure. I haven’t talked to him about it specifically, but he wants to do well, just like everybody. So, sure.
How is working with Nylander different as an assistant compared to now being the head coach?
Hiller: That’s a good question. I’m going to have to think back a little bit. I also had the power play back then, too, so I guess I would have said I probably would have spent more time with him individually, working with the forwards and the power play. I probably haven’t spent as much time with him, I would say.
But again, Willy’s a smart player. He’s had a great career thus far. He’s going to come through. I know it’s a big talk topic, but Willy’s going to come through. Like I said, he’s got a great track record, and he’s a great kid and a great player. It’s just a matter of time.
What do you expect from your new center in Ryan Tverberg?
Hiller: He’s a worker. He’s a worker bee. I know he’s played there — John Gruden had him in the American League, so he’s played some center for him. He was a center in college. We’ve just seen his game so far and trust that he’s going to be able to handle that assignment in the middle.
You’ve changed the defense pairings. What do you like about Morgan Rielly and Chris Tanev together?
Hiller: I know they have a long history together. Also, in Mo’s first game back — the last game — we wanted to kind of get him up and running. We think that maybe those two can handle some of the tougher assignments, and it doesn’t just have to land on one pairing. We can split it up that way.
What can Gavin McKenna give you in an elevated role tonight, including on the power play?
Hiller: I thought Gavin was one of our more dangerous players in Chicago. That’s the beauty of it. Sometimes he hasn’t played as much, and then he works his way back up, and he goes and plays well. Now he gets an opportunity there and is moving back on the first power play. That’s just the way it goes. It ebbs and flows, but it’s not just one way. He can pull himself back up and put himself in a better spot in the lineup. Good for him.
How close are you to giving Brendan Brisson an opportunity?
Hiller: We’ve talked about that. I would say he’s close. We’ve given that lots of thought.
What does it mean to you to face the Kings tonight?
Hiller: What does it mean? I don’t know what it means. Listen, I can see some familiar faces. Just a great organization, top to bottom, with great people. I really have some fond memories. It’s not just the team — we had a modicum of success; you can argue that point — but the people. I have great relationships with the people there, and it’s good to see them.
What stands out about how they’re playing this season? What do you see as the challenge on the ice tonight?
Hiller: I know them pretty well, right? That’s a hardworking team. They don’t give you much. The challenge is not to get frustrated against them because they check pretty well, are committed to playing without the puck, and they’re doing all that again this year.
Reflecting on your time with the Kings, is there something you want another crack at or wish you had done differently?
Hiller: No. I’ve answered the question. I’m not going to get into too much now about them or their players and all that kind of stuff. Again, it’s just a great organization. I really enjoyed my time. Great city.
You were obviously pretty disappointed the other night in Chicago.
Hiller: Yeah, I was. You felt that? You picked up on that? Okay.
We’d had a decent run, even though we didn’t win. Again, you have to win. I understand that. But the process, the style of play, the consistency — we came off that in Chicago.
How do you reset as a coach? What’s your process for getting back?
Hiller: You do it like everybody does. You get angry. You go through it. You watch it again. You get it out of your system, and then you get ready to come back to work the next day and win a game.
With your sports science staff, is there a limit on how often Anthony Stolarz can play?
Hiller: No, I wouldn’t say that. Again, it’s part of a bigger conversation all the time, and I don’t think we have specific limits, no.
Toronto vs. LA Kings - November 19
Maple Leafs Projected Lines
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