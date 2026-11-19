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Ahead of Thursday’s game against Los Angeles, head coach Jim Hiller discussed changes to the middle six, William Nylander’s struggles, Gavin McKenna’s return to the top power-play unit, and facing his former team.

You said you were going to contemplate changes and that it might be time. Why did you settle on this new look in the middle six?

Hiller: I think we’ve talked about it. That middle six group hasn’t found a lot of chemistry, for whatever reason. It’s just a chance to play with different players and see if that sparks something.

What do you hope to see from William Nylander on the third line?

Hiller: What I always hope to see from Willy: skating, handling the puck, taking people on, and being a threat offensively. That’s what we’re looking for.

Have you noticed Nylander pressing at all? It’s been a while since he hit the scoresheet, and that can weigh on a guy. Have you noticed any of that creeping in?

Hiller: I would say that’s up and down our lineup right now, to be honest with you. He’d only be human to be feeling that way a little bit, I’m sure. I haven’t talked to him about it specifically, but he wants to do well, just like everybody. So, sure.

How is working with Nylander different as an assistant compared to now being the head coach?

Hiller: That’s a good question. I’m going to have to think back a little bit. I also had the power play back then, too, so I guess I would have said I probably would have spent more time with him individually, working with the forwards and the power play. I probably haven’t spent as much time with him, I would say.

But again, Willy’s a smart player. He’s had a great career thus far. He’s going to come through. I know it’s a big talk topic, but Willy’s going to come through. Like I said, he’s got a great track record, and he’s a great kid and a great player. It’s just a matter of time.

What do you expect from your new center in Ryan Tverberg?

Hiller: He’s a worker. He’s a worker bee. I know he’s played there — John Gruden had him in the American League, so he’s played some center for him. He was a center in college. We’ve just seen his game so far and trust that he’s going to be able to handle that assignment in the middle.

You’ve changed the defense pairings. What do you like about Morgan Rielly and Chris Tanev together?

Hiller: I know they have a long history together. Also, in Mo’s first game back — the last game — we wanted to kind of get him up and running. We think that maybe those two can handle some of the tougher assignments, and it doesn’t just have to land on one pairing. We can split it up that way.

What can Gavin McKenna give you in an elevated role tonight, including on the power play?

Hiller: I thought Gavin was one of our more dangerous players in Chicago. That’s the beauty of it. Sometimes he hasn’t played as much, and then he works his way back up, and he goes and plays well. Now he gets an opportunity there and is moving back on the first power play. That’s just the way it goes. It ebbs and flows, but it’s not just one way. He can pull himself back up and put himself in a better spot in the lineup. Good for him.

How close are you to giving Brendan Brisson an opportunity?

Hiller: We’ve talked about that. I would say he’s close. We’ve given that lots of thought.

What does it mean to you to face the Kings tonight?

Hiller: What does it mean? I don’t know what it means. Listen, I can see some familiar faces. Just a great organization, top to bottom, with great people. I really have some fond memories. It’s not just the team — we had a modicum of success; you can argue that point — but the people. I have great relationships with the people there, and it’s good to see them.

What stands out about how they’re playing this season? What do you see as the challenge on the ice tonight?

Hiller: I know them pretty well, right? That’s a hardworking team. They don’t give you much. The challenge is not to get frustrated against them because they check pretty well, are committed to playing without the puck, and they’re doing all that again this year.

Reflecting on your time with the Kings, is there something you want another crack at or wish you had done differently?

Hiller: No. I’ve answered the question. I’m not going to get into too much now about them or their players and all that kind of stuff. Again, it’s just a great organization. I really enjoyed my time. Great city.

You were obviously pretty disappointed the other night in Chicago.

Hiller: Yeah, I was. You felt that? You picked up on that? Okay.

We’d had a decent run, even though we didn’t win. Again, you have to win. I understand that. But the process, the style of play, the consistency — we came off that in Chicago.

How do you reset as a coach? What’s your process for getting back?

Hiller: You do it like everybody does. You get angry. You go through it. You watch it again. You get it out of your system, and then you get ready to come back to work the next day and win a game.

With your sports science staff, is there a limit on how often Anthony Stolarz can play?

Hiller: No, I wouldn’t say that. Again, it’s part of a bigger conversation all the time, and I don’t think we have specific limits, no.

Toronto vs. LA Kings - November 19 Maple Leafs Projected Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 20 Nick Paul Paul i 91 John Tavares Tavares i 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 3 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i 77 Ryan Tverberg Tverberg i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 90 Brendan Brisson Brisson i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i 3 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i Scratch 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i Goaltenders 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Starter 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i Week-to-week injury 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Week-to-week injury 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i Week-to-week injury 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week injury 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 12 G 18 A 30 PTS 7 +/- 3.1 SOG/GP 54.5% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 1.30 PTS/GP 53.6% FO% 20:34 TOI/GP 16:58 EVTOI/GP 3:21 PPTOI/GP 0:15 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -3 +/- 0.7 SOG/GP 48.0% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 37.5% FO% 11:47 TOI/GP 9:42 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:04 PKTOI/GP

× 90 Maple Leafs player card Brendan Brisson 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 188 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-10-22 · Los Angeles, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons ✚ 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.7% 5v5 CF% 47.6% 5v5 GF% 0.32 PTS/GP 59.9% FO% 14:37 TOI/GP 11:49 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:46 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Ryan Tverberg , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 8 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -1 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 59.0% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 10:54 TOI/GP 10:26 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 8 G 9 A 17 PTS 1 +/- 2.0 SOG/GP 49.0% 5v5 CF% 52.7% 5v5 GF% 0.74 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 16:21 TOI/GP 14:37 EVTOI/GP 0:59 PPTOI/GP 0:45 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -9 +/- 1.7 SOG/GP 46.7% 5v5 CF% 36.0% 5v5 GF% 0.61 PTS/GP 13:55 TOI/GP 11:38 EVTOI/GP 2:17 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 22 GP 9 G 12 A 21 PTS 1 +/- 2.7 SOG/GP 51.7% 5v5 CF% 57.5% 5v5 GF% 0.95 PTS/GP 39.0% FO% 17:28 TOI/GP 15:40 EVTOI/GP 1:47 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Gavin McKenna 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 13 GP 3 G 5 A 8 PTS -13 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 46.4% 5v5 CF% 25.0% 5v5 GF% 0.62 PTS/GP 54.8% FO% 16:53 TOI/GP 13:53 EVTOI/GP 3:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko ✚ 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , Gavin McKenna 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -6 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 46.4% 5v5 CF% 36.0% 5v5 GF% 0.30 PTS/GP 46.0% FO% 16:07 TOI/GP 13:17 EVTOI/GP 0:45 PPTOI/GP 2:06 PKTOI/GP

× 77 Maple Leafs player card Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 187 lb Age: 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 4 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -2 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 46.0% 5v5 CF% 25.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 13:06 TOI/GP 12:04 EVTOI/GP 0:35 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS -4 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 47.7% 5v5 CF% 39.1% 5v5 GF% 0.26 PTS/GP 51.5% FO% 13:09 TOI/GP 10:26 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:42 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , Ryan Tverberg 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 11 G 11 A 22 PTS -9 +/- 2.6 SOG/GP 45.6% 5v5 CF% 37.8% 5v5 GF% 0.96 PTS/GP 34.5% FO% 19:56 TOI/GP 16:18 EVTOI/GP 3:12 PPTOI/GP 0:26 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 54.5% 5v5 CF% 53.3% 5v5 GF% 0.35 PTS/GP 55.6% FO% 8:38 TOI/GP 8:37 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 12 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 0.3 SOG/GP 44.0% 5v5 CF% 36.3% 5v5 GF% 0.08 PTS/GP 18:06 TOI/GP 15:00 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 3:04 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 51.8% 5v5 CF% 55.5% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 13:20 TOI/GP 12:36 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:44 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 1 G 13 A 14 PTS -11 +/- 2.3 SOG/GP 48.0% 5v5 CF% 41.8% 5v5 GF% 0.61 PTS/GP 23:49 TOI/GP 19:50 EVTOI/GP 3:18 PPTOI/GP 0:41 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS -5 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 44.5% 5v5 CF% 37.1% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 20:05 TOI/GP 16:38 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:23 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Chris Tanev 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 0 G 12 A 12 PTS -1 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 49.8% 5v5 CF% 51.3% 5v5 GF% 0.63 PTS/GP 18:54 TOI/GP 17:04 EVTOI/GP 1:02 PPTOI/GP 0:49 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -7 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.5% 5v5 CF% 38.7% 5v5 GF% 0.04 PTS/GP 18:29 TOI/GP 16:20 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 1:39 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 5 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 51.3% 5v5 CF% 51.4% 5v5 GF% 0.26 PTS/GP 19:04 TOI/GP 16:13 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 2:47 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 9 GP 5 W 4 L 0 OTL 2.69 GAA .906 SV%