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There were several momentum swings throughout, and the Maple Leafs forfeited a three-goal lead. But zoom out over the 60+ minutes, and this looked like a toss-up between two bad teams, neither of whom deserved a win in regulation.

It’s still a game the Leafs absolutely had to win, given they built a 3-0 lead within 22.5 minutes. Of course, the only thing to watch for right now is the latest new and creative way they’ll find to lose a hockey game. Tonight, it was giving up a 3-0 lead in 12 minutes, failing to bury on many great chances in overtime, and losing in a skills competition.

In the first period, the Leafs finally got a bit of a break: a double-minor for high-sticking Dakota Joshua that the officials had no choice but to call. Those automatic calls seem like the only way the Leafs can get power plays right now—and even then, the officials ignored a puck-over-glass penalty later in the game that should’ve given the Leafs a 5-on-3. The second time the top power-play unit came out, John Tavares won a draw this time, and they quickly worked the puck across the top and over to William Nylander. He fired a pass through a gaping seam in the struggling Kings penalty kill, and Matthews finished it nicely.

Late in the first, the Leafs sent Tavares out for an offensive-zone draw with Jack Roslovic and Matthews. Tavares lost it, but Jack Roslovic picked off a loose play by the Kings and found Matthews, who slid a backhand pass backdoor to Tavares to make it 2-0.

Before the period was through, Brandon Duhaime dropped the gloves with — and clearly got the better of — Corey Perry, and Teddy Blueger less successfully fought Scott Laughton. Obvious caveat: Everything always feels too little, too late after seven straight regulation losses. But, living in the moment for just a second, this was what you wanted to see from the Leafs on home ice in the first period under these circumstances, at a minimum: a pulse, some anger, some desperation, and the team’s leaders—Matthews, Nylander, and Tavares—getting on the scoresheet. Unfortunately, as has been the story this season, the other shoe was about to drop in the form of a second-period collapse.

The Leafs first added to their lead to start in the second period. Off a lost defensive-zone draw, Joshua did a good job closing on Adrian Kempe and whacking the puck free. Nylander jumped in, lifted Kempe’s stick, and turned it into a 2v1. Nylander did what he’s done so well in those situations over the years: he sold the shot, made the goalie commit, then slid the puck over to Joshua for an easy 3-0 finish.

The same line then gave it right back 22 seconds later. Anthony Stolarz threw the puck up the wall, then the Leafs lost a few defensive-zone wall battles, leading to a point shot that took a brutal deflection off Morgan Rielly’s back and in.

If the Leafs didn’t have bad luck, they’d have no luck at all right now. With their lead down to 3-1 after a bad break, would the Leafs collapse or stick with it? You damn well know the answer by now!

A marathon own-zone shift for the Paul-Tavares-McKenna line and the Rielly-Tanev pair included some turnovers and an icing, then ended with a tripping penalty for Chris Tanev. The Kings scored on the power play with a tip-in. Again, the Leafs’ PK let the opposing power play breeze into the zone and set up too easily. There was nearly a point-blank chance right through the middle directly off the entry, the Kings broke in so cleanly and with so much speed.

The lead was gone when the top line—minus Matthews, who had switched off for Ryan Tverberg—along with OEL and Troy Stecher got worked over for a long defensive-zone shift, leading to the 3-3 goal. A puck thrown toward the net from up top dropped nicely for Erik Haula to finish from the slot. Rather than the egregious breakdowns or gifted goals (like we’ve seen a lot from the Leafs this season), these were largely goals against through attrition, as the Leafs couldn’t break the pressure during a couple of long defensive-zone sequences.

Again, the Leafs are currently terrible at dealing with those pushes from the other team. They don’t dig in and win enough battles, whether it’s the net-front box-outs or the battles along the walls, and they can’t string together a few clean plays with the puck to get themselves out of trouble when they’re under the gun. They give up a ton of goals right after scoring, and they can’t protect leads because they handle the opposition’s pushes and the natural momentum swings within games so poorly.

A huge Stolarz save on a Kings chance in alone with 15:40 left in the third might have been the reason the Leafs got a point in the end. The Leafs’ first shot of the period came with 13:55 left, but to their credit, they started to tilt the ice back in their favour as the period wore on. They seemed to settle down and find their game somewhat, while the Kings went 11 minutes without a shot on goal. Neither team really deserved to win in regulation, though, and regulation didn’t decide it.

In a fun overtime, the Leafs had the better chances to end it but couldn’t beat Darcy Kuemper or the post. Among the many chances were Matthews in alone, Matthews at the backdoor on an odd-man rush—off the post—and a Darren Raddysh breakaway. The shootout is a crapshoot and hardly worthy of any ink here, but the Leafs came out on the wrong side again.

Post-Game Notes

Matthews’ first period: He hit the crossbar on a nice redirect, scored a power-play goal, picked up a primary assist at five-on-five, and made a big defensive play in front of his own net to take away a goal. That’s what you hope to see from the captain in these circumstances, and he was all around it in overtime. William Nylander, despite fanning on several pucks, also made a few things happen and picked up two primary assists. There just wasn’t enough from the rest of the group beyond the fourth line, which nearly won it with a late scoring chance for Brandon Duhaime, dropped the gloves twice, and won its five-on-five minutes.

The Leafs nearly doubled up the opposition in giveaways (20-11). When the pressure turns up and they need to string a few plays together, or win a few battles along the walls or at the net front, they just can’t seem to dig in and come up with enough of them. Time and time again.

Jim Hiller frantically blended the lines as the lead was slipping away by the midway point of the second period and largely continued doing so through the end of the game. The most common line after the blender started was Nylander with Cowan and Matthews. It’s probably the only thing they can sensibly do right now: put Matthews and Nylander together, not because Nylander has earned it over the previous stretch so much as because there aren’t any other options. Tavares-Nylander has been a disaster, and Nylander can’t reasonably play with scrubs on the third line beyond maybe sending a brief message. It’s about all they can do until Kirill Marchenko is back.

In fact, the Leafs should have started the game that way. Instead, Hiller’s wrinkle, after admitting it was time for a change, was moving Tverberg to 3C and McKenna to RW with Paul and Tavares. It raised a lot of eyebrows, and rightfully so. You can maybe squint and find a shred of logic in it: if you want to be a skating team (that also plays man-to-man defensively), Tavares and Paul as the 2-3 punch down the middle is flat-out too slow, and Tverberg can at least bring a little bit of pace. But turning to Tverberg, who has played only a handful of AHL games at center and is a 0.5-point-per-game player in the AHL anyway, is a massive indictment of the center depth in this organization. How does one Colton Sissons injury put them in this spot?

Tverberg is now pointless in five games and a minus-four. They’ve got to get Brendan Brisson and/or Luke Haymes in soon—not because they’re saviours, but because the results couldn’t be much worse.

Anthony Stolarz got a bad break on the 1-0 goal and couldn’t do much about the other two, either. He shut the door in overtime when needed. He’s playing really solidly and gives the team a fighting chance to rebuild some semblance of confidence. The one time they started Stolarz back-to-back this season, they lost 1-0 to the Oilers in one of their better performances during this tailspin. They should clearly do it again on Saturday against Columbus.

On McKenna’s opportunities tonight: 14:28, now with PP1 time, is acceptably inside the sweet spot for him. After a pretty good first period, he battled more turnovers and a really egregious bailout on a puck at the defensive-zone half-wall to avoid a hit. It’s still fairly early to reasonably demand that the Leafs prioritize throwing him out there for big minutes in all situations, circumstances be damned, over trying to win a close game. In OT, with the team sitting on seven straight losses and having given up a 3-0 lead on home ice, the instinct to protect him from potentially costing the team another devastating loss is understandable. But the time to lean toward veterans looks to be ending extremely early this year, and the Leafs better be prepared to pivot here sooner rather than later. McKenna needs opportunities to grow into an offensive difference-maker in the league by getting exposure to the key situations where he’s meant to thrive. We can’t pretend he’ll automatically become that offensive stud on talent alone, so long as he’s taught the right lessons about defense and puck management. He actually needs the reps, including on PP1, and including in OT.

Game Flow: 5v5 Shot Attempts

Heat Map: 5v5 Shot Attempts

Game Highlights: Kings 4 vs. Maple Leafs 3 (SO)