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After Friday’s practice, head coach Jim Hiller discussed the team’s session with Rory McIlroy and sports psychologist Bob Rotella, John Chayka’s vote of confidence in him, Gavin McKenna bailing on a board battle vs. LA, and Kirill Marchenko’s progress toward a return.

What went into not practicing today, and what was the morning like with Rory McIlroy and the sports psychologist?

Hiller: It certainly wasn’t everybody, but there were some guys who played some heavy, heavy minutes last night. Then we had a special hour and a half with Rory and Bob this morning. I think that was probably the most impactful thing we could get out of the day. From there, we just did some work in the gym. It was just a busy day — a real reflective day. Two of the best in the business spending that time with us was pretty awesome.

What were some of the things Bob Rotella talked to you about?

Hiller: He’s got a lot of joy. I think that’s his message more than anything: Just bring joy to your game. The results are the results. They’re always going to change from night to night, but bring joy to your game and feel good about your game. That was his message specifically. I think he spent some time with Rory on that same thing. It’s easy to say, and hard to do sometimes. But I thought it was a powerful message.

What was it like in the room, and what are you hoping a morning like that can do for the team?

Hiller: Everybody was really attentive. There were some great questions and great interaction with both guys. It was just a really special hour and a half. You just really feel lucky to be part of the organization and have that time.

Were there lessons today with Bob and Rory that could help the team dig in when things start to snowball, like on Thursday night when you had a 3–0 lead?

Hiller: I think it’s just a general message, whether you’re up by three or down by three. That was really the important message from those guys: Things shouldn’t change. There should be joy in the process and joy in your game. You love playing hockey. If you can stay in the moment of loving what you’re doing and not worrying about if you’re up three, down three, or what that end result might look like, then it’ll probably work out better for you more times than not.

Do you feel the team is gripping its sticks too much in those moments?

Hiller: I don’t know. The obvious answer would be yes, because you look at the results. But I thought our third period was the best period that we played last night. And the overtime was better than the third. What does that mean? I don’t know. It’s hard to put it all together sometimes when you’re in a stretch like this. We have to get out of it, and we’ll find the answers.

A guy like Rory McIlroy doesn’t just show up at an NHL rink. Is this another message that the team will do whatever it can to help its players?

Hiller: That’s just it. It’s special to be a Maple Leaf. There’s lots of pressure that comes with the job. We all embrace that, but there are also these wonderful perks that you get to be part of. You could go on and on about so many of the great things about being part of the Maple Leafs organization. Today was just another example.

You mentioned the pressure everyone deals with. How are you handling it? Does it feel like more right now as you try to coach the team out of a slump?

Hiller: Listen, we want to win. I told you that. I love hockey. I love winning. When those two things collide and you don’t win, it doesn’t feel very good. I’ve said that multiple times. But we come in here for a day like this with Rory and Bob. The guys are energetic. We’re getting ready to go win a game tomorrow. That’s the great part of it, and that’s the joy in it that Bob was talking about. We get to go do this again tomorrow and be better.

You mentioned the goals coming on the shift after you’ve scored and took the blame on yourself. Reflecting on the LA game, why did you send those players over the boards in that moment?

Hiller: I won’t get into all that. When I say that’s on me, I maybe have to find the three guys that I just think, at that point, will lock it down. There have been a number of different guys out there who have given one up, and it’s not always the forwards. Sometimes the defense. But I think, based on the lack of success or how many times it’s happened to us, it’s on me to find three guys to say, at this point, we’re not getting scored on.

John Chayka provided you with a vote of confidence on Monday. How concerned are you that it could erode if the losses continue to pile up?

Hiller: Not something I think about too much. I appreciate that John did that. My job is to get the team to win games. We haven’t won enough, so I get them ready to win tomorrow. That’s really what I got to do.

Auston Matthews appeared to be banged up at the end of overtime last night. Did he come in okay today?

Hiller: Yeah, he’s all right. He’s like lots of guys who are banged up, so he does his thing. That’s part of why I said we didn’t go out and just bang everybody around in practice, too.

You said you wanted to know for sure that Gavin McKenna is ready to play three-on-three. How will you know?

Hiller: It’s a good question. I think when we have some time, we’ll do some three-on-three. We haven’t had a lot of practice time this year in preparation for the season, with the short season. But we’re going to do that, and during that time, he’s going to get some of those reps.

There was a play last night where he avoided some contact in the corner. Is that a growing pain for a young, smaller player, or do you want to see him dig in there?

Hiller: He’s got to make that decision. If he feels vulnerable — it might have been the play with Helenius you’re talking about, who I [coached]. He’s six-foot-six, 200-some-odd pounds. Sometimes, if you put yourself in a bad spot physically, the outcome isn’t very good. He just has to continue to find that balance. We want him to be first. He’s first a lot. That might have been one where it was a good decision.

Ooof tough corner look for McKenna 😬 pic.twitter.com/iu4kIPjf9q — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 20, 2026

You have Matthew Knies coming back. How hard has that trade been to judge with the injury to Kirill Marchenko?

Hiller: I think it’s hard to judge the trade. We’re really happy with Kirill. I think his injury has really hurt us over this stretch. I think that’s unarguable. Columbus is, I’m sure, happy with Kniesy. Kniesy was a great Maple Leaf and has great friends, so I’m sure he’ll be welcomed warmly when he gets back in.

Marchenko was skating out there today. How much closer is he now?

Hiller: I look out the window and watch, too, and I’m sure you guys have done that. What I’ve seen is it’s quicker, it’s faster, and there’s more intensity. It looks to me like he’s getting pretty close.

You said Brendan Brisson is close. Might he play tomorrow?

Hiller: We’re upstairs. We’re talking about a number of different things. That’ll be one of them, for sure. We haven’t got there yet.

Drew Doughty said he really loved playing for you.

Hiller: Oh, did he say that? We have a good relationship. I really enjoyed Drew. Let me say that, too.

Doughty highlighted your ability to be on guys’ side while holding them accountable, which he said is a difficult line to walk in today’s game. How do you hold players accountable without bearing down on them?

Hiller: I don’t know. Everybody does it differently. I just try to be honest and respectful. I appreciate the job that they have to do, and I also think they understand the job that I have to do. I try to do it with honesty and passion. I don’t know. I just try to be myself.