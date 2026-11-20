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After a 4-3 shootout defeat to Los Angeles, head coach Jim Hiller discussed an eighth straight loss, surrendering a three-goal lead, William Nylander’s improved performance, and his decision to sit Gavin McKenna in overtime.

Hiller on yet another game getting away from the team:

We had the lead, right? It certainly wasn’t like the Chicago game as far as the way we played. But you’re in your own end, you make a couple of mistakes, you have a chance to clean them up, and you don’t. Off the back — they had some interesting goals. But it’s on us again. We should be able to clean that up and not allow them to come back in.

Hiller on the team’s response after taking a 3–0 lead:

I thought at 3–0, we just took our foot off the gas a little bit. That’s what I would say. We wanted to keep going. We certainly didn’t dominate the game, but I thought we had our legs, and it was back and forth. Then when we got up three, and I don’t know… We just didn’t have as much energy or play with as much urgency. It’s just been too many times where we’ve scored, and the next shift, they’ve scored. That’s probably on me. I’ve got to find a better combination of players. It’s happened too many times. It depends on who’s fresh and who isn’t, but get a group out there that’s not going to get scored on. You guys would know — four times, five times? I’ve just never seen anything like it.

Hiller on whether conceding immediately after scoring reflects the team’s mental fragility:

I don’t know what that is. To me, in that moment, you just got to dig in. You just have to know how important it is.

Hiller on whether he fears the team has lost its pride amid the losses at home:

I don’t fear that. I thought that overtime was extremely entertaining. I thought we had great chances, and we wouldn’t be talking about pride if one of those went in. I don’t feel that way at all.

Hiller on yet another night without a win:

It’s not a win, for sure. But sometimes when you’re trying to dig yourself out, it doesn’t just happen. I believe tonight was at least a positive step in the right direction, despite not winning the shootout. The shootout is the shootout. It certainly counts for two points, and we would have loved to have won it. But I thought we played well enough through the overtime to get the win. We didn’t, so here we are again. But to me, it’s a step for us.

Hiller on William Nylander’s two-assist performance:

I thought that was his best game in some time. He was dangerous. He had the puck way more. He made two great plays — world-class plays, like we talked about. He has that ability. Both those passes. But beyond that, he had the puck, right? He was skating with the puck. He was in the O-zone, protecting. You saw him come across the top and heard the fans gasp one time. He just looked more like himself. I take that as a real positive for our team.

Hiller on Anthony Stolarz’s performance and whether he could see more starts:

I thought he was good. Like I said, there were some funny goals that he didn’t really have a great chance on. A nice deflection. The other one hits somebody. The other one’s bang-bang. I thought he did a fine job there. That would be like every other game. We’ll just talk about it, see where we go next.

Hiller on weighing Gavin McKenna’s skill against his five-on-five play when considering him for overtime:

Not so much. I don’t really evaluate his five-on-five play into three-on-three. Three-on-three is just a different game in the NHL. The five-on-five game is one thing. Three-on-three is just played a little bit differently. He’s watched. We’ve had him up and then called him off. He’ll get out there eventually, but it’s obviously a high-leverage time, and you need somebody who can make a play. But again, I just want to make sure he’s ready for that. I don’t want to put him in a spot that, if it doesn’t go well, then he doesn’t feel great.

Hiller on Rory McIlroy reading the lineup ahead of the game and spending a little time around the team:

Great. What an honour for us to have him. We had a chance to meet with him a little bit, coaches and then players. If you’re wondering what an athlete or a pro and a winner — all the things you can add, all the superlatives you want — that’s him. He’s gone through some difficult times at certain times, too, and he just powered through. I think he’s just a great example for us here right now.

Game Highlights: Kings 4 vs. Maple Leafs 3 (SO)