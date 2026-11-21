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Ahead of his return to Toronto with the Blue Jackets, Steven Lorentz discussed his departure from the Maple Leafs, working his way back to the NHL through AHL Cleveland, and his friendship with Sergei Bobrovsky.

Did you ever talk to the new Leafs management throughout the summer?

Lorentz: No, not really. No.

How surprising was that?

Lorentz: I was a little caught off guard. Again, it’s business. I understand that, but after playing six years in the league, I thought you’d at least maybe hear something. It didn’t work out like that. But I have no ill feelings against it. They’re going to bring in their guys, and they went with the group that they thought they were going to have their best chance to win with.

How difficult was it to go on waivers? When that day came and you found out, what went through your mind?

Lorentz: It’s tough because there are so many bodies that go on waivers at the start of the season. In the back of your mind, you’re hoping that there’s a team that has some space for you. But at that point of the season, a lot of teams kind of have their rosters set, and they have their penciled-in bodies.

Then the regular season starts, and after Game 1 for every single team, whether it goes good or goes bad, there’s always the potential for a change. It’s just the way things work out. I keep going back to it, but that’s the way the business goes. Some teams come down with a lot of injuries, and some teams’ players aren’t quite up to par, so they’re always looking to make a change.

What did it mean to you to be a Maple Leaf?

Lorentz: I can’t even put it into words. Honestly, I should have thought about that more before coming back here. Like I said, it’s just been a whirlwind, but I take the most pride in being able to wear the blue and white for two seasons.

I met a lot of great people along the way. To be able to make a playoff push there in our first year — obviously, it didn’t go the way we had planned last year. But every single time I pulled that jersey on, I was proud. Being able to play in front of friends and family every night and play for the team that they grew up cheering for, it was a privilege and an honour.

Do you feel extra motivation today?

Lorentz: I always feel motivation playing against my other teams. I’ve got a lot of buddies on that team still, and there are a lot of good people in the organization, so it’s not like I hate the team. Obviously, I’m still a Leafs fan at heart. I grew up a Leafs fan, but I’m playing for my job. It’s an opportunity to go out and show them that I think they made a mistake.

How important was it to go down to Cleveland, have a great start, and put all that behind you right away?

Lorentz: Yeah. You know me; that’s not really my game, the goal scoring. But I kind of proved to myself and proved to other people that I’m where I belong when I’m in the National Hockey League.

I didn’t go down there with any resentment or anything toward anybody. It was just, now you’ve got to prove that you belong with the big boys. I went down there and met a lot of great people, and it was kind of nice to get to know the young prospects throughout this system.

A lot of good young talent down there, and they were awesome. They embraced me right away. It was a little longer than I had hoped I wanted to be there, but I made the most of it.

You had the welcome-back moment in Florida. What would it be like to be welcomed back tonight?

Lorentz: We’ll see. I actually don’t know how it’s going to go. It’s a little bit of nerves, but excitement again, just to kind of get it… not out of the way, but to get that first shift out of the way and realize it’s a hockey game. It’s just a bunch of NHL players competing for a win.

Do you get a heads-up that you’re getting a welcome-back tribute?

Lorentz: Not really, no. I kind of figured there would be in Florida when you have a Cup win there. But I was fortunate enough to have one in San Jose after being there for a year, and I had one in Carolina as well. Maybe they like you.

You and Sergei Bobrovsky had a professional relationship. How much would you like an opportunity to fire one by him?

Lorentz: I know Bobby’s warm-up spots. Finding a hole in him is a whole other different thing. I know he hasn’t really had the season he’s wanted at the start of his tenure as a Maple Leaf, but I have all the faith in the world in that guy to bounce back.

He’s a top-notch pro. He works harder than anybody. I know he’s getting kind of a bad rep right now, but if there’s one guy who’s going to pull himself out of it, drown out the noise, and get back to finding his game, it’s Bob.

How much pride did you take in doing what you did for him during that Cup run?

Lorentz: It’s something that doesn’t get a ton of recognition, but he made me feel like I was the most important guy. I think that’s what winning culture entails. It’s every little piece pulling the rope in the right direction.

There are things that go on behind the scenes, and it’s not just guys like me who are there. It’s the chefs cooking the meals in the locker rooms. It’s the people who help you out with your flights and your luggage, and trainers who stay up until three or four in the morning unloading your gear.

It’s a whole system that has to work and come together and get on the same page. Bobby made me feel so important, and I’ll forever cherish the friendship that I was able to create with him.