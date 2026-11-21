It’s been 30 days since the last victory on home ice (Oct. 22 vs. NYR). 21 days into the month, can the Maple Leafs finally find a win in November? (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet).
Game Day Quotes
Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness on Matthew Knies’ adjustment to the trade:
Obviously, he had a great start, and then he wasn’t getting points for a while. But that doesn’t mean he wasn’t playing well. He was playing better than the points showed. Now, in the last couple of games, the points are coming up again. It’s not like anything has changed, other than the puck is going in the net.
The whole team went through a slide where we couldn’t put the puck in the net. But we’ve been very happy with his play the whole time. He’s a great kid. He works. He competes. He’s pretty consistent at what he does.
You can only keep telling a player, “They’re going to go in. They’re going to go in. They’re going to go in.” Eventually, they need to go in. It was good to see. I talk a lot about timely saves and timely goals. That was a huge goal for us in Chicago the other night. They had just scored, so he came up big when we needed him the most.
Bowness on responding to the Blue Jackets’ previous blowout loss to the Leafs:
We just had a terrible, terrible second period. We did. We just made it so easy for them, and that’s something we addressed this morning. We’ll address it again tonight.
When you play poorly against a team, you have to respond. I’m not talking about the outcome of the game. I’m talking about making sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing for 60 minutes and not 40, because this team will burn you, as we were reminded of in Columbus.
We just got to make sure that we play our way for 60 minutes. We just made it way too easy. That second period could be one of the worst we’ve played all year. We got to redeem ourselves.
Bowness on facing a Leafs team that hasn’t won in eight games:
Are you going to let it be noise, or are you going to dial in on your team? We got to dial in on our team. It’s not like we’re on fire. We had lost five in a row, so we got to worry about ourselves.
We know all the noise around their hockey club, but it can’t be a distraction in terms of our preparation. There’s still a very good hockey club over there, and I know Jim Hiller’s a hell of a coach. I know that.
Regardless of what they’re doing, you better respect your opponent, or you’re behind the eight ball right off the bat. It’ll be tough tonight. We get that.
Bowness on Steven Lorentz’s role and reliability:
We’ve been very satisfied with him. We’ve got him on right wing because Conor Garland’s been out, but he is what we need from that line. He’s reliable. Defensively, he knows how to play the game the right way.
He doesn’t play a ton. He’s eight to 10 minutes at the most. But when he’s on the ice, we feel pretty safe that he’s out there.
Auston Matthews on seeing Matthew Knies in a Blue Jackets jersey when the team visited Columbus last month:
It was definitely weird. It was pretty early in the season, too, so I don’t know if it quite resonated yet. But I’ve known him for a really long time, and we have a really good relationship. That’s just kind of the nature of the game. Sometimes those things happen, but there’s no doubt that he was extremely loved in this room, and I think in this fan base as well. An amazing, amazing teammate and person, and a great, great player, too.
Matthews on whether it will be an emotional night for Knies in his return to Toronto:
I don’t know. Naturally… I think just with the way he played, and the way he went about his business, he had a lot of pride playing for the Maple Leafs. I think he gave it his all every single night. I definitely think there’s an emotional connection to the city and to the team. Coming back for the first time, I’m sure it’ll be a little bit strange. But at the end of the day, you’re just playing a hockey game, and that’s the way I think everybody just kind of looks at it.
Jim Hiller on the message to Oliver Ekman-Larsson, a healthy scratch tonight, and the thought behind the switch on defense:
It’s tough. A good veteran player like that — we just need to get his game to the level that he’s used to playing. We just feel like it’s dipped a little bit,
[Mermis] has played really well. We’ve really liked Mermy’s game, and we’ve seen [Ekman-Larsson] play better. He hasn’t been as good as he typically is, so we’re just going to make a switch tonight.
Hiller on the Leafs’ 6-2 win over Columbus a month ago:
I thought we started really well. I know they scored early, but we started really well. We had good speed. We’ve watched that as far as getting prepared for Columbus, with lots of smiling faces on the bench and lots of really nice goals. It feels like a long time ago. Again, we’ve got to get back to that.
John Tavares on playing on a line with Gavin McKenna recently:
It’s been great. You can already sense that he’s getting a better feel for the league and the grind and what it’s like, just shift to shift, period to period, game to game. The games come at you fast. You feel like you get past a three-in-four, and you’re not getting two, three, four days off in between, and just some of those things to kind of regroup and catch yourself.
There’s a lot of trying to evaluate: What went well? What can I work on? What can I be better? And then quickly turn the page and get ready for the next one and be sharp and be ready to go, and everything that goes into that.
Because of starting to experience it and go through it, you can just tell he’s getting more and more comfortable, getting a better understanding of the flow of the game — the competitive element, the time and space, and all those sorts of things. Hopefully, we can continue to build on some good things that we’re able to do.
Tavares on Dakota Mermis’ contributions when in the lineup:
He’s just really steady and really underrated with his hockey IQ and the competitive element. I think those two things match up really well for him, and he brings that element to us. He doesn’t try to do too much, but he can just make plays when they’re there. He defends really well with his body, positioning, angles, and his stick. You feel it a lot in practice. He actually got me on a good one here this morning.
He’s just really smart and understands the game really well with that IQ, along with his competitive element, and the way he defends hard. Mermy’s been very valuable for us, not just this year, but last year as well.
Matthews on Kirill Marchenko participating in the team’s morning skate:
We’ve been seeing him around here the last couple weeks, and he looks good. He looks like he’s getting close to being able to play, and he seems like he’s having a lot of fun getting back, skating a lot, getting back on the ice, and doing all that stuff.
It’s been great to have him around, and obviously, he’s feeling more and more comfortable here with the team and with the guys. He’s got a really fun personality.
KNIES AND LORENTZ RETURN TO TORONTO
Hear from the former Leafs
MATTHEW KNIES
“I never thought it would really happen… But here I am, so maybe I should have been a little more on edge.”
STEVEN LORENTZ
“I was a little caught off guard. Again, it’s business. I understand that…”
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets: By the NumbersSwipe the table to compare teams.
|Category
|Maple Leafs
|Blue Jackets
|Games played
|24
|20
|Record
|8–13–3[29th]
|8–12–0[T-27th]
|Points percentage
|.396[29th]
|.400[T-27th]
|Goals for
|75[T-11th]
|50[32nd]
|Goals against
|86[T-28th]
|65[T-9th]
|Goals for / game
|3.13[17th]
|2.50[30th]
|Goals against / game
|3.58[T-26th]
|3.25[18th]
|Home record
|4–9–2[30th]
|6–6–0[T-21st]
|Away record
|4–4–1[T-18th]
|2–6–0[31st]
|5v5 shot attempts %
|48.4%[23rd]
|49.9%[18th]
|5v5 goals for %
|45.0%[24th]
|45.1%[23rd]
|5v5 PDO
|98.3[24th]
|98.7[22nd]
|Power play
|25.4%[7th]
|19.6%[24th]
|Penalty kill
|82.7%[7th]
|72.7%[25th]
|Head-to-head (2026–27)
|1–0–0
|0–1–0
|Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points
|Scorer #1
|Auston Matthews13–19–32
|Kent Johnson9–12–21
|Scorer #2
|William Nylander11–13–24
|Zach Werenski4–14–18
|Scorer #3
|Jack Roslovic9–13–22
|Charlie Coyle3–11–14
|Scorer #4
|Easton Cowan8–9–17
|Matthew Knies5–7–12
|Scorer #5
|Darren Raddysh1–14–15
|Valeri Nichushkin2–9–11
Maple Leafs Lines
Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).
Forwards
|Line
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|1
|53Easton Cowan
|34Auston Matthews
|96Jack Roslovic
|2
|20Nick Paul
|91John Tavares
|92Gavin McKenna
|3
|81Dakota Joshua
|77Ryan Tverberg
|88William Nylander
|4
|24Brandon Duhaime
|73Teddy Blueger
|19Zack MacEwen
|Scratch
|90Brendan Brisson
Defense
|Pair
|Left Defense
|Right Defense
|1
|22Jake McCabe
|43Darren Raddysh
|2
|44Morgan Rielly
|8Chris Tanev
|3
|36Dakota Mermis
|28Troy Stecher
|Scratch
|95Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Goaltenders
|41Anthony Stolarz
|Starter
|72Sergei Bobrovsky
|Backup
Injuries Or Other Absences
|Player
|Status
|86Kirill Marchenko
|Day-to-day, LBI
|3Nick Blankenburg
|Day-to-day, UBI
|82Cole McWard
|Day-to-day, LBI
|15Colton Sissons
|Week-to-week, LBI
|83Marshall Rifai
|Week-to-week, LBI
|18Miles Wood
|IR
|11Max Domi
|Long-term Injury, Back
Blue Jackets Projected Lines
Forwards
|Line
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|1
|89Matthew KniesKnies
|19Adam FantilliFantilli
|43Valeri NichushkinNichushkin
|2
|21Isac LundestromLundestrom
|3Charlie CoyleCoyle
|91Kent JohnsonJohnson
|3
|4Cole SillingerSillinger
|92Jack WilliamsWilliams
|24Mathieu OlivierOlivier
|4
|10Dmitri VoronkovVoronkov
|93Luca Del Bel BelluzBelluz
|18Steven LorentzLorentz
Defense
|Pair
|Left Defense
|Right Defense
|1
|8Zach WerenskiWerenski
|78Damon SeversonSeverson
|2
|9Ivan ProvorovProvorov
|15Dante FabbroFabbro
|3
|2Jake ChristiansenChristiansen
|44Erik GudbransonGudbranson
Goaltenders
|33Cam TalbotTalbot
|Starter
|73Jet GreavesGreaves
|Backup