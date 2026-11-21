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It’s been 30 days since the last victory on home ice (Oct. 22 vs. NYR). 21 days into the month, can the Maple Leafs finally find a win in November? (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet).

Game Day Quotes

Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness on Matthew Knies’ adjustment to the trade:

Obviously, he had a great start, and then he wasn’t getting points for a while. But that doesn’t mean he wasn’t playing well. He was playing better than the points showed. Now, in the last couple of games, the points are coming up again. It’s not like anything has changed, other than the puck is going in the net. The whole team went through a slide where we couldn’t put the puck in the net. But we’ve been very happy with his play the whole time. He’s a great kid. He works. He competes. He’s pretty consistent at what he does. You can only keep telling a player, “They’re going to go in. They’re going to go in. They’re going to go in.” Eventually, they need to go in. It was good to see. I talk a lot about timely saves and timely goals. That was a huge goal for us in Chicago the other night. They had just scored, so he came up big when we needed him the most.

Bowness on responding to the Blue Jackets’ previous blowout loss to the Leafs:

We just had a terrible, terrible second period. We did. We just made it so easy for them, and that’s something we addressed this morning. We’ll address it again tonight. When you play poorly against a team, you have to respond. I’m not talking about the outcome of the game. I’m talking about making sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing for 60 minutes and not 40, because this team will burn you, as we were reminded of in Columbus. We just got to make sure that we play our way for 60 minutes. We just made it way too easy. That second period could be one of the worst we’ve played all year. We got to redeem ourselves.

Bowness on facing a Leafs team that hasn’t won in eight games:

Are you going to let it be noise, or are you going to dial in on your team? We got to dial in on our team. It’s not like we’re on fire. We had lost five in a row, so we got to worry about ourselves. We know all the noise around their hockey club, but it can’t be a distraction in terms of our preparation. There’s still a very good hockey club over there, and I know Jim Hiller’s a hell of a coach. I know that. Regardless of what they’re doing, you better respect your opponent, or you’re behind the eight ball right off the bat. It’ll be tough tonight. We get that.

Bowness on Steven Lorentz’s role and reliability:

We’ve been very satisfied with him. We’ve got him on right wing because Conor Garland’s been out, but he is what we need from that line. He’s reliable. Defensively, he knows how to play the game the right way. He doesn’t play a ton. He’s eight to 10 minutes at the most. But when he’s on the ice, we feel pretty safe that he’s out there.

Auston Matthews on seeing Matthew Knies in a Blue Jackets jersey when the team visited Columbus last month:

It was definitely weird. It was pretty early in the season, too, so I don’t know if it quite resonated yet. But I’ve known him for a really long time, and we have a really good relationship. That’s just kind of the nature of the game. Sometimes those things happen, but there’s no doubt that he was extremely loved in this room, and I think in this fan base as well. An amazing, amazing teammate and person, and a great, great player, too.

Matthews on whether it will be an emotional night for Knies in his return to Toronto:

I don’t know. Naturally… I think just with the way he played, and the way he went about his business, he had a lot of pride playing for the Maple Leafs. I think he gave it his all every single night. I definitely think there’s an emotional connection to the city and to the team. Coming back for the first time, I’m sure it’ll be a little bit strange. But at the end of the day, you’re just playing a hockey game, and that’s the way I think everybody just kind of looks at it.

Jim Hiller on the message to Oliver Ekman-Larsson, a healthy scratch tonight, and the thought behind the switch on defense:

It’s tough. A good veteran player like that — we just need to get his game to the level that he’s used to playing. We just feel like it’s dipped a little bit, [Mermis] has played really well. We’ve really liked Mermy’s game, and we’ve seen [Ekman-Larsson] play better. He hasn’t been as good as he typically is, so we’re just going to make a switch tonight.

Hiller on the Leafs’ 6-2 win over Columbus a month ago:

I thought we started really well. I know they scored early, but we started really well. We had good speed. We’ve watched that as far as getting prepared for Columbus, with lots of smiling faces on the bench and lots of really nice goals. It feels like a long time ago. Again, we’ve got to get back to that.

John Tavares on playing on a line with Gavin McKenna recently:

It’s been great. You can already sense that he’s getting a better feel for the league and the grind and what it’s like, just shift to shift, period to period, game to game. The games come at you fast. You feel like you get past a three-in-four, and you’re not getting two, three, four days off in between, and just some of those things to kind of regroup and catch yourself. There’s a lot of trying to evaluate: What went well? What can I work on? What can I be better? And then quickly turn the page and get ready for the next one and be sharp and be ready to go, and everything that goes into that. Because of starting to experience it and go through it, you can just tell he’s getting more and more comfortable, getting a better understanding of the flow of the game — the competitive element, the time and space, and all those sorts of things. Hopefully, we can continue to build on some good things that we’re able to do.

Tavares on Dakota Mermis’ contributions when in the lineup:

He’s just really steady and really underrated with his hockey IQ and the competitive element. I think those two things match up really well for him, and he brings that element to us. He doesn’t try to do too much, but he can just make plays when they’re there. He defends really well with his body, positioning, angles, and his stick. You feel it a lot in practice. He actually got me on a good one here this morning. He’s just really smart and understands the game really well with that IQ, along with his competitive element, and the way he defends hard. Mermy’s been very valuable for us, not just this year, but last year as well.

Matthews on Kirill Marchenko participating in the team’s morning skate:

We’ve been seeing him around here the last couple weeks, and he looks good. He looks like he’s getting close to being able to play, and he seems like he’s having a lot of fun getting back, skating a lot, getting back on the ice, and doing all that stuff. It’s been great to have him around, and obviously, he’s feeling more and more comfortable here with the team and with the guys. He’s got a really fun personality.

KNIES AND LORENTZ RETURN TO TORONTO “

Hear from the former Leafs MATTHEW KNIES “I never thought it would really happen… But here I am, so maybe I should have been a little more on edge.” Read the interview with Knies → STEVEN LORENTZ “I was a little caught off guard. Again, it’s business. I understand that…” Read the interview with Lorentz →

2026–27 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. Category Maple Leafs Blue Jackets Games played 24 20 Record 8–13–3 [29th] 8–12–0 [T-27th] Points percentage .396 [29th] .400 [T-27th] Goals for 75 [T-11th] 50 [32nd] Goals against 86 [T-28th] 65 [T-9th] Goals for / game 3.13 [17th] 2.50 [30th] Goals against / game 3.58 [T-26th] 3.25 [18th] Home record 4–9–2 [30th] 6–6–0 [T-21st] Away record 4–4–1 [T-18th] 2–6–0 [31st] 5v5 shot attempts % 48.4% [23rd] 49.9% [18th] 5v5 goals for % 45.0% [24th] 45.1% [23rd] 5v5 PDO 98.3 [24th] 98.7 [22nd] Power play 25.4% [7th] 19.6% [24th] Penalty kill 82.7% [7th] 72.7% [25th] Head-to-head (2026–27) 1–0–0 0–1–0 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points Scorer #1 Auston Matthews 13–19–32 Kent Johnson 9–12–21 Scorer #2 William Nylander 11–13–24 Zach Werenski 4–14–18 Scorer #3 Jack Roslovic 9–13–22 Charlie Coyle 3–11–14 Scorer #4 Easton Cowan 8–9–17 Matthew Knies 5–7–12 Scorer #5 Darren Raddysh 1–14–15 Valeri Nichushkin 2–9–11

Toronto vs. Columbus - November 21 Maple Leafs Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 20 Nick Paul Paul i 91 John Tavares Tavares i 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 3 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i 77 Ryan Tverberg Tverberg i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 90 Brendan Brisson Brisson i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i 3 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i Scratch 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i Goaltenders 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Starter 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i Day-to-day, LBI 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Day-to-day, UBI 82 Cole McWard McWard i Day-to-day, LBI 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i Week-to-week, LBI 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week, LBI 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury, Back

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 13 G 19 A 32 PTS 8 +/- 3.2 SOG/GP 54.1% 5v5 CF% 61.1% 5v5 GF% 1.33 PTS/GP 54.5% FO% 20:45 TOI/GP 17:07 EVTOI/GP 3:24 PPTOI/GP 0:15 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -3 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 48.2% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 44.4% FO% 11:43 TOI/GP 9:41 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:01 PKTOI/GP

× 90 Maple Leafs player card Brendan Brisson 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 188 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-10-22 · Los Angeles, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons ✚ 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week, LBI Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.7% 5v5 CF% 47.6% 5v5 GF% 0.32 PTS/GP 59.9% FO% 14:37 TOI/GP 11:49 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:46 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Ryan Tverberg , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 9 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 59.6% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.22 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 10:39 TOI/GP 10:05 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 0:32 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 8 G 9 A 17 PTS 0 +/- 2.0 SOG/GP 48.8% 5v5 CF% 51.3% 5v5 GF% 0.71 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 16:37 TOI/GP 14:51 EVTOI/GP 1:01 PPTOI/GP 0:45 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -9 +/- 1.7 SOG/GP 46.4% 5v5 CF% 36.0% 5v5 GF% 0.58 PTS/GP 13:57 TOI/GP 11:33 EVTOI/GP 2:23 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 9 G 13 A 22 PTS 1 +/- 2.7 SOG/GP 51.3% 5v5 CF% 57.1% 5v5 GF% 0.96 PTS/GP 39.5% FO% 17:32 TOI/GP 15:43 EVTOI/GP 1:47 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Gavin McKenna 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 4 G 5 A 9 PTS -12 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 46.5% 5v5 CF% 28.5% 5v5 GF% 0.64 PTS/GP 54.7% FO% 17:16 TOI/GP 14:09 EVTOI/GP 3:06 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko ✚ 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, LBI Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , Gavin McKenna 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 46.3% 5v5 CF% 38.4% 5v5 GF% 0.29 PTS/GP 45.6% FO% 16:04 TOI/GP 13:14 EVTOI/GP 0:47 PPTOI/GP 2:03 PKTOI/GP

× 77 Maple Leafs player card Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 187 lb Age: 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 5 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -4 +/- 0.6 SOG/GP 43.1% 5v5 CF% 16.6% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 12:31 TOI/GP 11:35 EVTOI/GP 0:28 PPTOI/GP 0:28 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS -4 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.8% 5v5 CF% 39.1% 5v5 GF% 0.25 PTS/GP 50.7% FO% 13:05 TOI/GP 10:25 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:40 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , Ryan Tverberg 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 11 G 13 A 24 PTS -9 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 45.7% 5v5 CF% 38.4% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 20:02 TOI/GP 16:20 EVTOI/GP 3:16 PPTOI/GP 0:26 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 18 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS -1 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 54.0% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 55.6% FO% 8:47 TOI/GP 8:47 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 13 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 0.3 SOG/GP 42.7% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.08 PTS/GP 18:06 TOI/GP 15:09 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:55 PKTOI/GP

× 82 Maple Leafs player card Cole McWard ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, LBI Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 48.5% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 14:42 TOI/GP 14:42 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 51.8% 5v5 CF% 55.5% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 13:20 TOI/GP 12:36 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:44 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 1 G 14 A 15 PTS -10 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 48.7% 5v5 CF% 43.1% 5v5 GF% 0.63 PTS/GP 23:53 TOI/GP 19:49 EVTOI/GP 3:23 PPTOI/GP 0:41 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS -5 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 45.5% 5v5 CF% 37.1% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 20:02 TOI/GP 16:39 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:19 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week, LBI Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Chris Tanev 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 0 G 12 A 12 PTS -2 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 49.2% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.60 PTS/GP 19:08 TOI/GP 17:18 EVTOI/GP 1:03 PPTOI/GP 0:46 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, UBI Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -6 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 50.8% 5v5 CF% 41.1% 5v5 GF% 0.04 PTS/GP 18:31 TOI/GP 16:20 EVTOI/GP 0:33 PPTOI/GP 1:38 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Dakota Mermis 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 5 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 50.7% 5v5 CF% 51.3% 5v5 GF% 0.25 PTS/GP 18:55 TOI/GP 16:08 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 2:44 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 10 GP 5 W 4 L 1 OTL 2.71 GAA .904 SV%

× 72 Maple Leafs player card Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 3 W 9 L 2 OTL 3.65 GAA .874 SV%