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After the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 loss to Columbus, head coach Jim Hiller addressed the late-game mistakes, the fans’ frustration after nine straight losses, and the “Fire Hiller” chants.

What happened at the end? How did you see the final few minutes?

Hiller: The tying goal?

The tying goal, the winning goal. How did this game get away from you?

Hiller: We made bad plays. I think we all saw that, right?

Why do you think it’s happening?

Hiller: It’s a good question because it’s happened for too long, too often. It’s a good question.

Do you think you’ve lost the team?

Hiller: No, I don’t believe that. No.

Why not?

Hiller: Why don’t I believe that? Just because of my interactions with them and what I hear. That’s how I feel.

What did you think of the fan unrest tonight?

Hiller: I’d be pissed, too. We all would be, wouldn’t we? You guys are, too.

Does it make it more frustrating when some of the big mistakes are coming from players that are supposed to be your best players?

Hiller: Yeah. If you’re not getting one or giving us this way (offensively), you just can’t give freebies the other way, right? The ledger doesn’t balance.

Unfortunately, the way this game is, it’s your job that’s on the line. Fans chanted “Fire Hiller.” How do you process getting the team to the next step while also dealing with the noise?

Hiller: The noise is the noise, and it’s always going to be there. I understand that. We got to do some soul-searching here. There’s no question. We got to get the team better prepared than we did tonight. That’s the bottom line.

Players play. We got to coach them, and we got to do a better job because that’s not good enough.

Why has it been such a struggle to get to that level?

Hiller: Again, good question. We’ve had stretches, and it gets you excited because you think you can see what you can do. Then, for whatever reasons, we have moments like we had tonight, which is just not National Hockey League level.

That’s frustrating for all of us. When I say all of us, I mean everybody — players, media, fans, anybody. Hard to swallow.

When the same mistakes or variations of them keep happening, how do you keep the belief? How much does it erode?

Hiller: I always keep the belief. That’s what we have to do. You got to believe that you’re going to write the best story after this game tonight, right? Then the next one, you got to believe you’re going to write an even better one. That’s just what we do. If you don’t have that belief, you don’t make it to this level. That’s just what people do.

But our resolve, I think, is the bigger issue, not the belief. It’s the resolve because it gets hard, and it is hard right now. How do you answer that? How do you answer it? We haven’t answered that very well.

You’ve tried a lot of different things. What else do you think you can do as a coaching staff to coach them out of this?

Hiller: Keep trying. Get onto page 10 or 11 or whatever of the playbook, or of the options, or of the approaches. You got to keep trying.

You might get Kirill Marchenko back. What will getting healthy players back in the lineup do?

Hiller: That will help us. But there are no saviors coming. We could get three or four more guys. If we do some of the things we did, you’re going to get the same result.

It’ll be great to get them. They’ll help us whenever they arrive. But you can’t do that and expect to win.