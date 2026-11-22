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I had a game review underway for this 4-3 loss to Columbus, but I ripped it up. There’s no point in going through the 60 minutes. Even though the Leafs were leading for much of the game, the score largely flattered them.

They got off to a pretty good start in the first period before each team took two penalties. The Leafs killed both of theirs, then scored on one of their own. They were immediately dominated after taking the lead—again—and gave it right back, only to miraculously score 12 seconds later and go into the intermission ahead. There were still 3.7 seconds left after Jake McCabe scored his first of the season, and truthfully, I wasn’t sure the Leafs would make it to the break up 2-1.

At 5-on-5, Columbus owned more than 66 percent of the shot attempts and carried the scoring chances. After 40 minutes, Sportslogiq recorded the Blue Jackets up by four minutes in offensive-zone time, with a 70 percent puck-battle win rate. Turnover chances were 6-1 in Columbus’s favour. They finished the game up 9-1 in that category, including a special delivery courtesy of William Nylander. That’s been par for the course for him for roughly a month now.

Naturally, Nylander was still out there taking shifts after a play so egregiously bad that it’s hard to conceive how a 30-year-old in his 11th full season in the league could even attempt it. A backhand pass right up the middle while protecting a late lead in the third period? The only thing you can say in Nylander’s favour is that he spent much of the night playing with Teddy Blueger and Brandon Duhaime, which is utterly ridiculous for a player of his calibre.

The lines were blended almost shift to shift, to the point that I couldn’t track them properly live. I have no idea what Jim Hiller thinks he’s accomplishing by changing the lines so often, but it isn’t effective—and logically, it never will be. The Leafs had little cohesion and couldn’t string together consecutive good shifts. Frankly, how could they, when they didn’t know who their linemates were from one shift to the next?

The only thing Hiller didn’t attempt was actually using his timeout for once. It’s astonishing that 60 minutes went by and he took it home with him.

A lot of the same mistakes are repeating themselves at this point. Just like in the Buffalo game in October, the Leafs took a second-period lead and completely turtled. They’ve held a lead or been tied in the third period in five games during this losing streak, and they have just one point to show for it.

Just like against New Jersey barely two weeks ago, they were burned by a faceoff goal because they’re playing man-to-man defense that’s easy for teams to pick apart. It’s free money for opponents with a halfway reasonable pre-scout.

They’re 0-8-1 in their last nine games, doing the same crap night after night.

By the end of the night, fans were chanting “Fire Hiller.” At this point, I don’t know how he coaches another game for this franchise. Coaches have been fired for a lot less than this.

This needs to be said, though: Hiller is also wearing the consequences of a lot of poor decisions by the management group in the offseason. Sergei Bobrovsky has been awful so far. He has single-handedly cost the team a number of games. The defense effectively made one move after last season, acquiring Darren Raddysh, given that they traded Emil Andrae before the season opener. Predictably, they have a bad blue-line unit.

They spent a boatload of money on grinders, and lo and behold, they have almost no secondary scoring. They couldn’t even put together two competent lines in this game, despite all the line blending. Yes, they could build real depth with a healthy Kirill Marchenko, but if one player is the difference between scoring depth and this, then you have no scoring depth.

They had ample cap space and pissed it all away. Then, with a straight face, John Chayka made himself available—without cameras on—to proclaim that they’re in their best financial situation in years. That comment was about as serious as a backhand flip up the middle of your zone while protecting a late third-period lead.

So no, it’s certainly not all on Hiller. The whole organization has to wear this. But there’s no world in which he can return behind the bench.

This nine-game losing streak, with eight of the games at home, is almost impossible to fathom. This is a league driven by Gary Bettman’s wish for parity, and the Leafs are stacking losses at a historic rate. They find ways to lose, and Hiller has no answers. He struggles even to articulate himself publicly. That’s been the case since he was hired, when he talked about skating and spirit but couldn’t even explain what type of coach he is.

And the results have followed thusly.

The season is pretty well over already, and it’s not even American Thanksgiving. This isn’t about firing Hiller to save the season. It’s about firing him because this is a complete and utter mess. As the losses have piled up, Hiller has made even less sense, and the team has made no real defensive adjustments. The penalty kill made Columbus’s 20th-ranked power play look like the Edmonton Oilers as they zipped the puck around before mercifully scoring.

The Leafs have been outscored 9-3 and have owned just 37 percent of the shot attempts while leading during this nine-game losing streak. Six times, they’ve been scored on right after scoring.

Sure, if you give it enough time, some of those things will even out. But it’s been too long, and too consistent, to think the coach has a clue or an answer.

Only 59 more games to go!