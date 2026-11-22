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On Saturday’s Headlines, Elliotte Friedman clarified the Maple Leafs’ conditional 2027 and 2028 first-round picks in the Brandon Carlo and Scott Laughton trades with Boston and Philadelphia, respectively.

As is well known by this point, if Toronto’s 2027 pick falls outside the top 10, Philadelphia receives it, and Boston receives an unprotected 2028 first-rounder. If the pick lands in the top 10, the Leafs can choose which team receives it, with the other team getting the 2028 pick.

What happens to the Leafs’ 2027 and 2028 first-round picks?

Where the 2027 pick lands Who gets the 2027 pick? What the other team gets Outside the top 10

Pick No. 11 or later Philadelphia Boston receives Toronto’s unprotected 2028 first-round pick In the top 10

Pick No. 1–10 Toronto chooses either Boston or Philadelphia The other team receives Toronto’s unprotected 2028 first-round pick

Friedman reported the league has confirmed the Leafs can choose which team gets the pick if it falls in the top 10. More interestingly, he also said there is nothing preventing the Leafs from leveraging that choice as part of a “bona fide” trade with either Boston or Philadelphia, pending league approval.

Friedman on the Leafs’ conditional first-round picks

The Maple Leafs’ struggles and losing streak have made their draft picks more of a story. A couple of years ago, they made trades for Scott Laughton with Philadelphia and Brandon Carlo with Boston, and they traded first-round picks in the next two years. If you’re unfamiliar with the conditions, here they are: If this upcoming June pick is not in the top 10, Philly gets it, and Boston gets an unprotected 2028 first-rounder. However, if it is in the top 10, as it stands now, Toronto chooses which team gets it, and the other team would get an unprotected 2028 first. We’ve been trying to get some clarity from the league: Does this stand? Is this the way it’s actually going to go? The answer is yes. In the eyes of the NHL, the way the trade information is put together, it’s quite clear that it’s Toronto’s choice. The Maple Leafs do have the option of which team to pick. That leads to a second question: Can Toronto leverage this? Can they go to the Bruins and the Flyers and say, “Do you want one of these two? And what are you willing to consider for us to pick you?” The answer is, it’s possible. It would have to be part of a bona fide trade. If it’s an actual bona fide trade that one of those two teams would make with the Maple Leafs involving other pieces, then yes, that could happen. The league still has to approve any deal, but Toronto can try to leverage it. It’s going to be awesome if it actually does happen. We’ll probably have to wait until after the lottery to see how this all unfolds.

That raises an interesting (but still depressing from the Leafs’ POV) hypothetical: If the pick is, for example, just inside the top 10, would Toronto be better off handing it to Boston now rather than leaving the Bruins with an unprotected 2028 pick?

Given the Leafs’ current competitive trajectory, how much will a bird in hand of a high-2027 pick actually mean to the Bruins or Flyers, over the prospect of a 2028 unprotected first? Just how high the 2027 pick is inside the top 10 after the draft lottery would change that calculation considerably. Either recipient would be weighing the certainty and tradeability of the known 2027 slot against the chance that Toronto’s unprotected 2028 pick lands even higher — and the likelihood of that won’t be known until the final 2027 slot is confirmed post-draft lottery.

Also, if the Leafs drive too hard a bargain in their negotiations, could Boston and Philadelphia walk away from talks with the Leafs and agree to a side-deal pick swap between themselves?

It would make for a fascinating negotiation. From the Leafs’ perspective, it’s also incredibly dark to be discussing such questions, let alone in mid-November, but here we are. If the standings situation doesn’t improve over the next 59 games, the Leafs would need to do everything in their power at that point to make the best of a really bad situation.