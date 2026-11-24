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“It was outstanding. I had some really good talks with them earlier today. It just shows the resolve and leadership in the room that they can kind of take the message and understand yesterday wasn’t good enough, and we needed to be way better. Today was one of those complete games for us, one that we probably haven’t had all year.” — Steve Sullivan regarding Toronto starting on time after a slow start on Saturday

November has been a tough month for the Toronto Marlies, with injuries, call-ups, and major inconsistencies in performance. Steve Sullivan was tired of his team’s slow starts and called them out Saturday evening. The team responded by scoring early and keeping its foot on the gas in a resounding 8-1 victory over Chicago on Sunday.

First Period

Inside 30 seconds, a centering feed into the slot missed just its target as Chicago couldn’t capitalize on an early giveaway by the Marlies. Toronto then scored on their first attack with just 108 seconds played.

Luke Haymes was the catalyst, demanding the puck in the slot on a give-and-go with Noah Chadwick and firing it toward the net. Chicago blocked it, but the puck fell kindly into the wheelhouse of Vinni Lettieri, who sniped it past Zach Sawchenko.

On a chance similar to one in the previous game, Landon Sim went on a partial breakaway shortly after. Sawchenko turned away Sim, just as Cayden Primeau had done the day prior.

The Marlies were much quicker and stronger on the forecheck. Chicago was hassled on every breakout attempt, leading to the second goal at the five-minute mark. Bo Groulx hurried Cullen Ferguson into a turnover along the right wall, and with Reese Johnson providing a screen, Hayes Hundley’s quick shot toward the net beat Sawchenko for his first pro goal.

The Marlies made it 3-0 just before the midway point. With both teams in the process of a line change, Vinny Borgesi surged down the middle of the ice, leaving a few defenders in his wake. The rookie defenseman’s intended pass to Holinka in space was blocked, leading to a loose puck battle. Borya Valis seized on it and caught Sawchenko out with a quick release from the high slot.

Only a penalty slowed Toronto down for a few minutes. After killing Groulx’s infraction, the Marlies resumed control. A coast-to-coast rush from Philippe Myers deserved a positive outcome, but Matthew Barbolini couldn’t prod the puck home on the defenseman’s cross-slot feed. There was no quit on the play, though; Barbolini chased down Charlie Cerrato and stripped down the Wolves forward of the puck, then teed up Groulx to snap a shot home from the hash marks.

Second Period

Chicago’s early pushback was aided by some poor puck management by the Marlies. The Wolves generated one Grade-A scoring chance, forcing Samuel Hlavaj into his best save of the game.

Toronto promptly went down the other end and scored. Haymes’ clever chipped pass was hunted down by Lettieri, who outbattled Aleksi Heimosalmi for the puck before beating Sawchenko with a backhand shot.

The Marlies could have run the score up further if Haymes, Valis, or Holinka buried Grade-A chances. Instead, Chicago scored the next goal just after the midway mark. The Wolves required a degree of luck to break the shutout. Heimosalmi’s shot hit at least one Toronto defender before dropping in the slot for Bradley to finish from close range.

Steve Sullivan restarted the game with his first line, whose dominant shift tilted the ice back in Toronto’s favour. The head coach did the same after the media timeout; before the break, Hlavaj made a brilliant double save on Chase Wheatcroft and Gabriel Seger.

At the other end, Myers recovered possession in the left circle and found Haymes, who settled the puck before beating Sawchenko’s blocker clean from the high slot.

The Marlies’ relentless work rate led to them completing the touchdown. Barbolini chased a loose puck down the right wall, outworking Heimosalmi to free up possession for Groulx. The latter sent the puck back to the point for Blake Smith, who sent a cross-ice pass to Noah Chadwick. Chadwick drove low into the left circle and scored short-side, top-shelf on Sawchenko.

Third Period

Cayden Primeau replaced Sawchenko to begin a third period that was mostly a non-event.

Groulx hit the post on one of three Toronto power plays, but the Marlies did convert the two-point conversion — 8-1 final — when Logan Shaw swept home a Lettieri rebound from the doorstep.

Post-Game Notes

The Marlies went 0-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill while outshooting Chicago 24-16.

Some credit belongs to Steve Sullivan for mixing up the lines after Saturday’s loss with much success. He’s rarely used the blender this season, but some different looks worked perfectly. “We talked about not scoring enough at five-on-five and having to mix it up to see different combinations that might have some chemistry to make it work,” said Sullivan. “We were able to get a lot of really good looks in the offensive zone, and not just off the rush. We had some really good O-zone play. We’ll continue with those and see how it turns out.”

Promoting Luke Haymes (1G/2A) to the top line and breaking up the veteran trio was inspired. Haymes rewarded his coach with another excellent performance while driving his line. He’s now four games post-injury and should be primed for a Leafs call-up. That said, he’s better off gaining more confidence and experience playing on top line and on both special teams than barely touching the ice surface on a spiraling team in the NHL, so Jim Hiller would have to be willing to use him properly.

Noah Chadwick (1G/1A) reached the 10-point mark in his 16th game courtesy of his second multi-point haul this season. He has scored eight of his points (3G/5A) in the last seven games.

It was nice to see Hayes Hundley (1G/1A) open his professional account and register his first multi-point game. He led all Marlies skaters in shots (4). “He has been trending in the right direction,” said Sullivan. “Lately, he has been getting way better. He has been in it. He jumps into the play and has some really good timing on it. We just knew it was a matter of time.”

Vinni Lettieri (2G/1A) recorded his fifth multi-point game and his third multi-goal game of the season. He has 14 points (7G/7A) in nine games.

Toronto vs. Chicago - Nov. 22 Toronto Marlies Lines Select a player name to view their card. Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 71 Vinni Lettieri Lettieri A i 37 Luke Haymes Haymes i 11 Logan Shaw Shaw C i 2 68 Matthew Barbolini Barbolini i 29 Benoit-Olivier Groulx Groulx i 58 Reese Johnson Johnson i 3 42 Landon Sim Sim i 57 Marc Johnstone Johnstone A i 61 Michael Pezzetta Pezzetta i 4 67 Sam Stevens Stevens i 98 Miroslav Holinka Holinka i 39 Borya Valis Valis i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 58 Noah Chadwick Chadwick i 51 Philippe Myers Myers i 2 59 Blake Smith Smith i 62 Hayes Hundley Hundley i 3 86 Ben Meehan Meehan i 25 Vinny Borgesi Borgesi i Goaltenders 31 Samuel Hlavaj Hlavaj i Starter 80 Ken Appleby Appleby i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 54 Henrik Rybinski Rybinski i Upper body, day-to-day 38 Ben Danford Danford i Upper body, week-to-week 52 Cade Webber Webber i Upper body, week-to-week

× 71 Toronto Marlies player card Vinni Lettieri A 🇺🇸 Age 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Luke Haymes · Logan Shaw 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 9 GP 7 G 7 A 14 PTS 6 +/− 0 PIM 28 SOG 5 PPP 0 SHP 25.0 SH% 3.1 SOG/GP 1.6 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 37 Toronto Marlies player card Luke Haymes 🇨🇦 Age 23 · Born 2003-07-28 · Ottawa, ON Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Vinni Lettieri · Logan Shaw 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 12 GP 4 G 8 A 12 PTS -1 +/− 13 PIM 23 SOG 6 PPP 0 SHP 17.4 SH% 1.9 SOG/GP 1.0 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 11 Toronto Marlies player card Logan Shaw C 🇨🇦 Age 34 · Born 1992-10-05 · Glace Bay, NS Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL) Current linemates ↗: Vinni Lettieri · Luke Haymes 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 18 GP 7 G 12 A 19 PTS 0 +/− 4 PIM 27 SOG 8 PPP 0 SHP 25.9 SH% 1.5 SOG/GP 1.1 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 68 Toronto Marlies player card Matthew Barbolini 🇺🇸 Age 26 · Born 2000-06-01 · Williamsville, NY Acquired: Professional tryout Current linemates ↗: Benoit-Olivier Groulx · Reese Johnson 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 10 GP 1 G 2 A 3 PTS 4 +/− 0 PIM 8 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 12.5 SH% 0.8 SOG/GP 0.3 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 29 Toronto Marlies player card Benoit-Olivier Groulx 🇨🇦 Age 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, France Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Matthew Barbolini · Reese Johnson 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 7 GP 1 G 5 A 6 PTS 1 +/− 6 PIM 13 SOG 4 PPP 0 SHP 7.7 SH% 1.9 SOG/GP 0.9 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 58 Toronto Marlies player card Reese Johnson 🇨🇦 Age 28 · Born 1998-07-10 · Red Deer, AB Acquired: 2025, Trade with MIN (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Matthew Barbolini · Benoit-Olivier Groulx 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 11 GP 1 G 4 A 5 PTS 9 +/− 6 PIM 9 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 11.1 SH% 0.8 SOG/GP 0.5 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 42 Toronto Marlies player card Landon Sim 🇨🇦 Age 22 · Born 2004-07-17 · New Glasgow, NS Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Marc Johnstone · Michael Pezzetta 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 18 GP 3 G 0 A 3 PTS -1 +/− 69 PIM 17 SOG 0 PPP 1 SHP 17.6 SH% 0.9 SOG/GP 0.2 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 57 Toronto Marlies player card Marc Johnstone A 🇺🇸 Age 30 · Born 1996-06-19 · Cranford, NJ Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL) Current linemates ↗: Landon Sim · Michael Pezzetta 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 16 GP 3 G 2 A 5 PTS 2 +/− 12 PIM 24 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 12.5 SH% 1.5 SOG/GP 0.3 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 61 Toronto Marlies player card Michael Pezzetta 🇨🇦 Age 28 · Born 1998-03-13 · Toronto, ON Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Landon Sim · Marc Johnstone 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 18 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS 5 +/− 45 PIM 20 SOG 0 PPP 1 SHP 10.0 SH% 1.1 SOG/GP 0.2 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 67 Toronto Marlies player card Sam Stevens 🇨🇦 Age 26 · Born 2000-04-27 · Montréal, QC Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL) Current linemates ↗: Miroslav Holinka · Borya Valis 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 4 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/− 4 PIM 1 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 0.3 SOG/GP 0.0 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 98 Toronto Marlies player card Miroslav Holinka 🇨🇿 Age 21 · Born 2005-11-10 · Kroměříž, Czechia Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 5 (151st) Current linemates ↗: Sam Stevens · Borya Valis 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 13 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS 6 +/− 4 PIM 13 SOG 1 PPP 0 SHP 7.7 SH% 1.0 SOG/GP 0.2 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 39 Toronto Marlies player card Borya Valis 🇺🇸 Age 22 · Born 2004-04-08 · Los Angeles, CA Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Sam Stevens · Miroslav Holinka 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 18 GP 6 G 2 A 8 PTS -2 +/− 2 PIM 32 SOG 2 PPP 0 SHP 18.8 SH% 1.8 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 58 Toronto Marlies player card Noah Chadwick 🇨🇦 Age 21 · Born 2005-05-10 · Saskatoon, SK Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft, Round 6 (185th) Current partner ↗: Philippe Myers 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 16 GP 4 G 6 A 10 PTS 2 +/− 10 PIM 26 SOG 1 PPP 0 SHP 15.4 SH% 1.6 SOG/GP 0.6 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 51 Toronto Marlies player card Philippe Myers 🇨🇦 Age 29 · Born 1997-01-25 · Moncton, NB Acquired: 2024, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Noah Chadwick 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 18 GP 1 G 7 A 8 PTS 4 +/− 23 PIM 44 SOG 1 PPP 0 SHP 2.3 SH% 2.4 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 59 Toronto Marlies player card Blake Smith 🇨🇦 Age 22 · Born 2004-10-05 · Oshawa, ON Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Hayes Hundley 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 12 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 5 +/− 24 PIM 19 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 1.6 SOG/GP 0.1 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 62 Toronto Marlies player card Hayes Hundley 🇺🇸 Age 21 · Born 2005-03-22 · Upper Arlington, OH Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Blake Smith 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 12 GP 1 G 2 A 3 PTS 3 +/− 7 PIM 9 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 11.1 SH% 0.8 SOG/GP 0.3 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 86 Toronto Marlies player card Ben Meehan 🇺🇸 Age 25 · Born 2001-04-20 · Walpole, MA Acquired: 2026, Free Agent Signing (AHL) Current partner ↗: Vinny Borgesi 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 5 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 2 +/− 6 PIM 4 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 0.8 SOG/GP 0.2 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 25 Toronto Marlies player card Vinny Borgesi 🇺🇸 Age 22 · Born 2004-03-02 · Philadelphia, PA Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Ben Meehan 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 14 GP 1 G 9 A 10 PTS -4 +/− 10 PIM 18 SOG 5 PPP 0 SHP 5.6 SH% 1.3 SOG/GP 0.7 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 31 Toronto Marlies player card Samuel Hlavaj 🇸🇰 Age 25 · Born 2001-05-29 · Martin, Slovakia Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 9 GP 6 W 2 L 2.55 GAA .897 SV% 0 SO View AHL profile ↗

× 80 Toronto Marlies player card Ken Appleby 🇨🇦 Age 31 · Born 1995-04-10 · North Bay, ON Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. No season statistics available yet. View AHL profile ↗

× 54 Toronto Marlies player card Henrik Rybinski 🇨🇦 Age 25 · Born 2001-06-26 · Vancouver, BC Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 13 GP 2 G 6 A 8 PTS 1 +/− 8 PIM 9 SOG 2 PPP 0 SHP 22.2 SH% 0.7 SOG/GP 0.6 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 38 Toronto Marlies player card Ben Danford 🇨🇦 Age 20 · Born 2006-02-06 · Madoc, ON Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 1 (31st) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 11 GP 0 G 4 A 4 PTS 5 +/− 13 PIM 15 SOG 1 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 1.4 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 52 Toronto Marlies player card Cade Webber 🇺🇸 Age 25 · Born 2001-01-05 · Meadville, PA Acquired: 2024, Free agent signing (NHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -1 +/− 4 PIM 1 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 0.3 SOG/GP 0.0 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

Game Highlights: Marlies 8 vs. Wolves 1