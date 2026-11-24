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As dire as the big picture looks right now, it is still nice to talk about a Maple Leafs victory after 23 long days without one.

To have it come with a Gavin McKenna game-winner, to boot, is a particularly refreshing palate cleanser, even if it may be only a temporary reprieve from the deeper mess that lies below.

The incomparable Jim Ralph quipped after the game, “I’m not sure if the Islanders backed up over the dead carcass twice and thought, ‘Okay, we’re good.’” It’s a fair and valid question, and after the game, Isles captain Bo Horvat called the final 40 minutes his team’s worst of the season. On the flip side, regarding the Leafs’ poor start, Pete DeBoer also called the first period the Isles’ best of the season. However you want to slice it, the Leafs deserve some credit tonight: After several passages of play in the first period when they looked completely and utterly defeated, they played an excellent final 40 minutes, and the Isles never really found consistent traction again with any sustained pushback.

Everyone who watched this team’s nine games from hell had to assume the 2-0 Mat Barzal goal, coming against the run of play in the second period, would’ve broken the Leafs’ back. But they controlled play, did the right things — winning draws, establishing a real forecheck, playing in the offensive zone, getting bodies and pucks to the net — and chipped away at it little by little. Finally, they got a winning result, and they fully deserved it.

The Leafs outshot the Isles 26-7 over the final 40 minutes and allowed just four high-danger shot attempts at five-on-five over the two periods by Natural Stat Trick’s count. In the final 11:05 while leading, they outshot the Isles 3-2. The Islanders aren’t world-beaters offensively by any stretch, but it was nice to see the Leafs take care of a lead in a respectable/professional enough fashion for once.

Post-Game Notes

The Anthony Stolarz save on the break off Troy Stecher’s exploding stick was quietly massive. I know they ultimately fell behind 2-0 much later on in the second period, but to me, there is a notable difference for a highly fragile team’s psyche between giving up the 2-0 goal at that juncture (just 10 or so minutes into the game) and giving it up after the team had settled in and was starting to control the play in the second. The Barzal goal obviously still had real potential to be a back-breaker, though, so credit to the team’s response tonight. Stolarz also made a couple of important saves to keep it at 2-1. It took way too long, with far too much damage done in the standings, to let the better goalie take a proper run of starts to try to stabilize the team.

This was the most five-on-five time of any Leafs game this season — 55.5 minutes, with just two penalties that overlapped by a minute. You’d kill for a few power-play opportunities, obviously, but at this point, given how egregiously the officiating has broken against them, the Leafs will just take a game with the officials barely getting involved at all.

Jim Hiller largely left the lines in place to see if they could find their way into it/through it, which was the right call after chaotically blending lines with seemingly no rhyme or reason as the losing streak wore on (it’s imperative to experiment at times and to proactively make adjustments at the right times, but it had gotten incoherent, ill-timed, and flat-out silly at points). Whether the lines made much sense or not, players do need some familiarity and predictability as they navigate the flow of a game and try to build momentum as a unit. Hiller offered a pretty bizarre explanation for the lack of a timeout in the Columbus game, saying it can just as easily “panic” a team, but taking timeouts probably doesn’t rattle a team as much as not taking them while throwing lines into a max-speed blender at the very first sign of trouble (or even while 3-1 up!).

Especially without Jack Roslovic in the lineup, I thought the Leafs’ only real chance to end the streak tonight was loading up Cowan-Matthews-Nylander with big minutes, particularly with no game until Friday. None of the top-nine units looked appetizing on paper (and still don’t; they very likely aren’t good, nor may we see a few of them again, given that Marchenko and/or Roslovic could be options for Friday). But they just played a more hard-working, forechecking, feed-the-point, get-to-the-net style of game and supported each other well, top to bottom, over the final 40 minutes. It was a rare game where the Leafs both outhit and out-possessed the other team, and they decidedly won the turnover battle (13 giveaways for the Leafs vs. 23 for the Isles).

The Leafs are now a staggering 4-10-2 at home vs. 5-4-1 on the road. I’ve often thought a far superior road record than home record might be — although it isn’t always — one indication of a poorly coached team: less opportunity to get in the way. They’re also seventh-worst in the NHL in giveaways per 60 at home and sixth-best on the road. That’s not a reliably/consistently recorded stat from venue to venue, but it’s still interesting and probably meaningful to some degree when the gap is so large there.

Aatu Raty played 15.5 minutes, recorded eight hits, put two shots on net (one of which was a high-danger chance he probably should’ve buried), won 10 of 13 draws, and was on the ice for the Leafs’ 2-1 goal (he had a secondary assist taken away when it was ruled a Dakota Joshua deflection goal). It really raises the question of why we watched Ryan Tverberg — who isn’t looking NHL-ready on the wing — play C at points during the slump. A debut game is always full of adrenaline, and we’ll need to see how Raty settles in, but at least he has a baseline NHL-calibre skill set with one elite tool in the faceoff circle, and he’s a natural center.

Gavin McKenna was flying from early on in this game and was due for one after a few chances and an unlucky play on an open-net finishing opportunity that struck a skate. The lack of PPs plays a role, but sub-13 minutes still feels low, and not seeing the ice again with 11+ minutes left after scoring the go-ahead goal isn’t how you properly reward or develop a kid during a good performance. What else are we playing for at this point?

Plus-three, two secondary assists, and a team-high (and individual season-high) seven shots on goal for Darren Raddysh in 23:12. This was a really good game from him, to the point where Jim Hiller called it his best as a Leaf. Chris Tanev also scored, and Jake McCabe added two assists. Without Kirill Marchenko, we’ve been banging our heads against the wall with the middle-six forward lines, wondering how to wring more quality minutes and offense out of it. The blue line is also a big piece of the secondary scoring puzzle, and the Leafs clearly need more nights where they’re as involved offensively as they were tonight.

Teddy Blueger went nine for nine in the faceoff dot and drew a penalty at the start of the third, helping flip the start of that period when the game was in a precarious spot for the Leafs — down 2-1 and on the PK. That led to an abbreviated Leafs power play and then a post-PP offensive-zone draw where the Leafs threw out William Nylander with Nick Paul and Auston Matthews, leading to Tanev’s tying goal. It was certainly strange to see Blueger out there with Nylander at 4v4 for an offensive-zone draw while down a goal, although he did win the draw that led to a half-chance for Nylander where he didn’t get a proper shot off.

Speaking of Nylander and not getting shots off, it’s wild that he was one of only two Leaf forwards (Zack MacEwen was the other) who left the game without a shot on goal, given that he had enough looks. He’s squeezing the stick, getting shots blocked, fanning on pucks, or bobbling at the key moment frequently. It’s rare to see Nylander look so low on confidence in those situations, but he clearly needs one to go in and to get his mojo back, as his goal drought now reaches eight games. Despite the play leading to the Barzal goal, he came out ahead at five-on-five on goals (he played a part in the Joshua and Tanev tallies) and decidedly won his minutes in the run of play with his line alongside Raty and Joshua, so those are small steps in the right direction.

Auston Matthews moved to second in the NHL in primary assists with 16 (first? Connor McDavid with 33) with his touch to Tanev for the tying goal. He has recorded primary assists on goals by eight different Leafs, and the team is now up 24-14 at five-on-five in his minutes, compared to a 51-29 deficit with Matthews off the ice. It’s no coincidence it was Paul’s best game in quite a while on his wing, as #34 is elevating everyone he plays alongside. You could quibble that he should have scored one or two more than the three goals he scored during the nine-game skid, but it’s wild that the Leafs are where they are right now despite those kinds of Matthews results.

Game Flow: 5v5 Shot Attempts

Heat Map: 5v5 Shot Attempts

Game Highlights: Maple Leafs 4 vs. Islanders 2