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Is 10 the magic number? How much longer can this nightmare last? (7:30 p.m. EST, Sportsnet).

Game Day Quotes

Islanders head coach DeBoer on what he expects from the struggling Leafs:

I don’t know what to expect. I’m just worrying about our team. We’re coming off the road. You put their team on the board, and they’re a talented group. I’m assuming they’re going to play a really good game tonight. We’re come back from essentially being on the road for two weeks. We were home for 48 hours or three days and played a couple games, but we’ve been going quite a while. This is the first game back after a pretty long travel night a couple of days ago. I’m looking for us to have a quick start.

DeBoer on the experience of a long losing streak:

It’s not a good spot to be in. You’re grinding behind the scenes as a group—players, coaches—looking for solutions. We’ve all been there. Again, I’m thankful we’re not in that spot, and we’re just looking to keep our game on the rails and on the right track.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson on his healthy scratch against Columbus:

Obviously, I want to be out on the ice. It wasn’t my decision, and I’m supporting my teammates no matter what, if I’m playing or if I’m watching. That’s my mindset. Obviously, I want to play and chip in on the ice. We haven’t been winning enough, and that’s what it’s about. We’ve got to do something about that. And it starts with me. I’ve got to play better. I think we all feel the same way.

OEL on Hiller’s message after the scratch:

I don’t want to get into it. I think that’s between Jim and I, but bottom line, I’ve go to play better, and that’s why I wasn’t in the game. I respect Jim, and we have a good relationship. I’ll take that and work on my game and try to be better.

OEL on the team’s prolonged struggles:

I think it’s a little about everything. You’re always searching for more in this sport, and when you don’t get the results… You can probably stand here for a couple hours and talk about it. But bottom line, we get to do something that we love doing and bring that positive energy and battle for the guy right next to you. I think that’s usually how you get out of this stuff. That’s what we’re going to do tonight.

Nick Paul on wearing a cage tonight due to his gruesome facial injury:

I feel good. I tell people it looks worse than it is. All the guys are getting a good kick out of how it looks. It hurts to laugh a little bit. It’s just a little swelling.

Paul on the play that caused the injury:

I saw it a split second before it happened. I just choked up to hit the puck. Obviously, he’s not trying to get me there, but it’s just one of those fluke plays where you just see it coming, and the butt end just kind of tore right through the skin.

Hiller on how the group is handling the mounting frustration:

I would say that’s as to be expected. It’s a difficult time. There’s no question. They’re handling it as best as they can. We all just want to get out of this. Everybody wants that. Everybody’s trying to do that. And tonight we’re going to have to get it done.

Hiller on Anthony Stolarz’s workload:

So far so good, right? He didn’t skate, and he’s conserving his energy where he can. We’re not just going to keep rolling him out over and over again, but for now, he’ll go tonight.

Hiller on what Aatu Raty can bring to the lineup:

He’s a good faceoff man. We know that. I know him. Good hockey sense, and I think it gives us another probably true centerman. We’ve had Tverberg in there a little bit, and we’ve had Pauly in there a little bit. [Raty] is a natural centerman, so that helps. It’s a difficult position, especially down low.

2026–27 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Islanders: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. Category Maple Leafs Islanders Games played 25 22 Record 8–14–3 [29th] 11–6–5 [13th] Points percentage .380 [29th] .614 [13th] Goals for 78 [13th] 71 [T-20th] Goals against 90 [29th] 63 [T-5th] Goals for / game 3.12 [19th] 3.23 [15th] Goals against / game 3.60 [28th] 2.86 [6th] Home record 4–10–2 [30th] 5–3–2 [T-16th] Away record 4–4–1 [T-18th] 6–3–3 [T-8th] 5v5 shot attempts % 47.8% [23rd] 49.3% [22nd] 5v5 goals for % 44.7% [26th] 55.1% [8th] 5v5 PDO 98.4 [23rd] 102.2 [7th] Power play 25.7% [6th] 17.2% [29th] Penalty kill 82.1% [8th] 85.1% [4th] Head-to-head (2026–27) 1–1–0 1–1–0 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points Scorer #1 Auston Matthews 14–19–33 Matthew Schaefer 9–17–26 Scorer #2 William Nylander 11–14–25 Bo Horvat 9–12–21 Scorer #3 Jack Roslovic 9–14–23 Simon Holmstrom 10–8–18 Scorer #4 Easton Cowan 8–9–17 Brayden Schenn 6–10–16 Scorer #5 Darren Raddysh 1–15–16 Victor Eklund 7–4–11

Toronto vs. NYI - November 23 Maple Leafs Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 20 Nick Paul Paul i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 2 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 91 John Tavares Tavares i 77 Ryan Tverberg Tverberg i 3 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i 26 Aatu Räty Räty i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 90 Brendan Brisson Brisson i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i 3 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i Scratch 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i Goaltenders 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Starter 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i Day-to-day, UBI 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i Day-to-day, LBI 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i Day-to-day, LBI 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Day-to-day, UBI 82 Cole McWard McWard i Day-to-day, LBI 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week, LBI 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury, Back

× 26 Maple Leafs player card Aatu Räty 🇫🇮 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 204 lb Age: 24 · Born 2002-11-14 · Oulu, FIN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 4 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 46.9% 5v5 CF% 20.0% 5v5 GF% 0.25 PTS/GP 56.8% FO% 10:10 TOI/GP 9:40 EVTOI/GP 0:10 PPTOI/GP 0:20 PKTOI/GP

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Easton Cowan 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 25 GP 14 G 19 A 33 PTS 9 +/- 3.2 SOG/GP 53.7% 5v5 CF% 62.1% 5v5 GF% 1.32 PTS/GP 54.5% FO% 20:51 TOI/GP 17:10 EVTOI/GP 3:27 PPTOI/GP 0:14 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 25 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -4 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 47.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.16 PTS/GP 44.4% FO% 11:50 TOI/GP 9:46 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:03 PKTOI/GP

× 90 Maple Leafs player card Brendan Brisson 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 188 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-10-22 · Los Angeles, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons ✚ 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, LBI Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.7% 5v5 CF% 47.6% 5v5 GF% 0.32 PTS/GP 59.9% FO% 14:37 TOI/GP 11:49 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:46 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Aatu Räty , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 10 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS 0 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 56.7% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.20 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 10:50 TOI/GP 10:02 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:44 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 25 GP 8 G 9 A 17 PTS -1 +/- 2.0 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.68 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 16:43 TOI/GP 14:58 EVTOI/GP 1:02 PPTOI/GP 0:43 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , Ryan Tverberg 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 25 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -10 +/- 1.6 SOG/GP 45.9% 5v5 CF% 34.6% 5v5 GF% 0.56 PTS/GP 14:01 TOI/GP 11:34 EVTOI/GP 2:27 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic ✚ 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, UBI Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 9 G 14 A 23 PTS 2 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 50.9% 5v5 CF% 58.3% 5v5 GF% 0.96 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 17:26 TOI/GP 15:38 EVTOI/GP 1:46 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Ryan Tverberg 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 4 G 6 A 10 PTS -13 +/- 2.3 SOG/GP 45.9% 5v5 CF% 27.2% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 56.7% FO% 17:20 TOI/GP 14:11 EVTOI/GP 3:09 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko ✚ 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, LBI Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Easton Cowan 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 25 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 45.6% 5v5 CF% 39.2% 5v5 GF% 0.28 PTS/GP 45.0% FO% 16:00 TOI/GP 13:06 EVTOI/GP 0:48 PPTOI/GP 2:06 PKTOI/GP

× 77 Maple Leafs player card Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 187 lb Age: 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -4 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 41.9% 5v5 CF% 16.6% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 12:04 TOI/GP 11:18 EVTOI/GP 0:24 PPTOI/GP 0:23 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 25 GP 4 G 3 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 46.9% 5v5 CF% 38.4% 5v5 GF% 0.28 PTS/GP 49.8% FO% 13:09 TOI/GP 10:31 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:37 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , Aatu Räty 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 25 GP 11 G 14 A 25 PTS -9 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 45.9% 5v5 CF% 39.0% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 20:01 TOI/GP 16:18 EVTOI/GP 3:18 PPTOI/GP 0:25 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS -1 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 52.2% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.32 PTS/GP 55.6% FO% 8:40 TOI/GP 8:40 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -4 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 41.5% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.07 PTS/GP 18:15 TOI/GP 15:13 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 3:00 PKTOI/GP

× 82 Maple Leafs player card Cole McWard ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, LBI Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 48.5% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 14:42 TOI/GP 14:42 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 8 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 2 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 50.2% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 13:17 TOI/GP 12:38 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:38 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 25 GP 1 G 15 A 16 PTS -10 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.2% 5v5 CF% 43.1% 5v5 GF% 0.64 PTS/GP 23:54 TOI/GP 19:51 EVTOI/GP 3:24 PPTOI/GP 0:39 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 25 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -6 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 44.8% 5v5 CF% 36.8% 5v5 GF% 0.16 PTS/GP 20:05 TOI/GP 16:40 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:21 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week, LBI Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 0 G 12 A 12 PTS -3 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 48.7% 5v5 CF% 48.7% 5v5 GF% 0.57 PTS/GP 19:09 TOI/GP 17:18 EVTOI/GP 1:04 PPTOI/GP 0:47 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, UBI Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Chris Tanev 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -6 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 50.8% 5v5 CF% 41.1% 5v5 GF% 0.04 PTS/GP 18:31 TOI/GP 16:20 EVTOI/GP 0:33 PPTOI/GP 1:38 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 25 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS 5 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 50.5% 5v5 CF% 51.2% 5v5 GF% 0.28 PTS/GP 18:46 TOI/GP 16:03 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 2:40 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 11 GP 5 W 5 L 1 OTL 2.83 GAA .902 SV%

× 72 Maple Leafs player card Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 3 W 9 L 2 OTL 3.65 GAA .874 SV%