See more MLHS in Google Add MLHS as a preferred source + Add Is 10 the magic number? How much longer can this nightmare last? (7:30 p.m. EST, Sportsnet). Game Day Quotes
Islanders head coach DeBoer on what he expects from the struggling Leafs:
I don’t know what to expect. I’m just worrying about our team. We’re coming off the road. You put their team on the board, and they’re a talented group. I’m assuming they’re going to play a really good game tonight.
We’re come back from essentially being on the road for two weeks. We were home for 48 hours or three days and played a couple games, but we’ve been going quite a while. This is the first game back after a pretty long travel night a couple of days ago. I’m looking for us to have a quick start.
DeBoer on the experience of a long losing streak:
It’s not a good spot to be in. You’re grinding behind the scenes as a group—players, coaches—looking for solutions. We’ve all been there.
Again, I’m thankful we’re not in that spot, and we’re just looking to keep our game on the rails and on the right track.
Oliver Ekman-Larsson on his healthy scratch against Columbus:
Obviously, I want to be out on the ice. It wasn’t my decision, and I’m supporting my teammates no matter what, if I’m playing or if I’m watching. That’s my mindset. Obviously, I want to play and chip in on the ice.
We haven’t been winning enough, and that’s what it’s about. We’ve got to do something about that. And it starts with me. I’ve got to play better. I think we all feel the same way.
OEL on Hiller’s message after the scratch:
I don’t want to get into it. I think that’s between Jim and I, but bottom line, I’ve go to play better, and that’s why I wasn’t in the game. I respect Jim, and we have a good relationship. I’ll take that and work on my game and try to be better.
OEL on the team’s prolonged struggles:
I think it’s a little about everything. You’re always searching for more in this sport, and when you don’t get the results… You can probably stand here for a couple hours and talk about it. But bottom line, we get to do something that we love doing and bring that positive energy and battle for the guy right next to you.
I think that’s usually how you get out of this stuff. That’s what we’re going to do tonight.
Nick Paul on wearing a cage tonight due to his gruesome facial injury:
I feel good. I tell people it looks worse than it is. All the guys are getting a good kick out of how it looks. It hurts to laugh a little bit. It’s just a little swelling.
Paul on the play that caused the injury:
I saw it a split second before it happened. I just choked up to hit the puck. Obviously, he’s not trying to get me there, but it’s just one of those fluke plays where you just see it coming, and the butt end just kind of tore right through the skin.
Hiller on how the group is handling the mounting frustration:
I would say that’s as to be expected. It’s a difficult time. There’s no question. They’re handling it as best as they can. We all just want to get out of this. Everybody wants that. Everybody’s trying to do that. And tonight we’re going to have to get it done.
Hiller on Anthony Stolarz’s workload:
So far so good, right? He didn’t skate, and he’s conserving his energy where he can. We’re not just going to keep rolling him out over and over again, but for now, he’ll go tonight.
Hiller on what Aatu Raty can bring to the lineup:
He’s a good faceoff man. We know that. I know him. Good hockey sense, and I think it gives us another probably true centerman. We’ve had Tverberg in there a little bit, and we’ve had Pauly in there a little bit. [Raty] is a natural centerman, so that helps. It’s a difficult position, especially down low.
2026–27 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Islanders: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. × 26 Aatu Räty 🇫🇮
C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 204 lb
Age: 24 · Born 2002-11-14 · Oulu, FIN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - RFA)
Current Linemates: ↗ Dakota Joshua, William Nylander
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
4 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP
46.9% 5v5 CF% 20.0% 5v5 GF% 0.25 PTS/GP 56.8% FO%
10:10 TOI/GP 9:40 EVTOI/GP 0:10 PPTOI/GP 0:20 PKTOI/GP × 34
Maple Leafs player card
Auston Matthews 🇺🇸
C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb
Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA)
Current Linemates: ↗ Nick Paul, Easton Cowan
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
25 GP 14 G 19 A 33 PTS 9 +/- 3.2 SOG/GP
53.7% 5v5 CF% 62.1% 5v5 GF% 1.32 PTS/GP 54.5% FO%
20:51 TOI/GP 17:10 EVTOI/GP 3:27 PPTOI/GP 0:14 PKTOI/GP × 24
Maple Leafs player card
Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸
LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb
Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA)
Current Linemates: ↗ Teddy Blueger, Zack MacEwen
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
25 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -4 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP
47.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.16 PTS/GP 44.4% FO%
11:50 TOI/GP 9:46 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:03 PKTOI/GP × 90
Maple Leafs player card
Brendan Brisson 🇺🇸
LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 188 lb
Age: 25 · Born 2001-10-22 · Los Angeles, CA, USA
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)
Current Linemates: N/A ↗
2026–27 NHL regular season
No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
× 15
Maple Leafs player card
Colton Sissons ✚ 🇨🇦
C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb
Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA)
Injury Status: Day-to-day, LBI
Current Linemates: N/A ↗
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
19 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP
47.7% 5v5 CF% 47.6% 5v5 GF% 0.32 PTS/GP 59.9% FO%
14:37 TOI/GP 11:49 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:46 PKTOI/GP × 81
Maple Leafs player card
Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸
LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb
Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA)
Current Linemates: ↗ Aatu Räty, William Nylander
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
10 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS 0 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP
56.7% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.20 PTS/GP 50.0% FO%
10:50 TOI/GP 10:02 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:44 PKTOI/GP × 53
Maple Leafs player card
Easton Cowan 🇨🇦
LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb
Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA)
Current Linemates: ↗ Nick Paul, Auston Matthews
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
25 GP 8 G 9 A 17 PTS -1 +/- 2.0 SOG/GP
48.1% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.68 PTS/GP 50.0% FO%
16:43 TOI/GP 14:58 EVTOI/GP 1:02 PPTOI/GP 0:43 PKTOI/GP × 92
Maple Leafs player card
Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦
LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb
Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA)
Current Linemates: ↗ John Tavares, Ryan Tverberg
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
25 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -10 +/- 1.6 SOG/GP
45.9% 5v5 CF% 34.6% 5v5 GF% 0.56 PTS/GP
14:01 TOI/GP 11:34 EVTOI/GP 2:27 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP × 96
Maple Leafs player card
Jack Roslovic ✚ 🇺🇸
RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb
Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA)
Injury Status: Day-to-day, UBI
Current Linemates: N/A ↗
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
24 GP 9 G 14 A 23 PTS 2 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP
50.9% 5v5 CF% 58.3% 5v5 GF% 0.96 PTS/GP 40.0% FO%
17:26 TOI/GP 15:38 EVTOI/GP 1:46 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP × 91
Maple Leafs player card
John Tavares 🇨🇦
C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb
Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA)
Current Linemates: ↗ Gavin McKenna, Ryan Tverberg
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
15 GP 4 G 6 A 10 PTS -13 +/- 2.3 SOG/GP
45.9% 5v5 CF% 27.2% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 56.7% FO%
17:20 TOI/GP 14:11 EVTOI/GP 3:09 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP × 86
Maple Leafs player card
Kirill Marchenko ✚ 🇷🇺
RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb
Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA)
Injury Status: Day-to-day, LBI
Current Linemates: N/A ↗
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP
48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP
17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP × 18
Maple Leafs player card
Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸
LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb
Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA)
Injury Status: IR
Current Linemates: N/A ↗
2026–27 NHL regular season
No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
× 20
Maple Leafs player card
Nick Paul 🇨🇦
C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb
Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA)
Current Linemates: ↗ Auston Matthews, Easton Cowan
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
25 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP
45.6% 5v5 CF% 39.2% 5v5 GF% 0.28 PTS/GP 45.0% FO%
16:00 TOI/GP 13:06 EVTOI/GP 0:48 PPTOI/GP 2:06 PKTOI/GP × 77
Maple Leafs player card
Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦
RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 187 lb
Age: 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON, CAN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)
Current Linemates: ↗ Gavin McKenna, John Tavares
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
6 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -4 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP
41.9% 5v5 CF% 16.6% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 50.0% FO%
12:04 TOI/GP 11:18 EVTOI/GP 0:24 PPTOI/GP 0:23 PKTOI/GP × 73
Maple Leafs player card
Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻
C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb
Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA)
Current Linemates: ↗ Brandon Duhaime, Zack MacEwen
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
25 GP 4 G 3 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP
46.9% 5v5 CF% 38.4% 5v5 GF% 0.28 PTS/GP 49.8% FO%
13:09 TOI/GP 10:31 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:37 PKTOI/GP × 88
Maple Leafs player card
William Nylander 🇸🇪
RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb
Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA)
Current Linemates: ↗ Dakota Joshua, Aatu Räty
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
25 GP 11 G 14 A 25 PTS -9 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP
45.9% 5v5 CF% 39.0% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 33.3% FO%
20:01 TOI/GP 16:18 EVTOI/GP 3:18 PPTOI/GP 0:25 PKTOI/GP × 19
Maple Leafs player card
Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦
RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb
Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA)
Current Linemates: ↗ Brandon Duhaime, Teddy Blueger
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
19 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS -1 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP
52.2% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.32 PTS/GP 55.6% FO%
8:40 TOI/GP 8:40 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP × 8
Maple Leafs player card
Chris Tanev 🇨🇦
D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb
Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA)
Current Partner: ↗ Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
14 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -4 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP
41.5% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.07 PTS/GP
18:15 TOI/GP 15:13 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 3:00 PKTOI/GP × 82
Maple Leafs player card
Cole McWard ✚ 🇺🇸
D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb
Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA)
Injury Status: Day-to-day, LBI
Current Partner: N/A ↗
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP
48.5% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP
14:42 TOI/GP 14:42 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP × 36
Maple Leafs player card
Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸
D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb
Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)
Current Partner: N/A ↗
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
8 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 2 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP
50.2% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP
13:17 TOI/GP 12:38 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:38 PKTOI/GP × 43
Maple Leafs player card
Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦
D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb
Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA)
Current Partner: ↗ Jake McCabe
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
25 GP 1 G 15 A 16 PTS -10 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP
48.2% 5v5 CF% 43.1% 5v5 GF% 0.64 PTS/GP
23:54 TOI/GP 19:51 EVTOI/GP 3:24 PPTOI/GP 0:39 PKTOI/GP × 22
Maple Leafs player card
Jake McCabe 🇺🇸
D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb
Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA)
Current Partner: ↗ Darren Raddysh
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
25 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -6 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP
44.8% 5v5 CF% 36.8% 5v5 GF% 0.16 PTS/GP
20:05 TOI/GP 16:40 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:21 PKTOI/GP × 83
Maple Leafs player card
Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦
D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb
Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)
Injury Status: Week-to-week, LBI
Current Partner: N/A ↗
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP
27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP
14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP × 44
Maple Leafs player card
Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦
D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb
Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA)
Current Partner: ↗ Troy Stecher
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
21 GP 0 G 12 A 12 PTS -3 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP
48.7% 5v5 CF% 48.7% 5v5 GF% 0.57 PTS/GP
19:09 TOI/GP 17:18 EVTOI/GP 1:04 PPTOI/GP 0:47 PKTOI/GP × 3
Maple Leafs player card
Nick Blankenburg ✚ 🇺🇸
D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb
Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA)
Injury Status: Day-to-day, UBI
Current Partner: N/A ↗
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP
51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP
13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP × 95
Maple Leafs player card
Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪
D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb
Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA)
Current Partner: ↗ Chris Tanev
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
24 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -6 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP
50.8% 5v5 CF% 41.1% 5v5 GF% 0.04 PTS/GP
18:31 TOI/GP 16:20 EVTOI/GP 0:33 PPTOI/GP 1:38 PKTOI/GP × 28
Maple Leafs player card
Troy Stecher 🇨🇦
D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb
Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA)
Current Partner: ↗ Morgan Rielly
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
25 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS 5 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP
50.5% 5v5 CF% 51.2% 5v5 GF% 0.28 PTS/GP
18:46 TOI/GP 16:03 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 2:40 PKTOI/GP × 41
Maple Leafs player card
Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸
G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb
Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA)
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
11 GP 5 W 5 L 1 OTL 2.83 GAA .902 SV% × 72
Maple Leafs player card
Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺
G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb
Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA)
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
14 GP 3 W 9 L 2 OTL 3.65 GAA .874 SV% Toronto vs. New York Islanders - November 23 Islanders Projected Lines