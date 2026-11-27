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As the old saying goes: Two’s a fluke, three’s a streak.

The Leafs will have an opportunity to make it three tomorrow against the Penguins as they look to stack wins and dig themselves out of a big hole. For now, though, they can enjoy beating a division rival on the road while the Bruins’ fans booed their team off the ice and children sang and danced in the background.

This was a really good road game for the Leafs, who are now 6-4-1 away from Toronto. They played low-event hockey, worked the puck to the points, and crashed the net for some greasy goals. The 5v5 shot attempts were just 39-37 in favour of the Bruins, while expected goals were 1.03 for the Leafs and 1.09 for Boston. With David Pastrnak leaving the game early, the Leafs will happily play the Bruins basically even and expect to score more — which they did.

It was the lowest xG total between two teams in a Leafs game this season, and realistically, it’s the type of game they need to grind out right now to collect points, compared to the riverboat hockey they’ve largely played.

If it wasn’t for some early penalty trouble, the Leafs might have been able to make this a relatively stress-free game. Early on, Gavin McKenna created a neutral-zone turnover that gave the Leafs a mini 3v1, but John Tavares missed the net. Shortly after, Morgan Rielly took an ill-advised penalty when he tried to run interference on a dump-in and got his stick up too high.

The Bruins capitalized, but the play started before the whistle. After Nick Paul didn’t take an opportunity to clear the puck, the Bruins got a wide-open one-timer that Anthony Stolarz saved. On the ensuing faceoff, Boston won possession and worked the puck around the top until it reached Casey Mittelstadt, who fired a short-side shot bar-down. Stolarz was clearly upset with himself. It wasn’t a bad goal, but you’d like a save there.

Stolarz more than made up for it, though. The Bruins got another power play shortly after when Will Borgen fell and Nick Paul was skating beside him, so naturally, the hand went up for a penalty. On a Bruins scramble in front, Stolarz did well to battle through traffic and shot attempts, and the Leafs got out of it. Stolarz also made a huge save on Peterka in the slot, then battled a clean Zacha look off the rush at 5v5.

That was huge, as it set the table for the Leafs to tie the game.

Against the Islanders, the Leafs scored on a point shot through traffic, Chris Tanev scored on a backside feed, and the winner came off a point shot for a rebound goal. In this game, the point-shot offense continued after a really simple and effective fourth-line shift.

Zack MacEwen was first in on the forecheck, and Brandon Duhaime collected the puck, held it up the wall, then cut back below the goal line before going low-to-high to Troy Stecher. Stecher ripped a pass across the blue line to Rielly, who held it for a second to open up some space before sifting a shot through traffic for his first goal of the season.

Rielly has been really unlucky not to score to this point, including multiple bars hit. It was nice to see one finally drop for him.

The Bruins came into this game fourth in the league in penalties taken per 60 minutes. They take a ton of penalties, so naturally, they were up 2-0 after the first period and finished ahead 5-3 for the game, with a number of egregious penalties missed. Mike Johnson noted it several times, and Gord Miller said on a few occasions that “[insert player] was taken down, but no call on the play.” In the second period, though, the Leafs finally got some power-play opportunities — and did nothing with them.

On back-to-back Boston penalties, the Leafs’ power play mustered just one shot, as McKenna hit Tavares on the far side with a great pass and Tavares walked in for a look. The Leafs ran Tavares on the top unit over Nylander, and it went as it has for Tavares most of the season: He lost the faceoff, then gave the puck away on the subsequent entry. They did have a seven-second 5v3, but the Marchenko backdoor attempt to McKenna was deflected by Zadorov and didn’t bounce the Leafs’ way.

Luckily for the Leafs, as the second power play was expiring, Colton Sissons won a faceoff and drove the net. The Bruins then gave Rielly an inexplicable amount of time to walk in and score.

After two periods, total shots were 20-12 in favour of the Bruins, but the 5v5 attempts were 31-27. The Leafs generally did a good job at 5v5 and even generated a number of heavy offensive-zone shifts.

Of course, it means nothing if you can’t close it out in the third. The period got off to a fine start, but a soft call on an offensive-zone penalty, followed by an immediate over-the-glass penalty on McCabe at the ensuing faceoff, suddenly left the Leafs with a full 5v3 to kill. And they pulled it off.

They got some help when JJ Peterka hit the post on a clean look — the Bruins’ third post of the game. But without David Pastrnak, who was hurt early and didn’t return, the Bruins’ power play looked directionless. You certainly won’t hear any injury sympathy coming from the Leafs, though.

After the big kill, the Leafs found their legs and doubled their lead. Tavares did really well to forecheck and win a battle for a loose puck, and McKenna supported him well, swooping in to collect the puck with some time and space before backhanding a pass to Sissons, who buried it nicely from the slot. It was Sisson’s third goal of the season and his first against a team other than the Islanders.

The Bruins made some pushes from there, but the Leafs also had some good offensive-zone sequences and easily could have scored again. Easton Cowan was stopped in the slot, and Sissons hit the bar. The Leafs didn’t completely turtle and generally held the Bruins at bay (who would have thought?). The Bruins pulled their goalie with more than three minutes left but couldn’t get inside on the Leafs, who protected the house fairly well. For good measure, Stolarz took a shot at the empty net, too.

Nice road win. Onto the next one.

Post-Game Notes

Plain and simple: The Leafs don’t win this game if any of the organization’s goalies other than Anthony Stolarz are in net. He was excellent, especially in the first period, when the Leafs weren’t great and Boston went to two power plays. Early in the second, the Bruins were doubling up the Leafs in shots, but Stolarz held them in it. Ironically, the one goal Boston scored wasn’t particularly great, in my humble opinion, as it fell into the “make a save” category. Stolarz was visibly annoyed with himself on it, so my guess is he thought the same. It doesn’t matter; he more than made up for it. He was incredibly calm and looked massive in this game, challenging shooters to the point where it looked like he started getting in their heads. Several Bruins players double-clutched or thought twice about what should have been clear shot attempts.

Morgan Rielly’s two goals gave him 100 for his career, and the 100th was naturally the game-winner. That’s a great story for Rielly and a nice reward.

Welcome back, Colton Sissons. He picked up a goal and an assist in this game, and he hit the crossbar once, too. His assist was great: He won the faceoff, took out the Bruins’ faceoff man as part of the play, then drove the net to provide a screen on Rielly’s shot. His goal was a great finish. At the end of the game, he embraced the prison rules of hockey with the Bruins’ net empty and the opponent pushing. He buried Fraser Minten in front of the net away from the puck, then buried Morgan Geekie on the half-wall in the next sequence. He played 15:53, fourth among all forwards. Heck of a return.

Kirill Marchenko didn’t have quite the same return, but his line with Paul and Matthews was effective, creating consistent zone time with some heavy shifts below the hash marks. He and Matthews are a real handful with their size and skill. Matthews also didn’t record a shot on net in this game, which was the first time he’d done that all season. He and Marchenko are both very good individually, but they’re still learning how to work off each other. Matthews should never go a game without a shot on net.

After all the hand-wringing over McKenna not getting any shifts after scoring the eventual game-winner against the Islanders, he received multiple shifts in the final 10 minutes, primarily with the fourth-line checkers, including Blueger, Duhaime, and MacEwen. His final ice time was 14:23, which is more than enough for McKenna at this point. The irony is that this roster, with Marchenko and Sissons back, was considerably better than the one the Leafs iced against the Islanders — and McKenna was notably better in that game (while the Islanders were much worse than the Bruins). But the Leafs were up two instead of one and weren’t gripping their sticks extremely tight while carrying the burden of a nine-game losing streak.

Nylander played just 14:48, seventh among Leafs forwards. He put three shots on net and was on for Rielly’s second goal. Nylander didn’t play poorly by any means, but it also wasn’t a buzzing, demanding-more-ice-time type of performance. On the Leafs’ first power play, he had one leg over the boards, but the top unit stayed on, and he was left waiting. Nylander alluded to the PP demotion as a punishment for the Columbus game. Some won’t like that, but honestly, fair enough. The point has been made, but they can’t possibly justify keeping Tavares on the top unit just to lose faceoffs and make poor decisions. They do have to give Nylander a real chance to bounce back at some point.

Nylander’s line was fairly reasonable, out-attempting the Bruins 12-7. Aatu Raty went 8/9 in the faceoff circle and was credited with six hits in 13:27. Easton Cowan picked up an assist and put a few shots on net. It’s not a bad line to keep rolling out, but the power-play time needs to change with Tavares playing as he is.

In fairness, Nylander’s ice time was quite low because Matthews and Paul were the only forwards to play more than 16 minutes in this game. The Leafs play again the next day and are well positioned for it now.

Notably, the Leafs won this game without any of Matthews, Marchenko, Nylander, Tavares, or Raddysh registering a point. It’s great for team morale, and a team needs to win in different ways if it has any hope of the type of heater this team needs at this point.

Small thing, but in the first period, Nikita Zadorov got a pretty good piece of Tavares on a hit, but as the play continued, OEL ran someone in retaliation and got some good contact himself. Before then, OEL even went up to Zadorov during the play to let him know he didn’t like it. On McKenna’s first shift, he got ran pretty hard, but nobody batted an eye. You don’t have to fight, but you want to see more of what OEL did: do it to our guy, and we’ll do it to one of yours. The Leafs didn’t particularly get pushed around from that point forward.

Unfortunately, Chris Tanev left the game with yet another injury on a play where some awkward contact was made with his leg/knee. Hopefully, he is okay, but we have seen this story a number of times now. In his absence, all of McCabe, Raddysh, Stecher, and OEL played 22+ minutes, with McCabe leading the way at 22:40. Rielly played 18:56. It was an admirable effort from a shorthanded unit.

On November 22, the Leafs’ injury update listed Cole McWard as day-to-day. I’d like to see him again, as I really liked his game (relative to expectations) when he has been in the lineup.

Speaking of injuries, there is no word yet on how Will Borgen is doing. He is the Bruin who fell rounding the net, drew Boston a tripping penalty, and then made a point of shaking his wrist following a borderline love tap from Brandon Duhaime that drew a slashing penalty. We hope he’s okay. Early indications suggest he’s avoided amputation.

Now we all await Sergei Bobrovsky’s return against the Penguins. Wouldn’t it be something if he could get hot? Is optimism allowed?

Game Flow: 5v5 Shot Attempts

Heat Map: 5v5 Shot Attempts

Game Highlights: Maple Leafs 3 vs. Bruins 1