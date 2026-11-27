Ahead of Friday’s game in Boston, head coach Jim Hiller discussed the returns of Kirill Marchenko and Colton Sissons, increased competition for lineup spots, John Tavares playing on the wing, and Darren Raddysh’s great performance against the Islanders.
With Zack MacEwen the odd man out up front, did you give him a message? He’s had a good run here.
Hiller: Yeah, absolutely. He’s given us a lot, probably more than we expected. Great run for him. Maybe not quite as much energy and speed over the last little bit. We’re going to have to make hard lineup decisions now, and that’s something we really haven’t had to do all year. But now it’s getting tight with all the bodies. When you’re in, you’ve got to be at your best.
Was it a similar message to Dakota Joshua as he moves to that line in MacEwen’s place?
Hiller: That’s just it. It’s competitive now, and you have to be at your best to stay in. Guys have to sit out who have done a pretty good job for us this year. Now it’s just kind of a game-by-game basis.
With Marchenko and Sissons, do you have to be mindful of their minutes in their first games back, or are they cleared to go full bore?
Hiller: They are, but we know — and we talked about it with John coming back after a month — particularly for Marchy, it’s a long time off. Sissons was dealing with something else. You’re not up and running. They didn’t practice for a week. They had a few practices, so we’ll monitor it. But if they’re going good, we’re going to just keep running them out.
Based on what you saw from Marchenko at the start of the season, where do you think he can add value?
Hiller: The speed and skill are obvious. He’s such a threat when he’s on the ice. The other team has to be aware of him. Even if he carries the puck through the neutral zone and goes into the O-zone, we might not get a chance, but it helps create momentum for your team.
I thought that was probably the best thing we did against the Islanders. We played in the O-zone for a large portion of the time. You don’t always score, but it wears the other team out. I think he’s one of those guys who can help us get into the O-zone and get us set up.
It’s a small sample, but when John Tavares has played on the wing this season, have you seen signs that it’s helping his game?
Hiller: He can play center or wing, and that’ll happen tonight again. He’s a strong faceoff man. I always felt like, as a winger, you get a little bit ahead of the play when you can start at the top of the circles or between the hashes rather than starting under the goal line. For me, the winger puts you in a little more of an offensive position, as a starting point at least.
John’s good with it either way. We’ve discussed this. He’s ready to go wherever we need him.
You called the game against the Islanders Raddysh’s best performance as a Leaf. What stood out?
Hiller: He was really moving his feet. I thought he defended hard and made good passes. He was dangerous on the offensive blue line. Just the whole package had come together. We’ve seen really good spurts of that at times. I thought, in that one, he just put everything together for the full 60 minutes.
What stands out about the Bruins?
Hiller: We know Boston well. I played against them with the Leafs and played against them with the Islanders. Pastrnak, of course. They always play a structured, physical game — that never changed — but they’re pretty dynamic up front with a lot of speed and skill. When you think about Boston, you don’t always think about their speed and skill up front, but that’s what we see with them.
Toronto vs. Boston - November 27
Maple Leafs Lines
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