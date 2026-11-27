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Ahead of Friday’s game in Boston, head coach Jim Hiller discussed the returns of Kirill Marchenko and Colton Sissons, increased competition for lineup spots, John Tavares playing on the wing, and Darren Raddysh’s great performance against the Islanders.

With Zack MacEwen the odd man out up front, did you give him a message? He’s had a good run here.

Hiller: Yeah, absolutely. He’s given us a lot, probably more than we expected. Great run for him. Maybe not quite as much energy and speed over the last little bit. We’re going to have to make hard lineup decisions now, and that’s something we really haven’t had to do all year. But now it’s getting tight with all the bodies. When you’re in, you’ve got to be at your best.

Was it a similar message to Dakota Joshua as he moves to that line in MacEwen’s place?

Hiller: That’s just it. It’s competitive now, and you have to be at your best to stay in. Guys have to sit out who have done a pretty good job for us this year. Now it’s just kind of a game-by-game basis.

With Marchenko and Sissons, do you have to be mindful of their minutes in their first games back, or are they cleared to go full bore?

Hiller: They are, but we know — and we talked about it with John coming back after a month — particularly for Marchy, it’s a long time off. Sissons was dealing with something else. You’re not up and running. They didn’t practice for a week. They had a few practices, so we’ll monitor it. But if they’re going good, we’re going to just keep running them out.

Based on what you saw from Marchenko at the start of the season, where do you think he can add value?

Hiller: The speed and skill are obvious. He’s such a threat when he’s on the ice. The other team has to be aware of him. Even if he carries the puck through the neutral zone and goes into the O-zone, we might not get a chance, but it helps create momentum for your team.

I thought that was probably the best thing we did against the Islanders. We played in the O-zone for a large portion of the time. You don’t always score, but it wears the other team out. I think he’s one of those guys who can help us get into the O-zone and get us set up.

It’s a small sample, but when John Tavares has played on the wing this season, have you seen signs that it’s helping his game?

Hiller: He can play center or wing, and that’ll happen tonight again. He’s a strong faceoff man. I always felt like, as a winger, you get a little bit ahead of the play when you can start at the top of the circles or between the hashes rather than starting under the goal line. For me, the winger puts you in a little more of an offensive position, as a starting point at least.

John’s good with it either way. We’ve discussed this. He’s ready to go wherever we need him.

You called the game against the Islanders Raddysh’s best performance as a Leaf. What stood out?

Hiller: He was really moving his feet. I thought he defended hard and made good passes. He was dangerous on the offensive blue line. Just the whole package had come together. We’ve seen really good spurts of that at times. I thought, in that one, he just put everything together for the full 60 minutes.

What stands out about the Bruins?

Hiller: We know Boston well. I played against them with the Leafs and played against them with the Islanders. Pastrnak, of course. They always play a structured, physical game — that never changed — but they’re pretty dynamic up front with a lot of speed and skill. When you think about Boston, you don’t always think about their speed and skill up front, but that’s what we see with them.

Toronto vs. Boston - November 27 Maple Leafs Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 20 Nick Paul Paul i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i 2 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 91 John Tavares Tavares i 3 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 26 Aatu Räty Räty i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i 3 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i Scratch 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Goaltenders 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Starter 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Backup 70 Artur Akhtyamov Akhtyamov i Extra Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i Day-to-day, illness 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i Day-to-day, UBI 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Day-to-day, UBI 82 Cole McWard McWard i Day-to-day, LBI 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week, LBI 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury, Back

× 26 Maple Leafs player card Aatu Räty 🇫🇮 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 204 lb Age: 24 · Born 2002-11-14 · Oulu, FIN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 55.5% 5v5 CF% 28.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 65.2% FO% 11:36 TOI/GP 11:05 EVTOI/GP 0:10 PPTOI/GP 0:21 PKTOI/GP

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Kirill Marchenko 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 14 G 20 A 34 PTS 12 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 53.4% 5v5 CF% 63.1% 5v5 GF% 1.26 PTS/GP 54.7% FO% 20:47 TOI/GP 17:12 EVTOI/GP 3:22 PPTOI/GP 0:14 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 1 G 4 A 5 PTS -4 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 47.0% 5v5 CF% 38.8% 5v5 GF% 0.19 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 11:50 TOI/GP 9:49 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 1:59 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 3 G 5 A 8 PTS 2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.4% 5v5 CF% 52.1% 5v5 GF% 0.40 PTS/GP 60.3% FO% 14:41 TOI/GP 11:51 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:49 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, illness Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 11 GP 2 G 1 A 3 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 58.0% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.27 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 11:10 TOI/GP 10:26 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 0:40 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Aatu Räty , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 9 G 10 A 19 PTS 1 +/- 1.9 SOG/GP 48.6% 5v5 CF% 51.2% 5v5 GF% 0.70 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 16:43 TOI/GP 15:00 EVTOI/GP 1:03 PPTOI/GP 0:40 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Colton Sissons , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 7 G 9 A 16 PTS -8 +/- 1.6 SOG/GP 46.2% 5v5 CF% 37.0% 5v5 GF% 0.59 PTS/GP 13:59 TOI/GP 11:34 EVTOI/GP 2:25 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic ✚ 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, UBI Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 9 G 14 A 23 PTS 2 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 50.9% 5v5 CF% 58.3% 5v5 GF% 0.96 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 17:26 TOI/GP 15:38 EVTOI/GP 1:46 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 4 G 6 A 10 PTS -11 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 45.5% 5v5 CF% 30.4% 5v5 GF% 0.59 PTS/GP 55.1% FO% 17:06 TOI/GP 14:03 EVTOI/GP 3:03 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 48.5% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 0.93 PTS/GP 17:28 TOI/GP 13:58 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Kirill Marchenko 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 2 G 7 A 9 PTS -3 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 46.5% 5v5 CF% 41.3% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 45.5% FO% 16:06 TOI/GP 13:19 EVTOI/GP 0:48 PPTOI/GP 1:59 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 4 G 3 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 47.0% 5v5 CF% 39.2% 5v5 GF% 0.26 PTS/GP 51.8% FO% 13:16 TOI/GP 10:39 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:35 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Aatu Räty 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 11 G 14 A 25 PTS -6 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 47.1% 5v5 CF% 42.2% 5v5 GF% 0.93 PTS/GP 34.4% FO% 19:45 TOI/GP 16:15 EVTOI/GP 3:07 PPTOI/GP 0:24 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS -1 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 52.1% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.29 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 8:45 TOI/GP 8:44 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS -3 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 42.7% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 17:30 TOI/GP 14:38 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:50 PKTOI/GP

× 82 Maple Leafs player card Cole McWard ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, LBI Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 48.5% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 14:42 TOI/GP 14:42 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 8 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 2 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 50.5% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 13:17 TOI/GP 12:38 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:38 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 1 G 17 A 18 PTS -7 +/- 2.6 SOG/GP 49.2% 5v5 CF% 44.4% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 23:49 TOI/GP 19:53 EVTOI/GP 3:19 PPTOI/GP 0:38 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 1 G 5 A 6 PTS -3 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 46.8% 5v5 CF% 38.4% 5v5 GF% 0.22 PTS/GP 20:14 TOI/GP 16:56 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:15 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week, LBI Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 2 G 12 A 14 PTS -2 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 48.3% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.61 PTS/GP 19:05 TOI/GP 17:18 EVTOI/GP 1:03 PPTOI/GP 0:44 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Nick Blankenburg 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 26 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -5 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 50.2% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 0.04 PTS/GP 18:46 TOI/GP 16:31 EVTOI/GP 0:34 PPTOI/GP 1:40 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 2 G 6 A 8 PTS 6 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 50.2% 5v5 CF% 52.2% 5v5 GF% 0.30 PTS/GP 18:55 TOI/GP 16:17 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 2:35 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 13 GP 7 W 5 L 1 OTL 2.63 GAA .907 SV%

× 70 Maple Leafs player card Artur Akhtyamov 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 176 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-10-31 · Kazan, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2029 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.