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Despite the 7-3 scoreline, Steve Sullivan would not have been impressed with sizable chunks of the Toronto Marlies’ performance against Belleville.

It was a wild game, with both teams exchanging chances off the rush and turning the puck over regularly. But the Marlies head coach must have been heartened by how clinical his team was against an opponent that has proved problematic in three previous encounters.

First Period

In a frantic opening, end-to-end rushes featured prominently as the game lacked structure. Toronto generated the best chance of the opening 10 minutes via the top line. After Logan Shaw’s outlet pass created a 2v1, Luke Haymes sent Vinni Lettieri in alone, but Lettieri couldn’t bury.

The Marlies killed off the first penalty of the game but created problems for themselves with sloppy puck management. Cute breakout attempts in dangerous areas culminated in seven Grade-A for the Senators. A combination of lacklustre finishing and excellent goaltending from Samuel Hlavaj kept Belleville at bay.

A wild three minutes to finish the period saw Toronto head into the break with a healthy lead. The Marlies first broke the deadlock with a funky-looking goal; Lettieri crossed the blue line with few options, so he threw the puck toward the slot near Shaw. It hit a Belleville defender’s skate and found a way past Jackson Parsons.

The Marlies then doubled their lead with 34 seconds remaining, with Luke Haymes playing the architect. While holding off a defender, Haymes rounded the net and found Lettieri in the slot, who made no mistake for his second of the period.

Second Period

The middle frame was chaotic, to say the least.

Hlavaj produced a stunning save three minutes in to rob Xavier Bourgault of a power-play goal. Toronto then opened the scoring just before the eight-minute mark when Haymes buried from the slot on a 5v3 power play.

Back on the penalty kill, Hlavaj again rejected Bourgault with a brilliant save. The Marlies then broke the game wide open, scoring while shorthanded through Reese Johnson. Just 39 seconds later, Vinny Borgesi scored to make it 5-0 for the Marlies, Toronto’s third goal in as many minutes.

What happened next was disappointing from the Marlies’ perspective. Belleville exerted O-zone pressure as Marc Johnstone broke his stick. Toronto had multiple chances to clear the zone but dithered with it, even when icing the puck would have been preferable. Lucas Ellinas scored with a low shot to put Belleville on the board 71 seconds after falling behind 5-0.

The Senators scored two minutes later via Kyle McDonald and netted on the power play late in the frame. It was mindless hockey from Toronto; bad penalties and sloppy breakouts invited Belleville back into the game. In the final minute of the second period, Hlavaj made two notable saves to prevent a fourth straight Senators goal.

Third Period

Belleville’s hopes of taking something from the game relied on getting another one back in the first five minutes. The Marlies were sloppy, but the Senators couldn’t take advantage. Hlavaj stonewalled Kyle McDonald on the one Grade-A chance generated.

Toronto secured the victory at the midway mark when Brendan Brisson celebrated his AHL return with a goal. Lettieri narrowly missed out on a hat trick, striking the post on a beautifully worked play by the first line.

Haymes finished off the scoring with an empty-net goal to shine up a flattering 7-3 scoreline in favour of the Marlies.

Post-Game Notes

The Marlies went 1-for-2 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill, while Belleville outshot Toronto 31-19.

Luke Haymes recorded his first career four-point (2G/2A) game. He has points (3G/6A) in four consecutive games and 16 points (6G/10A) in 13 games this season. Regardless of the points, Haymes is playing the best hockey of his career and has taken a big step this season. Promoted to the top line and playing center, he’s driving the line.

Vinni Lettieri has scored two goals in consecutive games. He’s registered 18 points (9G/9A) in 10 games for the Marlies.

Deployed on both special teams and trusted in critical situations, Noah Chadwick is reaping the rewards offensively. The defenseman recorded his first three-point game (3A) and is ranked tenth among all AHL blue-liners with 13 points (4G/9A) in 17 games.

His statistics are nothing to write home about, but Samuel Hlavaj deserves a nod. He made key saves in the first period, late in the second, and again early in the final frame. If Belleville had pulled within a goal, the outcome might have been different. Hlavaj is 7-2-1 this season with an .898 save percentage.

Toronto vs. Belleville - Nov. 25 Toronto Marlies Lines Select a player name to view their card. Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 71 Vinni Lettieri Lettieri A i 37 Luke Haymes Haymes i 11 Logan Shaw Shaw C i 2 90 Brendan Brisson Brisson i 29 Benoit-Olivier Groulx Groulx i 77 Ryan Tverberg Tverberg i 3 39 Borya Valis Valis i 54 Henrik Rybinski Rybinski i 58 Reese Johnson Johnson i 4 42 Landon Sim Sim i 57 Marc Johnstone Johnstone A i 56 Sawyer Boulton Boulton i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 58 Noah Chadwick Chadwick i 51 Philippe Myers Myers i 2 59 Blake Smith Smith i 62 Hayes Hundley Hundley i 3 86 Ben Meehan Meehan i 25 Vinny Borgesi Borgesi i Goaltenders 31 Samuel Hlavaj Hlavaj i Starter 80 Ken Appleby Appleby i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 38 Ben Danford Danford i Upper body, week-to-week 52 Cade Webber Webber i Upper body, week-to-week

× 71 Toronto Marlies player card Vinni Lettieri A 🇺🇸 Age 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Luke Haymes · Logan Shaw 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 11 GP 10 G 9 A 19 PTS 9 +/− 0 PIM 36 SOG 6 PPP 0 SHP 27.8 SH% 3.3 SOG/GP 1.7 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 37 Toronto Marlies player card Luke Haymes 🇨🇦 Age 23 · Born 2003-07-28 · Ottawa, ON Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Vinni Lettieri · Logan Shaw 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 14 GP 6 G 11 A 17 PTS 2 +/− 13 PIM 28 SOG 7 PPP 0 SHP 21.4 SH% 2.0 SOG/GP 1.2 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 11 Toronto Marlies player card Logan Shaw C 🇨🇦 Age 34 · Born 1992-10-05 · Glace Bay, NS Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL) Current linemates ↗: Vinni Lettieri · Luke Haymes 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 20 GP 7 G 15 A 22 PTS 3 +/− 4 PIM 27 SOG 10 PPP 0 SHP 25.9 SH% 1.4 SOG/GP 1.1 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 90 Toronto Marlies player card Brendan Brisson 🇺🇸 Age 25 · Born 2001-10-22 · Manhattan Beach, CA Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Benoit-Olivier Groulx · Ryan Tverberg 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 16 GP 10 G 11 A 21 PTS 2 +/− 2 PIM 33 SOG 8 PPP 0 SHP 30.3 SH% 2.1 SOG/GP 1.3 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 29 Toronto Marlies player card Benoit-Olivier Groulx 🇨🇦 Age 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, France Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Brendan Brisson · Ryan Tverberg 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 9 GP 4 G 5 A 9 PTS 6 +/− 6 PIM 16 SOG 4 PPP 0 SHP 25.0 SH% 1.8 SOG/GP 1.0 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 77 Toronto Marlies player card Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦 Age 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON Acquired: 2020 NHL Draft, Round 7 (213th) Current linemates ↗: Brendan Brisson · Benoit-Olivier Groulx 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 16 GP 5 G 7 A 12 PTS 4 +/− 10 PIM 28 SOG 2 PPP 0 SHP 17.9 SH% 1.8 SOG/GP 0.8 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 39 Toronto Marlies player card Borya Valis 🇺🇸 Age 22 · Born 2004-04-08 · Los Angeles, CA Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 19 GP 6 G 2 A 8 PTS -2 +/− 4 PIM 32 SOG 2 PPP 0 SHP 18.8 SH% 1.7 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 54 Toronto Marlies player card Henrik Rybinski 🇨🇦 Age 25 · Born 2001-06-26 · Vancouver, BC Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Matthew Barbolini · Reese Johnson 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 15 GP 3 G 6 A 9 PTS 1 +/− 10 PIM 12 SOG 2 PPP 0 SHP 25.0 SH% 0.8 SOG/GP 0.6 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 58 Toronto Marlies player card Reese Johnson 🇨🇦 Age 28 · Born 1998-07-10 · Red Deer, AB Acquired: 2025, Trade with MIN (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Matthew Barbolini · Henrik Rybinski 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 13 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 9 +/− 6 PIM 12 SOG 0 PPP 1 SHP 16.7 SH% 0.9 SOG/GP 0.5 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 42 Toronto Marlies player card Landon Sim 🇨🇦 Age 22 · Born 2004-07-17 · New Glasgow, NS Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Marc Johnstone · Michael Pezzetta 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 20 GP 3 G 0 A 3 PTS -1 +/− 69 PIM 17 SOG 0 PPP 1 SHP 17.6 SH% 0.9 SOG/GP 0.2 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 57 Toronto Marlies player card Marc Johnstone A 🇺🇸 Age 30 · Born 1996-06-19 · Cranford, NJ Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL) Current linemates ↗: Landon Sim · Michael Pezzetta 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 18 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS 3 +/− 14 PIM 24 SOG 0 PPP 1 SHP 12.5 SH% 1.3 SOG/GP 0.3 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 56 Toronto Marlies player card Sawyer Boulton 🇺🇸 Age 22 · Born 2004-07-12 · East Amherst, NY Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (AHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/− 20 PIM 0 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 0.0 SOG/GP 0.0 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 58 Toronto Marlies player card Noah Chadwick 🇨🇦 Age 21 · Born 2005-05-10 · Saskatoon, SK Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft, Round 6 (185th) Current partner ↗: Philippe Myers 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 18 GP 4 G 11 A 15 PTS 5 +/− 10 PIM 29 SOG 1 PPP 1 SHP 13.8 SH% 1.6 SOG/GP 0.8 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 51 Toronto Marlies player card Philippe Myers 🇨🇦 Age 29 · Born 1997-01-25 · Moncton, NB Acquired: 2024, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Noah Chadwick 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 20 GP 1 G 9 A 10 PTS 7 +/− 28 PIM 45 SOG 1 PPP 0 SHP 2.2 SH% 2.3 SOG/GP 0.5 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 59 Toronto Marlies player card Blake Smith 🇨🇦 Age 22 · Born 2004-10-05 · Oshawa, ON Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Hayes Hundley 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 14 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 5 +/− 26 PIM 19 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 1.4 SOG/GP 0.1 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 62 Toronto Marlies player card Hayes Hundley 🇺🇸 Age 21 · Born 2005-03-22 · Upper Arlington, OH Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Blake Smith 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 14 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS 3 +/− 12 PIM 10 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 10.0 SH% 0.7 SOG/GP 0.3 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 86 Toronto Marlies player card Ben Meehan 🇺🇸 Age 25 · Born 2001-04-20 · Walpole, MA Acquired: 2026, Free Agent Signing (AHL) Current partner ↗: Vinny Borgesi 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 7 GP 0 G 2 A 2 PTS 5 +/− 6 PIM 8 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 1.1 SOG/GP 0.3 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 25 Toronto Marlies player card Vinny Borgesi 🇺🇸 Age 22 · Born 2004-03-02 · Philadelphia, PA Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Ben Meehan 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 16 GP 2 G 9 A 11 PTS 2 +/− 10 PIM 20 SOG 5 PPP 0 SHP 10.0 SH% 1.3 SOG/GP 0.7 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 31 Toronto Marlies player card Samuel Hlavaj 🇸🇰 Age 25 · Born 2001-05-29 · Martin, Slovakia Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 11 GP 8 W 2 L 2.54 GAA .899 SV% 0 SO View AHL profile ↗

× 80 Toronto Marlies player card Ken Appleby 🇨🇦 Age 31 · Born 1995-04-10 · North Bay, ON Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. No season statistics available yet. View AHL profile ↗

× 38 Toronto Marlies player card Ben Danford 🇨🇦 Age 20 · Born 2006-02-06 · Madoc, ON Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 1 (31st) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 11 GP 0 G 4 A 4 PTS 5 +/− 13 PIM 15 SOG 1 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 1.4 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 52 Toronto Marlies player card Cade Webber 🇺🇸 Age 25 · Born 2001-01-05 · Meadville, PA Acquired: 2024, Free agent signing (NHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -1 +/− 4 PIM 1 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 0.3 SOG/GP 0.0 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 68 Toronto Marlies player card Matthew Barbolini 🇺🇸 Age 26 · Born 2000-06-01 · Williamsville, NY Acquired: Professional tryout Current linemates ↗: Henrik Rybinski · Reese Johnson 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 11 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS 4 +/− 0 PIM 8 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 12.5 SH% 0.7 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 61 Toronto Marlies player card Michael Pezzetta 🇨🇦 Age 28 · Born 1998-03-13 · Toronto, ON Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Landon Sim · Marc Johnstone 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 19 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS 5 +/− 45 PIM 23 SOG 0 PPP 1 SHP 8.7 SH% 1.2 SOG/GP 0.2 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

Game Highlights: Marlies 7 vs. Senators 3