Despite the 7-3 scoreline, Steve Sullivan would not have been impressed with sizable chunks of the Toronto Marlies’ performance against Belleville.
It was a wild game, with both teams exchanging chances off the rush and turning the puck over regularly. But the Marlies head coach must have been heartened by how clinical his team was against an opponent that has proved problematic in three previous encounters.
First Period
In a frantic opening, end-to-end rushes featured prominently as the game lacked structure. Toronto generated the best chance of the opening 10 minutes via the top line. After Logan Shaw’s outlet pass created a 2v1, Luke Haymes sent Vinni Lettieri in alone, but Lettieri couldn’t bury.
The Marlies killed off the first penalty of the game but created problems for themselves with sloppy puck management. Cute breakout attempts in dangerous areas culminated in seven Grade-A for the Senators. A combination of lacklustre finishing and excellent goaltending from Samuel Hlavaj kept Belleville at bay.
A wild three minutes to finish the period saw Toronto head into the break with a healthy lead. The Marlies first broke the deadlock with a funky-looking goal; Lettieri crossed the blue line with few options, so he threw the puck toward the slot near Shaw. It hit a Belleville defender’s skate and found a way past Jackson Parsons.
The Marlies then doubled their lead with 34 seconds remaining, with Luke Haymes playing the architect. While holding off a defender, Haymes rounded the net and found Lettieri in the slot, who made no mistake for his second of the period.
Second Period
The middle frame was chaotic, to say the least.
Hlavaj produced a stunning save three minutes in to rob Xavier Bourgault of a power-play goal. Toronto then opened the scoring just before the eight-minute mark when Haymes buried from the slot on a 5v3 power play.
Back on the penalty kill, Hlavaj again rejected Bourgault with a brilliant save. The Marlies then broke the game wide open, scoring while shorthanded through Reese Johnson. Just 39 seconds later, Vinny Borgesi scored to make it 5-0 for the Marlies, Toronto’s third goal in as many minutes.
What happened next was disappointing from the Marlies’ perspective. Belleville exerted O-zone pressure as Marc Johnstone broke his stick. Toronto had multiple chances to clear the zone but dithered with it, even when icing the puck would have been preferable. Lucas Ellinas scored with a low shot to put Belleville on the board 71 seconds after falling behind 5-0.
The Senators scored two minutes later via Kyle McDonald and netted on the power play late in the frame. It was mindless hockey from Toronto; bad penalties and sloppy breakouts invited Belleville back into the game. In the final minute of the second period, Hlavaj made two notable saves to prevent a fourth straight Senators goal.
Third Period
Belleville’s hopes of taking something from the game relied on getting another one back in the first five minutes. The Marlies were sloppy, but the Senators couldn’t take advantage. Hlavaj stonewalled Kyle McDonald on the one Grade-A chance generated.
Toronto secured the victory at the midway mark when Brendan Brisson celebrated his AHL return with a goal. Lettieri narrowly missed out on a hat trick, striking the post on a beautifully worked play by the first line.
Haymes finished off the scoring with an empty-net goal to shine up a flattering 7-3 scoreline in favour of the Marlies.
Post-Game Notes
The Marlies went 1-for-2 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill, while Belleville outshot Toronto 31-19.
Luke Haymes recorded his first career four-point (2G/2A) game. He has points (3G/6A) in four consecutive games and 16 points (6G/10A) in 13 games this season. Regardless of the points, Haymes is playing the best hockey of his career and has taken a big step this season. Promoted to the top line and playing center, he’s driving the line.
Vinni Lettieri has scored two goals in consecutive games. He’s registered 18 points (9G/9A) in 10 games for the Marlies.
Deployed on both special teams and trusted in critical situations, Noah Chadwick is reaping the rewards offensively. The defenseman recorded his first three-point game (3A) and is ranked tenth among all AHL blue-liners with 13 points (4G/9A) in 17 games.
His statistics are nothing to write home about, but Samuel Hlavaj deserves a nod. He made key saves in the first period, late in the second, and again early in the final frame. If Belleville had pulled within a goal, the outcome might have been different. Hlavaj is 7-2-1 this season with an .898 save percentage.