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Can the Maple Leafs turn a couple of solid road wins into a three-game winning streak tonight against the Penguins? (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet).

Game Day Quotes

Penguins head coach Dan Muse on the biggest challenge against the Leafs:

They’ve got some dangerous guys up front. You’ve got to know where they are. If you give them too much room coming out of the zone, off the rush, and off the attack, they can attack you if you give them time and space. They can pull up and find options. It’s a team you have to make sure that you’re defending hard against.

Dakota Mermis on returning to the Leafs’ lineup:

Just excited to be back in. Your process stays the same. Obviously, the team’s having success. That’s a good time to be in and enjoy that with them.

Mermis on the feeling around the team after a few wins:

That was a tough stretch. I don’t think anybody enjoyed that within here. You want to try to string some together too, so to get back-to-back. You get on that road trip, you get a good run the island, get into Boston, and get a good one. The vibes feels a lot better. You still have stuff that you want to be better at overall, but the vibes are overall good. Winning ultimately kind of solves a lot of problems. It feels a lot better. Even games that you play well and you lose, you don’t leave the games feeling excited about that, or feeling good about the positives necessarily. To get the results, ultimately, brings the vibes to a different level coming into the rink..

Mermis on his impressions of Gavin McKenna:

He’s awesome. His energy is good. His skill set speaks for itself, right? He’s extremely talented on his edges. He’s talented with the puck, but his energy around the room, when you talk about winning or losing, is good every day. His confidence shines through. It’s contagious. He’s a guy you want to be around. You want to use his young energy and his young legs. I just can’t say enough good things about him. He’s extremely an exciting player to play with, and an extremely exciting player to have in your locker room too. A lot of fun.

McKenna on facing Sidney Crosby for the first time:

It’ll be cool for sure. Definitely, he’s one of the greatest to ever do it. To see him up close, it’ll be cool. I got to come to a game last year and watch him play Detroit — Crosby against Kane. That was a cool game. To be playing in this barn now and be playing him, it’s pretty cool. He’s a winner. Everyone talks about how great of a leader he is. He led Team Canada to golds, the Penguins to cups. He’s just one of the best to ever do it. And I don’t think you can really say there’s a flaw in his game.

McKenna on his opportunity to meet Crosby:

I got to meet him after the game, actually, and he was awesome. Everyone talks about how good his character is, and you get to see it up close. It’s pretty special, and he was awesome. He talked to me and my buddies who he’d never met before. He even brought us into the room, which was cool. And I know that the training staff was waiting for him to do some work on him, and he took his time just talking to us. We really appreciated that, and we all talked about that night for a while. We weren’t really talking a whole lot of hockey. It was just kind of life and stuff like that; what the weather was like. He was a really cool, down-to-earth guy, and I appreciated him taking the time.

McKenna on wanting to win one for Sergei Bobrovsky:

100%. Every single goalie you got back there, you want to win for, and Bob especially. It’s a big one for us, and we want to do it for him and keep this thing rolling.

Jim Hiller on whether a win for Bobrovsky would be a rallying point for the team:

We don’t make it as big a deal internally as maybe it is externally. We want to win tonight. Bob’s going to go, and Bob’s going to get the job done, and the players in front of him got to get the job done. It’s a team, and we all have to do it together. We’ve gone through injuries this year. Whoever’s in has to get it done.

2026–27 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Penguins: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. Category Maple Leafs Penguins Games played 27 25 Record 10–14–3 [28th] 8–15–2 [31st] Points percentage .426 [28th] .360 [31st] Goals for 85 [14th] 76 [22nd] Goals against 93 [T-25th] 90 [T-23rd] Goals for / game 3.15 [18th] 3.04 [21st] Goals against / game 3.44 [T-22nd] 3.60 [27th] Home record 4–10–2 [30th] 4–6–1 [29th] Away record 6–4–1 [14th] 4–9–1 [29th] 5v5 shot attempts % 48.2% [24th] 52.0% [7th] 5v5 goals for % 46.3% [24th] 43.0% [27th] 5v5 PDO 99.0 [19th] 96.8 [32nd] Power play 24.3% [9th] 20.0% [T-24th] Penalty kill 82.1% [7th] 81.8% [10th] Head-to-head (2025–26) 3–0–0 0–3–0 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points Scorer #1 Auston Matthews 14–20–34 Evgeni Malkin 8–14–22 Scorer #2 William Nylander 11–14–25 Erik Karlsson 3–18–21 Scorer #3 Jack Roslovic 9–14–23 Tommy Novak 9–9–18 Scorer #4 Easton Cowan 9–10–19 Rickard Rakell 9–6–15 Scorer #5 Darren Raddysh 1–17–18 Sidney Crosby 6–9–15

Toronto vs. Pittsburgh - November 28 Maple Leafs Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 91 John Tavares Tavares i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 26 Aatu Räty Räty i Scratch 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i 3 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i Scratch 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i IR 82 Cole McWard McWard i Day-to-day, LBI 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week, LBI 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury, Back

× 26 Maple Leafs player card Aatu Räty 🇫🇮 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 204 lb Age: 24 · Born 2002-11-14 · Oulu, FIN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 55.5% 5v5 CF% 28.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 65.2% FO% 11:36 TOI/GP 11:05 EVTOI/GP 0:10 PPTOI/GP 0:21 PKTOI/GP

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 14 G 20 A 34 PTS 12 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 53.4% 5v5 CF% 63.1% 5v5 GF% 1.26 PTS/GP 54.7% FO% 20:47 TOI/GP 17:12 EVTOI/GP 3:22 PPTOI/GP 0:14 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Aatu Räty 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 1 G 4 A 5 PTS -4 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 47.0% 5v5 CF% 38.8% 5v5 GF% 0.19 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 11:50 TOI/GP 9:49 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 1:59 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 3 G 5 A 8 PTS 2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.4% 5v5 CF% 52.1% 5v5 GF% 0.40 PTS/GP 60.3% FO% 14:41 TOI/GP 11:51 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:49 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 11 GP 2 G 1 A 3 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 58.0% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.27 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 11:10 TOI/GP 10:26 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 0:40 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 9 G 10 A 19 PTS 1 +/- 1.9 SOG/GP 48.6% 5v5 CF% 51.2% 5v5 GF% 0.70 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 16:43 TOI/GP 15:00 EVTOI/GP 1:03 PPTOI/GP 0:40 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Colton Sissons , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 7 G 9 A 16 PTS -8 +/- 1.6 SOG/GP 46.2% 5v5 CF% 37.0% 5v5 GF% 0.59 PTS/GP 13:59 TOI/GP 11:34 EVTOI/GP 2:25 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 9 G 14 A 23 PTS 2 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 50.9% 5v5 CF% 58.3% 5v5 GF% 0.96 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 17:26 TOI/GP 15:38 EVTOI/GP 1:46 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 4 G 6 A 10 PTS -11 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 45.5% 5v5 CF% 30.4% 5v5 GF% 0.59 PTS/GP 55.1% FO% 17:06 TOI/GP 14:03 EVTOI/GP 3:03 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 48.5% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 0.93 PTS/GP 17:28 TOI/GP 13:58 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Kirill Marchenko , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 2 G 7 A 9 PTS -3 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 46.5% 5v5 CF% 41.3% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 45.5% FO% 16:06 TOI/GP 13:19 EVTOI/GP 0:48 PPTOI/GP 1:59 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Aatu Räty 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 4 G 3 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 47.0% 5v5 CF% 39.2% 5v5 GF% 0.26 PTS/GP 51.8% FO% 13:16 TOI/GP 10:39 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:35 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Kirill Marchenko , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 11 G 14 A 25 PTS -6 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 47.1% 5v5 CF% 42.2% 5v5 GF% 0.93 PTS/GP 34.4% FO% 19:45 TOI/GP 16:15 EVTOI/GP 3:07 PPTOI/GP 0:24 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS -1 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 52.1% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.29 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 8:45 TOI/GP 8:44 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS -3 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 42.7% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 17:30 TOI/GP 14:38 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:50 PKTOI/GP

× 82 Maple Leafs player card Cole McWard ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, LBI Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 48.5% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 14:42 TOI/GP 14:42 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 8 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 2 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 50.5% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 13:17 TOI/GP 12:38 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:38 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 1 G 17 A 18 PTS -7 +/- 2.6 SOG/GP 49.2% 5v5 CF% 44.4% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 23:49 TOI/GP 19:53 EVTOI/GP 3:19 PPTOI/GP 0:38 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 1 G 5 A 6 PTS -3 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 46.8% 5v5 CF% 38.4% 5v5 GF% 0.22 PTS/GP 20:14 TOI/GP 16:56 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:15 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week, LBI Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 2 G 12 A 14 PTS -2 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 48.3% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.61 PTS/GP 19:05 TOI/GP 17:18 EVTOI/GP 1:03 PPTOI/GP 0:44 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Dakota Mermis 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 26 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -5 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 50.2% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 0.04 PTS/GP 18:46 TOI/GP 16:31 EVTOI/GP 0:34 PPTOI/GP 1:40 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 2 G 6 A 8 PTS 6 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 50.2% 5v5 CF% 52.2% 5v5 GF% 0.30 PTS/GP 18:55 TOI/GP 16:17 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 2:35 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 13 GP 7 W 5 L 1 OTL 2.63 GAA .907 SV%

× 72 Maple Leafs player card Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 3 W 9 L 2 OTL 3.65 GAA .874 SV%