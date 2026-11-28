Can the Maple Leafs turn a couple of solid road wins into a three-game winning streak tonight against the Penguins? (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet).
Game Day Quotes
Penguins head coach Dan Muse on the biggest challenge against the Leafs:
They’ve got some dangerous guys up front. You’ve got to know where they are. If you give them too much room coming out of the zone, off the rush, and off the attack, they can attack you if you give them time and space. They can pull up and find options. It’s a team you have to make sure that you’re defending hard against.
Just excited to be back in. Your process stays the same. Obviously, the team’s having success. That’s a good time to be in and enjoy that with them.
Mermis on the feeling around the team after a few wins:
That was a tough stretch. I don’t think anybody enjoyed that within here. You want to try to string some together too, so to get back-to-back. You get on that road trip, you get a good run the island, get into Boston, and get a good one. The vibes feels a lot better.
You still have stuff that you want to be better at overall, but the vibes are overall good. Winning ultimately kind of solves a lot of problems. It feels a lot better. Even games that you play well and you lose, you don’t leave the games feeling excited about that, or feeling good about the positives necessarily. To get the results, ultimately, brings the vibes to a different level coming into the rink..
Mermis on his impressions of Gavin McKenna:
He’s awesome. His energy is good. His skill set speaks for itself, right? He’s extremely talented on his edges. He’s talented with the puck, but his energy around the room, when you talk about winning or losing, is good every day. His confidence shines through. It’s contagious.
He’s a guy you want to be around. You want to use his young energy and his young legs. I just can’t say enough good things about him. He’s extremely an exciting player to play with, and an extremely exciting player to have in your locker room too. A lot of fun.
McKenna on facing Sidney Crosby for the first time:
It’ll be cool for sure. Definitely, he’s one of the greatest to ever do it. To see him up close, it’ll be cool. I got to come to a game last year and watch him play Detroit — Crosby against Kane. That was a cool game. To be playing in this barn now and be playing him, it’s pretty cool.
He’s a winner. Everyone talks about how great of a leader he is. He led Team Canada to golds, the Penguins to cups. He’s just one of the best to ever do it. And I don’t think you can really say there’s a flaw in his game.
McKenna on his opportunity to meet Crosby:
I got to meet him after the game, actually, and he was awesome. Everyone talks about how good his character is, and you get to see it up close. It’s pretty special, and he was awesome.
He talked to me and my buddies who he’d never met before. He even brought us into the room, which was cool. And I know that the training staff was waiting for him to do some work on him, and he took his time just talking to us. We really appreciated that, and we all talked about that night for a while.
We weren’t really talking a whole lot of hockey. It was just kind of life and stuff like that; what the weather was like. He was a really cool, down-to-earth guy, and I appreciated him taking the time.
McKenna on wanting to win one for Sergei Bobrovsky:
100%. Every single goalie you got back there, you want to win for, and Bob especially. It’s a big one for us, and we want to do it for him and keep this thing rolling.
Jim Hiller on whether a win for Bobrovsky would be a rallying point for the team:
We don’t make it as big a deal internally as maybe it is externally. We want to win tonight. Bob’s going to go, and Bob’s going to get the job done, and the players in front of him got to get the job done. It’s a team, and we all have to do it together. We’ve gone through injuries this year. Whoever’s in has to get it done.