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When the Maple Leafs selected Kitchener Rangers defenseman Alexander Bilecki 60th overall last June, the pick drew rave reviews from the scouting community.

We at McKeen’s Hockey loved the selection, for example, having rated Bilecki as a fringe first-rounder at 35th overall. He was coming off a season in which he helped the Rangers capture the Memorial Cup. Although he played a secondary role on a deep Kitchener roster, his play earned him more responsibility as the season went along, and he became an integral part of the championship run.

Expectations were high heading into this season, with Bilecki set to take on a much larger role. After several key players graduated from Kitchener’s blueline, he was expected to play top-pairing minutes and contribute in all situations. Now, several months into the 2026–27 OHL season, it’s fair to assess his progress.

Needless to say, Leafs fans and the organization should be ecstatic. Bilecki is near the top of the OHL defenseman scoring leaderboard, and his strong play has helped the Rangers avoid a predicted rebuild. Kitchener has the second-best record in the OHL, narrowly behind the powerhouse Guelph Storm, who are hosting the Memorial Cup.

Bilecki’s remarkable season has also recently earned him a three-year entry-level contract with the Leafs. By signing the deal, he gives up the option of continuing his development at the NCAA level. It’s a clear indication that Toronto’s management would like to bring him into the fold sooner rather than later.

The write-up below is from the 2026 McKeen’s draft guide. It provides a useful reference point for assessing some of Bilecki’s improvements this season.

Offense

One obvious factor behind Bilecki’s increased offensive production is that he has been given the keys to the Kitchener Rangers’ power play, which is operating at just over 24 percent this season. Bilecki leads OHL defensemen with 30 shots on goal on the man advantage and ranks sixth in the league with six primary power-play assists. Suffice it to say, he’s taking the bull by the horns.

A lot of those power-play points come from Bilecki’s aggressiveness, with and without the puck. He attacks the offensive zone with speed, consistently jumping into the play or getting to the backdoor for shooting opportunities. He puts steady pressure on opposing penalty-kill units by making quick decisions and using his quick feet to work inside or down the wall.

Despite his high shot totals, Bilecki isn’t a classic triggerman or a major scoring threat from the backend. That’s not his game. He doesn’t have a booming one-timer in his arsenal. Instead, he looks to get shots through quickly with low wristers or half-slappers, or he gets open deeper in the zone for closer-range chances.

Here’s a great example of a recent primary assist on the power play, thanks to Bilecki’s strong transitional work.

#Leafs Alexander Bilecki with a three point night (2 primary, 1 secondary assist). He is now up to 28 points in 24 games. pic.twitter.com/nQ3UyoJzsA — LeafsRundown (@LeafsRundown) November 26, 2026

As noted in the McKeen’s write-up above, one improvement we wanted to see from Bilecki this season and moving forward was increased aggressiveness as an offensive player. That has certainly happened. He’s constantly looking to attack, including at even strength, where he jumps into the play to push the pace or create chances by using his speed to get behind defenders. He’s gone on a few breakaways this year by doing just that. The Kitchener coaching staff has clearly given him the green light to be aggressive, and his confidence, both with and without the puck, has grown substantially.

Here’s a great example of Bilecki’s aggressiveness as he jumps into the play and gets backdoor for the goal.

Alexander Bilecki is BUZZING! 🤯 He extends his point streak to 8 games with his 5th goal of the season!@OHLRangers | #Leafs pic.twitter.com/JX9Fv8Lgoi — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) November 22, 2026

Defense

For the most part, Bilecki has been excellent at both ends this season. He generally balances his offensive aggressiveness with his defensive responsibilities, picking his spots well when jumping into the play. It hasn’t been flawless, but you need to live with mistakes from your defenders if you’re embracing the chaos that comes with consistent defender activation. Bilecki also has the skating ability and quickness to recover more often than not when he gets caught up ice.

His physicality has ratcheted up, especially over the last month or so. He’s been more aggressive in the neutral zone, stopping attackers at the blueline instead of giving them space to operate. Bilecki is also a major asset as a breakout kickstarter. He wins battles along the wall in the defensive end and takes good routes to retrievals, allowing him to quickly transition play up ice for the Rangers. That limits the time Kitchener spends in its own zone and makes the team more dangerous when he’s on the ice.

That said, there are still areas of weakness to address before Bilecki turns pro.

First, he needs to get stronger. Bilecki can still struggle to defend the net front and can have difficulty tying up opposing forwards as they drive the net. Here are two examples from recent games alone.

Patrick Babin broke loose! 🐎 He scored his first goal with the @OHLBarrieColts in style to earn #OHL Play of the Night honours! pic.twitter.com/yThxp6B1Z1 — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) November 22, 2026

Who needs two hands anyway? 😅 Brady Smith tucks it five-hole with only one hand on his stick to earn the #OHL Play of the Night! pic.twitter.com/auNZLnLTDT — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) October 10, 2026

Second, I’d like to see Bilecki be even more assertive and aggressive when defending downhill. At times, he leaves too large a gap and doesn’t close quickly enough. With his strong mobility, he can afford to pick up attackers sooner and be more disruptive with his reach, body, or both. Here’s an example:

Corner picked 🎯 Josh Avery unleashed a perfectly placed shot over the shoulder to give the @Storm_City the first goal of the game! pic.twitter.com/Jc1wSQfYis — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) October 4, 2026

Long-term outlook

As we wrote in the McKeen’s draft guide, we felt Bilecki had a chance to develop into an all-situations top-four defender if he could upgrade certain components of his game. The key was shaking the “jack of all trades” label, which can be a kiss of death for defensive prospects. This season, he’s worked hard to do that.

The improvements to his offensive game and overall impact suggest he can become an above-average offensive contributor from the backend at higher levels. If he continues to improve his shot, he could become a valuable power-play quarterback. Lately, he has also made real strides in his physicality and defensive intensity. If he continues to use his size more consistently, he has the upside to become an above-average defensive player at higher levels, too.

As we believed when the Leafs drafted him, defenders with Bilecki’s size and mobility are rare. Continuing to find ways to leverage those tools at both ends will be key to maximizing his potential.

By signing Bilecki to his entry-level contract, the Leafs have closed off his NCAA path. He’ll finish this season in the OHL, and the Maple Leafs will then have to evaluate the best course of action for him next season. He could be eligible for the new AHL exemption. However, the Leafs have a lot of AHL-level defenders still under contract for next year, which could make ice time difficult to come by. Otherwise, Bilecki would need to return to the OHL to continue developing his defensive game.

The path forward will depend on Bilecki’s finish to the season, his offseason training, and his performance at NHL training camp next year. The Leafs should be ecstatic with his development. He looks much closer to contributing at the pro level than he did a year ago.