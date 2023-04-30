Advertisement

The overtime hero of the series-clinching Game 6 for the Maple Leafs, captain John Tavares addressed the media after his team’s first-round series victory over Tampa Bay.

There was the famous picture of you in your PJs when you signed in Toronto. You know the history of the team. What does this mean not just as a player for the Leafs but as a local kid?

Tavares: It is special being a Maple Leaf and getting the opportunity to play for the club. Growing up in the GTA, you get a sense of the history, the tradition, and what it means to the city and the people. You know how big and incredible Leafs Nation is. I am really fortunate to be here competing for the club.

To get a big one tonight is really nice, especially with some of the disappointments that we have had, how much support we’ve had over the years, and the belief in the club from our fan base. It was a hell of a job by the guys staying with it, not being denied, and finding a way.

Hats off to Tampa Bay. They’re obviously a hell of a team with what they have been able to accomplish over the last number of years. It’s extremely impressive. It was an extremely tough challenge.

In saying that, I think we did a good job of staying with it and finding ways to win, especially here on the road. Our three overtime wins here say a lot about our group.

We’ll enjoy it tonight. It is nice to get it. At the same time, it is just step one. We know we have a lot more work ahead and another tough challenge awaiting us soon.

What did you see on the sequence leading to the OT winner? How would you describe that moment?

Tavares: I got the puck up high. I interchanged with Mitchy there. I thought most of the coverage would probably be looking to go to him. I kind of held onto it. They read it well.

I just kept the puck in and sent it down low. Kniesy made a really good play just to make a really good touch and make some space for me as I was able to kind of keep my momentum, my speed, and get around the net.

I saw Mitchy in the slot. I saw Mo going to the net. Originally, I was going to go to Mitchy. I saw he had a little bit of space. Obviously, you want to get the puck in his hands in the middle of the ice. With the space that I had and knowing Mo went to the net, I said, “Let’s throw it there and see what happens.”

Obviously, it hit a skate and went in. I am glad I decided to put it there.

Was there a moment, a play, or a game that you felt turned things in the team’s favour?

Tavares: I think in games three and four here, they pushed really hard. You can see why they have been champions and the type of makeup they have. We’ve talked a lot about the formula they lean on, especially at this time of year over the last number of years. They really push you with that.

They pushed us hard and made it difficult on us, but we found a way in two games to battle back and earn victories where we weren’t at our best. We just kind of stuck with it and hung in there.

Sammy played terrific and we got some big plays from guys at key times, especially Mo. That goes a long way in the belief. You go out there to play well and execute at a high level and be the better team — you know you need to be over the course of a series — but when you are not at your best, the ability to stay with it and find ways — especially when you are playing in the playoffs against the best teams in the league and a team in Tampa with what they’ve accomplished and how they push you — led to key wins for us that put us in a really good spot.

In Game 5, we didn’t get the result, but in general, the mindset and the attitude of the group was about getting this done and not being denied. We regrouped well, had a good effort tonight, and found a way.

What have you learned about Ilya Samsonov as he has matured during the season in a tandem situation and then his play in the net during these six games?

Tavares: You just really learn about the competitive fire in him. He is very driven and very competitive. Obviously, his skill set speaks for itself. You can see why he was highly touted.

He came in and was feeling out the group early getting the sense of things. I think we have loved having him. He has fit really well into the group even off the ice. He has just really come into his own.

That has allowed his belief in himself and the competitive fire to really come out and kind of stay with it. Even if one he doesn’t like goes in or a game doesn’t go well, his ability to bounce back has been tremendous for us.

You have a close relationship with Steve Stamkos. Have you talked to him over the years about winning? What was the conversation like with him in the handshake line?

Tavares: We have played him the last two years. I don’t think he was saying a whole lot to me. He just said congrats and to keep going.

I have a tremendous amount of respect for him and what he has been able to do in his career. Obviously, it is a first-ballot Hall-of-Fame career. Tremendous leader and captain. It is always a test and a challenge going up against him.

We have a lot of memories together and a lot of battles over the years — not just in the NHL but as kids. Great to compete against each other and nice to come out on top today.