Toronto Maple Leafs Schedule

To filter the Toronto Maple Leafs schedule by team, date, result, TV channel, etc., use the search bar at the top right-hand corner of the schedule table.

Last updated: 2024-04-19 14:18:16

The Maple Leafs‘ first-round playoff schedule for their series against the Boston Bruins is now available. The series will start in Boston at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday, April 20. Two-day breaks are scheduled between Game 3 and Game 4 as well as Game 4 and Game 5 (if necessary).

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins 2024 Playoff TV Schedule

DateHome TeamTime (EST)TV Networks
Saturday, April 20Boston8 p.m. Sportsnet, CBC, HBO Max, TBS, truTV
Monday April 22Boston7 p.m.Sportsnet, CBC, ESPN
Wednesday April 24Toronto7 p.m.Sportsnet, CBC, ESPN
Saturday, April 27Toronto8 p.m.Sportsnet, CBC, HBO Max, TBS, truTV
Tuesday, April 30*BostonTBDTBD
Thursday, May 2*TorontoTBDTBD
Saturday, May 4*BostonTBDTBD
*if necessary

The Toronto Maple Leafs‘ 2023-24 regular-season schedule was released on June 27, 2023.

Find all of this year’s regular season TV broadcast info below. Click on the score underneath “Result” to read an in-depth analysis of each Maple Leafs game.

Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule

DateOpponentTime (EST)TV Network/Result
Oct 11vs Montreal7:00 pm6-5 Win (SO)
Oct 14vs Minnesota7:00 pm7-4 Win
Oct 16vs Chicago7:00 pm4-1 Loss
Oct 19@ Florida7:00 pm3-1 Loss
Oct 21@ Tampa Bay7:00 pm4-3 Win (OT)
Oct 24@ Washington6:00 pm4-1 Win
Oct 26@ Dallas8:00 pm4-1 Win
Oct 28@ Nashville7:00 pm3-2 Loss (OT)
Oct 31vs Los Angeles8:00 pm4-1 Loss

November
Nov 2@ Boston7:30 pm3-2 Loss (SO)
Nov 4vs Buffalo7:00 pm6-4 Loss
Nov 6vs Tampa Bay7:00 pm6-5 Win (OT)
Nov 8vs Ottawa7:00 pm6-3 Loss
Nov 10vs Calgary7:00 pm5-4 Win (SO)
Nov 11vs Vancouver7:00 pm5-2 Win
Nov 17@ Detroit2:00 pm3-2 Win
Nov 19@ Minnesota8:00 am4-3 Win (OT)
Nov 24@ Chicago2:00 pm4-3 Loss (OT)
Nov 25@ Pittsburgh7:00 pm3-2 Loss
Nov 28vs Florida7:00 pm2-1 Win (SO)
Nov 30vs Seattle7:00 pm4-3 Win (SO)

December
Dec 2vs Boston7:00 pm4-3 Loss (OT)
Dec 7@ Ottawa7:00 pm4-3 Win
Dec 9vs Nashville7:00 pm4-0 Win
Dec 11@ N.Y. Islanders7:00 pm4-3 Loss (OT)
Dec 12@ N.Y. Rangers7:00 pm7-3 Win
Dec 14vs Columbus7:00 pm6-5 Loss (OT)
Dec 16vs Pittsburgh7:00 pm7-0 Win
Dec 19vs N.Y. Rangers7:00 pm5-2 Loss
Dec 21@ Buffalo7:00 pm9-3 Loss
Dec 23@ Columbus7:00 pm4-1 Win
Dec 27vs Ottawa7:00 pm4-2 Loss
Dec 29@ Columbus7:00 pm6-5 Loss (OT)
Dec 30vs Carolina7:00 pm3-2 Loss

January
Jan 2@ Los Angeles10:30 pm3-0 Win
Jan 3@ Anaheim9:00 pm2-1 Win (OT)
Jan 6@ San Jose7:00 pm4-1 Win
Jan 9vs San Jose7:00 pm7-1 Win
Jan 11@ N.Y. Islanders7:00 pm4-3 Loss (OT)
Jan 13vs Colorado7:00 pm5-3 Loss
Jan 14vs Detroit7:30 pm4-2 Loss
Jan 16@ Edmonton9:00 pm4-2 Loss
Jan 18@ Calgary9:00 pm4-3 Win
Jan 20@ Vancouver7:00 pm6-4 Loss
Jan 21@ Seattle9:00 pm3-1 Win
Jan 24vs Winnipeg7:00 pm1-0 Win (OT)
Jan 27@ Winnipeg7:00 pm4-2 Win

February
Feb 5vs N.Y. Islanders7:00 pm3-2 Loss
Feb 7vs Dallas7:00 pm5-4 Win
Feb 10@ Ottawa7:00 pm5-3 Loss
Feb 13vs St. Louis7:00 pm4-1 Win
Feb 15vs Philadelphia7:00 pm4-3 Win (OT)
Feb 17vs Anaheim7:00 pm9-2 Win
Feb 19@ St. Louis1:00 pm4-2 Win
Feb 21@ Arizona10:00 pm6-3 Win
Feb 22@ Vegas10:00 pm7-3 Win
Feb 24@ Colorado7:00 pm4-3 Win
Feb 27vs Vegas7:00 pm6-2 Loss
Feb 29vs Arizona7:00 pm4-2 Win

March
Mar 2vs N.Y. Rangers7:00 pm4-3 Win (SO)
Mar 4vs Boston7:00 pm4-1 Loss
Mar 6vs Buffalo7:00 pm2-1 Win (OT)
Mar 7@ Boston7:00 pm4-1 Loss
Mar 9@ Montreal7:00 pm3-2 Win
Mar 14@ Philadelphia7:30 pm6-2 Win
Mar 16vs Carolina7:00 pm5-4 Loss (SO)
Mar 19@ Philadelphia7:00 pm4-3 Loss
Mar 20@ Washington7:30 pm7-3 Win
Mar 23vs Edmonton7:00 pm6-3 Win
Mar 24@ Carolina6:00 pm2-1 Loss
Mar 26vs New Jersey7:30 pm6-3 Loss
Mar 28vs Washington7:00 pm5-1 Win
Mar 30@ Buffalo7:00 pm3-0 Win

April
Apr 1vs Florida7:00 pm6-4 Win
Apr 3vs Tampa Bay7:00 pm4-1 Loss
Apr 6@ Montreal7:00 pm4-2 Win
Apr 8vs Pittsburgh7:00 pm3-2 Win (OT)
Apr 9@ New Jersey7:00 pm5-2 Win
Apr 11vs New Jersey7:00 pm6-5 Loss
Apr 13vs Detroit7:00 pm5-4 Loss (OT)
Apr 16@ Florida7:30 pm5-2 Loss
Apr 17@ Tampa Bay7:00 pm6-4 Loss

Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 Preseason/Exhibition Schedule

DateOpponentTime (EST)TV Network/Result
Sep 24@ Ottawa2:00 p.m.3-2 Loss
Sep 25vs. Ottawa7:00 p.m.4-3 Loss (OT)
Sep 27vs. Buffalo6:30 p.m.5-2 Win
Sep 29@ Montreal7:00 p.m.2-1 Win
Sep 30@ Montreal7:00 p.m.3-1 Win
Oct 2vs. Montreal7:00 p.m.5-4 Loss (OT)
Oct 5vs. Detroit7:00 p.m.4-3 Win (OT)
Oct 7@ Detroit7:00 p.m.4-3 Loss