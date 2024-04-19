Toronto Maple Leafs Schedule

Last updated: 2024-04-19 14:18:16

The Maple Leafs‘ first-round playoff schedule for their series against the Boston Bruins is now available. The series will start in Boston at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday, April 20. Two-day breaks are scheduled between Game 3 and Game 4 as well as Game 4 and Game 5 (if necessary).

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins 2024 Playoff TV Schedule

Date Home Team Time (EST) TV Networks Saturday, April 20 Boston 8 p.m. Sportsnet, CBC, HBO Max, TBS, truTV Monday April 22 Boston 7 p.m. Sportsnet, CBC, ESPN Wednesday April 24 Toronto 7 p.m. Sportsnet, CBC, ESPN Saturday, April 27 Toronto 8 p.m. Sportsnet, CBC, HBO Max, TBS, truTV Tuesday, April 30* Boston TBD TBD Thursday, May 2* Toronto TBD TBD Saturday, May 4* Boston TBD TBD

*if necessary

The Toronto Maple Leafs‘ 2023-24 regular-season schedule was released on June 27, 2023.

Find all of this year’s regular season TV broadcast info below. Click on the score underneath “Result” to read an in-depth analysis of each Maple Leafs game.

Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule

Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 Preseason/Exhibition Schedule