To filter the Toronto Maple Leafs schedule by team, date, result, TV channel, etc., use the search bar at the top right-hand corner of the schedule table.
Last updated: 2024-04-19 14:18:16
The Maple Leafs‘ first-round playoff schedule for their series against the Boston Bruins is now available. The series will start in Boston at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday, April 20. Two-day breaks are scheduled between Game 3 and Game 4 as well as Game 4 and Game 5 (if necessary).
Maple Leafs vs. Bruins 2024 Playoff TV Schedule
|Date
|Home Team
|Time (EST)
|TV Networks
|Saturday, April 20
|Boston
|8 p.m.
|Sportsnet, CBC, HBO Max, TBS, truTV
|Monday April 22
|Boston
|7 p.m.
|Sportsnet, CBC, ESPN
|Wednesday April 24
|Toronto
|7 p.m.
|Sportsnet, CBC, ESPN
|Saturday, April 27
|Toronto
|8 p.m.
|Sportsnet, CBC, HBO Max, TBS, truTV
|Tuesday, April 30*
|Boston
|TBD
|TBD
|Thursday, May 2*
|Toronto
|TBD
|TBD
|Saturday, May 4*
|Boston
|TBD
|TBD
The Toronto Maple Leafs‘ 2023-24 regular-season schedule was released on June 27, 2023.
Find all of this year’s regular season TV broadcast info below. Click on the score underneath “Result” to read an in-depth analysis of each Maple Leafs game.
Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (EST)
|TV Network/Result
|Oct 11
|vs Montreal
|7:00 pm
|6-5 Win (SO)
|Oct 14
|vs Minnesota
|7:00 pm
|7-4 Win
|Oct 16
|vs Chicago
|7:00 pm
|4-1 Loss
|Oct 19
|@ Florida
|7:00 pm
|3-1 Loss
|Oct 21
|@ Tampa Bay
|7:00 pm
|4-3 Win (OT)
|Oct 24
|@ Washington
|6:00 pm
|4-1 Win
|Oct 26
|@ Dallas
|8:00 pm
|4-1 Win
|Oct 28
|@ Nashville
|7:00 pm
|3-2 Loss (OT)
|Oct 31
|vs Los Angeles
|8:00 pm
|4-1 Loss
November
|Nov 2
|@ Boston
|7:30 pm
|3-2 Loss (SO)
|Nov 4
|vs Buffalo
|7:00 pm
|6-4 Loss
|Nov 6
|vs Tampa Bay
|7:00 pm
|6-5 Win (OT)
|Nov 8
|vs Ottawa
|7:00 pm
|6-3 Loss
|Nov 10
|vs Calgary
|7:00 pm
|5-4 Win (SO)
|Nov 11
|vs Vancouver
|7:00 pm
|5-2 Win
|Nov 17
|@ Detroit
|2:00 pm
|3-2 Win
|Nov 19
|@ Minnesota
|8:00 am
|4-3 Win (OT)
|Nov 24
|@ Chicago
|2:00 pm
|4-3 Loss (OT)
|Nov 25
|@ Pittsburgh
|7:00 pm
|3-2 Loss
|Nov 28
|vs Florida
|7:00 pm
|2-1 Win (SO)
|Nov 30
|vs Seattle
|7:00 pm
|4-3 Win (SO)
December
|Dec 2
|vs Boston
|7:00 pm
|4-3 Loss (OT)
|Dec 7
|@ Ottawa
|7:00 pm
|4-3 Win
|Dec 9
|vs Nashville
|7:00 pm
|4-0 Win
|Dec 11
|@ N.Y. Islanders
|7:00 pm
|4-3 Loss (OT)
|Dec 12
|@ N.Y. Rangers
|7:00 pm
|7-3 Win
|Dec 14
|vs Columbus
|7:00 pm
|6-5 Loss (OT)
|Dec 16
|vs Pittsburgh
|7:00 pm
|7-0 Win
|Dec 19
|vs N.Y. Rangers
|7:00 pm
|5-2 Loss
|Dec 21
|@ Buffalo
|7:00 pm
|9-3 Loss
|Dec 23
|@ Columbus
|7:00 pm
|4-1 Win
|Dec 27
|vs Ottawa
|7:00 pm
|4-2 Loss
|Dec 29
|@ Columbus
|7:00 pm
|6-5 Loss (OT)
|Dec 30
|vs Carolina
|7:00 pm
|3-2 Loss
January
|Jan 2
|@ Los Angeles
|10:30 pm
|3-0 Win
|Jan 3
|@ Anaheim
|9:00 pm
|2-1 Win (OT)
|Jan 6
|@ San Jose
|7:00 pm
|4-1 Win
|Jan 9
|vs San Jose
|7:00 pm
|7-1 Win
|Jan 11
|@ N.Y. Islanders
|7:00 pm
|4-3 Loss (OT)
|Jan 13
|vs Colorado
|7:00 pm
|5-3 Loss
|Jan 14
|vs Detroit
|7:30 pm
|4-2 Loss
|Jan 16
|@ Edmonton
|9:00 pm
|4-2 Loss
|Jan 18
|@ Calgary
|9:00 pm
|4-3 Win
|Jan 20
|@ Vancouver
|7:00 pm
|6-4 Loss
|Jan 21
|@ Seattle
|9:00 pm
|3-1 Win
|Jan 24
|vs Winnipeg
|7:00 pm
|1-0 Win (OT)
|Jan 27
|@ Winnipeg
|7:00 pm
|4-2 Win
February
|Feb 5
|vs N.Y. Islanders
|7:00 pm
|3-2 Loss
|Feb 7
|vs Dallas
|7:00 pm
|5-4 Win
|Feb 10
|@ Ottawa
|7:00 pm
|5-3 Loss
|Feb 13
|vs St. Louis
|7:00 pm
|4-1 Win
|Feb 15
|vs Philadelphia
|7:00 pm
|4-3 Win (OT)
|Feb 17
|vs Anaheim
|7:00 pm
|9-2 Win
|Feb 19
|@ St. Louis
|1:00 pm
|4-2 Win
|Feb 21
|@ Arizona
|10:00 pm
|6-3 Win
|Feb 22
|@ Vegas
|10:00 pm
|7-3 Win
|Feb 24
|@ Colorado
|7:00 pm
|4-3 Win
|Feb 27
|vs Vegas
|7:00 pm
|6-2 Loss
|Feb 29
|vs Arizona
|7:00 pm
|4-2 Win
March
|Mar 2
|vs N.Y. Rangers
|7:00 pm
|4-3 Win (SO)
|Mar 4
|vs Boston
|7:00 pm
|4-1 Loss
|Mar 6
|vs Buffalo
|7:00 pm
|2-1 Win (OT)
|Mar 7
|@ Boston
|7:00 pm
|4-1 Loss
|Mar 9
|@ Montreal
|7:00 pm
|3-2 Win
|Mar 14
|@ Philadelphia
|7:30 pm
|6-2 Win
|Mar 16
|vs Carolina
|7:00 pm
|5-4 Loss (SO)
|Mar 19
|@ Philadelphia
|7:00 pm
|4-3 Loss
|Mar 20
|@ Washington
|7:30 pm
|7-3 Win
|Mar 23
|vs Edmonton
|7:00 pm
|6-3 Win
|Mar 24
|@ Carolina
|6:00 pm
|2-1 Loss
|Mar 26
|vs New Jersey
|7:30 pm
|6-3 Loss
|Mar 28
|vs Washington
|7:00 pm
|5-1 Win
|Mar 30
|@ Buffalo
|7:00 pm
|3-0 Win
April
|Apr 1
|vs Florida
|7:00 pm
|6-4 Win
|Apr 3
|vs Tampa Bay
|7:00 pm
|4-1 Loss
|Apr 6
|@ Montreal
|7:00 pm
|4-2 Win
|Apr 8
|vs Pittsburgh
|7:00 pm
|3-2 Win (OT)
|Apr 9
|@ New Jersey
|7:00 pm
|5-2 Win
|Apr 11
|vs New Jersey
|7:00 pm
|6-5 Loss
|Apr 13
|vs Detroit
|7:00 pm
|5-4 Loss (OT)
|Apr 16
|@ Florida
|7:30 pm
|5-2 Loss
|Apr 17
|@ Tampa Bay
|7:00 pm
|6-4 Loss
Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 Preseason/Exhibition Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (EST)
|TV Network/Result
|Sep 24
|@ Ottawa
|2:00 p.m.
|3-2 Loss
|Sep 25
|vs. Ottawa
|7:00 p.m.
|4-3 Loss (OT)
|Sep 27
|vs. Buffalo
|6:30 p.m.
|5-2 Win
|Sep 29
|@ Montreal
|7:00 p.m.
|2-1 Win
|Sep 30
|@ Montreal
|7:00 p.m.
|3-1 Win
|Oct 2
|vs. Montreal
|7:00 p.m.
|5-4 Loss (OT)
|Oct 5
|vs. Detroit
|7:00 p.m.
|4-3 Win (OT)
|Oct 7
|@ Detroit
|7:00 p.m.
|4-3 Loss