Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals – Game #37 Preview &...
Toronto Maple Leafs (17-12-7, 17th in NHL) vs. Washington Capitals (22-9-5, 7th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST Arena: Verizon Centre Watch: TSN4 After five straight wins over teams in...
Leafs Notebook – Rolling into the New Year – January 2
Happy New Year, everyone. I hope you all had a great holiday filled with friends, family, and good times. We know the Toronto Maple Leafs...
Kasperi Kapanen, Brendan Leipsic named to AHL All-Star Team
Brendan Leipsic and Kasperi Kapanen have both been selected to represent the North Division at the 2017 AHL All-Star event. It’s the second time Leipsic...
Leafs Links: Leafs a good bet to make the playoffs, says Chris Johnston; veterans,...
Pierre McGuire draws a Mario Lemieux parallel with Auston Matthews, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston sees playoffs in Leafs' near future, Sam Kadri reflects on Nazem's maturation, the Marlies bump their losing slump, and more in Thursday's...
Mythbusters Series: Disproving the idea that Steven Stamkos “left millions on the table” to...
This article is being co-hosted on Maple Leafs Hot Stove as well as on my own site, OriginalSixAnalytics.com. Find me @OrgSixAnalytics on twitter. Author’s note: For those who noticed, my apologies for the four-plus month...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers – Game #34 Preview & Projected Lines
Toronto Maple Leafs (14-12-7, 23rd in NHL) vs. Florida Panthers (15-14-6, 22nd in NHL) Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST Arena: BB&T Center Watch: Sportsnet Game Day Notes - After starting (and winning) both games in the back-to-back before Christmas, Mike Babcock confirmed...
2017 World Junior Championships: Follow the Toronto Maple Leafs prospects in action
Four Maple Leafs prospects will be in action at the 2017 World Junior Championships. 2017 World Junior Hockey Championships Schedule Toronto Maple Leafs Prospects In Action Carl Grundstrom - This will be Grundstrom’s second World Juniors, having...
Game #28 Review: St. John’s IceCaps 2 vs. Toronto Marlies 1
Individual defensive errors proved costly as the Marlies fell to defeat in a Boxing Day clash against the St. John’s IceCaps. With the two rivals missing their top offensive talent, goals were always going to...
Game #33 Review: Toronto Maple Leafs 4 vs. Arizona Coyotes 1
The Maple Leafs won the second leg of a back-to-back for the first time this season to send themselves into the Christmas break on a winning note. They may have come against the two worst...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Arizona Coyotes – Game #33 Preview & Projected Lines
Toronto Maple Leafs (13-12-7, 22nd in NHL) vs. Arizona Coyotes (11-17-5, 29th in NHL) Puck drop: 9:00 p.m. EST Arena: Gila River Arena Watch: Sportsnet Ontario Game Day Notes - Courtesy of Chris Johnston, here is the best read you’ll find ahead...
Game #32 Review: Toronto Maple Leafs 6 vs. Colorado Avalanche 0
An outburst offensively and a good night on special teams powered the Maple Leafs to a lopsided victory over the lowly Avalanche on Thursday night. In addition to some karmic rewards offensively after the Leafs...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche – Game #32 Preview & Projected Lines
Toronto Maple Leafs (12-12-7, 25th in NHL) vs. Colorado Avalanche (11-19-1, 30th in NHL) Puck drop: 9:00 p.m. EST Arena: Pepsi Centre Watch: TSN4 Game Day Notes - Mike Babcock indicated changes were coming down the middle after touching down in Denver...
Toronto Marlies Week in Review: December 14 – 22
The Toronto Marlies won just a single game for the third consecutive week. December has not been kind to the Marlies, who have now lost six of their last nine. Toronto's most recent win did...
Leafs Links: JVR Trade Rumours, Auston Matthews verging on ‘dominant centre’ status by Christmas;...
It's an Auston Matthews love-in in today's Leafs links. Leafs Links 30 Thoughts: Suitors will have to ante up for van Riemsdyk (Sportsnet) A year ago, teams asked about James van Riemsdyk and were told he was...
Mike Babcock on Auston Matthews playing the toughs, faceoffs, Zach Hyman’s development and more
Mike Babcock met with the media after practice on Tuesday, discussing the development of Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman, the right linemates for Matthews, and more. Why did you decide to go with Auston in...
Game #31 Review: Anaheim Ducks 3 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs 2
The Toronto Maple Leafs ran into penalty and faceoff trouble en route to a 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night. Your game in ten: 1) Another fast start at home by Toronto in...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Anaheim Ducks – Game #31 Preview & Projected Lines
Toronto Maple Leafs (12-11-7, 24th in NHL) vs. Anaheim Ducks (16-11-5, 12th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST Arena: Air Canada Centre Watch: Sportsnet Ontario Game Day Notes - With the holiday roster freeze taking effect tonight, the Maple Leafs have...
Game #27 Review: Toronto Marlies 4 vs. Albany Devils 1
Injuries and illness left Sheldon Keefe with no option but to ice a makeshift lineup that included seven defensemen on Sunday. The pregame omens appeared bleak for Toronto, but they found a way to hang...