Mike Babcock addressed the media after the first practice back after the bye week, touching on the addition of Curtis McElhinney, Auston Matthews' All...
About a month ago, analytics tracking company SportsLogIQ tweeted out some compelling information on the Toronto Maple Leafs' ability to break out of their...
The Toronto Marlies faced a daunting task on a rare Wednesday night tilt at Ricoh Coliseum. Wilkes-Barre Scranton sits atop the AHL standings, leading the...
Jhonas Enroth traded to Anaheim for a 2018 seventh round pick, Auston Matthews named to the Atlantic Division All-Star roster, Lou Lamoriello speaks, and more in the links. Leafs Links Leafs trade Jhonas Enroth to Ducks...
The Maple Leafs lose their 13th consecutive to the Canadiens, Mitch Marner's brilliant three-point performance, Mike Babcock condemns the bye week, Frederik Andersen on pace for 69 starts, the Marlies make it two wins...
Pierre McGuire draws a Mario Lemieux parallel with Auston Matthews, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston sees playoffs in Leafs' near future, Sam Kadri reflects on Nazem's maturation, the Marlies bump their losing slump, and more in Thursday's...
A new year brings new hope, but it was a case of the same old issues for the Toronto Marlies. In fairness, this was a far better performance on the road than they've managed of late....
The 2015-16 Toronto Marlies will forever be remembered by those who bore witness to their exciting brand of hockey. Despite not fulfilling their championship potential, the team broke multiple records and proved incredibly entertaining...
Ten points on a memorable Centennial Classic game featuring a Leaf comeback and a Leaf collapse all in one, capped by the game-winning heroics of Auston Matthews: 1) Normally, the outdoor ice is poor with...
This article is being co-hosted on Maple Leafs Hot Stove as well as on my own site, OriginalSixAnalytics.com. Find me @OrgSixAnalytics on twitter. Author’s note: For those who noticed, my apologies for the four-plus month...
Mike Babcock met with the media after a thrilling 5-4 overtime win by the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Detroit Red Wings in the Centennial Classic, touching on Auston Matthews (20 goals in 36...
Toronto Maple Leafs (16-12-7, 19th in NHL) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-16-4, 26th in NHL) Puck drop: 3:30 p.m. EST (delayed due to sun conditions) Arena: BMO Field Watch: Sportsnet, NBC Matchup Stats Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines Forwards Leo Komarov –...
The Toronto Marlies finished 2016 with a whimper, falling to their tenth regulation road defeat of the season. Despite taking the lead on two occasions, Toronto rarely looked likely to hold off an Albany team...
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS ALUMNI ROSTER Darryl Sittler Forward 27 Doug Gilmour Forward 93 Wendel Clark Forward 17 Rick Vaive Forward 22 Lanny McDonald Forward 7 Gary Roberts Forward 7 Darcy Tucker Forward 16 Dave Andreychuk Forward 14 Dave ‘Tiger’ Williams Forward 22 Tie Domi...
Toronto Maple Leafs (15-12-7, 18th in NHL) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (18-15-3, 16th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST Arena: Amalie Arena Watch: Sportsnet Ontario Matchup Stats Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines Forwards Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander van...
The Toronto Marlies hit a new low on Wednesday night when they were comprehensibly beaten by the bottom-ranked team in the American Hockey League. The Binghamton Senators have been in better of form of late...
Toronto Maple Leafs (14-12-7, 23rd in NHL) vs. Florida Panthers (15-14-6, 22nd in NHL) Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST Arena: BB&T Center Watch: Sportsnet Game Day Notes - After starting (and winning) both games in the back-to-back before Christmas, Mike Babcock confirmed...
Four Maple Leafs prospects will be in action at the 2017 World Junior Championships. 2017 World Junior Hockey Championships Schedule Toronto Maple Leafs Prospects In Action Carl Grundstrom - This will be Grundstrom’s second World Juniors, having...