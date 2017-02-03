Leafs News

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 2: Morgan Rielly #44 of the Toronto Maple Leafs battles with Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars during NHL game action November 2, 2015 at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Graig Abel/NHLI via Getty Images)

Leafs Links: Kevin Shattenkirk could be interested in long-term deal with Leafs (ESPN), Which...

MLHS Mashup
0
ESPN's Craig Custance suggests Kevin Shattenkirk could be open to a long-term deal in Toronto, Morgan Rielly could return as soon as tonight in Dallas, Martin Marincin takes Matt Hunwick's spot next to Roman...
Leafs Links: Matthews vs. Crosby in All-Star skills competition, grading the Marlies, Babcock confident...

MLHS Mashup
0
Auston Matthews' All-Star weekend, grading the Marlies at the halfway point, Mike Babcock on avoiding the "rookie wall", and more in the links. Leafs Links Auston Matthews going head-to-head with Crosby (Toronto Star) Maple Leafs super rookie...
Game #46 Review: Toronto Maple Leafs 4 vs. Detroit Red Wings 0

Game Reviews Nikhil Daljeet
0
The Toronto Maple Leafs set a franchise record for consecutive points on the road (9-0-2 over their 11 away games) with a 4-0 victory at the Joe Louis Arena on Wednesday night. Frederik Andersen's shutout...
Red Wings Maple Leafs Hockey

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings – Game #46 Preview & Projected Lines

Game Day
0
Toronto Maple Leafs (22-14-9, 14th in NHL) vs. Detroit Red Wings (20-19-9, 24th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST Arena: Joe Louis Arena Watch: Sportsnet Matchup Stats Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines Forwards Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander van...
Mike Babcock: “We have all the resources and all the opportunity here to have...

Leafs News Alec Brownscombe
0
Mike Babcock joined TSN 1050's Leafs Lunch to discuss Bell Let's Talk Day, mental health awareness, and the Toronto market. After practice, the Leafs head coach shared thoughts on Martin Marincin's game, Nazem Kadri's...
Game #45 Review: Toronto Maple Leafs 4 vs. Calgary Flames 0

Game Reviews Alec Brownscombe
0
Frederik Andersen posted his second shutout as a Toronto Maple Leaf and Nazem Kadri scored his 19th and 20th goals of the season as the Maple Leafs downed the Calgary Flames 4-0 on Monday...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames – Game #45 Preview & Projected Lines

Game Day
0
Toronto Maple Leafs (21-14-9, 15th in NHL) vs. Calgary Flames (24-22-3, 17th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST Arena: Air Canada Centre Watch: TSN4 Matchup Stats Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines Forwards Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander van Riemsdyk...
Game #40 Review: Toronto Marlies 2 vs. Springfield Thunderbirds 1

Toronto Marlies Mark Rackham
0
A gutsy team performance from the Toronto Marlies and a good showing from Garret Sparks should have been the main headlines after this game. Instead, the focus will be on the injury to Brendan Leipsic,...
Game #39 Review: Bridgeport Sound Tigers 4 vs. Toronto Marlies 3

Toronto Marlies Mark Rackham
0
The Toronto Marlies completed a three-goal comeback but left Bridgeport pointless on Saturday. The Marlies have found a way to generate offense all of a sudden but can't seem to keep the puck out of their net this weekend,...
Nazem Kadri

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators – Game #44 Preview & Projected Lines

Game Day Alec Brownscombe
0
Toronto Maple Leafs (21-14-8, 16th in NHL) vs. Ottawa Senators (24-15-4, 11th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST Arena: Air Canada Centre Watch: CBC Game Day Notes - A regulation win tonight would see the Maple Leafs overtake both the Senators...
Mike Babcock on Martin Marincin’s return, Seth Griffith, the value of Matt Martin, #BellLetsTalk...

Leafs News
0
Mike Babcock met with the media after practice on Friday, discussing the team's poor performance against New York, the return of Martin Marincin, the waiver claim of Seth Griffith, #BellLetsTalk, the value of Matt...
Game #38 Review: Toronto Marlies 7 vs. Hartford Wolf Pack 4

Toronto Marlies Mark Rackham
0
This was something of a must-have game for the Toronto Marlies as they look to put themselves back into the playoff picture this weekend. Struggling for offense throughout their four-game losing slide, a visit with...
Toronto Marlies Weekend Preview: January 20-22

Toronto Marlies Mark Rackham
0
Sitting at the foot of the North Division with a record four games below parity, a strong run of results on the upcoming six-game road trip is required for the Toronto Marlies to get...
Toronto Maple Leafs claim Seth Griffith (again), assign him to the Toronto Marlies

Leafs News Alec Brownscombe
0
The Toronto Maple Leafs have picked up 24-year-old right winger Seth Griffith off of the waiver wire for the second time this season. Griffith, a former London Knight, was originally claimed by Toronto the day...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers – Game #43 Preview & Projected Lines

Game Day
0
Toronto Maple Leafs (21-13-8, 14th in NHL) vs. New York Rangers (28-16-1, 8th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST Arena: Air Canada Centre Watch: TSN4 After beating New York 4-2 six days ago at Madison Square Garden, the Maple Leafs...
Toronto Maple Leafs News, Opinion & Analysis - Maple Leafs Hot Stove

