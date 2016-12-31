Leafs News

2017 World Junior Championships: Follow the Toronto Maple Leafs prospects in action

2017 World Junior Championships Alec Brownscombe -
Four Maple Leafs prospects will be in action at the 2017 World Junior Championships. 2017 World Junior Hockey Championships Schedule Toronto Maple Leafs Prospects In Action Carl Grundstrom - This will be Grundstrom’s second World Juniors, having...
Leafs Links: JVR Trade Rumours, Auston Matthews verging on ‘dominant centre’ status by Christmas;...

MLHS Mashup Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
It's an Auston Matthews love-in in today's Leafs links. Leafs Links 30 Thoughts: Suitors will have to ante up for van Riemsdyk (Sportsnet) A year ago, teams asked about James van Riemsdyk and were told he was...
Game #31 Review: Anaheim Ducks 3 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs 2

Game Reviews Alec Brownscombe -
The Toronto Maple Leafs ran into penalty and faceoff trouble en route to a 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night. Your game in ten: 1) Another fast start at home by Toronto in...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Anaheim Ducks – Game #31 Preview & Projected Lines

Game Day Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
Toronto Maple Leafs (12-11-7, 24th in NHL) vs. Anaheim Ducks (16-11-5, 12th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST Arena: Air Canada Centre Watch: Sportsnet Ontario Game Day Notes - With the holiday roster freeze taking effect tonight, the Maple Leafs have...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – Game #30 Preview & Projected Lines

Game Day Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
Toronto Maple Leafs (11-11-7, 26th in NHL) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (20-7-4, 1st in NHL) Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST Arena: Air Canada Centre Watch: CBC Matchup Stats Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines Forwards Leo Komarov  – Nazem Kadri – Connor Brown van Riemsdyk – Tyler...
Leafs Links: Marincin on IR, Enroth recalled from Marlies, Corrado’s plea to play, Bracco...

MLHS Mashup Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
The Maple Leafs have recalled Jhonas Enroth and loaned Antoine Bibeau to the AHL for some playing time with the Marlies this weekend. That and more in your Saturday morning links. Leafs Links Leafs' Marincin put on...
Game #29 Review: Arizona Coyotes 3 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs 2 (SO)

Game Reviews Alec Brownscombe -
The Toronto Maple Leafs let another extra point slip in their fifth shootout loss of the season on Thursday night against Arizona. Your game in ten: 1)   The improbable run of three consecutive posts in the...
Bobby Pulford: all-time Maple Leaf, and a power forward before they coined the phrase

Centennial Series Michael Langlois -
Michael Langlois of Vintage Leaf Memories will stop by Maple Leafs Hot Stove throughout the Maple Leafs’ centennial season to provide his reflections on past Leaf teams and players from his sixty-plus years of following...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Arizona Coyotes – Game #29 Preview & Projected Lines

Game Day Alec Brownscombe -
Toronto Maple Leafs (11-11-6, 25th in NHL) vs. Arizona Coyotes (10-14-5, 29th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST Arena: Air Canada Centre Watch: Sportsnet Ontario Game Day Notes - After today's morning skate, Mike Babcock made sure to dispel any notion...
Morning Skate: Mike Babcock on Hunwick-Polak’s Corsi, Peter Holland, Nikita Soshnikov

Leafs News Alec Brownscombe -
Mike Babcock addressed the media after the morning skate on Thursday, discussing William Nylander's play of late, Hunwick and Polak's value, why it didn't work out with Peter Holland, and more. What difference have you...
Mike Babcock’s Post Game Comments: Coyotes 3 vs. Leafs 2 (SO)

Leafs News Alec Brownscombe -
Below is Mike Babcock's media address following the Maple Leafs' 3-2 shootout loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Can you come any closer in the shootout than some of those chances you had? Mike...
Bob McKenzie’s rant on the Florida Panthers situation

NHL News Alec Brownscombe -
Bob McKenzie laid down a mic-dropping rant on the Florida Panthers' saga on Leafs Lunch on Thursday. Full transcription below. We probably don’t have enough time to get into this in detail, but I will...
Mike Babcock on shootouts, lost leads, Peter Holland & more

Leafs News Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
Mike Babcock met with the media after practice on Wednesday, discussing the team's shootout struggles, lost leads, the decision to part ways with Peter Holland, and more. Are you enjoying, for lack of a better...
Game #28 Review: San Jose Sharks 3 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs 2 (SO)

Game Reviews Alec Brownscombe -
The Toronto Maple Leafs let a 2-0 lead slip in the final eight minutes before losing their fourth shootout of the season on Tuesday night versus San Jose. Your game in ten: 1) The Leafs are...
Mike Babcock’s Post Game Comments: Sharks 3 vs. Leafs 2 (SO)

Leafs News Alec Brownscombe -
Below is Mike Babcock's media address following the Maple Leafs' 3-2 shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night. A bit frustrating for your team not to come away with two points here...
