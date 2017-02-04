Leafs News

Featured

Toronto Marlies

Podcast

All Toronto Maple Leafs News

Leafs Links: Leafs make NHL history with third rookie of the month honour, hire...

MLHS Mashup Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
Mitch Marner is named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for January, Mike Babcock blends his line in practice after the Dallas blowout, Leafs hire a new special assignment coach, and more in the...
Read more
TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 2: Morgan Rielly #44 of the Toronto Maple Leafs battles with Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars during NHL game action November 2, 2015 at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Graig Abel/NHLI via Getty Images)

Leafs Links: Kevin Shattenkirk could be interested in long-term deal with Leafs (ESPN), Which...

MLHS Mashup Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
ESPN's Craig Custance suggests Kevin Shattenkirk could be open to a long-term deal in Toronto, Morgan Rielly could return as soon as tonight in Dallas, Martin Marincin takes Matt Hunwick's spot next to Roman...
Read more

Mike Babcock on the stretch drive: “We have competitive young guys who want to...

Leafs News Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
Mike Babcock addressed the media for the first time since the All-Star break, touching on the status of Morgan Rielly and Ben Smith and challenge ahead in the remaining 35 games of the season. With...
Read more

Leafs Links: Matthews vs. Crosby in All-Star skills competition, grading the Marlies, Babcock confident...

MLHS Mashup Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
Auston Matthews' All-Star weekend, grading the Marlies at the halfway point, Mike Babcock on avoiding the "rookie wall", and more in the links. Leafs Links Auston Matthews going head-to-head with Crosby (Toronto Star) Maple Leafs super rookie...
Read more
Carl Grundstrom

Report: Toronto Maple Leafs begin “preliminary” contract talks with Carl Grundstrom

Leafs News Alec Brownscombe -
0
TSN's Darren Dreger reported on Insider Trading Thursday night that the Toronto Maple Leafs and prospect Carl Grundstrom have begun preliminary contract talks with the goal of bringing Grundstrom over to North America for the...
Read more
Jake Gardiner

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers – Game #47 Preview & Projected Lines

Game Day Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
Toronto Maple Leafs (23-14-9, 12th in NHL) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (24-19-6, 14th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST Arena: Wells Fargo Centre Watch: Sportsnet Ontario Matchup Stats Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com Who's Hot Auston Matthews: nine goals and seven assists in last 16...
Read more

Game #46 Review: Toronto Maple Leafs 4 vs. Detroit Red Wings 0

Game Reviews Nikhil Daljeet -
0
The Toronto Maple Leafs set a franchise record for consecutive points on the road (9-0-2 over their 11 away games) with a 4-0 victory at the Joe Louis Arena on Wednesday night. Frederik Andersen's shutout...
Read more
Red Wings Maple Leafs Hockey

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings – Game #46 Preview & Projected Lines

Game Day Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
Toronto Maple Leafs (22-14-9, 14th in NHL) vs. Detroit Red Wings (20-19-9, 24th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST Arena: Joe Louis Arena Watch: Sportsnet Matchup Stats Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines Forwards Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander van...
Read more

Mike Babcock: “We have all the resources and all the opportunity here to have...

Leafs News Alec Brownscombe -
0
Mike Babcock joined TSN 1050's Leafs Lunch to discuss Bell Let's Talk Day, mental health awareness, and the Toronto market. After practice, the Leafs head coach shared thoughts on Martin Marincin's game, Nazem Kadri's...
Read more

Game #45 Review: Toronto Maple Leafs 4 vs. Calgary Flames 0

Game Reviews Alec Brownscombe -
0
Frederik Andersen posted his second shutout as a Toronto Maple Leaf and Nazem Kadri scored his 19th and 20th goals of the season as the Maple Leafs downed the Calgary Flames 4-0 on Monday...
Read more

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames – Game #45 Preview & Projected Lines

Game Day Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
Toronto Maple Leafs (21-14-9, 15th in NHL) vs. Calgary Flames (24-22-3, 17th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST Arena: Air Canada Centre Watch: TSN4 Matchup Stats Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines Forwards Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander van Riemsdyk...
Read more

Game #40 Review: Toronto Marlies 2 vs. Springfield Thunderbirds 1

Toronto Marlies Mark Rackham -
0
A gutsy team performance from the Toronto Marlies and a good showing from Garret Sparks should have been the main headlines after this game. Instead, the focus will be on the injury to Brendan Leipsic,...
Read more

Game #39 Review: Bridgeport Sound Tigers 4 vs. Toronto Marlies 3

Toronto Marlies Mark Rackham -
0
The Toronto Marlies completed a three-goal comeback but left Bridgeport pointless on Saturday. The Marlies have found a way to generate offense all of a sudden but can't seem to keep the puck out of their net this weekend,...
Read more
Nazem Kadri

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators – Game #44 Preview & Projected Lines

Game Day Alec Brownscombe -
0
Toronto Maple Leafs (21-14-8, 16th in NHL) vs. Ottawa Senators (24-15-4, 11th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST Arena: Air Canada Centre Watch: CBC Game Day Notes - A regulation win tonight would see the Maple Leafs overtake both the Senators...
Read more

Mike Babcock on Martin Marincin’s return, Seth Griffith, the value of Matt Martin, #BellLetsTalk...

Leafs News Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
Mike Babcock met with the media after practice on Friday, discussing the team's poor performance against New York, the return of Martin Marincin, the waiver claim of Seth Griffith, #BellLetsTalk, the value of Matt...
Read more
Load more
Advertisement

Toronto Maple Leafs News, Opinion & Analysis - Maple Leafs Hot Stove

MLHS
© 2017 - Maple Leafs Hot Stove