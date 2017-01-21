Leafs News

Leafs Links: Could the Leafs be interested in a Kevin Shattenkirk rental? Morgan Rielly...

Maple Leafs Rumours Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
Elliotte Friedman speculates on possible Canadian destinations for pending UFA defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk, Morgan Rielly's ankle injury set at "day-to-day," Leafs overcome early deficit to beat the Sabres, and more in the links. Leafs Links 30...
Leafs Links: Grades at the halfway point, Kadri surpasses last season’s goals total at...

MLHS Mashup Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
Frank Corrado returns to the big club after Marlies conditioning stint, Leafs tie franchise record for points streak on the road, Nazem Kadri on pace to shatter career-high in goals, and more in the...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers – Game #40 Preview & Projected Lines

Game Day Alec Brownscombe -
0
Toronto Maple Leafs (18-13-8, 21st in NHL) vs. New York Rangers (28-13-1, 7th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST Arena: Madison Square Garden Watch: TSN4 Game Day Notes - Mike Babcock has indicated that Curtis McElhinney will start one of these...
Mike Babcock on Auston Matthews: “His ability without the puck has gone through the...

Leafs News Alec Brownscombe -
0
Mike Babcock addressed the media after the first practice back after the bye week, touching on the addition of Curtis McElhinney, Auston Matthews' All Star nod, the play of Connor Brown and Zach Hyman,...
Leafs Links: Jhonas Enroth traded, Auston Matthews is an All Star, midseason grades

MLHS Mashup Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
Jhonas Enroth traded to Anaheim for a 2018 seventh round pick, Auston Matthews named to the Atlantic Division All-Star roster, Lou Lamoriello speaks, and more in the links. Leafs Links Leafs trade Jhonas Enroth to Ducks...
Lou Lamoriello

Lou Lamoriello: “What we’re seeing is the growth of an organization”

Leafs News Alec Brownscombe -
0
Lou Lamoriello joined Prime Time Sports for an in-depth interview with Bob McCown and Damien Cox, touching on Auston Matthews' All Star nod, the progress of Mitch Marner, plans for the deadline, the acquisition...
Curtis McElhinney claimed by the Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs News Alec Brownscombe -
0
The Toronto Maple Leafs have claimed veteran goaltender Curtis McElhinney off of the waiver wire on Tuesday. On the heels of their loss to the New York Rangers last Saturday, the Columbus Blue Jackets recalled 24-year-old...
Leafs Links: Babcock no fan of the bye week, Andersen’s workload, Marlies win two...

MLHS Mashup Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
The Maple Leafs lose their 13th consecutive to the Canadiens, Mitch Marner's brilliant three-point performance, Mike Babcock condemns the bye week, Frederik Andersen on pace for 69 starts, the Marlies make it two wins...
Game #33 Review: Toronto Marlies 5 vs. Rochester Americans 0

Toronto Marlies Mark Rackham -
0
Only time will tell if this win will prove to be a turning point in the Toronto Marlies season. In what was arguably their best home performance of 2016-17 so far, the Marlies recorded their...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens – Game #39 Preview & Projected Lines

Game Day Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
Toronto Maple Leafs (18-12-8, 14th in NHL) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-9-6, 5th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST Arena: Air Canada Centre Watch: CBC Now in the third divisional playoff spot, the red-hot Maple Leafs (6-0-1 in their last seven)...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils – Game #38 Preview & Projected Lines

Game Day Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
Toronto Maple Leafs (17-12-8, 16th in NHL) vs. New Jersey Devils (16-16-7, 25th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST Arena: Prudential Centre Watch: Sportsnet Ontario Having picked up points in six consecutive games (winning five of them), the Maple Leafs...
Kasperi Kapanen, Brendan Leipsic named to AHL All-Star Team

Leafs Prospects Mark Rackham -
0
Brendan Leipsic and Kasperi Kapanen have both been selected to represent the North Division at the 2017 AHL All-Star event. It’s the second time Leipsic has received the honour, having been a late addition to the...
Auston Matthews

Leafs Links: Leafs a good bet to make the playoffs, says Chris Johnston; veterans,...

MLHS Mashup Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
Pierre McGuire draws a Mario Lemieux parallel with Auston Matthews, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston sees playoffs in Leafs' near future, Sam Kadri reflects on Nazem's maturation, the Marlies bump their losing slump, and more in Thursday's...
Game #32 Review: Toronto Marlies 4 vs. Manitoba Moose 3

Toronto Marlies Mark Rackham -
0
The Toronto Marlies' struggling offense finally broke through on Wednesday night in Manitoba, snapping a four-game losing skid in the process. Toronto wasn't able to dominate the play as they did Tuesday evening -- partially due...
Game #31 Review: Manitoba Moose 2 vs. Toronto Marlies 1

Toronto Marlies Mark Rackham -
0
A new year brings new hope, but it was a case of the same old issues for the Toronto Marlies. In fairness, this was a far better performance on the road than they've managed of late....
