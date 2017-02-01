Leafs News
Mike Babcock on the stretch drive: “We have competitive young guys...
Mike Babcock addressed the media for the first time since the All-Star break, touching on the status of Morgan Rielly and Ben Smith and...
Leafs Notebook – Addressing the blue line – January 23
There have been many positives this seasons for the Toronto Maple Leafs, from the emergence of Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner to Frederik Andersen playing...
Game #43 Review: Toronto Marlies 4 vs. St. John’s IceCaps 0
The Toronto Marlies will be heading home with a little extra pep in their step after recording a fourth straight victory on the road...
Leafs Links: Kevin Shattenkirk could be interested in long-term deal with Leafs (ESPN), Which...
ESPN's Craig Custance suggests Kevin Shattenkirk could be open to a long-term deal in Toronto, Morgan Rielly could return as soon as tonight in Dallas, Martin Marincin takes Matt Hunwick's spot next to Roman...
Leafs Chats: Taking stock at the All-Star Break
Leafs Chats is a roundtable discussion between Alec Brownscombe, Anthony Petrielli and Declan Kerin that will feature throughout the season at Maple Leafs Hot Stove. Anthony Petrielli: So we’ve hit All-Star weekend and the Leafs… Still...
Leafs Links: Matthews vs. Crosby in All-Star skills competition, grading the Marlies, Babcock confident...
Auston Matthews' All-Star weekend, grading the Marlies at the halfway point, Mike Babcock on avoiding the "rookie wall", and more in the links. Leafs Links Auston Matthews going head-to-head with Crosby (Toronto Star) Maple Leafs super rookie...
Game #45 Review: Toronto Maple Leafs 4 vs. Calgary Flames 0
Frederik Andersen posted his second shutout as a Toronto Maple Leaf and Nazem Kadri scored his 19th and 20th goals of the season as the Maple Leafs downed the Calgary Flames 4-0 on Monday...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames – Game #45 Preview & Projected Lines
Toronto Maple Leafs (21-14-9, 15th in NHL) vs. Calgary Flames (24-22-3, 17th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST Arena: Air Canada Centre Watch: TSN4 Matchup Stats Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines Forwards Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander van Riemsdyk...
Game #39 Review: Bridgeport Sound Tigers 4 vs. Toronto Marlies 3
The Toronto Marlies completed a three-goal comeback but left Bridgeport pointless on Saturday. The Marlies have found a way to generate offense all of a sudden but can't seem to keep the puck out of their net this weekend,...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators – Game #44 Preview & Projected Lines
Toronto Maple Leafs (21-14-8, 16th in NHL) vs. Ottawa Senators (24-15-4, 11th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST Arena: Air Canada Centre Watch: CBC Game Day Notes - A regulation win tonight would see the Maple Leafs overtake both the Senators...
Mike Babcock on Martin Marincin’s return, Seth Griffith, the value of Matt Martin, #BellLetsTalk...
Mike Babcock met with the media after practice on Friday, discussing the team's poor performance against New York, the return of Martin Marincin, the waiver claim of Seth Griffith, #BellLetsTalk, the value of Matt...
Game #38 Review: Toronto Marlies 7 vs. Hartford Wolf Pack 4
This was something of a must-have game for the Toronto Marlies as they look to put themselves back into the playoff picture this weekend. Struggling for offense throughout their four-game losing slide, a visit with...
Toronto Marlies Weekend Preview: January 20-22
Sitting at the foot of the North Division with a record four games below parity, a strong run of results on the upcoming six-game road trip is required for the Toronto Marlies to get...
Toronto Maple Leafs claim Seth Griffith (again), assign him to the Toronto Marlies
The Toronto Maple Leafs have picked up 24-year-old right winger Seth Griffith off of the waiver wire for the second time this season. Griffith, a former London Knight, was originally claimed by Toronto the day...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers – Game #43 Preview & Projected Lines
Toronto Maple Leafs (21-13-8, 14th in NHL) vs. New York Rangers (28-16-1, 8th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST Arena: Air Canada Centre Watch: TSN4 After beating New York 4-2 six days ago at Madison Square Garden, the Maple Leafs...
Toronto Marlies Week in Review: January 11-19
Sheldon Keefe’s quote after the loss to Rochester perfectly summed up the past week for the Toronto Marlies: “Anything that we got, we had to earn. Anything they got, they got it handed to...
Leafs Links: Could the Leafs be interested in a Kevin Shattenkirk rental? Morgan Rielly...
Elliotte Friedman speculates on possible Canadian destinations for pending UFA defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk, Morgan Rielly's ankle injury set at "day-to-day," Leafs overcome early deficit to beat the Sabres, and more in the links. Leafs Links 30...
Mike Babcock on Morgan Rielly’s injury: “We’re going to find out who wants to...
After practice on Wednesday, Mike Babcock provided an update on Morgan Rielly's status, the state of the defence without him, the play of Jake Gardiner this season, and more. Any update on Morgan, if you...