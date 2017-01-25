Leafs News
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators – Game #44 Preview &...
Toronto Maple Leafs (21-14-8, 16th in NHL) vs. Ottawa Senators (24-15-4, 11th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST Arena: Air Canada Centre Watch: CBC Game Day Notes - A regulation win...
Leafs Notebook – January 13
For part one of this week's Leafs Notebook, check out yesterday's video analysis of the Leafs' dump outs. Notes - It isn’t getting much attention, but...
Game #40 Review: Toronto Marlies 2 vs. Springfield Thunderbirds 1
A gutsy team performance from the Toronto Marlies and a good showing from Garret Sparks should have been the main headlines after this game. Instead,...
Leafs Notebook – Addressing the blue line – January 23
There have been many positives this seasons for the Toronto Maple Leafs, from the emergence of Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner to Frederik Andersen playing like a legitimate starter to date. The one position we...
Leafs Links: Could the Leafs be interested in a Kevin Shattenkirk rental? Morgan Rielly...
Elliotte Friedman speculates on possible Canadian destinations for pending UFA defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk, Morgan Rielly's ankle injury set at "day-to-day," Leafs overcome early deficit to beat the Sabres, and more in the links. Leafs Links 30...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres – Game #42 Preview & Projected Lines
Toronto Maple Leafs (20-13-8, 16th in NHL) vs. Buffalo Sabres (17-17-9, 27th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST Arena: Air Canada Centre Watch: Sportsnet Ontario Game Day Notes - The Leafs enter the game 8-1-1 in their last ten (third hottest...
Leafs Links: Grades at the halfway point, Kadri surpasses last season’s goals total at...
Frank Corrado returns to the big club after Marlies conditioning stint, Leafs tie franchise record for points streak on the road, Nazem Kadri on pace to shatter career-high in goals, and more in the...
Mike Babcock on Nazem Kadri’s first half, the team’s rapid improvement, the play of...
Mike Babcock met with the media after practice on Monday, discussing Nazem Kadri's big first half, the team's rapid improvement, the play of the blue line group, Ben Smith's status, and more. People are going...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators – Game #41 Preview & Projected Lines
Toronto Maple Leafs (19-13-8, 17th in NHL) vs. Ottawa Senators (22-14-4, 13th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST Arena: Canadian Tire Centre Watch: CBC Winners of seven of their last ten and scorers of 39 goals over that span, the...
Game #36 Review: Syracuse Crunch 5 vs. Toronto Marlies 4
The Toronto Marlies fell to their 12th defeat on the road this season, but it wasn’t all their own doing in what was a particularly vicious game against a vindictive and physical Syracuse team. The...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers – Game #40 Preview & Projected Lines
Toronto Maple Leafs (18-13-8, 21st in NHL) vs. New York Rangers (28-13-1, 7th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST Arena: Madison Square Garden Watch: TSN4 Game Day Notes - Mike Babcock has indicated that Curtis McElhinney will start one of these...
Mike Babcock on Auston Matthews: “His ability without the puck has gone through the...
Mike Babcock addressed the media after the first practice back after the bye week, touching on the addition of Curtis McElhinney, Auston Matthews' All Star nod, the play of Connor Brown and Zach Hyman,...
Game #35 Review: Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins 2 vs. Toronto Marlies 1
The Toronto Marlies faced a daunting task on a rare Wednesday night tilt at Ricoh Coliseum. Wilkes-Barre Scranton sits atop the AHL standings, leading the league in goals and winners of 25 of their 35...
Leafs Links: Jhonas Enroth traded, Auston Matthews is an All Star, midseason grades
Jhonas Enroth traded to Anaheim for a 2018 seventh round pick, Auston Matthews named to the Atlantic Division All-Star roster, Lou Lamoriello speaks, and more in the links. Leafs Links Leafs trade Jhonas Enroth to Ducks...
Toronto Marlies Week(s) in Review: December 23 – January 10
It’s been a busy post-Christmas stretch for the Toronto Marlies with seven games in 14 days. A record of 2-4-1-0 has dropped the Marlies below .500, but there is more reason for optimism lately with...
Lou Lamoriello: “What we’re seeing is the growth of an organization”
Lou Lamoriello joined Prime Time Sports for an in-depth interview with Bob McCown and Damien Cox, touching on Auston Matthews' All Star nod, the progress of Mitch Marner, plans for the deadline, the acquisition...
Curtis McElhinney claimed by the Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have claimed veteran goaltender Curtis McElhinney off of the waiver wire on Tuesday. On the heels of their loss to the New York Rangers last Saturday, the Columbus Blue Jackets recalled 24-year-old...
Game #34 Review: Rochester Americans 4 vs. Toronto Marlies 3 (OT)
The Toronto Marlies rallied late to salvage a point against their North Division rivals. However, Toronto was in a position to collect the full two points on offer despite a sloppy performance overall. First Period A back-and-forth start...