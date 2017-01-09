Leafs News

Featured

Toronto Marlies

Podcast

All Toronto Maple Leafs News

Auston Matthews

Leafs Links: Leafs a good bet to make the playoffs, says Chris Johnston; veterans,...

MLHS Mashup Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
Pierre McGuire draws a Mario Lemieux parallel with Auston Matthews, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston sees playoffs in Leafs' near future, Sam Kadri reflects on Nazem's maturation, the Marlies bump their losing slump, and more in Thursday's...
Read more

Mythbusters Series: Disproving the idea that Steven Stamkos “left millions on the table” to...

Analysis Andrew Kerison -
0
This article is being co-hosted on Maple Leafs Hot Stove as well as on my own site, OriginalSixAnalytics.com. Find me @OrgSixAnalytics on twitter. Author’s note: For those who noticed, my apologies for the four-plus month...
Read more

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers – Game #34 Preview & Projected Lines

Game Day Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
Toronto Maple Leafs (14-12-7, 23rd in NHL) vs. Florida Panthers (15-14-6, 22nd in NHL) Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST Arena: BB&T Center Watch: Sportsnet Game Day Notes - After starting (and winning) both games in the back-to-back before Christmas, Mike Babcock confirmed...
Read more

2017 World Junior Championships: Follow the Toronto Maple Leafs prospects in action

2017 World Junior Championships Alec Brownscombe -
0
Four Maple Leafs prospects will be in action at the 2017 World Junior Championships. 2017 World Junior Hockey Championships Schedule Toronto Maple Leafs Prospects In Action Carl Grundstrom - This will be Grundstrom’s second World Juniors, having...
Read more

Game #28 Review: St. John’s IceCaps 2 vs. Toronto Marlies 1

Toronto Marlies Mark Rackham -
0
Individual defensive errors proved costly as the Marlies fell to defeat in a Boxing Day clash against the St. John’s IceCaps. With the two rivals missing their top offensive talent, goals were always going to...
Read more

Game #33 Review: Toronto Maple Leafs 4 vs. Arizona Coyotes 1

Game Reviews Nikhil Daljeet -
0
The Maple Leafs won the second leg of a back-to-back for the first time this season to send themselves into the Christmas break on a winning note. They may have come against the two worst...
Read more

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Arizona Coyotes – Game #33 Preview & Projected Lines

Game Day Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
Toronto Maple Leafs (13-12-7, 22nd in NHL) vs. Arizona Coyotes (11-17-5, 29th in NHL) Puck drop: 9:00 p.m. EST Arena: Gila River Arena Watch: Sportsnet Ontario Game Day Notes - Courtesy of Chris Johnston, here is the best read you’ll find ahead...
Read more

Game #32 Review: Toronto Maple Leafs 6 vs. Colorado Avalanche 0

Game Reviews Alec Brownscombe -
0
An outburst offensively and a good night on special teams powered the Maple Leafs to a lopsided victory over the lowly Avalanche on Thursday night. In addition to some karmic rewards offensively after the Leafs...
Read more

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche – Game #32 Preview & Projected Lines

Game Day Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
Toronto Maple Leafs (12-12-7, 25th in NHL) vs. Colorado Avalanche (11-19-1, 30th in NHL) Puck drop: 9:00 p.m. EST Arena: Pepsi Centre Watch: TSN4 Game Day Notes -  Mike Babcock indicated changes were coming down the middle after touching down in Denver...
Read more

Toronto Marlies Week in Review: December 14 – 22

Toronto Marlies Mark Rackham -
0
The Toronto Marlies won just a single game for the third consecutive week. December has not been kind to the Marlies, who have now lost six of their last nine. Toronto's most recent win did...
Read more

Leafs Links: JVR Trade Rumours, Auston Matthews verging on ‘dominant centre’ status by Christmas;...

MLHS Mashup Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
It's an Auston Matthews love-in in today's Leafs links. Leafs Links 30 Thoughts: Suitors will have to ante up for van Riemsdyk (Sportsnet) A year ago, teams asked about James van Riemsdyk and were told he was...
Read more

Mike Babcock on Auston Matthews playing the toughs, faceoffs, Zach Hyman’s development and more

Leafs News Alec Brownscombe -
0
Mike Babcock met with the media after practice on Tuesday, discussing the development of Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman, the right linemates for Matthews, and more. Why did you decide to go with Auston in...
Read more

Game #31 Review: Anaheim Ducks 3 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs 2

Game Reviews Alec Brownscombe -
0
The Toronto Maple Leafs ran into penalty and faceoff trouble en route to a 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night. Your game in ten: 1) Another fast start at home by Toronto in...
Read more

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Anaheim Ducks – Game #31 Preview & Projected Lines

Game Day Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
Toronto Maple Leafs (12-11-7, 24th in NHL) vs. Anaheim Ducks (16-11-5, 12th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST Arena: Air Canada Centre Watch: Sportsnet Ontario Game Day Notes - With the holiday roster freeze taking effect tonight, the Maple Leafs have...
Read more

Game #27 Review: Toronto Marlies 4 vs. Albany Devils 1

Toronto Marlies Mark Rackham -
0
Injuries and illness left Sheldon Keefe with no option but to ice a makeshift lineup that included seven defensemen on Sunday. The pregame omens appeared bleak for Toronto, but they found a way to hang...
Read more
Load more
Advertisement

Toronto Maple Leafs News, Opinion & Analysis - Maple Leafs Hot Stove

MLHS
© 2016 - Maple Leafs Hot Stove