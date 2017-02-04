Leafs News
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues – Game #49 Preview...
Toronto Maple Leafs (23-16-9, 16th in NHL) vs. St. Louis Blues (24-21-5, 20th in NHL) Puck drop: 9:00 p.m. EST Arena: Scottrade Center Watch: TSN4 Game Day Notes - The Maple Leafs will have the...
Leafs Chats: Taking stock at the All-Star Break
Leafs Chats is a roundtable discussion between Alec Brownscombe, Anthony Petrielli and Declan Kerin that will feature throughout the season at Maple Leafs Hot Stove. Anthony...
Toronto Marlies Week in Review: January 25 – 31
The Toronto Marlies wrapped up their two week road-trip on a high after winning all three games against North Division rivals. Ten points out of the...
Leafs Links: Leafs make NHL history with third rookie of the month honour, hire...
Mitch Marner is named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for January, Mike Babcock blends his line in practice after the Dallas blowout, Leafs hire a new special assignment coach, and more in the...
Leafs Links: Kevin Shattenkirk could be interested in long-term deal with Leafs (ESPN), Which...
ESPN's Craig Custance suggests Kevin Shattenkirk could be open to a long-term deal in Toronto, Morgan Rielly could return as soon as tonight in Dallas, Martin Marincin takes Matt Hunwick's spot next to Roman...
Mike Babcock on the stretch drive: “We have competitive young guys who want to...
Mike Babcock addressed the media for the first time since the All-Star break, touching on the status of Morgan Rielly and Ben Smith and challenge ahead in the remaining 35 games of the season. With...
Leafs Links: Matthews vs. Crosby in All-Star skills competition, grading the Marlies, Babcock confident...
Auston Matthews' All-Star weekend, grading the Marlies at the halfway point, Mike Babcock on avoiding the "rookie wall", and more in the links. Leafs Links Auston Matthews going head-to-head with Crosby (Toronto Star) Maple Leafs super rookie...
Report: Toronto Maple Leafs begin “preliminary” contract talks with Carl Grundstrom
TSN's Darren Dreger reported on Insider Trading Thursday night that the Toronto Maple Leafs and prospect Carl Grundstrom have begun preliminary contract talks with the goal of bringing Grundstrom over to North America for the...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers – Game #47 Preview & Projected Lines
Toronto Maple Leafs (23-14-9, 12th in NHL) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (24-19-6, 14th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST Arena: Wells Fargo Centre Watch: Sportsnet Ontario Matchup Stats Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com Who's Hot Auston Matthews: nine goals and seven assists in last 16...
Game #46 Review: Toronto Maple Leafs 4 vs. Detroit Red Wings 0
The Toronto Maple Leafs set a franchise record for consecutive points on the road (9-0-2 over their 11 away games) with a 4-0 victory at the Joe Louis Arena on Wednesday night. Frederik Andersen's shutout...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings – Game #46 Preview & Projected Lines
Toronto Maple Leafs (22-14-9, 14th in NHL) vs. Detroit Red Wings (20-19-9, 24th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST Arena: Joe Louis Arena Watch: Sportsnet Matchup Stats Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines Forwards Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander van...
Mike Babcock: “We have all the resources and all the opportunity here to have...
Mike Babcock joined TSN 1050's Leafs Lunch to discuss Bell Let's Talk Day, mental health awareness, and the Toronto market. After practice, the Leafs head coach shared thoughts on Martin Marincin's game, Nazem Kadri's...
Game #45 Review: Toronto Maple Leafs 4 vs. Calgary Flames 0
Frederik Andersen posted his second shutout as a Toronto Maple Leaf and Nazem Kadri scored his 19th and 20th goals of the season as the Maple Leafs downed the Calgary Flames 4-0 on Monday...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames – Game #45 Preview & Projected Lines
Toronto Maple Leafs (21-14-9, 15th in NHL) vs. Calgary Flames (24-22-3, 17th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST Arena: Air Canada Centre Watch: TSN4 Matchup Stats Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines Forwards Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander van Riemsdyk...
Game #40 Review: Toronto Marlies 2 vs. Springfield Thunderbirds 1
A gutsy team performance from the Toronto Marlies and a good showing from Garret Sparks should have been the main headlines after this game. Instead, the focus will be on the injury to Brendan Leipsic,...
Game #39 Review: Bridgeport Sound Tigers 4 vs. Toronto Marlies 3
The Toronto Marlies completed a three-goal comeback but left Bridgeport pointless on Saturday. The Marlies have found a way to generate offense all of a sudden but can't seem to keep the puck out of their net this weekend,...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators – Game #44 Preview & Projected Lines
Toronto Maple Leafs (21-14-8, 16th in NHL) vs. Ottawa Senators (24-15-4, 11th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST Arena: Air Canada Centre Watch: CBC Game Day Notes - A regulation win tonight would see the Maple Leafs overtake both the Senators...
Mike Babcock on Martin Marincin’s return, Seth Griffith, the value of Matt Martin, #BellLetsTalk...
Mike Babcock met with the media after practice on Friday, discussing the team's poor performance against New York, the return of Martin Marincin, the waiver claim of Seth Griffith, #BellLetsTalk, the value of Matt...