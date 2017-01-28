Leafs News

Toronto Maple Leafs (23-14-9, 12th in NHL) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (24-19-6, 14th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST Arena: Wells Fargo Centre Watch: Sportsnet Ontario Matchup Stats Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com Who's Hot ...

Toronto Maple Leafs (21-14-8, 16th in NHL) vs. Ottawa Senators (24-15-4, 11th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST Arena: Air Canada Centre Watch: CBC Game Day Notes - A regulation win tonight would see the Maple Leafs overtake both the Senators...
Mike Babcock on Martin Marincin’s return, Seth Griffith, the value of Matt Martin, #BellLetsTalk...

Leafs News Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
Mike Babcock met with the media after practice on Friday, discussing the team's poor performance against New York, the return of Martin Marincin, the waiver claim of Seth Griffith, #BellLetsTalk, the value of Matt...
Toronto Maple Leafs claim Seth Griffith (again), assign him to the Toronto Marlies

Leafs News Alec Brownscombe -
0
The Toronto Maple Leafs have picked up 24-year-old right winger Seth Griffith off of the waiver wire for the second time this season. Griffith, a former London Knight, was originally claimed by Toronto the day...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers – Game #43 Preview & Projected Lines

Game Day Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
Toronto Maple Leafs (21-13-8, 14th in NHL) vs. New York Rangers (28-16-1, 8th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST Arena: Air Canada Centre Watch: TSN4 After beating New York 4-2 six days ago at Madison Square Garden, the Maple Leafs...
Toronto Marlies Week in Review: January 11-19

Toronto Marlies Mark Rackham -
0
Sheldon Keefe’s quote after the loss to Rochester perfectly summed up the past week for the Toronto Marlies: “Anything that we got, we had to earn. Anything they got, they got it handed to...
Leafs Links: Could the Leafs be interested in a Kevin Shattenkirk rental? Morgan Rielly...

Maple Leafs Rumours Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
Elliotte Friedman speculates on possible Canadian destinations for pending UFA defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk, Morgan Rielly's ankle injury set at "day-to-day," Leafs overcome early deficit to beat the Sabres, and more in the links. Leafs Links 30...
Mike Babcock on Morgan Rielly’s injury: “We’re going to find out who wants to...

Leafs News Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
After practice on Wednesday, Mike Babcock provided an update on Morgan Rielly's status, the state of the defence without him, the play of Jake Gardiner this season, and more. Any update on Morgan, if you...
Game #42 Review: Toronto Maple Leafs 4 vs. Buffalo Sabres 3

Game Reviews Alec Brownscombe -
0
The Toronto Maple Leafs overcame a 2-0 first-period deficit against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night, scoring four consecutive goals en route to their ninth win in their last 11 games. Your game in ten: 1)...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres – Game #42 Preview & Projected Lines

Game Day Alec Brownscombe -
0
Toronto Maple Leafs (20-13-8, 16th in NHL) vs. Buffalo Sabres (17-17-9, 27th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST Arena: Air Canada Centre Watch: Sportsnet Ontario Game Day Notes - The Leafs enter the game 8-1-1 in their last ten (third hottest...
Leafs Links: Grades at the halfway point, Kadri surpasses last season’s goals total at...

MLHS Mashup Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
Frank Corrado returns to the big club after Marlies conditioning stint, Leafs tie franchise record for points streak on the road, Nazem Kadri on pace to shatter career-high in goals, and more in the...
Mike Babcock on Nazem Kadri’s first half, the team’s rapid improvement, the play of...

Leafs News Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
Mike Babcock met with the media after practice on Monday, discussing Nazem Kadri's big first half, the team's rapid improvement, the play of the blue line group, Ben Smith's status, and more. People are going...
Game #37 Review: Rochester Americans 3 vs. Toronto Marlies 2

Toronto Marlies Mark Rackham -
0
The Toronto Marlies fell to their third straight loss Saturday night versus Rochester. After facing the league’s top team and the North Division leaders in the past two outings, this was an easier task on...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators – Game #41 Preview & Projected Lines

Game Day Maple Leafs Hot Stove -
0
Toronto Maple Leafs (19-13-8, 17th in NHL) vs. Ottawa Senators (22-14-4, 13th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST Arena: Canadian Tire Centre Watch: CBC Winners of seven of their last ten and scorers of 39 goals over that span, the...
Game #36 Review: Syracuse Crunch 5 vs. Toronto Marlies 4

Toronto Marlies Mark Rackham -
0
The Toronto Marlies fell to their 12th defeat on the road this season, but it wasn’t all their own doing in what was a particularly vicious game against a vindictive and physical Syracuse team. The...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers – Game #40 Preview & Projected Lines

Game Day Alec Brownscombe -
0
Toronto Maple Leafs (18-13-8, 21st in NHL) vs. New York Rangers (28-13-1, 7th in NHL) Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST Arena: Madison Square Garden Watch: TSN4 Game Day Notes - Mike Babcock has indicated that Curtis McElhinney will start one of these...
