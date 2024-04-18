Advertisement
In the first 2024 playoff edition of the MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss their final impressions of the regular season before diving into the minutiae of the numbers, matchups, and strengths/weaknesses of Toronto and Boston ahead of a much anticipated Leafs vs. Bruins playoff series.
Episode Topics
- Are there any meaningful takeaways from the Maple Leafs‘ final four regular season losses in which they conceded 22 goals? (1:30)
- The 2023-24 Leafs‘ regular-season results and the final takeaways from the last 82 games (8:40)
- The tale of the tape/noteworthy statistics on the Leafs vs. Bruins (21:20)
- What specifically makes the Boston Bruins a scary opponent for the Leafs? (23:20)
- How is the five-on-five matchup game likely to play out? (35:00)
- What specifically makes the Bruins a beatable opponent for the Leafs? (40:20)
- Is there any reason for hope in the goaltending and coaching matchups? (48:30)
- The Bruins finished higher in the regular-season standings, but are they actually the better team than the Leafs? (1:00:40)
- A series prediction from Nick and Anthony (1:03:50)