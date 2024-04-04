Advertisement

In this week’s edition of the MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ special teams situation ahead of the playoffs, the legitimacy of the perception that this Leafs team is worse than recent iterations, Ryan Reaves’ recent surge, and much more.


  • The biggest takeaways from the Leafs‘ 3-1-0 stretch — wins over Washington, Buffalo, and Florida + a loss to Tampa Bay — with a focus on the improved penalty kill (1:05)
  • Are the 2023-24 Leafs actually worse than the Leafs of the past 3-4 seasons? (12:30)
  • An Auston Matthews appreciation segment (27:30)
  • Ryan Reaves’ impressive recent stretch of play, and the lineup decisions looming at the forward position for Sheldon Keefe ahead of the playoffs (40:20)
  • Who should sit with Mitch Marner returning on Saturday night in Montreal? (49:40)
MLHS Staff
