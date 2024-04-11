Advertisement
In this week’s edition of the MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss Sheldon Keefe sticking by his balanced lineup, William Nylander shifting down to Pontus Holmberg’s wing, Mitch Marner’s role on the matchup line, the amazing results of Domi – Matthews – Bertuzzi, and much more.
Episode Topics
- Sheldon Keefe deploying Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander on separate lines — and sticking to it so far (0:40)
- What role might a new boss (Brad Treliving) play in Keefe’s change in approach this season? (5:00)
- Why did Nylander move to Pontus Holmberg’s line and not Marner after Marner’s return to the lineup? + Nylander’s positive response (10:20)
- Mitch Marner’s play since returning and the buy-in on the matchup line (17:10)
- The outstanding results from the Bertuzzi – Matthews – Domi line (28:20)
- The concern level about the power play ahead of the playoffs, encouraging signs in recent games, and possible PP adjustments (34:50)
- Balancing load management vs. chasing down home ice/Auston Matthews’ 70-goal chase + who should be given a night off before the end of the regular season (45:40)