In the latest episode of the MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the rollercoaster ride of the Leafs vs. Bruins series, the key performances, the special teams battle, the coaching performances, and the outlook for Game 7.
Episode Topics
- Takeaways from the Leafs‘ Game 4 disappointment followed by its Game 5 and Game 6 turnaround victories, including fan/media reaction, Joseph Woll’s impact, and the Leafs‘ size + strength on defense (2:05)
- Who has been the better team through six games? (17:00)
- The team’s unfathomable 1-for-20 stretch on the power play and the possible adjustments for Game 7 (18:45)
- Matthew Knies’ massive impact on the series (30:50)
- Brad Marchand’s antics through the series, and the way the Leafs are managing him as the series has progressed (36:00)
- The playoff impact of Brad Treliving’s deadline approach/additions (42:00)
- Early vibe check/predictions for Game 7 (53:20)
- Jim Montgomery vs. Sheldon Keefe’s coaching performance in the series (1:01:50)