On whether his team played better than last year’s series:

I would agree with that. I am not going to get into a debate about who is the better team. They beat us 4-2. Statistics say they were the better team than us.

Do I sit here and think we could’ve done anything different to change the tide? No. We played well enough to win the series. Anyone who watched the series would agree with that, but you can’t lose three overtime games at home.

If you are not going to win a home game, it is really tough to win a series. We had the lead in Game 3 and gave it up with a minute left. We had a 4-1 lead in Game 4 and gave that up.

In this one, we had to come from behind, but there are still three games in overtime. Regardless of how the territory of the games is going, if you can’t pull those out, then it is tough to win.

That is where I give Toronto credit. Even when they were being leaned on by us, they were opportunistic. They capitalized on plays they had to. When it came to be our turn for that to happen, we couldn’t capitalize.