Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars which improved the team’s record to 5-2-0.

On a hard-earned road win for the team against a good opponent:

I thought it was all on the backs of our best first period of the season in a lot of ways. We scored first, so we came out of it with a lead, but also, because of the way we were playing and the flow of the game, we were able to use everyone on forward and on defense. With five D, you are going to use everyone. I just thought we spent a lot of time on their half of the ice. We didn’t have to get a whole lot from our D in the first period. As it turned out, we needed our D too much in the second and third period, but I just thought we had enough gas in the tank because of the way we played in the first. Those guys grinded. At times, I thought our forwards took care of them well, and at times, not so well in terms of managing the puck and making their life easier. You knew in this building that their team was going to push. They did. Obviously, we didn’t break. Joseph Woll was terrific again for us and gave the group confidence to just find a way to grind out a good road win.

On the continuation of William Nylander’s amazing start to the season:

He is playing great. He has lots of confidence with the puck. He is attacking the middle of the ice and bringing the puck to good areas. It has been a terrific start for him. I thought he had a terrific start last season. He is just sort of continuing with that. Without a doubt, he seems to be really in a good place right now in terms of his rhythm offensively.

On whether it was Tyler Bertuzzi’s best game as a Leaf so far:

I thought it was his best game. I did. It has been coming. I have been looking at his game really closely. There are some things that he has been doing that haven’t gotten a lot of attention. They hadn’t really stood out is more what I am saying. Looking really closely at his game — I went through and watched every single time he touched the puck in the six games he’s played — he has done some very subtle things of keeping plays alive and moving the puck to his linemates. It hasn’t necessarily been rewarded with points, but I think he has been coming. I thought his skating today — moving his feet and staying involved in the play — was probably the most consistent it has been throughout a game. It was good to see him get rewarded with a power-play goal.

On whether Bertuzzi’s improvement of late is a result of his fit on the Tavares and Nylander line:

I don’t know if you could say that. It is more just how it has worked out. It is more time. He is kind of fed up with how it is going. He is just working and grinding. We have spent time with him. He is just more comfortable in general regardless of who he is playing with. It is a good sign for us. He is an important player.

On excellence from Joe Woll becoming par for the course:

It is not surprising anymore. I have seen enough of it this season and last season, in practices, and everything. We are at the point where he is a quality NHL goaltender. He is a young guy and is going to continue to get better with the more experience and lessons he learns along the way. I don’t think we are surprised by anything at this stage.

On whether Morgan Rielly’s great play is a carryover from how he ended last season:

I just think he is skating really well. Whether it is to break up a play, to advance the puck, or to get involved in the play offensively, it is just the way he is moving his feet and skating. That is when he is at his best. He has gotten better and better throughout this trip.

On Jake McCabe’s status after leaving the game injured: