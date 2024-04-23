Jim Montgomery addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of the ECQF playoff series.
On how Toronto took control of the game in the second period:
I actually liked our second period until we took the penalties. Their power play got rolling. They get juice from their power play. In the third period, I thought they were better than we were.
On his team’s sense of urgency and puck management:
I don’t think our urgency was where it needed to be to prevail tonight.
Puck management? I didn’t think puck management was a detriment to us. I just didn’t think we won enough wall battles to get out of our end successfully.
On the team’s failed power-play opportunity to tie the game in the third period:
We had possession. I liked the opportunity at the end. I just don’t think our players were in sync with what we were trying to do. That is why it looked a little discombobulated.
On the decision to start Linus Ullmark and if there is any second-guessing of the choice:
No second-guesses. He was terrific. He made multiple big-time saves. It is the strength of our team. Both of them play really well, right? We only scored two goals.
On the lack of shots from the grade-A areas:
I think it is a function of their defending well. It is also a function of we are not playing fast enough. We are slow in transition, which is not allowing us to possess pucks. It is not allowing us to get in on the forecheck well enough.