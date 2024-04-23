Advertisement

Jim Montgomery addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of the ECQF playoff series.

On how Toronto took control of the game in the second period:

I actually liked our second period until we took the penalties. Their power play got rolling. They get juice from their power play. In the third period, I thought they were better than we were.

On his team’s sense of urgency and puck management:

I don’t think our urgency was where it needed to be to prevail tonight. Puck management? I didn’t think puck management was a detriment to us. I just didn’t think we won enough wall battles to get out of our end successfully.

On the team’s failed power-play opportunity to tie the game in the third period:

We had possession. I liked the opportunity at the end. I just don’t think our players were in sync with what we were trying to do. That is why it looked a little discombobulated.

On the decision to start Linus Ullmark and if there is any second-guessing of the choice:

No second-guesses. He was terrific. He made multiple big-time saves. It is the strength of our team. Both of them play really well, right? We only scored two goals.

On the lack of shots from the grade-A areas: