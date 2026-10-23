After Friday’s practice, Jim Hiller discussed the upcoming matchup against Edmonton, facing Mike Babcock and D.J. Smith, Darren Raddysh’s contributions, the options on the blue line with Nick Blankenburg and Marshall Rifai’s injuries, and getting more offensive-zone time out of the McKenna-Sissons-Lettieri line.

What do you make of what Connor McDavid is doing, with 31 points in 10 games?

Hiller: He’s a good player. I think we all understand that. I’ve seen lots of him. He’s a really good player.

How would you assess Auston Matthews’ ability, sometimes underrated defensively, to excel in a matchup like this one?

Hiller: A lot of times, they’ll dictate the matchup because they get the last change. I don’t know what we’ll see there, for sure.

They’re two great players. I said really good; they’re two great players, well documented. I’m not telling you anything that nobody doesn’t know.

We’re really happy with the way Auston’s played this year. Definitely 200 feet.

What will you think when you look across the rink and see Mike Babcock behind the other bench?

Hiller: I don’t know. It’s nice to have him back. I think he’s done a good job with the team.

It’s not only Mike. It’s D.J. Smith. He and I have a long history and relationship. I’ll probably be thinking about how many times I’ve beaten him in pickleball, to be honest with you.

These are fun games. Just like sometimes for players, when they see ex-teammates, it’s good to see those guys.

What do you know about how they like to run a team?

Hiller: I think I know that part pretty well. They’ve made a few changes that are subtle, but I’ll have a good understanding.

That’s one thing. Being able to shut them down is another thing.

What impact did working on Babcock’s staff in Toronto have on your coaching career?

Hiller: First of all, Babs gave me my chance and pulled me out of junior, where maybe others may not have. That was the start.

I thought we had a good staff. We had a lot of fun. It was an exciting time to be part of the Maple Leafs back then, and I look back on it fondly.

Why do you think Babcock is a good coach? What did you appreciate?

Hiller: He’s got a lot of passion for the game. Good details. He’s organized. He’s just a good coach. Knows the game well.

Have you given any thought to who will enter the lineup with Nick Blankenburg unavailable?

Hiller: Not yet. We’ll have time to assess that. With the injuries, we’ll have to see who fits with who and who fits where. We haven’t dove into that one yet.

What stands out about how the team has adapted to the injuries on defense and John Tavares’ absence up front?

Hiller: Some guys have stepped up. We’ve talked about [Raddysh]. We didn’t expect him to be playing this much, and that’s thrust him into more of an all-around role, like a shutdown role.

I don’t know if that was necessarily his role before, but he’s done a great job with us there. That’s what’s really been the surprise for us, and maybe where his game is underrated, is what a solid defensive player he is. Competitive, strong, and great reads. That’s been really important.

Then everybody else: Stech is playing more. Morgan’s game has come along. [McCabe] is playing. You can go on and on. OEL is starting to come. It’s a group effort, for sure.

If Dakota Mermis goes in, how much can you rely on his experience?

Hiller: That’s easier for him, for sure. He’s played a lot. He’s played well. Mature, strong player. He’s kind of NHL-ready, I would say. We’re not worried about him if he’s to go in. Played really well in the preseason, too, by the way.

Was there any consideration for Ben Danford or anyone else from the second group in training camp?

Hiller: They’re going pretty well right there. The one mistake you can make is maybe trying to rush people. We’ve got good options. He was considered, but at the time, it’s Mermis and McWard.

What do you know about Cole McWard?

Hiller: It’s funny, I was talking to him. I think I coached against him in his first NHL game, so I’ve seen him play in the league. He does a good job. He’s been good with the Marlies. When he gets his chance, I’m sure he’ll be fine.

What are you seeing from Colton Sissons’ line with Vinni Lettieri and Gavin McKenna?

Hiller: They’ve played a little bit too much in their own end, I would say. They’re two offensive wingers, so we’ve got to find a way to get them in the offensive zone and playing in the offensive zone a little bit more and be more dangerous — whether that’s some more offensive-zone starts or just sometimes trying to forecheck a little bit more, winning some battles, and playing in the offensive zone. That’s where they need to spend more time.

When Chris Tanev went out, players talked about missing his presence in the room. With him joining the trip, what does he do for the group?

Hiller: He’s always great to have around. What a veteran. What an awesome guy. You guys have spent, obviously, too much time around him with some of the injury stuff, but he’s just a real leader. He wants to win.

In his absence, though, it’s allowed some of our new players—Paul and Duhaime and MacEwen, even—to grow their voice. You always try to take the good with the bad. Our room is in a really good spot. It’ll be better when Tanny gets back in.

Practice - October 22

Maple Leafs Lines

Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
153Easton Cowan 34Auston Matthews 96Jack Roslovic
286Kirill Marchenko 20Nick Paul 88William Nylander
392Gavin McKenna 15Colton Sissons 71Vinni Lettieri
424Brandon Duhaime 73Teddy Blueger 19Zack MacEwen
Scratch29Bo Groulx

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
122Jake McCabe 43Darren Raddysh
244Morgan Rielly 28Troy Stecher
336Dakota Mermis 95Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goaltenders

41Anthony Stolarz Starter
1Brendan BonelloEBUG

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
91John Tavares Week-to-week injury
8Chris Tanev Week-to-week injury
83Marshall Rifai Week-to-week injury
3Nick Blankenburg Week-to-week injury
18Miles Wood IR
11Max DomiLong-term Injury
34
Maple Leafs player card

Auston Matthews 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
12GP 8G 10A 18PTS 5+/- 3.1SOG/GP
52.5%5v5 CF% 57.8%5v5 GF% 1.50PTS/GP 53.3%FO%
21:05TOI/GP16:37EVTOI/GP4:07PPTOI/GP0:20PKTOI/GP
29
Maple Leafs player card

Bo Groulx 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.5SOG/GP
42.6%5v5 CF% 100.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP 57.1%FO%
8:19TOI/GP7:50EVTOI/GP0:08PPTOI/GP0:21PKTOI/GP
24
Maple Leafs player card

Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
12GP 1G 2A 3PTS 1+/- 0.7SOG/GP
45.6%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.25PTS/GP 33.3%FO%
11:37TOI/GP9:22EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:13PKTOI/GP
15
Maple Leafs player card

Colton Sissons 🇨🇦

C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
12GP 2G 3A 5PTS 0+/- 1.1SOG/GP
45.0%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 0.42PTS/GP 61.6%FO%
15:06TOI/GP12:12EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP2:51PKTOI/GP
53
Maple Leafs player card

Easton Cowan 🇨🇦

LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb

Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
12GP 5G 6A 11PTS 1+/- 2.3SOG/GP
51.0%5v5 CF% 52.6%5v5 GF% 0.92PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
15:08TOI/GP13:27EVTOI/GP1:08PPTOI/GP0:33PKTOI/GP
92
Maple Leafs player card

Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb

Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
12GP 3G 4A 7PTS -6+/- 1.8SOG/GP
40.3%5v5 CF% 30.7%5v5 GF% 0.58PTS/GP
13:44TOI/GP11:01EVTOI/GP2:42PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
96
Maple Leafs player card

Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
12GP 4G 6A 10PTS 0+/- 2.9SOG/GP
51.7%5v5 CF% 55.5%5v5 GF% 0.83PTS/GP 36.0%FO%
16:30TOI/GP15:03EVTOI/GP1:24PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
91
Maple Leafs player card

John Tavares 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 2G 5A 7PTS -5+/- 2.4SOG/GP
44.1%5v5 CF% 30.7%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP 60.4%FO%
16:31TOI/GP13:02EVTOI/GP3:28PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
86
Maple Leafs player card

Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺

RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
12GP 6G 6A 12PTS -4+/- 2.8SOG/GP
49.6%5v5 CF% 42.8%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP
18:38TOI/GP14:45EVTOI/GP3:54PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
18
Maple Leafs player card

Miles Wood 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
20
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Paul 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
12GP 2G 3A 5PTS -2+/- 1.0SOG/GP
45.3%5v5 CF% 38.8%5v5 GF% 0.42PTS/GP 42.1%FO%
16:15TOI/GP13:07EVTOI/GP0:48PPTOI/GP2:21PKTOI/GP
73
Maple Leafs player card

Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
12GP 1G 1A 2PTS -2+/- 1.0SOG/GP
43.0%5v5 CF% 40.0%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP 46.7%FO%
12:41TOI/GP9:47EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP2:52PKTOI/GP
71
Maple Leafs player card

Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 0G 0A 0PTS -2+/- 0.3SOG/GP
23.8%5v5 CF% 0.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
9:25TOI/GP7:52EVTOI/GP1:30PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
88
Maple Leafs player card

William Nylander 🇸🇪

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
12GP 6G 10A 16PTS -3+/- 2.8SOG/GP
44.5%5v5 CF% 40.9%5v5 GF% 1.33PTS/GP 42.1%FO%
20:23TOI/GP16:05EVTOI/GP3:58PPTOI/GP0:20PKTOI/GP
19
Maple Leafs player card

Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 2A 2PTS 0+/- 0.7SOG/GP
52.5%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.33PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
6:29TOI/GP6:29EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
8
Maple Leafs player card

Chris Tanev 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 1A 1PTS 1+/- 0.2SOG/GP
42.5%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
16:51TOI/GP13:33EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP3:14PKTOI/GP
36
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
43
Maple Leafs player card

Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
12GP 0G 5A 5PTS -2+/- 2.4SOG/GP
47.3%5v5 CF% 42.1%5v5 GF% 0.42PTS/GP
23:53TOI/GP18:52EVTOI/GP4:06PPTOI/GP0:54PKTOI/GP
22
Maple Leafs player card

Jake McCabe 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
12GP 0G 1A 1PTS -1+/- 1.1SOG/GP
42.1%5v5 CF% 40.0%5v5 GF% 0.08PTS/GP
18:55TOI/GP15:30EVTOI/GP0:06PPTOI/GP3:20PKTOI/GP
83
Maple Leafs player card

Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 1G 0A 1PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
27.9%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.50PTS/GP
14:09TOI/GP13:38EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP0:27PKTOI/GP
44
Maple Leafs player card

Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
12GP 0G 8A 8PTS -4+/- 1.4SOG/GP
47.6%5v5 CF% 46.1%5v5 GF% 0.67PTS/GP
19:47TOI/GP17:24EVTOI/GP1:13PPTOI/GP1:10PKTOI/GP
3
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 0A 1PTS -3+/- 1.0SOG/GP
51.2%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
13:05TOI/GP12:32EVTOI/GP0:30PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
95
Maple Leafs player card

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb

Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
12GP 0G 1A 1PTS -2+/- 0.5SOG/GP
51.4%5v5 CF% 42.1%5v5 GF% 0.08PTS/GP
17:36TOI/GP15:34EVTOI/GP0:19PPTOI/GP1:44PKTOI/GP
28
Maple Leafs player card

Troy Stecher 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
12GP 1G 1A 2PTS 1+/- 0.8SOG/GP
46.2%5v5 CF% 47.8%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
18:55TOI/GP15:47EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP3:03PKTOI/GP
41
Maple Leafs player card

Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
4GP 3W 1L 0OT/SOL 2.99GAA .898SV%

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