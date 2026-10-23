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After Friday’s practice, Jim Hiller discussed the upcoming matchup against Edmonton, facing Mike Babcock and D.J. Smith, Darren Raddysh’s contributions, the options on the blue line with Nick Blankenburg and Marshall Rifai’s injuries, and getting more offensive-zone time out of the McKenna-Sissons-Lettieri line.

What do you make of what Connor McDavid is doing, with 31 points in 10 games?

Hiller: He’s a good player. I think we all understand that. I’ve seen lots of him. He’s a really good player.

How would you assess Auston Matthews’ ability, sometimes underrated defensively, to excel in a matchup like this one?

Hiller: A lot of times, they’ll dictate the matchup because they get the last change. I don’t know what we’ll see there, for sure.

They’re two great players. I said really good; they’re two great players, well documented. I’m not telling you anything that nobody doesn’t know.

We’re really happy with the way Auston’s played this year. Definitely 200 feet.

What will you think when you look across the rink and see Mike Babcock behind the other bench?

Hiller: I don’t know. It’s nice to have him back. I think he’s done a good job with the team.

It’s not only Mike. It’s D.J. Smith. He and I have a long history and relationship. I’ll probably be thinking about how many times I’ve beaten him in pickleball, to be honest with you.

These are fun games. Just like sometimes for players, when they see ex-teammates, it’s good to see those guys.

What do you know about how they like to run a team?

Hiller: I think I know that part pretty well. They’ve made a few changes that are subtle, but I’ll have a good understanding.

That’s one thing. Being able to shut them down is another thing.

What impact did working on Babcock’s staff in Toronto have on your coaching career?

Hiller: First of all, Babs gave me my chance and pulled me out of junior, where maybe others may not have. That was the start.

I thought we had a good staff. We had a lot of fun. It was an exciting time to be part of the Maple Leafs back then, and I look back on it fondly.

Why do you think Babcock is a good coach? What did you appreciate?

Hiller: He’s got a lot of passion for the game. Good details. He’s organized. He’s just a good coach. Knows the game well.

Have you given any thought to who will enter the lineup with Nick Blankenburg unavailable?

Hiller: Not yet. We’ll have time to assess that. With the injuries, we’ll have to see who fits with who and who fits where. We haven’t dove into that one yet.

What stands out about how the team has adapted to the injuries on defense and John Tavares’ absence up front?

Hiller: Some guys have stepped up. We’ve talked about [Raddysh]. We didn’t expect him to be playing this much, and that’s thrust him into more of an all-around role, like a shutdown role.

I don’t know if that was necessarily his role before, but he’s done a great job with us there. That’s what’s really been the surprise for us, and maybe where his game is underrated, is what a solid defensive player he is. Competitive, strong, and great reads. That’s been really important.

Then everybody else: Stech is playing more. Morgan’s game has come along. [McCabe] is playing. You can go on and on. OEL is starting to come. It’s a group effort, for sure.

If Dakota Mermis goes in, how much can you rely on his experience?

Hiller: That’s easier for him, for sure. He’s played a lot. He’s played well. Mature, strong player. He’s kind of NHL-ready, I would say. We’re not worried about him if he’s to go in. Played really well in the preseason, too, by the way.

Was there any consideration for Ben Danford or anyone else from the second group in training camp?

Hiller: They’re going pretty well right there. The one mistake you can make is maybe trying to rush people. We’ve got good options. He was considered, but at the time, it’s Mermis and McWard.

What do you know about Cole McWard?

Hiller: It’s funny, I was talking to him. I think I coached against him in his first NHL game, so I’ve seen him play in the league. He does a good job. He’s been good with the Marlies. When he gets his chance, I’m sure he’ll be fine.

What are you seeing from Colton Sissons’ line with Vinni Lettieri and Gavin McKenna?

Hiller: They’ve played a little bit too much in their own end, I would say. They’re two offensive wingers, so we’ve got to find a way to get them in the offensive zone and playing in the offensive zone a little bit more and be more dangerous — whether that’s some more offensive-zone starts or just sometimes trying to forecheck a little bit more, winning some battles, and playing in the offensive zone. That’s where they need to spend more time.

When Chris Tanev went out, players talked about missing his presence in the room. With him joining the trip, what does he do for the group?

Hiller: He’s always great to have around. What a veteran. What an awesome guy. You guys have spent, obviously, too much time around him with some of the injury stuff, but he’s just a real leader. He wants to win.

In his absence, though, it’s allowed some of our new players—Paul and Duhaime and MacEwen, even—to grow their voice. You always try to take the good with the bad. Our room is in a really good spot. It’ll be better when Tanny gets back in.

Practice - October 22 Maple Leafs Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 71 Vinni Lettieri Lettieri i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 29 Bo Groulx Groulx i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i 3 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i Goaltenders 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Starter 1 Brendan Bonello Bonello EBUG Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 91 John Tavares Tavares i Week-to-week injury 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i Week-to-week injury 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week injury 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Week-to-week injury 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 12 GP 8 G 10 A 18 PTS 5 +/- 3.1 SOG/GP 52.5% 5v5 CF% 57.8% 5v5 GF% 1.50 PTS/GP 53.3% FO% 21:05 TOI/GP 16:37 EVTOI/GP 4:07 PPTOI/GP 0:20 PKTOI/GP

× 29 Maple Leafs player card Bo Groulx 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 42.6% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 57.1% FO% 8:19 TOI/GP 7:50 EVTOI/GP 0:08 PPTOI/GP 0:21 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season 12 GP 1 G 2 A 3 PTS 1 +/- 0.7 SOG/GP 45.6% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.25 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 11:37 TOI/GP 9:22 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:13 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season 12 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 0 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 45.0% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 0.42 PTS/GP 61.6% FO% 15:06 TOI/GP 12:12 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 2:51 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 12 GP 5 G 6 A 11 PTS 1 +/- 2.3 SOG/GP 51.0% 5v5 CF% 52.6% 5v5 GF% 0.92 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 15:08 TOI/GP 13:27 EVTOI/GP 1:08 PPTOI/GP 0:33 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Colton Sissons , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season 12 GP 3 G 4 A 7 PTS -6 +/- 1.8 SOG/GP 40.3% 5v5 CF% 30.7% 5v5 GF% 0.58 PTS/GP 13:44 TOI/GP 11:01 EVTOI/GP 2:42 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season 12 GP 4 G 6 A 10 PTS 0 +/- 2.9 SOG/GP 51.7% 5v5 CF% 55.5% 5v5 GF% 0.83 PTS/GP 36.0% FO% 16:30 TOI/GP 15:03 EVTOI/GP 1:24 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 44.1% 5v5 CF% 30.7% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 60.4% FO% 16:31 TOI/GP 13:02 EVTOI/GP 3:28 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 12 GP 6 G 6 A 12 PTS -4 +/- 2.8 SOG/GP 49.6% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 18:38 TOI/GP 14:45 EVTOI/GP 3:54 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Kirill Marchenko , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 12 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS -2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 45.3% 5v5 CF% 38.8% 5v5 GF% 0.42 PTS/GP 42.1% FO% 16:15 TOI/GP 13:07 EVTOI/GP 0:48 PPTOI/GP 2:21 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season 12 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS -2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 43.0% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 46.7% FO% 12:41 TOI/GP 9:47 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:52 PKTOI/GP

× 71 Maple Leafs player card Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -2 +/- 0.3 SOG/GP 23.8% 5v5 CF% 0.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 9:25 TOI/GP 7:52 EVTOI/GP 1:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Kirill Marchenko , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season 12 GP 6 G 10 A 16 PTS -3 +/- 2.8 SOG/GP 44.5% 5v5 CF% 40.9% 5v5 GF% 1.33 PTS/GP 42.1% FO% 20:23 TOI/GP 16:05 EVTOI/GP 3:58 PPTOI/GP 0:20 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 2 A 2 PTS 0 +/- 0.7 SOG/GP 52.5% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 6:29 TOI/GP 6:29 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/- 0.2 SOG/GP 42.5% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 16:51 TOI/GP 13:33 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:14 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season 12 GP 0 G 5 A 5 PTS -2 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 47.3% 5v5 CF% 42.1% 5v5 GF% 0.42 PTS/GP 23:53 TOI/GP 18:52 EVTOI/GP 4:06 PPTOI/GP 0:54 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season 12 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -1 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 42.1% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.08 PTS/GP 18:55 TOI/GP 15:30 EVTOI/GP 0:06 PPTOI/GP 3:20 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season 12 GP 0 G 8 A 8 PTS -4 +/- 1.4 SOG/GP 47.6% 5v5 CF% 46.1% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 19:47 TOI/GP 17:24 EVTOI/GP 1:13 PPTOI/GP 1:10 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Dakota Mermis 2026–27 NHL regular season 12 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 51.4% 5v5 CF% 42.1% 5v5 GF% 0.08 PTS/GP 17:36 TOI/GP 15:34 EVTOI/GP 0:19 PPTOI/GP 1:44 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season 12 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS 1 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 46.2% 5v5 CF% 47.8% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 18:55 TOI/GP 15:47 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 3:03 PKTOI/GP